Game of Thrones Monopoly | $14 | Amazon

This Game of Thrones version of Monopoly is listed as an 18+ game, but don’t get too excited. Unlike the show, there’s no porn. There is plenty of mention of violence, though. If your usual Monopoly games could use some spice—and it’s Monopoly, so of course it can—then grab this $14 version and get to work betraying all your friends.