Its two-tone design might not be for everyone, but $69 is a very nice price for a swiveling desk chair with height and recline control, plus flip-up arms. That’s down from its usual $90.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Game In Comfort With This Very Nice $69 Chair
Its two-tone design might not be for everyone, but $69 is a very nice price for a swiveling desk chair with height and recline control, plus flip-up arms. That’s down from its usual $90.