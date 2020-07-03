Game Anywhere with $500 off the Powerful Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Image : Andrew Hayward

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop | $1,100 | Amazon



Much as we love the Switch (seriously!), a decked-out gaming PC can provide a much different level of performance. You don’t have to be locked to a desk for a gaming rig with the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, which is currently massively discounted at Amazon.

Advertisement

The Razer Blade 15 not only screams gamer aesthetic with its RGB keyboard lighting, but backs up its boasts with powerful innards: a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Ti GPU, and 16GB RAM. It can handle just about anything you throw at it with pretty high settings enabled.

Quality gaming laptops aren’t cheap, but right now Amazon has this model of the Razer Blade available for $1,100—a savings of $500 off the list price.

Advertisement

As of this writing, we’re still seeing the sale price on the lower right of the listing under “Other Sellers on Amazon,” in case it’s still not showing as the default price on the item page.