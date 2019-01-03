Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know, one of your New Year’s resolutions was to get one of those balance ball chairs at work to improve your posture and core strength (surely this applies to someone reading this?!). But listen, you don’t have to look like Dwight Schrute to reap the benefits of a balance ball.

Gaiam makes in inflatable seat cushion that’s essentially just the top part of a balance ball chopped off and added to your existing seat. At $18, it’s a lot cheaper than a full ball, and a lot less likely to draw weird looks.