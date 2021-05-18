It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Fuser, the Secret Best Multiplayer Game Out There, is Down to $40

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Harmonix
You may have heard of Fuser, Harmonix’s DJ’ing game where players can make mash-ups. What you may not know is that it’s secretly one of the best multiplayer games out right now. That’s thanks to the game’s freestyle co-op mode where players take turns building on each other’s mixes. It’s an extremely chill experience that’s the video game equivalent of passing the aux. Fuser keeps expanding with new songs, so it’s an especially great time to hop in and see what the fuss is about. Best Buy currently has the game down to $40 on Xbox and Switch, so hop in with a friend and make some chill beats to study and relax to.

