Furnish Your House With This Wide-Ranging Amazon Sale

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You could basically furnish an entire house with stuff from Amazon’s Rivet and Stone & Beam brands. And what’s more, your house would actually look good.



For a limited time, a bunch of lamps, picture frames, planters, shelves, and more from Amazon’s housewares collections are up to 30% off. I guarantee there’s something in here that you’d like for your home, and most of it costs less than $50.