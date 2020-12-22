It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Fry up Some Food With a Pair of All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans, 40% Off

Ignacia
All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans | $30 | Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
One of my New Year’s resolutions last year was to cook more meals at home. Who knew that the wish I made at the top of 2020 would result in a worldwide pandemic, grossly mishandled by the United States, leaving me to make amazing food in my house while I socially distance myself from the people I love?

Well! They say the universe works in mysterious ways.

If you also want to cook more at home, I suggest these All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans. They’re 40% off their original list price, making them a low $30. They’re non-stick, so you can make eggs, sauteed spinach, and make fried rice as much as you please. And these pans being All-Clad? Well, they’ll definitely last you a while. I even mentioned the brand in my non-stick frying pan round up. Go ahead and buy them—it’s worth the money.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

