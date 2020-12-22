Fry up Some Food With a Pair of All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans, 40% Off

All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans | $30 | Bed, Bath, and Beyond



One of my New Year’s resolutions last year was to cook more meals at home. Who knew that the wish I made at the top of 2020 would result in a worldwide pandemic, grossly mishandled by the United States, leaving me to make amazing food in my house while I socially distance myself from the people I love?



Well! They say the universe works in mysterious ways.



If you also want to cook more at home, I suggest these All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans. They’re 40% off their original list price, making them a low $30. They’re non-stick, so you can make eggs, sauteed spinach, and make fried rice as much as you please. And these pans being All-Clad? Well, they’ll definitely last you a while. I even mentioned the brand in my non-stick frying pan round up. Go ahead and buy them—it’s worth the money.