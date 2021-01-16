Fry or Reheat Almost Any Two Dishes Simultaneously the Healthier Way With 58% off This 5-Quart GoWise Air Fryer

GoWise 8-in-1 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Divider Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

GoWise 8-in-1 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Divider | $55 | MorningSave



MorningSave has a fantastic deal on a digital air fryer right now. You can snag yourself a bright red or sleek black GoWise 8-in-1 5-quart air fryer for $55 and cook almost any dish you’re craving— and you can not only fry these foods without the oil, but you can fry two foods simultaneously since it comes with a divider.

This air fryer also has eight preset settings for cooking popular foods: fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza. You can also set the temperature manually and a timer with its bright blue digital display.

MorningSave deals usually go fast, so grab this one while you can! If you have a monthly membership with MorningSave for $5, you will get free shipping on every order from the site as well as Meh, SideDeal, Casemates, and Mediocritee. Otherwise, shipping is $8 for a one-time order, and you get free shipping on additional orders you place within one hour of your initial purchase .