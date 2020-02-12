It's all consuming.
From Turkish Towels to Dad Shoes, You'll Save Big in Huckberry's Winter Clearance Sale

Gabe Carey
Winter Clearance Event | Huckberry
Photo: Huckberry

For those on the hunt for a new wardrobe, Huckberry has kicked off its annual winter clearance event, which sees a wide range of big ticket products go on sale for up to 50% off the going rate. Some highlights includes Turkish towels starting at $22, Proof Nomad pants at a 25% discount, and Dylan Chukka desert boots for 30% less than full price.

Of course, as a certified sneakerhead (I’m not), most exciting to me is the vast selection of dad shoes pervading the shop. You can rock a pair of Asics Gel-DS Trainer OGs for a mid-90s throwback or step into a pair of French military training shoes for a taste of revolution. Whatever your taste and style, this woodgrain-tinged clearance event is enough to whet our appetites.

Now who wants to buy me a new flannel?

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey leads The Inventory newsroom as the Commerce & Strategy Manager for G/O Media. You can watch Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters February 14.

