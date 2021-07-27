It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

From the Right Perspective, You'll Be Able to See This Deal for Gorogoa for Only $4 on Xbox

Xbox Live Gold members can download Gorogoa for only $4

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
Gorogoa (XBO) | $4 | Microsoft (Gold Price)
Gorogoa (XBO) | $4 | Microsoft (Gold Price)
Screenshot: Annapurna Interactive
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gorogoa (XBO) | $4 | Microsoft (Gold Price)

Annapurna Interactive is one of those publishers that when a game gets announced, it immediately has my interest. Typically they are games that can be beat in one or two sittings and leave you thinking about them for days or weeks to come. Gorogoa is certainly one of these. One the surface, Gorogoa is a puzzle game about perspectives. With four quadrants of different bits of scenery, your task is to move layers from one to the other to create new interactions and move the story forward. For instance, a ladder in one window may become a train track in another. Intertwined with this beautifully illustrated puzzle game is also an elegant 2-3 hour story about the protagonist’s life. And at only $4 for Xbox Live Gold members, you should certainly take a closer look.

Advertisement