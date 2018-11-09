Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Vacuum insulated stainless steel is almost always the right choice for carrying your beverage of choice, whether it’s hot or cold. That’s Manna Hydration’s specialty, and all of their products, from koozies to tumblers to 64 ounce growlers, can keep drinks at a stable temperature for hours on end, while insulating your hand from temperature extremes.



For a limited time, you can save 30% on all of their products on Amazon with our exclusive KINJA2018 promo code. Just be sure to choose Manna Hydration as the seller on the individual product page; the code won’t work with other third party sellers.