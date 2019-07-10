Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Friends Edition Monopoly | $45 | Amazon

How you doin’ since you found out that Friends is pivoting away from Netflix? If your answer is just a bunch of incoherent sobs, pick up the Friends Edition of Monopoly for $45. In this version of the classic game, each Friends character gets their very own token, and properties are just some good ol’ classic memories from the show. Could Monopoly be any more fun? So (Central) perk up, and buy now, so you can play a round—just don’t bet your apartment on winning, or something.