Friday's Deals of the Day: Samsung microSD Cards, Nintendo Switch Digital Game Codes, BlendTec Blender, Uniqlo Summer Sale, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A Samsung microSD card Gold Box, a Govee LED light strip price drop, a discount on select Nintendo Switch games (digital), a BlendTec Blender, a Uniqlo End of summer sale, an Ella Paradis couples’ bundle, and a Sunday Scaries CBD save & subscribe offer lead Friday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!

Promoted Deal: Work From Home Collection | $300 | Indochino | Promo Code WHF300

Work From Home Collection WHF300

Working from home doesn’t have to mean letting up on your appearances. In fact, the dress code hasn’t changed at all when it comes to job interviews and more traditional office jobs. And while you don’t technically have to wear pants anymore, make the mistake of standing up once and everyone on the conference call will know. It’s for this reason, Indochino is debuting their Work From Home collection. Choose any six made-to-measure shirts, chinos, and pants for just $300, saving you up to $174 at checkout. Don’t slouch, THRIVE in that gamer chair, and peruse the selection of casual and formal wear today.



I’m no fashionista, but I’m always down for a pair of burgundy work chinos. Pair them with this olive corduroy shirt for a sophisticated yet down-to-earth look. The perfect addition to your fall, and eventually winter, wardrobe, Indochino describes it as an “autumn armor,” especially suited to cooler transition weather—like the season coming up. If you’re going for a more classic style, why not order a pair of moleskin tobacco pants and a light blue button-up? Or, mix it up and buy all four. You’ll still have a couple more picks to add to your cart. Snap ‘em up while they’re on sale using the promo code WFH300. Offer ends August 30.

MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re thinking of building a Ryzen 3000 or 4000 machine, this is the best motherboard you can find for the money. It’s an MSI MAG Tomahawk WiFi, a spacious slab of circuits and ports for any AM4 socket chipset. It can be hard ot find at its MSRP, but Newegg has it back in stock for $220.



Based on the X570 chipset, this board has everything you need to build any type of PC you want. It’s probably overkill for a budget build, but if you’re starting out small and planning to add components over time, you’ll be glad to have it. And this one includes a built-in wireless chip for WiFi 6 capabilities.

Belkin Surge Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for new ways to protect your precious appliances or tech products from damage, you should go ahead and check out this Belkin 3-port surge protector that includes two USB ports so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet with ease. It’s made with a rotating base, so it’ll fit even in the tightest of spots. But the whole point is to keep your laptops and whatever else from frying out during power outages or ...power surges, duh. And at $17, it’s 15% percent off the original list price. Sounds solid to me.



Over at Amazon, Samsung’s higher capacity EVO Select microSD cards are up for some nice discounts. There’s a 128GB chip down to $19 from $25, and you can also save $15 on the massive 512GB option for $85 total. With 100 megabytes per second read and 90 per second write speeds, this card will load apps and games fast, and it’s also great for 4K shooting and high-speed photography if you’re into that. Both ship with a memory card adapter, and both ship within a day.



TrebLab X5 Wireless Earbuds CHEAP29OFF Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Take $20 off these new wireless earbuds from TreLab for the next two days and get stereo quality sounds while on the move. Use the code CHEAP29OFF at checkout and this discount will be applied.



These X5 TWS Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to thirty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge and it usually takes up to two hours to get there. The charging case can get up to four charges for your earbuds before needing more juice themselves. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric.

This deal runs until August 23 and there’s free shipping for Prime Members.

TaoTronics ANC Headphones CCXN5FMS Image : TaoTronics

If you want ANC but don’t have much to spend, give these TaoTronics pair a whirl. Just $20 with coupon code CCXN5FMS, these have 40mm drivers and up to 24 hours of playback for long lasting, powerful sound. Most reviewers seem plenty pleased, and these normally run for $40, so you might be blown away by the sound for how little you’ll pay.



Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With social distancing still in effect and outdoor dining underway still I’ve seen a ton of people and establishments with Bluetooth speakers. I’ve personally enjoyed that one of my local spots hung speakers under the TVs they’ve pushed to the windows that you can connect Tunity with to listen to the game you’re looking at. Brilliant! Take $10 off this colorful little Sony Bluetooth speaker today to enhance your next social distanced hang or outdoor chill.



It comes in four colors but I think the blue is rather fetching. It’s splash-proof so beach days and poolside lounges are totally fine. You’ll get up to six hours of playtime off of one charge and it’s got some killer bass for such a compact speaker. Pair it easily with your phone and you can even accept calls with its built-in mic.

This item ships for free.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $35 on Amazon. This model gets you 4K-ready apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!



This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen to some tunes while you go on your daily run with Anker’s $33 Liberty Soundcore Neo headphones. That’s $7 off their original list price, and they have sound isolation technology so you won’t be disturbed when you’re trying to concentrate. It can easily connect to any of your devices with Bluetooth and has life-changing bass because a good boom boom is important. Grab em’ before they’re gone.



This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

Skullcandy Wireless Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, Best Buy is offering Skullcandy Wireless In-Ear Headphones for a low $50. That means it’s 50% off the original list price of $100.



They available in Dark Grey and Psychotropical teal, both at the smae price. Charge em’ up and start listening!



Fitbit Inspire HR Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Being in quarantine has left many of us without a way to get up and move around. That isn’t healthy long-term, so as long as it’s not too hot out, it’s not a bad idea to get out for a quick walk every day. If you need an extra nudge, or just like keeping track of your outings, a Fitbit can help. Right now, you can get the Fitbit Inspire HR for just $70 at Best Buy. It’s an entry-level fitness tracker, but it packs plenty of features, including sleep tracking, workout logging, and heart rate monitoring.



This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

Advertisement

It’s true. When inspected under a microscope, one out of every six smartphones contains fecal matter, according to a 2011 study conducted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. And while I regret to inform you that your phone is probably covered in poo, I’m even sadder to report your phone is 18 times more disgusting than a public toilet. As the experts over at PhoneSoap put it, “We wash our hands but we never wash our smartphones.”



That’s generalizing, of course, but the point stands: Most of us aren’t as conscious of the harmful bacterias permeating our phones as we are our hands, and in the midst of a pandemic, that’s probably not the best way to mitigate risk of infection. PhoneSoap 3 seems to be a good solution to help you keep your phone clean without submerging it in water. Thanks to advances in UV technology, this waterless gadget is capable of killing 99.99% of germs. A built-in acoustic audio amplifier keeps alarms and notifications from being muffled, and a pair of charging ports yields additional functionality.

PhoneSoap 3 is 20% off using our exclusive promo code INVENTORY20, bringing the subtotal down to $64 before taxes and shipping.

Western Digital 5TB My Passport External Hard Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This past weekend, I sat around as my crew pondered a new rotation of multiplayer and co-op games to play, but we won’t be able to play them until next weekend. Wanna know why? No one had any of the games installed because they all vehemently refuse to buy more hard drive space, and frankly, I’m just sick of it. I even yelled at them!



Seriously, don’t you get tired of deleting and redownloading the same games over and over again? It’s equally as maddening as those who spend hundreds of dollars per year on disposable batteries. If these words sting, it’s because truth hurts and you’re someone who hasn’t solved one of life’s most annoying recurring issues with a single purchase. With a 5TB Western Digital external hard drive for $100 at Amazon, you won’t feel bound by your digital storage shackles ever again. I promise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xbox One controllers have been hard to come by, and the few in stock tend to hover around their original $60 price point. Thankfully, cheaper and cheaper listings are popping up, like this one in black down to $47. This is the model with Bluetooth, so you can use it for Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and even Android smartphones. The item is set to ship August 27, so get your order in before they’re all claimed!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Tired of trying to pick up a copy of Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo’s premier and super awesome fitness RPG, because it sells out within minutes? You’re far from alone. Amazon has the title available for back-order, so if you don’t want to faff around with checking out faster than some other guy, this is the way to go. It’s even $10 off the MSRP!



Of course, as of the time of this writing, Ring Fit is REALLY far back ordered, with an estimated stock date of September 6. But if you’ve been trying for months to grab a restocked copy with no avail, a little longer probably won’t hurt. Besides, if you manage to get one at another retailer with a faster delivery date, you can go ahead and give this copy to a friend, or something. Never hurts to have a security order, right?

Advertisement

Trust me, Ring Fit Adventure is worth it!

This deal was originally published 8/15/2020 and updated with new information on 8/21/2020.

Advertisement

I remember seeing this figure at Toy Fair earlier in the year and thinking how brilliant it was. Dark Horse makes really beautiful quality statues at pretty affordable prices so when a sale hits you know you’re getting a great deal. Save $17 on this Witcher 3 statute of Geralt of Rivia today.



This is the third statue of the White Wolf by Dark Horse from Witcher 3. He stands just under eleven inches tall from his Witcher symbol base to the top of his sword. Geralt is decked out in his best blue Grandmaster Feline armor from the Blood and Wine expansion. The detail on his very rugged and handsome face is exquisitely paired with how meticulous each piece of his weaponry is. Let him bravely battle Bruxas for you as you gaze upon his hunkiness. This is the perfect gift for any fan.

Advertisement

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members.

Only five days old, EA Sports UFC 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is already $10 off at Amazon. Just clip the coupon and coast to checkout. You’ll step into the octagon against digital renditions of all your favorite mixed martial artists, whether as one of those dangerous men and women or in your own asskicking skin.



Advertisement

I’m personally thankful for the revamped career mode that makes it easier to learn the game because trying to escape some of those submission holds is like fighting a bout of sleep paralysis. At some point, all you can do is relax your muscles and let your soul float right out of your fleshy parts.

If you haven’t already followed Geralt of Rivia through hell and back in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, let’s fix that. It’s only $40 to get the game with ALL the DLC on Nintendo Switch.



Yo can also find it for both Xbox One ($20) and PlayStation 4 ($28). These are typical prices for the more traditional consoles by now as they’ve had the game a lot longer than the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 06/17/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 8/19/2020.

Advertisement

Gaming aficionados, I bring you a light-up gaming keyboard from Razer that’s only $100! Yes, that’s right, it’s a whole $70 off its original price of $170. It’s wired and is a switch keyboard with RGB lighting, so whatever game you’re playing will be dope. Nothing much to say, grab it and go now.



Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for just $27, the going price for the Xbox One version at Amazon. The PS4 version isn’t available there, but Walmart has it for the same $27.



Advertisement

Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in March 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

Advertisement

For gaming mice, weight is an important factor that can make all the difference between game-changing ult and an embarrassing misplay. (We all know it wasn’t lag, man. Just fess up!) But all gamers aren’t created equal. If you prefer a lighter mouse, check out the Razer Viper, coming in at just 69g, and with a 16K optical sensor, your crosshairs will move like ice on tile. It’s just $50 at Amazon, which is even cheaper than you could find it this past Black Friday.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

Advertisement

Harkening back to the fidget spinner days, I see Speks as the natural evolution of the 2017 phenomenon. Similarly, it’s a magnetic ball toy meant for you to fidget with throughout your days now spent agonizing over job security and solitary confinement. Rather than biting your lip or anxiously bouncing your leg, the fidget toys are a healthy and fun way to cope when you’re stressed. You can mold them into various shapes and even pair ‘em with a second set, for more sculpting possibilities. They come in single- and multi-color variants including teal, rose gold, and “jazzercise.”



For a limited time, you can buy one set of Speks magnetic balls and get Unblocks—a comparable toy akin to magnetic Lincoln Logs—free (a $15 value) using the promo code FREEFUN. And remember, orders over $45 come with free shipping, so order a couple and save a few bucks on courier fees. Don’t sweat the small things, try Speks instead. Believe me, I have, and it works!

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love a pop of color while you’re listening to the new Drake album, or even while watching an action movie? With 20% off a healthy assortment of Govee LED lights—like this 16.4-foot spool of down to $14, you can do just that. It’s Bluetooth-enabled, so you can control which colors you want and how often they’ll move, all at the touch of your fingertips.



Not to mention they have a built-in mics so the strips can “dance” to ambient sound, or that Meg The Stallion bop you had stuck in your head. I would shimmy on down to pick this one up before it’s gone!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in February 2020 and updated with new information on 8/21/2020.

Advertisement

Snacking is an essential part of the workday, giving you those little boosts in between the big staple meals. You might be doing more if you’re still working at home, plus the easy access to the kitchen doesn’t help. Grab this two-pack of tour choice of nuts from Ferris Coffee Co. for $18.



Pick the pack of your choice and get two sixteen-ounce jars that are definitely reusable if you’re more eco-conscious. Choose from cashews, mixed nuts, or nuts with cranberries and blueberries. The roasted and salted wonders are a bit healthier than other munch options and are packed with protein. These jars are sizable enough to share if you’ve got a few snack crazed co-habitators too. These are 55% off and a fan favorite of SideDeal.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

For being a certifiable liquification genius, the creator of Blendtec sure doesn’t seem to have much faith in his product. How many poor electronics do we have to destroy to prove this is alien technology that we all need? We can’t recommend chucking up any cellphones in this thing, but if you need a blender that you know won’t whimper at tough food, the Blendtec Classic Fit blender is now $90 off, down to $211 total.



It includes a 90-ounce FourSide jar for maximum space, a 30-second automatic function, four pre-programmed cycles, five speeds, and high- and low-pulse buttons to fine tune your violent chops. This deal won’t persist through today, so take advantage ASAP.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new infomation on 8/21/2020.

Decided to hold out on those gym days a little while longer? That doesn’t mean the workouts have to end. The BodyBoss 2.0 is a portable home gym platform that features bars and bands to give you the weight and resistance training you so heavily crave. Reviewers suggest this is a solid home workout option for beginners. Usually $230, Amazon is knocking $100 off the price for just one day, so give it a try if you don’t have a lot of space (or money) for traditional equipment. Most models ship by the first week of September.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/21/2020.

Cuisinart 10-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For $129, snap up 10 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. I make it sound like a bucket of fried chicken, but these aluminum-encapsulated cook items heat up quickly and evenly. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1-1/2 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3-1/2 Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle and Cover

1x 8" Skillet

1x 10" Skillet

1x 8 Quart Stockpot with Cover

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 8/20/2020.

Advertisement

I’ve been a fan of PyroPet candles for years and have had a few of them and even given them as gifts. I still haven’t burned the very first one I got from their Kickstarter in 2014, the Kisa in pink. This is that same candle but in black. It’s 27% off right now and is one of the rarer ones out in the universe.



When you burn this candle down (which takes about twenty hours) you’ll find the quirky metal skeleton of a grinning feline left. This makes a wonderful spooky decoration for a bookshelf or office. The candle is made of paraffin wax and the skeletal core is aluminum. Kitty stands about six inches tall and the beautifully designed geometric shape is incredible to watch melt away. Honor all the black cats you’ve loved over the years as you light it as a tribute. Here’s to you Salem and Binx. Just don’t forget to grab a decorative plate to let the wax collect on.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Nobody likes a messy home, but cleaning isn’t exactly a fun chore for a lot of people. A good vacuum cleaner won’t alleviate those woes, but it will make it easier to get through your cleaning. Dyson’s V6 Absolute isn’t the most powerful in the company’s arsenal, but it’s still a darn good cleaner. It’s cordless and can run up to 20 minutes per charge, so not the longest battery life, but enough to get through most rooms. It can also shrink down into a compact cleaner, which is great for tough-to-reach spots, and cleaning up the car after a weekend outing. Right now, it’s $150 off at Newegg, bringing the price down to just $150.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/20/2020.

Tacklife T8 800A Jump Starter 6R7Y5WYL Graphic : Gabe Carey

Man, could my dad drive a car. But if yours can’t without breaking down (or you, yourself, can’t), maybe you should pick up a couple Tacklife T8 800A jump starter. It’s the last-gen model, sure, but it’s $26 off today when you clip the coupon and use promo code 6R7Y5WYL. With an 18,000mAh battery inside, it not only jump-starts cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans—it can also take your phone from 0 to 100 in no time at all, thanks to its 5V/9V Quick Charge port. Never again will you be stuck thumbing it on the side of the road with a dead battery and a stagnant vehicle ... well, as long as you remember to juice up the jump starter.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Meet the Echo Dot with Clock. It’s just like an Echo Dot, but it has a clock. Problem is, it was more expensive than a regular Dot, and now it’s not. With $20 off, you’ll save a lot. Add one to your home and meet the immensely helpful Alexa bot.



Sadly for you lot, I’ll be here all day.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/16/2020 and updated by Ignacia Fulcher with new information on 8/19/2020.

Advertisement

With most kids still home from school and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies—the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. And now, Amazon is bundling it with the Echo Glow, a simple smart lamp that can provide fun nights for. The combo comes through for $50, a 50% discount from their combined MSRPs.



Advertisement

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story or play music, and with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included with every purchase, they’ll never run out of things to check out.

Advertisement

And with the Amazon Echo Glow, you can set up custom lighting routines to have the multi-colored RGB lamp add fun and order to your kids’ routine. You can use it as a countdown timer, a bedtime or “get your ass up and dressed for school” signaler, and even have Alexa start up a light show for some mid-day dance breaks. And no one says you have to be a kid to use it. (Don’t worry, we don’t judge.)

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/7/2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/20202.

Advertisement

If you’re lucky enough to have your own outdoor cantina now is the time to throw the ultimate geek party even if it’s just you and your fam. These three adorable Star Wars inflatable beach balls are just $12, which is crazy because one usually runs for $6.



You’ll get the two cutest droids in the universe R2-D2 and BB-8. Tossing BB-8 around in the pool will be an easy recreation of most of his scenes from The Force Awakens. You can pose or just lounge poolside in your Princess Leia bikini with good ol’ R2. And bat the Death Star all afternoon before defeating the Empire and deflating it. Each blows up it fourteen inches around and they can even be used as decoration for your favorite Rebel’s room.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime Members.

Advertisement

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock touch is one of the most interesting takes o this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one 24% off with a $30 Amazon coupon and exclusive promo code EUFYSL0817. Your total, then, is $190.



So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeah, the headline is right. From now until 8/23 you can grab a whole sex toy bundle which includes a rabbit vibrator, a WeVibe tango blue vibrator, as well as a pack of 12 bath bombs for a low, LOW price of $49. That’s like 85% off (not really because I can’t do math) the original price of $243! So go ahead and get off by yourself or with someone else because I really don’t know what can beat this deal!



Advertisement

GlassesUSA is kicking off their Labor Day Sale now and the savings are amazing. Starting today you can take 65% off in-house eyeglasses, sunglasses, and prescription sunglasses. Just use the code LABOR65 at check out once you’ve made your selection.



Advertisement

Want Premium brands? No worries, they’ve got a deal for that too! Use the code LABORDES25 to get 25% off Premium frames. The only brands it won’t work with are Oakley and Ray-Bans. These codes don’t work on contacts or sale items but you won’t pay for anytiny on shipping.

Advertisement

This sale runs until September 12 and there is free shipping for all orders.

UNIQLO End of Summer Sale Photo : UNIQLO

The end of summer is fast approaching but that’s good news for you. UNIQLO wants to give you one last hooray by putting together several deals to celebrate the waning dog days this weekend.



Looking for a new pair of jeans, chinos, and sweats? Well grab two and get $5 off each. Prep the fall wardrobe now with cozy sweats and stylish jeans. Men’s and Women’s styles are available and most are $40 a pair.

Advertisement

If there’s one thing a UNIQLO does very well its graphic tees, especially their licensed ones creating some of the coolest partnerships. The new Disney collab of Furry Friends is no exception. That line Magic For All Icons, Peanuts Mood, and more are just $15!

Advertisement

Maybe buying a sweatshirt or sweater will bring on cooler summer nights so you can actually enjoy one of them without heat exhaustion. If you download the UNIQLO app you get $3 off your first order and sweatshirts are up to $10 off exclusively through that app. Again both men and women’s styles are available.

Advertisement

They keep saying embrace the new normal of working at home and honestly if that means being more comfortable on zoom calls while my dog sleeps in my lap I’m all for it. UNIQLO likes this too and has a ton of pieces in the Work From Home essentials collection for as low as $10. There are better options on the women’s side than men’s for this deal.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $99 and you also get a free eco tote this weekend only.

Advertisement

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, 20% off with the code KINJA20, which is $12 off the original price of $60. If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160. Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks are certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!



Advertisement

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Sunday Scaries is one of the best experiences you can have with CBD. Not only does it give you that calm, relaxed feeling everyone is craving nowadays, but even the gummies contain vitamins B12 and D3, so you’ll feel chill yet refreshed enough to take a run. Personally, I like to mix it into my tea or coffee, with a little butter or whole milk to let it dissolve in the fat. Afterwards, I’m energized enough to go for a run while my anxious jitters are completely at bay.



Advertisement

For less than $15 when you subscribe and save using the promo code INVBTL50 (automatically applied at checkout), you can try it out for yourself. CBD’s non-psychoactive effects may not bode well for everyone; however, I do recommend testing it out—when it does work, the results are unmatched—and that’s doubly true of Sunday Scaries in particular.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday was National Couples’ Day but that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate. People often think vibrators are for solo aviators but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a friend. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator ($120) is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix and you can save 20% with the code RELAX20.



With six powerful motors, that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app, customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $40.

Crescendo Bendable Vibrator Buy for $120 from MysteryVibe Use the promo code RELAX20

Advertisement

If you need some hand sanitizer, Amazon’s Solimo brand is selling massive bottles of this magical elixir of the 62% ethyl variety for just $12. Perfect for refilling smaller bottles, you’ll have it within a week’s time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

While we’re not exactly having the most normal of ones this summer, those of you with access to private pools or isolated beaches are no doubt in need of new, fashionable swimwear. Believe me, I’ve been rocking the 80s-style Kmart trunks for years now, and these heavily discounted swim shorts at Huckberry appear to be just the antidote for my first-world woes.



Personally, I’m keen on this cactus-adorned swimsuit from Boardies. Another, more classic and subdued option are the Rhythm Vintage Palm trunks, which bear a muted vintage grey color scheme, perfect for blending in at the beach. If you’re partial to bolder, pastel designs, however, you’re in luck as the bright green Boardies Overlay shorts are like a tropical-theme episode of ZOOM on PBS from the 90s. And Howler Brothers’ Stretch Bruja boardshorts are like a watercolor tattoo for your legs that never fades.

Advertisement

There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:



Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

Advertisement

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $50 off at Amazon. The $150 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 8/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.



