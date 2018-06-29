Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Tarte Cosmetics’ huge sale, a Last Chance Clearance at Nordstrom Rack, REI’s 4th of July Sale, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEALS

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you up to 70% off a ton of products. Everything from palettes to lip colors to highlighters, it’s basically a makeup free-for-all.

THE BIG SALES

It ain’t a Clear the Rack sale, but Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 90% off certain items for their Last Chance Clearance event. There’s over 2,300 items to look through, from dresses and outerwear to shoes, and even beauty and some home goods”, so there’s bound to be something you’ll want to buy.

It’s really about time you go outside, especially with the couple days off for the holiday, and REI is gonna help you stay equipped. Their 4th of July Sale means up to 40% off gear, shoes, clothing, and more, from brands like Marmot, The North Face, Columbia, and more.

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this is big. Right now, take an extra 30% off all sale styles. That includes men’s and women’s styles, plus home goods. There’s no code needed for the discount, just fill up your cart and watch the discounts roll in.

Uniqlo is celebrating Independence Day a little early with the 4th of July Sale. There is a lot to look through, for both men and women, so it’s a good thing it lasts a while. Save on AIRism pieces, linen shirts, jeans, and more for every occasion you have this summer.

They aren’t a name brand, have flashy hardware or bright colors, but these crossbody bags are made from real leather, and only $25-$26, today only. Perfect for traveling, choose from a double-zipper with or without an outer pocket and from a bunch of different colors (just make sure you see the Deal of the Day countdown to get the right price).

It’s not that American Eagle is that pricey, but they have sales so often, it’s worth waiting until things are discounted. And, right now they’re having a sale that you cannot beat, taking everything in their clearance section and marking it down to $20 or under. Denim, outerwear, tops, and more are included, and it’s not just leftover crap no one wants.

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 25% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, but if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Summer Sale is for you. Take up to 50% off some fashion-forward sandals, rain boots, and more that’ll make your old galoshes and flip flops look like garbage bags for your feet.

Add something a little weird to your wardrobe with Valfré’s Fourth of July Sale. Get up to 90% off clothing, iPhone accessories, bags, and more. If you want to own something from a badass, women-run LA brand, look no further than Valfré. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to whittle down my cart to less than 10 things.

HOME GOODS

Roll in one of these RolliCool portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer. All of them are at least $100 off in today’s Gold Box, and double as heaters and dehumidifiers so you can use them year-round.

They have three Alexa-enabled units to pick from, all with the same features but varying in size. The COOL100h puts out the most power. The description doesn’t say an ideal room size, but compared to other 14,000 BTU models, I’d guess around a 700 sqft room. If the room you’re trying to cool isn’t quite that big, the COOL310 should be good for a 550 sqft room, and the COOL208 for anything smaller.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or when the products sells out, so head over to Amazon.

$140 gets you all 24 films on Blu-ray, digital copies, 120 hours of bonus features, and even a mini book. So get ready to shake yourself a vodka martini, and settle in for a summer marathon. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in 6 months.

You can snag this Lodge cast iron grill pan for its all-time-low price of just $15 after the 45 cent coupon. Which is a crazy good deal, considering if you take care of it, you’ll be able to use for decades.

If you’re scouting out a new tent for your summer camping trips, consider this $26 Coleman Sundome tent. It’s a 2-person tent ideal for warmer weather with mesh windows and floor vents to help keep the interior cool.



Today’s price on the green tent is discounted about $15 less than the usual price and the price we’ve seen in Black Friday, so go ahead and buy it before the price hikes back up.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 24 piece set(smaller than the typical 42 piece set we often post) is on sale for $9 today on Walmart. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $15 pretty consistently this year, so you’re saving about $6. Not too shabby.

Spending $400 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



I bought this machine about a year ago, and I can’t imagine mornings without it. It grinds the beans and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. And, it makes vastly better tasting coffee than the less expensive machine I had before. The $400 price tag is about as cheap as this machine is going get, especially for a new, non-refurbished one. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, today is a good day to pull the trigger. Use code PERFECTDAY at checkout.

You can feel a little cooler at night with these memory pillows. One side contains thermoregulating gel that stays cool to the touch. A traditional shape and contour pillows are both on sale today when you use code KINJAPILLOW at checkout. The same pillows are selling for around $30 on Amazon, so $19 is pretty good.

TECH

If you don’t already have enough Qi chargers in your life, this dual-coil TechMatte charging stand is a nice deal at $10.



It has a cooling fan that vents the back of your phone to prevent it from getting too warm, which can sometimes be an issue with wireless charging. Plus, today’s price is the lowest we’ve seen.



Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.