Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale, REI’s Anniversary Sale, free 2-day shipping from Everlane, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Screenshot: Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier squeaked out a win as your favorite tinted moisturizer, but the beauty brand is so much more than a white tube. Right now, when you buy a full-size of a select number of your favorite products, you’ll get a free travel-size version. Just add what you want to your cart and watch the discount when you check out.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve never tried a Kiehl’s product, you are sincerely missing out on something really amazing. Everything I’ve ever tried from them has stayed in my skincare rotation and I always restock. Right now during their Friends & Family Sale, take 20% off your entire purchase with the code FRIENDS and you can restock (or try something out) for less.



For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, there’s free shipping on literally any order, with no minimum and no code. I highly recommend picking up the Lip Exfoliator, Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Baked Highlighter.



Stila Cosmetics is one of those brands you stumble upon at Sephora and become instantly devoted to. They also make your favorite eyeliner by a very wide margin. So, if you’re a Stila loyalist, or if you’ve been wanting to try them out, use the code 250FF on their site and grab 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Big Sales

The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Advertisement

If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

Photo: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off items from brands like Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Plus, grab 30% off one full-price Arc’teryx item as well.



Advertisement

Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to get ready for the better weather than taking 20% off any order of $25+ from Under Armour Outlet? Use the code GETGEAR and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Take 50% off 800 (!) styles of running shoes with the code RUN50. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve been eyeing a piece from Everlane for the upcoming four-day weekend, but didn’t want to deal with paying extra shipping costs, now’s your chance. Today only, Everlane is giving you free two-day shipping on everything they sell, including their expanded Choose What You Pay section.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been curious to try computer glasses, but were scared off by the sky-high price of Gunnars, Velocifire will sell you a set for $16 today with promo code EVCKXW8Z. If you aren’t familiar, the appeal of these things is that they block out the blue light that emanates from the screens we stare at all day, which can cause eyestrain, headaches, and even insomnia. They do not, however, block bad tweets, which can cause the same symptoms.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The warm weather is finally starting to become the norm, and that means breaking out of your boots and into something a bit more lightweight. Sperry is here to help you out with select $50 boat shoes when you use the code SALEBOAT at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People has finally grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, though this sale at Nordstrom Rack still has some of that lingering like the smell of patchouli. But with six pages of clothing, this sale is worth digging around in.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code PR25KINJ.

Advertisement

Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

Home Goods

Weighted Blanket for Adults with Anxiety by Anjee Therapy - 15 lbs | $110 | Amazon | Use code QEXAUGAF

Weighted Blanket for Adults with Anxiety by Anjee Therapy - 20 lbs | $128 | Amazon | Use code D8OSG9VR

If you have trouble unwinding and turning off your brain at the end of the day, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. We’ve seen a lot of deals on 15 pound blankets lately, but today, ANJEE has not just a 15lb blanket, but a 20 pounder on sale as well. The 15lb is $110, but you can upgrade to five more pounds of relaxation for $128. Just make sure you pay attention to the right promo code.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Memorial Day sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SUMMER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Memorial Day, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Image: Amazon

These sheet sets have deep pockets, but you don’t have to thanks to this one-day sale. Amazon’s taking about $10 off these Callista 100% cotton sheet sets in a variety of colors and sizes.



Advertisement

They’re all 300-thread count with a sateen weave and 15-inch deep pockets. Sateen sheets are designed to be softer than other weave patterns, but are also a little warmer as well, so just note that if you tend to get hot when you sleep. These aren’t the fanciest sheets in the world, but if you aren’t too picky, these are at their lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

Bamboo Mattress Pad with Fitted Skirt | $70-$98 | Amazon | Clip the $20 couponYou don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular one has a $20 coupon on Amazon today.



Advertisement

Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $70-$98 today after the coupon, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.

Photo: Amazon

It’s novelty pool float season, y’all, so hang on tight.



The Intex Inflatabull is exactly what you think it is. One person rides the bull, and everyone else grabs the handles on the outside to make it shake. It seems like a concussion waiting to happen, but sometimes you’ve just got to grab life by the horns.

Advertisement

This just launched on Amazon at $35, but it costs more from most places around the web.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may not be officially summer (it’s not even Memorial Day yet) but Urban Outfitters is ready to give you the best summer ever. Right now, take up to 40% off a ton of pool floats, mugs, glasses, planters, and more to get you ready for the seasons of being outdoors.



TECh

Photo: Amazon

If you’re like me, every time you get into your car, you find a cable, and plug your phone in to charge. And every time you get out of the car, you unplug it. While that’s not particularly onerous, it certainly adds up over time, but you can take those seconds back with this ingenious dash mount.



The iOttie One Touch Wireless is the same iOttie dash mount that you know and love, but with a Qi charging pad built right in. Now all you’ll have to do is slap your compatible phone into place, and it’ll start charging automatically. It’s one of those small conveniences that you won’t be able to live without once you’ve tried it. It doesn’t go on sale often, but today’s deal is about $9 less than usual.

Photo: Anker

Our readers’ favorite USB travel charger pulls double duty as a USB battery pack, and you can get one for $21 on Amazon right now with promo code ANKERFS1, about $5 less than usual. This is one of Anker’s more illusive discounts; it’s the first deal we’ve seen on the Fusion since February.

I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours on sale.

Photo: Picaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Photo: Amazon

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



Advertisement

There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today with promo code 20WBV9ZS, with Prime shipping. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.