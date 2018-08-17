Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Extra discounts from Backcountry, Sephora’s Weekly Wow deals, Mynt massagers on Amazon, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering a $3 coupon on three-packs of Neutrogena’s version today, in both SPF 50 and SPF 30. It’s still fairly expensive as sunscreen goes, but once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

THE BIG SALEs

Screenshot: Backcountry

Update: Take an extra 20% off camp gear, no code needed.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We’ve featured several Mynt massaging products here over the past year, and now, two of them (plus an oil diffuser) are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, today only.



Advertisement

The most popular product in the sale will almost surely be this heated massage pillow, now available for just $30 down from its usual $40. Its four rotating nodes can massage any part of your body in pretty much any location, and it even includes a car charger so you can use it on the road.

But you can really set the mood with their deep-tissue, heated, customizable foot massager and oil diffuser, both on sale today.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now up to 50% off sale styles.

It’s that time again. Reformation, maker of all things trendy and flowy and linen-y, is taking up to 40% off a bunch of different styles. Dresses, jumpsuits, tops, and more are all marked down. Get your end-of-summer style on lock.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For me, the most common answer to “Where did you get that?” is H&M. The stores are mad houses and the clearance sections are disorganized, but digging through them is so worth it. Right now, they’re having one of their massive sales, with up to 50% off select styles, and I’ll be there’s something in there that you’ll want.



Screenshot: Patagonia

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s no better time to give Urban Outfitters a second look than when they make all of their Out from Under bras and bralettes $16. Just add your favorites to your cart and watch the extra discounts at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Once again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 40% off basically everything on their site, including sale items, when you use the code SUMMER4EVER. Their sale section has a ton of really awesome outwear, sweaters, pants, and more. This is also a great time to check out their new Plus section.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

American Eagle isn’t just basics and swimsuits, they make some pretty great shoes and accessories as well. Right now, all of their in0house shoes and accessories are buy one, get one 50% off. Mix and match jewelry with boots, hats with sunglasses, and more, no code needed.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is coming to an end and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty.

HOME GOODs

Photo: Amazon

If you’re really serious about improving your nighttime routine, you can buy an entire foam mattress today for $259-$462 (queens cost $315) in Amazon’s Gold Box. These 4+ star-rated mattresses are constructed of 9.5 inches of high density base foam topped with a 2.5 inch layer of memory foam, and arrive at your door vacuum sealed in a surprisingly small box.



Advertisement

The catch is that this mattress doesn’t include a Casper-style 100 night trial period. That said, the prices are significantly lower than most foam mattress start-ups’, and even if you don’t want to take the risk for your own bed, it could be a great buy for a guest room or kid’s room.

Like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out, so don’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Amazon

Amazon aficionados know that the company sells lightly used products at significant discounts under its Amazon Warehouse brand, and to celebrate back to school season, you can save an extra 20% at checkout.



Advertisement

Several categories are included in the sale, including computers, furniture, and Amazon devices, but it seems that a lot more items are eligible than you’d expect from advertised categories. For example, I got it to work on a DSLR, though it didn’t on a SONOS speaker. The search bar tool at the top of the page seems to return all Amazon Warehouse items, not just eligible ones, but it’s worth a shot if you have an out or production or rarely-discounted item you’ve had on your wishlist.

Have any suggestions? Let us know what you got in the comments!

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand (but well-reviewed) equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



Advertisement

We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stubbed toes don’t have to be a way of life. These Anker night lights can stick anywhere you want them, and utilize a motion sensor and ambient light sensor to save power. Get three of them for just $11 right now, no promo code required.



Just note that they require three AAA batteries each, so you may want to invest in rechargeables.

Photo: Amazon

The area under your bed is valuable storage space, and this soft-sided containerorganizes your linens to slide under your mattress. Obviously, there are plastic containers out there designed to do the same thing, but the zipper closure on this model is better at compressing linens if you stuff a lot in there, and its striped sides won’t look too utilitarian if you can see it from certain angles in your bedroom. Use promo code LRZLE6DC to get it for $13.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



Advertisement

This Vogek sphere mold is just $9 today with promo code 5GEAEK2L, and if you take pride in your drinks, it’s worth every penny.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Timbuk2 Copilot is already one of your favorite roller carry-on bags, so why not pick one up for just $135, one of the best prices we’ve seen. You’ll be set with how to stuff as many clothes into a carry-on as possible.



TECH

Best Buy just kicked off its Anniversary sale event, with deals available on things you’d expect like Apple products, 4K TVs, and Windows computers, plus some more interesting stuff like home appliances and Prime Day-like pricing on Amazon products.



Advertisement

Just note that these prices are only available through Saturday. There’s a lot to sort through, so let us know what you got in the comments!

They aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the $300 WH1000XM2s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $98, or $50-$100 less than usual, and the same price we saw on Prime Day. The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a sound investment.