Graphic: Jillian Lucas

5-for-$25 underwear at Urban Outfitters, Journelle’s Semi-Annual Sale, Ray-Ban at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, Marc Jacobs makes clothing, but the brand also has a pretty stellar beauty line. I personally own mascara, eyeliner, and lipsticks from Marc Jacobs Beauty and can attest to how great they are. Right now, you can pick up two of their award-winning Kiss Pop Lip Color Sticks for $40 when you use the code KISS at checkout.

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box, this time featuring 10 samples of women’s skin and hair care for $10, plus a $10 credit that you can spend on eligible items afterwards. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting samples of lotions, shampoo and conditioner, makeup removing towels, whitening strips, and more for free.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Urban Decay wants you to spend Thursday stocking up on all your makeup needs during their sale on Nordstrom Rack. There’s up to 50% off a ton of Urban Decay’s heavy-hitters, like their All Nighter Setting Spray and Vice Lipstick in a ton of shades.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The sunny weather is coming and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get ready to get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted up to 50%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

Screenshot: Urban Outfitters

There’s no better time to give Urban Outfitters a second look than when they do a 5-for-$25 sale on all Out From Under underwear. Choose from seamless boyshorts, lace thongs, and more. Just add your favorites to your cart and watch the extra discounts at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’re not aware of Yoox, you should be. It’s basically what The Outnet wishes it was, with discounted designer goods for double-take level prices. Right now, they’re having a huge sale which means those prices are even lower, with up to 70% off a ton of clothing, shoes, accessories, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for Father’s Day, or a great graduation gift. Use the code 35DADGRAD and grab any colorway of their Visser, Rand, Valor, or Belmont styles for 35% off.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In a world where bra shopping feels more like a slow form of torture than anything remotely resembling an enjoyable experience, Journelle is a salvation. The lingerie they make and carry is beautiful, and it carries up to M in cup size. Right now their Semi-Annual Sale is happening, which means 30% off over 750 bras, undies, robes, PJ sets, tights, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Most of the time, you probably head over to American Eagle to check out their underwear and bra sales, but right now, they’ve got one that’s even better. Take 25% off any online-only styles with the code SUNNY25 at checkout. That means rompers, shoes, dresses, jeans, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking 30% off select summer styles, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Current/Elliott is a denim brand you see everywhere, but the price is just a little too much. Right now at Nordstrom Rack, not only is there a Current/Elliott sale, but Joie, purveyor of all things soft and comfy, is also marked down. So you’ll be able to get an entire outfit for the price of one, non-marked down pair of Current/Elliott jeans. Plus, Joie shoes are also on sale.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down most of their AIRism styles for both men and women. Everything is $15 or under, with most styles coming in at the $8 mark.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $35, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.



Advertisement

Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, The Aerie Collection (which is full of comfy sweaters, pants, and bras) is on sale too.

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got Prime and a pet, here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. For a limited time, Prime members who use Subscribe & Save to order pretty much any kind of pet food that Amazon sells will get a whopping 40% off your their delivery. After your first order ships, you can always cancel the subscription, so there’s no commitment, just massively discounted pet food.

Advertisement

The top of the promo page advertises the standard “up to 15% off” Subscribe & Save discount, but Prime members should see this paragraph below:

For a limited time, members of Amazon Prime qualify for a 40% discount, up to $50, on the first order of their first Subscribe and Save dog or cat food subscription. Certain product exclusions apply; qualifying items will display the coupon offer. The promotion is limited to one unit and one coupon per household.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip this coupon on the product page.

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their brand new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

Advertisement

The 11s will usually sell for $220, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $187, no promo code required.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The Breville One Touch is our favorite tea kettle, but if you’re not ready to shell out $200+ for one, this Gourmia Gold Box has some cheaper alternatives. Of course they don’t have all the features of the features of some more expensive kettles, but they do have several varieties to pick from including ones with gooseneck spouts, ones with tea steepers inside the water tank, ones that boil fast, and more. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait these deals to cool down.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If excessive noise or utter silence makes it difficult for you to doze off, this white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



Advertisement

Marpac’s Dohm-DS boasts a 4.4-star average on over 6,000 reviews, so it’s safe to say it’s a well-vetted product. We’ve seen it get down to $40 a on a few occasions, and $31 once, but $41 is a solid deal, and $9 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Without any wiring to futz with, these solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get two of them for just $8 today with promo code AZ9BZNMZ.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

In a small apartment, a laundry basket is an albatross that takes up far too much floor space, which is what makes this collapsible model so ingenious. When not in use, it folds up flat enough to squeeze it into the gap next to your washer and dryer, or you could just lean it against the wall in your closet. Today’s price is an all-time low, so go ahead, reclaim a few square feet.



Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon recently updated its Prime Pantry product with a new, optional, subscription model. Rather than paying $6 shipping for every Prime Pantry box, you can now pay $5 per month (on top of your Prime membership) to get free shipping on all Pantry orders over $40. Or, you can continue paying separately for each order, though it now costs $8 instead of $6.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you sign up for a Pantry membership (which includes a 30 day free trial) and use promo code PANTRY5 at checkout on your first order, you’ll get $5 off. Plus, if you add five items from this page to your box, you’ll get an additional $6 off. With these deals, you can definitely save versus grocery store prices, and you’ll get your items delivered straight to your door.

Pantry got a lot of great new items after Amazon bought Whole Foods, so if you haven’t tried the service in awhile, it’s worth another look.

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG6 at checkout to save a few bucks.

TECh

Photo: Amazon

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.2 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today with promo code ANKER987. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.



You can also save an extra $2 by opting for the wired model, with promo code ANKER98A.