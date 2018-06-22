Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora’s Weekly Wow deals, discounted New Balance, bras and bralettes for under $15 at Aerie, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora’s Weekly Wows are back. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now, everything in their sale section is an extra 20% off.



For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, having their huge Summer Sale, which means a good amount of makeup is under $1, with most of it in the $3 range. Plus, there’s automatically free shipping and a 3-piece Sun-Kissed Set with orders of $25 or more, which you will probably hit as you stock up on affordable beauty staples.

Screenshot: Korres

The Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Active Brightening Oil is the only facial oil that I enjoy. It smells amazing, feels amazing, and it really makes my skin feel smoother and brighter. You can pick that up, and more, during their Summer Sale. Use the code SUMMER at checkout to get 30% off sitewide.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Pür Cosmetics makes some really greta complexion products and if you haven’t tried anything from them, now’s your chance. Use the code SUMMER at checkout and you’ll get 30% off sitewide. Eyeshadows, blush palettes, cushion foundations, and more are discounted.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s no better time to give Urban Outfitters a second look than when they give you 7-for-$28 on all Out From Under underwear sale to fill up your drawers...with drawers. Just add your favorites to your cart and watch the extra discounts at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It should come as no surprise that Urban Outfitters has an in-house brand that is actually pretty decent. Preparing for the warmer weather coming (soon, hopefully), take up to 40% off all Out From Under swimwear, one- and two-pieces included. No code is necessary, just add to your cart for the discount.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a sale, in basically every style you could think of, with bras and bralettes for $15 and under. There are a ton of colors and styles that would go under basically any top.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of men’s or women’s Fresh Foam Arishi sneakers, using the code KINJAFRESH, for just $40 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: There are only a few days left on this sale, so get your orders in!

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free next business day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Today marks the official start of summer (though, we all know it’s been here for a while now), and that means breaking out of your boots and into something a bit more lightweight. Sperry is here to help you out with their Semi-Annual Sale, taking up to 50% off hundreds of shoes, t-shirts, dresses, swimsuits, sunglasses, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be Spring already (Hey, 70 degree NYC weather, nice to see you), but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Backcountry is marking down a bunch of The North Face styles including outerwear, accessories, and shoes. Pick up a great coat or pair of boots and save them for next winter.

Screenshot: Nordstrom Rack

The two most contested things to spend money on when it comes to women’s wardrobes are shoes and bags. I’m in the camp that shoes will inevitably get ruined, so maybe opt for the bag. If you always feel that way, but want to feel like you’re getting a deal, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a ton of bags.

Screenshot: Alice + Whittles

Most rain boots aren’t made for comfort and style; they’re made to keep your feet dry. But Alice + Whittles goes a step further by creating slim, good-looking boots that feel light and comfortable on your feet. And right now, they’re having an up to 75% off Warehouse Sale on their Essential Rubber Boot, so maybe it’s time to rethink your thunderstorm attire.



Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need to get caught up before you see Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom? All four films (including the semi-recent Jurassic World) are down to just $17 in one awesome Blu-ray set, complete with two discs full of bonus features, and even digital copies.



Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit | $180 | Home Depot

Most smart lighting systems are basically enhancements of the light bulbs we’ve been using for decades, but why not use all that technology to make something more artistic?



The Nanoleaf Rhythm is a smart lighting system based on a series of flat, interconnected triangles that you can arrange on your wall in any pattern you want. They probably won’t be your primary source of light, but with a little creativity, they can be a centerpiece of your home’s decoration. The included microphone allows the light panels to react to ambient sounds or music, or you can create custom recipes and trigger them with your smartphone, Google Home, or Alexa-enabled device. It’ll even work with IFTTT, so you could, say, light up your triangles your team’s colors whenever they play.



The starter kit includes a controller and nine panels (you can add up to 21 more, sold separately), and it’s down to $180 at Home Depot right now, down from its usual $230.

These Philips Hue bulbs can’t display RGB colors, but they can shift through different temperatures of white, which is about 99% of what I use my full-color Hue bulbs for.



Today on Amazon, you can get four of the Ambiance Hue bulbs and a bridge to control them (and up to 46 other Hue accessories) for $120, or about $20-$30 less than usual.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Craving the toasted goodness of a marshmallow roasted over an open flame, but don’t have a fire pit or any camping trips lined up? The kit includes an electric flame heater, the plate with compartments for the ingredients, a mesh cover, and two steel roasting forks.



This would a fun activity to do with kids, or maybe you’re just a big S’mores fan. Either way, this kit is down to its lowest price ever in 6 months, only $17.

You’ll be able to find at least a dozen uses for this 20-count set of essential oils. On top of pouring a couple drops in your aromatherapy diffuser, you can use them to make your trash smell better, ward off bugs, freshen up your house and shoes, and a whole lot more. One bottle of essential oils usually costs around $2, but you’ll pay a little bit over half that for each bottle in this 20 pack. Just be sure to enter code 8Q7JDRJA to get this set for $24.



TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You like falling asleep listening to podcasts or white noise, but your partner doesn’t. How do you deal? DubsLabs Bedphones are extremely thin and wrapped in soft padding, making them ideal for falling asleep while wearing.



For a limited time, you can save 25% on both the wired (regularly $60) and wireless (regularly $100) models with our exclusive KINJA25 promo code.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box is offering some of the best prices we’ve seen on two very different Anker Bluetooth speakers.



First up, the Anker Premium Bluetooth speaker features dual 10W drivers and two passive subwoofers for room-filling sound. Today’s $34 deal is more than $20 less than usual.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Anker SoundCore Mini, which is about half the size of a soda can, but still sounds very good given its size and $17 price tag. Bonus: It’ll even fun for 15 hours on a charge.