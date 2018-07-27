Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Extra discounts from Madewell, GREATS’ Summer Sale, a Converse sale from Nike, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Laura Geller may not be a huge household name when it comes to beauty, but the brand sure knows how to churn out winners. Take 50% off select items with the code JULYBF and get their cool-looking Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator and more at a discount.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:



THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales and they’re my go-to sneaker for when I want to be comfortable but also want to look like I give a shit (which is how I feel most of the time). Right now, they’re having a Summer Sale, which means up to 50% off select styles for both men and women.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A.L.C. is a brand that I love, but frequently pass over on the rack because of the price point. It’s not obscene, but it’s expensive enough to really make you think if it’s really worth it. But, with this Nordstrom Rack sale, the prices are cut down to a much more manageable size, so you can look effortlessly cool without breaking the bank (the dream, really).

Screenshot: Nike

Pick up some classic sneakers this Converse sale from Nike (who owns them, if you didn’t know). Use the code CON20 and get 30% off select Converse styles for the entire family. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing which are gonna work with the promo code until you put them in your cart, but it’s sort of like a shoe scavenger hunt that way.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s been a couple months since we’ve seen extra discounts from Madewell, and it’s come at a perfect time to spend all the money you should be saving for vacations. Use the code SHORETHING and get an extra 40% off every sale item they have, which is 375 choices. Boots, sweaters, scarves, and some off-season styles are all in there for the taking.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For me, the most common answer to “Where did you get that?” is H&M. The stores are mad houses and the clearance sections are disorganized, but digging through them is so worth it. Right now, they’re having one of their massive sales, with deals as low as $5.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 40% off everything in their sale section, (including select home goods). No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



HOME GOODs

Image: Amazon

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $80 today, which with the notable exception of Prime Day is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can… Read more Read

OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal.

Advertisement

Today’s deal is only a couple bucks less than usual, but it is an all-time low price. Shedding season is in full bloom, so today’s deal is perfectly timed.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

All-Clad pans are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 3-quart saute pan down to $80.



Advertisement

This pan feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty. The 3-quart saute pan would be great for one-dish meals or even making fried chicken.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Ninja Professional BL660 took home the title of your favorite affordable blender, and Amazon’s marked it down to $100, which isn’t an all-time low, but it’s $20 less than we’ve seen it over the past few months.



The BL660 includes an 1100 watt motor, a 72 ounce pitcher, and a pair of single-serve smoothie cups so you don’t have to clean the big pitcher every time you feel like making yourself a smoothie to go.

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Dyson’s eBay outlet today for $160, about $120 less than buying it new. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

Advertisement

I bought this thing last year ago because I bought a dark couch, and was horrified to find out how much pet hair it collected. It’s a good vacuum. A very good vacuum.

If only the best will do, the even more powerful Dyson V10 Motorhead is also on sale for an all-time low $449 brand new, or $50 less than usual. Dyson is famously no longer developing corded vacuums, because this one is so damn good.

Image: Amazon

Buying new sheets, comforters, duvets, pillows, and the all accessories for a new King-sized bed can get very expensive. Amazon’s helping out by discounting this Pinzon all-season down comforter to just $32 for Prime members. That’s a third of the price it normally is and cheaper than the twin comforter. So, if you’re in the market, I wouldn’t hesitate.



TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tile Mates for $30 today, an all-time low.



Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Advertisement

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back nearly $80, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a massive bargain.

Image: Amazon

If you’re missing Alexa when you’re not at home (or in your car), you can take her anywhere with this Amazon Tap. Plus, now that you can enable an always-on microphone mode, it’s a much better product than it was when it launched. You can get a refurb one for just $50 today on Woot, which is easily the best price we’ve ever seen.



Image: Amazon

Jabra’s take on true-wireless earbuds, the Elite 65ts, are on sale for $20 off today, dropping them below the cost of Apple’s AirPods.



Advertisement

The Elites run for five hours on a charge untethered, which is about as good as it gets in this space, and the included charging case boosts that to 15 hours total. A companion app also gives you a ton of control over how they sound, and dual microphones on each bud mean that your voice will come through loud and clear on on calls.