Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A huge AIRism sale from Uniqlo, Alternative Apparel’s Americana Sale, Sephora’s Weekly Wow deals, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora’s Weekly Wows are back. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:

CeraVe makes some pretty great moisturizers and cleansers that have stood the test of time. If you’re a CeraVe devotee, then the brand’s über-popular Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen is on sale for just $10.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re not already, now’s the time of year to really load up on sunscreen. Pretty cheap and not sticky, Neutrogena dry-touch is our readers’ favorite. This 2 pack of 45 SPF is down to $11 today, with extra savings available if you use Subscribe & Save. Just remember, you can cancel your subscription at any time after your first order ships.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Give your skin the dose of attention it needs with face masks from Innisfree, Etude House, Moksha, and more for 30% off, which means most of them are around like, $2 each. Give your skin a wake up call for less than your morning cup of coffee. There’s no code needed, just add all the masks you want (or just add all of them) to your cart and stock up.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Milk Makeup is the hip makeup brand that made waves when it first came out. Minimalism at its finest, there’s really nothing showy about it, except how well it works. Right now, they’re taking 25% off all orders of $35+, plus you get some free goodies if you hit $75 (so ask your friends if they need anything), I love their new Watermelon Brightening Serum and their Kush Mascara is pretty fantastic as well.



THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. If only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for a good reason. Well, right now, not only are there a few really great basic tees and dresses on sales, but Alternative Apparel is taking 40% off all the stars and stripes you could need for your Independence Day festivities. Use the code AMERICA at checkout and get patriotic.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down most of their AIRism styles for both men and women. Everything is $15 or under, with most styles coming in at the $8 mark.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re all about what’s under your clothes, with a massive lingerie (and pajama) sale. Expect 3-for-$9 underwear, $5 bodysuits, 2-$14 bralettes, and more, so you can completely restock your drawers.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

H&M basics just got even more affordable, because they’re taking an extra 20% off shirts, hoodies, and tees for men and women for the next 24-hours only. The sale is full of staples to get you through this sort of limbo of a weather pattern we’re having and bring you straight through to summer.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code KINJAPRV.



Advertisement

Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices. Nearly 15,000 items are included in the sale, so dive in!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. But right now, Aerie is marking down a ton of bikini tops and bottoms to $20 and under, which means you can get a full bathing suit for the price of one piece.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now up to 50% off.

In a world where bra shopping feels more like a slow form of torture than anything remotely resembling an enjoyable experience, Journelle is a salvation. The lingerie they make and carry is beautiful, and it carries up to M in cup size. Right now their Semi-Annual Sale is happening, which means 30% off over 750 bras, undies, robes, PJ sets, tights, and more .

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Advertisement

Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free next business day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The true summer months are fast approaching. If you have a camping trip planned and need to replace some gear that’s maybe past its expiration date, this Coleman Gold Box is for you. Tents, sleeping bags, coolers, camping chairs and more are discounted, with everything coming in under $130 (even this 6-person instant tent). A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

My Pillow makes our readers’ favorite pillows, and Amazon’s is offering a rare deal today that should help your wallet rest easy.



For $55 (queen) or $60 (king), you’ll get two My Pillows with either medium fill, firm fill, or one of each. That’s not much more than you’d normally expect to pay for one of these pillows. These aren’t exactly the same as the pillows that won our Co-op—they’re gusseted, meaning there’s a piece of fabric stretching around the edge of the pillow, rather than the top and bottom being sewn into each other—but the patented fill is the same.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoLine model will make regular coffee too. The whole set is down to $100 refurbished on Woot today, complete with the latest Aeroccino milk frother. That’s over $75 less than buying it new, and a great upgrade if you’re used to Keurig-style coffee.

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



Advertisement

We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If it’s extra hot where you live or your furry friends have trouble cooling down, gift them one of these Furhaven gel mats, aptly named Pupsicles. They don’t require any refrigeration, but start cooling down when pressure is applied, like when your dog lays down on it.

Advertisement

There are a couple different colors and sizes included in the sale on Woot, so head over and check it out.

TECH

The UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and Amazon’s marked it down to $75 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. You even get to pick from four different designs.

Photo: Amazon

Most laptops don’t have CD drives anymore, which is mostly fine, except for that one time that inevitably pops up every year or two where you really wish you had one. Now, you can for just $17 with promo code NNNNCCCC, no extra power cable required.