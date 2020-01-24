Friday's Best Deals: Yamazaki Gear, Logitech Gaming Mouse, Converse, and More

A Sperry semi-annual sale, a throw blanket, Give’r gloves, and an LED light Gold Box off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, eero’s mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running an awesome deal on a three-pack.



This reader favorite is now selling for just $174. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the satellites automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,000 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wi-Fi.

These typically sell between $250-$200, so this is a terrific time to buy.

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

With excellent noise cancellation and terrific sound quality to boot, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year and topped many people’s wish lists for the holidays.



Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise canceling helps improve sound quality but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.

This current $235 price is probably the best we’ll see this for a while. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently back-ordered, but they’ll probably start shipping at the end of the month. Better still, if you have a Best Buy or a Walmart near you with these in stock, price match ‘em baby!

NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s back! If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $20 (after clipping the coupon on the page) is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.

Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

Look, the only thing I want to be doing this weekend is napping on and off all day on the couch. I plan to take a few breaks in between naps to eat whatever my sister is cooking for dinner. If you’re just like me, you know that having a good blanket is essential for your Couch Nap. Right now, you can get the Sable Throw Blanket, 60" x 80 for $12 when you use promo code KINJAC032.



TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier Photo : Amazon

The cold weather can really dry up your sinuses and make everything feel stuck. Avoid feeling even more like crap during shitty weather by getting a humidifier. You can get the TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for only $70 on Amazon when you clip the $10 coupon and use promo code KINJA277.



The humidifier has a warm mist feature, which has three temperature levels for winter use. You can adjust the mist output, the mist temperature, and humidity. Depending on when you want to use it, you can set a timer and activate sleep mode. The humidifier can work for up to 46 hours with just one fill.

It’s time to put away your light blankets and pull out the heavy-duty comforter. If your comforter has seen better days, you can snag a deal on a Buffy comforter right now. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for $20 off when you use promo code CLOUD20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s crowd-favorite comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter comforter that helps keep you cool all-night-long.



Just know, Buffy offers a “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial. You will be charged after the trial and you will see your $20 discount then. This promotion is valid until January 28th.

LED Lights Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking to add some new lighting to your house, either for mood lighting or to stop from stubbing your foot in the night, you’re in luck. Today, you can save up to 25% on LED Lights when you shop this Amazon Gold Box.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the. prices are for today only and while supplies last.

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Right now, Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.



Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good.

Prices start at just $17. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.

Mike’s Hot Honey Photo : Amazon

Update: It’s back!



Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy Photo : Amazon

You use it every day, but have you ever actually looked at the bottom of the inside of your toothbrush holder? It’s nasty. The leftover toothpaste, saliva, and water is a breeding ground for some gross stuff. Even if you clean it regularly, it is probably wise to replace your toothbrush holder as often as your toothbrush. Why not get a bigger storage system for your bathroom counter that can hold more than a toothbrush? The Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy is $12 and can fit your toothbrush, hairbrush, a razor, and more.



If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out this sale of 30% off lenses and 20% frames at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code SPECSALE at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.



Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.

End of Season’ Nutrition & Wellness Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

On what’s hopefully the final sale of the season, Amazon is marking down a bunch of supplements from numerous brands, including SmartyPants, RenewLife, Gaia Herbs, Neocell and more. You’ll find two whole pages of deals on multivitamins, iron supplements, probiotics, and even melatonin to help you sleep.



Better still, Amazon is also offering Subscribe and Save discounts on a number of these. So stock up and save.

Semi-Annual Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

You might not think it is the season to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, boat shoes included. Right now, you can save up to 60% during Sperry Outlet’s Semi-Annual Sale. Included in this clearance clear out are boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots, and more.



The Give’r 4 Season Glove promise to keep your hands warm, and dry, during even the harshest of winter storms, and right now you can get them for a cool $90. These heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated gloves’ exterior is all leather with Thinsulate lining on the interior.



According to Give’r, these gloves will keep you safe even if you grab a “burning log out of a fire” and keep you warm even if you’re ice fishing in -25 degrees.

For a lot of people, $90 may seem like a lot for a pair of gloves. But from what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re well worth the price. (FYI, If you’re looking for a darker shade for your gloves, you can pick up the same glove in an exclusive chestnut colorway for $105.)

30% Off Sale and Clearance Photo : Converse

It is always a good day to get a new pair of shoes. Why pay full price when you can get a pair of Converse for extra cheap? Right now, you can get 30% Off Sale and Clearance when you use promo code WINTER30 at checkout. This includes high tops, low tops, slip ons, and more.



Kershaw Cinder (1025X) Multifunction Pocket Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock. Plus it’s only $8.



25% Off Sale Photo : UA Outlet

It is cold as hell outside, but you can’t let that stop you from working out. If you prefer to run outside, rather than on a treadmill indoors, you don’t have to freeze out there. Right now, you can stock up on long sleeve shirts, insulated pants, and more during this 25% off sale at Under Armour Outlet. Just enter promo code GOALS on orders of $100 or more at checkout.



25% Off Clearance Sale Photo : Adidas

Need a new pair of kicks? Well, run, don’t walk, down to this Adidas sale. Right now, you can get 25% off clearance at Adidas when you use promo code JAN25 at checkout. This is for sale items (women’s, men’s, kids), not full-priced items. Additionally, there is free shipping on orders of $49 or more, no code necessary.

Pre-Semi Annual Sale Photo : Backcountry

The cold winter weather is finally here, so it is time to stock up on clothing to keep warm. If you hate paying full price for jackets and snow pants, don’t do it. Instead, shop Backcountry’s Pre-Semi Annual Sale to get up to 50% off brands you already know and love. During this sale, you can save on Patagonia, Marmot, Sorel, The North Face, Fjallraven, Prana, and so much more. Shop now through January 31st.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

One of the best installments in the Harry Potter series just got even better. Because it is on sale! Right now, you can snag a copy of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition for $20. You can get it for an all-time low when you clip the $9.60 coupon (this might automatically clip for you and show your savings at checkout).



Enjoy the beautiful illustrations from Jim Kay as Harry, Ron, and Hermione explore the world of the Triwizard Tournament. This is like a fun alternative to watching the films, as you can see a new interpretation of this classic Harry Potter tale.

Buy 3 item(s) Get 1 item(s) free Screenshot : Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s offering a buy-three-get-one-free offer on video games, TV shows, books, and movies. Here’s what they’re saying, “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the ‘Add to Basket’. When you’re done shopping, click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.”



It’s a solid opportunity to buy especially considering there are a lot of recently released titles here and a few are discounted, including DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot plus a few Miyazaki titles.

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse Photo : Gizmodo

Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice around, and right now you can pick up the Powerplay-ready Logitech G903 for a low $60. This wireless mouse offers lag-free performance, tons of customization options in an ambidextrous package.



Sold separately is the $100 Powerplay mousepad which will charge the mouse as it works without having to plug in. It’s cool—but not absolutely necessary. If you want pro-level performance in a wireless mouse, look no further. This is half off its regular price, and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking to add to your Harry Potter collection, you can do that for just $10. You can pick up a Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand for $7 off at Walmart. Each wand comes with a wand box and a matching character 3D bookmark.



You won’t know who’s wand you’re getting since it’s a ~mystery~. Series 2 includes the Elder Wand, so, you don’t need to murder anyone to get that, you just have to spend $7. Or, you can get Sirius Black’s wand, or Severus Snape’s wand, you won’t know until you open it!

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now,you can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.



And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:



Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Sable Memory Pillow Photo : Amazon

Give your neck a little TLC when you crawl into bed at the end of a long workday. A new pillow will do just that. You can snag a Sable Memory Pillow for $16 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJAU6D. This Sable pillow is filled with 20% more foam than similar pillows from other brands. The purpose behind the extra foam stuffing is to allow you to adjust the pillow to the preferred height you need when sleeping.



You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Put it away. Instead, invest in this fantastic AUKEY 18W PD charger with foldable plug with USB-C. This bad boy can maximize your charge time by outputting 18W (just as long as your devices support it.) This’ll work with the latest iPhones, Pixels, Nintendo Switches, and more.



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page and use the code ZJCHJNUA to get the best price.

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Micro-Mesh Briefs Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

CO-Z Industrial Floor Lamp Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Overhead lighting is ugly and horrible, but finding the right floor lamp for your needs can be tricky—and expensive. Luckily there’s a pretty solid deal on a CO-Z Industrial Floor Lamp. With the coupon on the page and the code 5JW2PYD9, you can pick up this industrial style lamp with an adjustable head for a low $60.



It’s unlikely to work with every aesthetic, but for those who lean heavily on a rustic chic, industrial look, this can definitely work.

Elevated Cat Bowl With Stand Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Most cat bowls are kind of ugly. They’re full of fish and bone designs and they clash with most home aesthetics. If you’re looking to give your pet a good dish, but not have an ugly pink thing sitting in your kitchen, this Elevated Cat Bowl With Stand is for you. Right now, you can get it for $15 on Amazon when you clip the 25% off coupon.



Elevated cat bowls can help reduce neck strain for pets, so this is a great fit for elderly cats and small dogs. The feeding bowls can be detached for cleaning, while the base has silicone footpads to prevent slipping.

Merry Pets Cat Washroom Enclosure Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Let’s get this out of the way – cat boxes are gross. I understand that life isn’t like Meet the Parents and I cannot teach my cats how to use a toilet. So, they have to use a box in the corner of my room. But man, litter boxes are not pretty to look at and they smell even worse. If there is any way I can hide the cat box, while still making sure my cats are comfortable doing #1 and #2, then I will do it. Finding a cat box enclosure that is pretty is no easy task because they aren’t exactly budget-friendly.



Thankfully, this Amazon bestseller is the cheapest it has ever been! The white version of the Merry Pet Cat Washroom Litter Box Enclosure is currently $125. This is a great price for a bench to put in your entryway, living room, or dining room. Add on the fact that it doubles as an enclosure for a cat box? An absolute steal! The bench has room to store either two small litter pans or one giant litter pan. It even has room for automatic cat boxes as well! If you’re only putting one litter pan inside, there is plenty of room to stash spare litter and cleaning supplies as well.

Now, as many cat owners know, our furry friends can be extremely picky. Once a cat is used to something, they often can get very upset when they experience change. This might be best for those who have a young cat, so they won’t know the difference. Either way, the 1,500 reviewers gave this an average of 4.3 stars and many seem extremely pleased with it. Reminder, the actual litter pan where your cat goes tinkle is not included, but those can be purchased on Amazon as well for a great price.

Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a hit with our readers, and right now, we’ve got a pretty awesome offer for you. When you order the eufyCam 2 2-camera system for $350, you can get a free add-on camera (worth $150) with the coupon code BOGOEC99.



Add both to your cart (this and this) and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

These promise an entire year’s worth of battery life, support two-way intercom, and can capture a year’s worth of recordings with no monthly fees. This IP67-rated weatherproof camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and can work with Apple’s Homekit, Google Assistant and, of course, Alexa.

This offer nets you the hub and three cameras for $350, that’s a bundle worth $500, by the way. So act fast.

AUVON Dual Channel Muscle Stimulator Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

How often do you complain about your back hurting? Stop complaining and start doing something about it. The AUVON Dual Channel Muscle Stimulator is only $25 when you use promo code XGM7H8WL. This is an electric muscle massager that stimulates the sensory nerves and muscles. By stimulating the nerves, it can help relax your body and give you easy pain management anytime.



The muscle stimulator has 20 modes, including hammering, kneading, shiatsu and more, to help with aches and fatigued muscles in the shoulder, low back, or knee. You can use the machine after a long day at work, a tough workout, or when you wake up after sleeping the wrong way.

REI Outlet Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need to order some last-minute winter gear? This REI Outlet Sale has deals on products you already know a love. Right now, you can save $10 when you spend $50 (discount automatically applied at checkout); You can gift the VSCO Girl (or Boy) in your life a Hydro Flask. Know an avid hiker? Make sure they have a new backpack to hold all of the essentials and boots that will keep their feet secure on the trails.



Advertisement

Up to 75% Off Outwear | Jachs | Promo code WNTR

I feel like a broken record at this point, so please ignore me until March, but holy crap, it is cold outside. If you somehow made it until mid-January without a winter coat, you’re quite bold. Don’t suffer any longer, get yourself a new winter coat. Right now, Jachs has up to 75% off outwear. Just use promo code WNTR at checkout, which will slash prices right down.

And as always, Jachs has free returns on all orders!



If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just clip the coupon code on page and use the promo code KINJA3032 at checkout.



Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo for just $30, an all-time low. The headphones offer a truly wireless experience for stupid cheap.



The Soundcore boasts 5 hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and an extra 15 hours from the charging case. While it doesn’t compare to some of Anker’s more expensive models or even Apple’s AirPods, it’s a perfect way to get your feet wet with the latest fad in headphones.

The North Face Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Backcountry’s blowing out a ton of The North Face outdoor essentials. Trek over for deals on of jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats, and a whole lot more, all for up to 30% off. These discounts will last until the end of the month, but the best stuff could sell out early, so get up and go.



Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive in 2020. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.





SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. And this Crucial MX500 2TB is down to its lowest price ever.

Look, it’s a buy purchase. But you deserve better.

Massdrop x Meze 99 Noir Photo : MassDrop

Made in partnership with MassDrop, the $160 Meze 99 Noir headphones are the perfect pair of headphones for the burgeoning audiophile.



With impactful bass and solid mids, these pair of cans offer great sound quality for even the most discerning listeners.

At $200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones at this price range.

But now that they’re discounted by $40, it may be one of the best deals in headphones ever.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $37. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJABSR at checkout, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $12. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.



iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.

Just in time for the big game, a number of TCL Dolby Vision TVs are discounted to their lowest prices ever.



For $255, it’s hard to do better than this TCL 50" 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV . For one, it’s enormous. It can be a magnificent centerpiece to your living room. It also has built in Roku smarts and supports Dolby vision.

Better still, you’ve got options. There’s a 43" model for $221 and the step-up 65" model for $451. So if you’re in the market for a new TV, this is a great time to buy. Just make sure to clip the coupon codes on the page to get the best deals.