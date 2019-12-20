Friday's Best Deals: Warner Bros. 4K Film Collections, Fanatics, Gift Cards, Car Mounts, and More

A Warner Bros. 4K Film Collections Sale, up to 70% Off Sitewide at Fanatics, and a WizGear Car Mount Gold Box lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank Photo : Amazon

Tired of Christmas shopping? I don’t blame you. If you’re stuck on last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers, we’ve got a good one for you. You can grab a RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank while it is marked down to $18 on Amazon. Use promo code KINJAPB010 at checkout to secure your savings. This power bank, when fully charged, can charge an iPhone 8 up to 5.5 times.



If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. To be clear, this is designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well. Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is amazing.



Make sure to use the promo code 546ZMYUH to get the $15 price.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, Anker’s taking $40 off its truly wireless earbuds for the holidays.



Boasting an 8 hour play time, plus 3 extra charges thanks to its case, these will last longer than most flights across the country. Better still, you’ll get 2 hours of listening after just 10 minutes of charging in the case—which is super helpful.

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to see the best price (which matches what we saw during Black Friday.)

Anker Prizm Projector Photo : Tercius Bufete

At 480p and 100 lumens, this Anker projector isn’t going to blow you away in the image quality department. But at $50, it’s an incredible bargain and a terrific, fun gift.



It’s great to pair with retro consoles, to use in kids’ bedrooms and awesome for weird, projector-centric photo projects. Just make sure to clip the coupon code to get the $50 price.

TaoTronics Active Noise Canceling Headphones LBAKMMEL at checkout Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: these TaoTronics’ noise canceling over-ears are down to just $23 today with promo code LBAKMMEL and when you clip the coupon on the page.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They promise last 24 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable and durable, and fold up for easy storage.

Save Up to 50% on Select Vacuums and Air Purifiers Photo : Home Depot

During today’s Special Buy of the Day, you can get up to 50% on select vacuums and air purifiers at Home Depot. Included in this sale are a Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Stick Vacuum for 40% off, a Dyson Slim Ball Multi-Floor Vacuum for 43% off, and a Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier for 38% off. Want a RoboVac? You can get a bObsweep Pet Hair Plus Robotic Vacuum for $239.



WizGear Car Mount Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you use your phone for directions and music selection, please get it off your lap and safely into a car mount. You can snag one of three magnetic car mounts for $10 and under during today’s WizGear Car Mount Gold Box on Amazon.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Is it my birthday? This Superior Bidet sale is incredible. Here’s the deal: These two superior bidets are already discounted to $25 and $35. The big difference between the two is the ability to control temperature.



Now, here’s where it gets interesting. If you add two to your card and use our promo code 241XMASBIDET, it’s buy one, get one free. That’s insane. That’s basically $12 per bidet (or $17 if you go for the more expensive one, which I highly recommend.) For what it’s worth, I am ordering a couple as we speak to upgrade my parents’ house.

Now, please. Be evolved creatures and pick one two up.

4-Night Bahamas Cruise Photo : Norwegian Cruise Line

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.



The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!

Up to 70% Off Sitewide Photo : Fanatics

Didn’t get a jersey for your favorite player during Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Don’t worry, it’s not too late! Fanatics currently has an up to 70% off sitewide sale (though the overall savings are more around 20-30% off). You can also get free shipping on any order when you use promo code LIST at checkout.



Fanatics promises that all orders placed today (Friday, December 20) will arrive before Christmas, or it is free. That does exclude shipping to Alaska and Hawaii. Directly from Fanatics’ website, their Christmas promise is, “we will credit your credit card in an amount equal to the purchase price of the delayed Eligible Item(s) (excluding any taxes or shipping charges) in accordance with this offer up to a maximum of $65 per order.”

Pick Two Denim & Chambray Button Downs Photo : Jachs

New year, new wardrobe! Do yourself a favor and snag some new clothing from Jachs. Right now, you can get any two denim and chambray button downs for only $49 when you use promo code 2DNM at checkout. Don’t need two shirts and just need one for a holiday party? You can buy one for $29 with promo code DN1.

Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad (Green) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

There’s roughing it, and there’s roughing it. And guess what, sleeping with a sleeping bag alone is going to ruin your morning and the rest of your camping trip. Take it from me, I thought a yoga mat and a sleeping bag were enough—they were not, and I had an awful time. Invest in this $28 Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad.



This is about $10 off its regular price and the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Last Minute Gift Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Adventurers up to 40% off a ton of gear during REI’s Last Minute Sale. The adventurer’s favorite retailer is slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Clif, Gregory, Eagle Creek, and a whole lot more.



This sale runs until the 24th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early. And, not to be that guy but... there’s only a few weeks days until Christmas and you don’t want say “it’s coming in the mail” on the big day.

So visit the deal page to see all of your options during what’s more than likely, REI’s final sale of the year.

Warner Bros. 4K Film Collections Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

While some people prefer watching movies on a streaming service, there are still plenty of people who like to collect physical copies of their favorite movies. A number of box sets are marked down in today’s Warner Bros. 4K Film Collections Gold Box. You can get The Matrix Trilogy in 4K + Blu-ray + Digital for only $44. If you actually liked the new DC Universe movies, snag them all (Man of Steel through Shazam) for $68.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

$50 Fandango Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have a friend who plans to spend their time off over the holidays at the movies? Give them the gift of free movie tickets, since those cost an arm and a leg. Right now, you can get a $50 Fandango Gift Card for $40 from Amazon when you use promo code MOVIES.



Unlike the other gift cards we’ve written about, this Fandango gift card is a physical card. If you order it now, it’ll still arrive in time for Christmas. You can get these on/before December 23. This promotion is one per customer.

Starbucks Gift Card + $5 Amazon Credit Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you go to Starbucks once a day, you might as well get a Starbucks gift card for yourself. Otherwise, get the coffee lover (who is too busy to make it at home) their own Starbucks gift card. Right now, when you buy a $30 gift card, you’ll get a $5 Amazon credit. Just enter promo code SBUX at checkout.



The gift card will be delivered by email (you can send it to yourself or someone else) in about five minutes after ordering.

If you’ve wanted to learn a new language but life keeps getting in the way, today can be the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone membership normally cost around $220, but today only, it’s down to $145.



Choose from 24 languages, including English, French, Spanish, German, or Italian and finally add a new skill to your resume. Better still, you can start ordering tacos like a pro—and that’s worth the price alone.

So give the gift of a new language with this one-day sale.

$50 Grubhub Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

It is cold as hell out. No one actually wants to drive to the store to get food or pick up takeout. Snag a $50 Grubhub Gift Card for $10 off on Amazon when you use promo code GRUBHUB at checkout. Get this as a gift for someone who loves to order in, or better yet, a gift for your next meal at home.



You will save $10 on gift card orders of $50 or more. The gift card will be delivered by email (you can send to yourself or someone else).

$100 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Stuck on gift ideas? Christmas is basically here. Don’t get trapped without a present. Right now, you can get a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $15 off when you use promo code ITUNESPROMO. If that is outside of the pre-agreed upon budget, you can also get a $50 iTunes gift card for $7.50 off when you use promo code ITUNESSAVE.



3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Log out of your social media apps and grab your Kindle. It is time to start reading more. If you’re trying to focus on bettering yourself in 2020, here is your chance. You can get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1. That is a savings of $29.



With this subscription, you’ll have access to over one million book titles. You can browse the magazine of the month to get all of the latest scoop. Kindle Unlimited isn’t just for physical reading, you can also listen to thousands of audiobooks.

After your 3-month subscription ends, you will be charged full price for Kindle Unlimited, which is $10 a month. The offer does not apply to prior purchases, to get full details, you can check out Amazon’s Terms & Conditions page.

Fortnite Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Personally, I do not understand the Fortnite hype. But obviously, people love it. If you have a Fortnite lover in your life (or you are one), this Fortnite Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata has been marked down by over $30 on Amazon. The piñata is 25” tall and includes 100 pieces; pre-filled with two 4-inch figures, weapons, back bling, exclusive building materials, and more.



This item is part of a Gold Box deal, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $39. If you own a PS4 or know someone who will receive one as a gift, this is a perfect stocking stuffer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For December, you’ll get a chance to play Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross.



Ring Fit Adventure Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Feel free to cancel your Peloton membership, now that Ring Fit Adventure is down to just $70. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this game and accessory bundle.



To play, you’ll need to attach one Joy-Con to a leg strap, and the other to a wild peripheral, the Ring-Con. When used in tandem, these two accessories will keep track of your movements and help you interact with game.

Just a heads up, you’re going to look undeniably silly with this workout, but that’s part of the fun. If the Wii Fit is any indication, this type of workout gamification will be an addictive, welcome addition to a healthy lifestyle.

LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The Star Wars deals are coming in full force (no pun intended) this week. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing, it seems a number of Star Wars products are on sale. If you’re looking for a fun project for the family, you’ll want to grab this 1,106-piece LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set. It is marked down to $63 (that’s $37 off) at Walmart, right now.



Just a note, this LEGO BB-8 does not roll. Along with a decorative stand, the building set also includes a teeny, tiny BB-8 figure. Can you spot him in the photo? Just try not to lose one of the 1,000+ pieces while putting this together.

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAPB010

Charmin Essentials Strong Toilet Paper, 1-Ply Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone is arguing over at The Inventory about which toilet paper is the shit and which one is total shit. While no winner has been officially crowned (yet), the general consensus is that Charmin is the best brand. If you’re looking for a totally basic toilet paper and a lot of it, you can get some Charmin Essentials Strong Toilet Paper, 1-Ply. And by some, I mean 48 rolls for $20 (about $7 off) on Amazon.



If you have to trudge through the snow to get into your car, you probably don’t want to ruin your floors by getting them soaked. Do yourself and get your car floors some protection. You can get a 3-piece set of All-Weather Rubber Mats for $23 or a 4-Piece Set for $25 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCMAT.



I don’t need to tell you that Christmas is days away. You can’t turn around a corner without seeing something holiday-related. If you’re stuck on gifts for a number of people that you love, why not make their lives easier? Gift them the joy of never having to vacuum again. A number of Eufy RoboVacs are currently on sale. Who wouldn’t want a little robot in their home to make their lives simpler?



The Eufy RoboVac 30C is $100 off (clip coupon on the page). Need a robot that not only vacuums but also mops and has laser navigation? The Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid is marked down to $380 (which is $170 off, no coupon necessary). The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX is down to $180 when you clip the 5% off coupon. And finally, the most budget-friendly option of all the robot vacuums, the Eufy BoostIQ 11S is only $170 when you clip the $70 coupon on the page.



And while you’re at it, you can get 50% off Eudy handheld vacuums, or you can get a free smart scale! To get 50% off the hand vacuums below, use promo code eufyvacuum at checkout. And for a free smart scale, use promo code EUFYSCALEC1. Just to be clear, it is either or, not both items, that you can add for extra savings.

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

Get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Burgeoning photographers—throw out your kit lens and pick up this $100 Canon 50mm f/1.8 lens.



This lens offers the best dollar-per-dollar value in photography, bar none. It stops all the way down to f/1.8, letting in plenty of light and blurring backgrounds for awesome portraits.

All budget-conscious photogs and students out there should own this lens. This second-generation model offers a quieter autofocus than its predecessor and creates equally sharp images. If you have a Canon EF camera, this is a no-brainer.

Advertisement

Remedy Nintendo’s biggest flaw with the Switch right now by picking up this discounted Genki Bluetooth audio transmitter. This plug-and-play unit uses Bluetooth 5 to minimize latency and can connect to up to two headphones. Better still, it offers a USB-C passthrough, which means you can charge your Switch without having to take it off.



This current price is $10 off its current price on Amazon, and the lowest we’ve seen on this particular transmitter. Just make sure to use the promo code KINJA during checkout.

Xbox One S Digital Edition Consol Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you still stuck on what to get someone for Christmas? Well, the Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is back down to $149 on Amazon, which is how cheap it was on Black Friday. You can go all-digital with this Xbox One S model. It’s time to stop getting up to change discs when you’d much rather continue sitting and gaming.



Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.



This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.

REI Outlet Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need to order some last-minute Christmas gifts? This REI Outlet Sale has deals on products you already know a love. You can gift the VSCO Girl (or Boy) in your life a Hydro Flask, while some products are up to 50% off. Know an avid hiker? Make sure they have a new backpack to hold all of the essentials and boots that will keep their feet secure on the trails.

Looking for a sweet gift for the outdoorsy person in your life? Right now Biolite is offering our readers a free Solar Carry Case with the purchase of their awesome Wood & Charcoal Burning FirePit .



It offers a really unique, hassle-free and smoke-less fire pit experience thanks to the convection fans that both stoke the flames and reduce smoke. It’ll fit up to four logs of 16-inch firewood, which you can watch burn through its mesh sidewalls. And perhaps the best part? It comes with a grill grate, which transforms it into an on-the-go hibachi grill.

The carry case, too, offers a nifty feature: it’ll charge your FirePit when not in use with an integrated solar panel. Plus, it’s made with a waterproof nylon so it’ll protect from light rain.

Just add both the BioLite FirePit and Solar Carry Case and use the promo code KINJAFIRE during checkout to see the discount. Just be warned, tbis offer ends on Thursday, so get yours before this deal is snuffed out.

Unisex Cashmere Plaid Scarf Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Now, you probably don’t think anything that is $7 will make you feel fancy, but cashmere sure can. If you need a new scarf before the winter weather slams us, you can get a Unisex Cashmere Plaid Scarf from eBay. You can choose from 62 different plaid patterns, whatever floats your boat. Also, when you buy two scarves, you get one free, just add three scarves to your cart.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ( PS4 Xbox One Photo : Walmart

Getting ready for the new Star Wars movie coming out this week? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $20 off at Walmart for PS4 and Xbox One.



Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat Photo : Amazon

For anyone who has awkwardly stood on their tiny bath mat and tried not to get water all over the floor, there is a better mat out there for you. The Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat is long as hell at 59" x 20". You can get this fluffy bath mat for $23 on Amazon when you clip the $7 coupon and use promo code GV89ZC6G at checkout.



Sable Memory Foam Pillow for Side Sleeping Photo : Amazon

Not everyone sleeps the same, which means that all pillows should not be designed the same way. If you’re an avid side sleeper, you’re going to want to snag st two-pack of Sable Memory Foam Pillows for Side Sleeping while it is only $30 on Amazon. Just use promo code KINJA5OU at check out to get that discount.

Forever Roll Starter Kit Photo : Charmin

Are you fucking tired of running out of toilet paper? Seriously, it is so shitty to be on the toilet and reach for a square, only to find it is all gone. Never worry about that crap again when you get a Forever Roll Starter Kit from Charmin. You can choose from three different options: Holder Stand, Screw-In Wall Mount, and Adhesive Wall Mount. Each Starter Kit comes with a holder and three Forever Rolls, so you seriously won’t run out of toilet paper for forever. Snag a Starter Kit now while they are 20% off (from now until January 1, 2020).

$100 Off Overcoats Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Look your best during winter with a discounted Indochino overcoat for a low $295. Use our exclusive promo code KINJA to take $100 off Indochino’s collection of handsome top coats for cold weather season. Choose from a dozen styles made with wool and cashmere.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your topcoat. Switch up the pockets, lining, buttons, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific, bespoke coat for the winter, this is the time to buy. Just remember, this discount will only last the 20th.

Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the upgraded Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $30 Amazon credit when you use promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S.



Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories and speakers, and right now you can pick up their brand new Soundcore Trance Bluetooth speaker for just $110. This IPX7 waterproof bluetooth speaker packs a 5.25" woofer and 2" tweeter for the kind of sound you’d love when you’re at a party or having a bbq outdoors. And, yeah, that may be inadvisable right now, but this introductory rate trumps such bad timing.



With a battery life of about 18 hours, this speaker will last longer than you will on the dance floor. Better still, like our favorite gaming accessories, this speaker has RGB lighting which promise to pulses and reacts to the music playing.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

15% Off Sitewide Photo : Sunday Scaries

Does traveling for the holidays stress you the fuck out? You’re not alone. Sunday Scaries is here to save the season. You can score 15% off sitewide when you use promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES at checkout. You can stock up on their bestsellers, like CBD gummies, monthly bundles, tinctures, and more.



Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.