Friday's Best Deals: VPN Unlimited + PlayStation Plus, LEGO Star Wars X-Wing, Ella Paradis Spring Cleaning Sale, Apple Watch Series 6, and More

As torn up as I am that this is my last week at The Inventory, I recently accepted a new job that’ll have me working from home indefinitely ... unless I move to LA, which I won’t. So if I didn’t have one already, I would be the perfect candidate for a commercial-grade ergonomic chair.



This one in particular from premium (yet affordable) office supplier Branch costs significantly less than the Herman Miller alternative and offers many of the same perks, including height, tilt, and tension adjustments, as well as an optional lumbar support rest. Its thick cushion can hold weight up to 300 pounds, and a dual-layered mesh back lets your back breathe to prevent it from getting too sweaty, just in time for that scorching summer heat. While by no means essential, you can—if you’re so inclined—tack on an adjustable headrest to match for just $45 more. The seat comes in black, gray, and light blue, though the latter is sold out as of this writing, while the frame can be outfitted in either white or black.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair is $50 off, for a limited time only, bringing its total asking price from $349 down to $299. If you, like me, are going to be spending a lot more time working from home than you were pre-pandemic, your home office chair upgrade is well past due anyway, so you might as well treat yourself while supplies last.

Ergonomic Chair $299 at Branch

Marshall Acton II Image : Marshall

Sometimes, a small speaker simply won’t cut it. When you’re ready to turn it up to 11 and get a good jam session going, a larger speaker with good sound quality can give you a little more volume to play with. Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker, which usually retails for $250, is down to $230 right now at Best Buy and offers good sound quality and volume output without costing too much more than smaller speakers.

In addition to good sound, the Acton II offers up to 30 ft. of distance during playback, bass and treble controls that many wireless speakers lack, and the ability to easily switch between paired devices. Oh, and its charming retro design can help bring a bit of charm to your shelves, too.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $49 off the 64GB base model in Silver only, as of this writing. The more vibrant color options are a bit pricier. If the $559 price doesn’t pop up when you click the link, look to the right and scroll down a bit and see if Amazon seller Expercom still has it listed at that price. Hopefully you can snag one while supplies last.

Want more storage? Certain color options of the 256GB edition are priced at $699 right now, a savings of $50 off the usual list price.

The new iPad Air hits the sweet spot amongst all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common now with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro rather than the basic, entry-level iPad. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

Apple Watch Series 6 Product(RED) (40mm) Image : Andrew Hayward

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. We saw some pretty compelling discounts during the holiday season, but not so much since, sadly.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch and don’t mind a bright red smartwatch, now’s the time to strike. Right now, Amazon has the 40mm Product(RED) model of the base Apple Watch Series 6 for just $320, a savings of $79 off the list price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date for the Series 6, but granted, it’s just in one color and the 40mm size option. The full savings show up at checkout.

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

People have very strong and mixed reactions about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so let’s not get into that. What we can all hopefully agree on is that Poe’s orange-clad X-Wing from the film was pretty sick, and if you want to build the ship out of LEGO bricks and save a little cash in the process, now’s your chance.

Right now, Amazon is taking just under $11 off the list price of the Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter kit, which spans 761 pieces and includes minifigures for Poe, Jannah, R2-D2, and a single Knight of Ren. The ship itself has adjustable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and retractable landing gear, so it’s functional too. Maybe you can use it to create your own version of the film!

Halo 4 Deluxe Vehicle & Figure Pack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you heard of this game Fortnite? I hear it’s all the rage with the kids. It’s got all of these wild characters, like this banana man and the baby Yoda. It also has this green robot named Master Chief, who only exists in Fortnite. Pretty cool looking guy! Anyways, you can buy a figure of this battle royale star on Amazon for $24, which comes with his signature gun car (the Warthog). Honestly, this is a really cool character design and they should really give this guy his own game sometime down the line.

PC Game Sale Screenshot : Bethesda

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. The highlights? How about Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition for $27? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $18, which is incredibly low. Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition is a heck of a steal too at $20. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

Unity Developer Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make video games, but have no idea where to start? StackSocial has you covered. You can currently grab a premium Unity game developer certification bundle for $45. To put things into perspective, this is a $3,400 value. You’re getting it 98% off here, so it’s as close to a steal as you’re going to get. The bundle features 17 courses hat cover everything from an intro to mobile game development to how to make low poly 3D environments. You’ll get access to well over 100 hours of content, including lectures and lessons. This is your chance to make your dream game, so hop on it while you can.

Up to 24% off Select Tamagotchis Image : Sheilah Villari

For people of a certain age, these little plastic ovals hung from backpacks and keychains back in the day. If you were really extra, you probably had several; this was me. Let the nostalgia bug bite and return to the fun nightmare of daily care for a digital pet. Of the twenty-nine “egg watches” to pick from, several are on sale, up 24% off actually in every shade and pattern to match your style.

Debuting in 1997, Tamagotchi took the world by storm and even had a bit of a resurgence for the anniversary a few years ago. Whether you want to relive the magic of these or introduce a new generation to them, there are plenty of designs to pick from in this sale. There is something to these, though, as it helps kids manage a daily routine. Raising your Tamagotchi from egg to adult is a bit tougher than you remember. But if you feed it, play with it, clean up after it, give it medicine, your digital pal will flourish. Helping kids understand the responsibility of taking care of a pet without anyone getting hurt can be a valuable lesson, especially if they’ve been asking for a real four-legged friend. Tamagotchi could be the stepping stone to see if your kids are ready for that responsibility.

My Arcade Mini: Ms. Pac Man Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The 2021 game of the year just got announced: Pac-Man 99. You read that right. Pac-Man is becoming a battle royale game (again), but this time as a free game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. It’s in the same vein as Tetris 99, AKA the best battle royale game out, so this is no joke. I am going to smoke all of you in it starting tonight. You’re going to need to train if you want to beat me, the absolute king of Pac-Man. Here, I’ll give you a head start. You can buy a mini Ms. Pac Man arcade cabinet for $20. It’s a tiny little thing that fits in the palm of your hand, but it’s fully functional. Toss it on your desk and take a few minutes between work every day to practice. Then when night comes, log into Pac-Man 99 and get absolutely destroyed by me, your boy. Seriously, I am going to ruin your entire life for months. Don’t even bother logging on.

Hyperkin Duke Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I hope you’re ready for a real left hook right into your nostalgia dome. I want you to think back to the original Xbox right now. Travel back in time with me. Think about playing the first Halo. What were you holding? Was it the fattest controller you’ve ever used in your goddamn life? The original Xbox controller was a true design nightmare and I love it. Here’s some good news for those who want to relive those days. Microsoft is selling the Hyperkin Duke controller, an updated version of the classic big boy, for $50. It features the same hamburger design you remember, but with modern Xbox buttons so you can use it with your latest console. It’s also wired, so you’re really teleporting back in time here. I have some friends who sword by the old Duke back in the day, so it seems like it has some supporters. Give it a nice home, won’t you?

Charter Club 4-Pc Sheet Sets Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in wanting new things. Since we are still keeping close to home, we might as well make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 40% in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This sale will run until April 11.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is not needed as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

Tacklife 4-Gallon Wet Dry Shop Vac 15KL5TOV Image : Andrew Hayward

If you own a home, then it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter messes that can’t be easily picked up with a broom, common household vacuum, or even a mass of towels. That’s where a wet-dry shop vac comes in handy, providing one large-capacity, rolling tool that can contend with things like basement flooding, light construction work, garage cleaning, and more.

Right now, Tacklife’s 4-gallon 1200W wet dry shop vac is just $64 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 15KL5TOV at checkout. With a solidly large bin, 16-foot power cord, and 5-foot hose range, you won’t have to stop and start a bunch when tackling big messes. It’s 25% off the list price right now!

Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s new A9 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $40 less.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room you put this in most hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud was lifted, and everything seemed lighter are airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles; this is due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. There is an LED screen that very plainly relays where your room is quality-wise with four different colors. I started at yellow and am now happily back in the very comfortable green zone. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have one of these.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to Eufy. This is $120 off the list price.

Kyoku Paring Knife KYOKU4HK Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been looking for a sleek new paring knife to bring into your kitchen, don’t miss this deal on Kyoku’s Daimyo Series paring knife. Built for slicing fruit, dicing herbs, and other such culinary needs, this “ruthlessly sharp” 3.5” blade is made with stainless, 67-layer steel and has a slight curve to aid with slicing and preventing fatigue.



Save 26% off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KYOKU4HK at checkout, bringing the price to $37.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch & WiFi Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch & WiFi is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for nearly $30 off the list price at Amazon.



So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and WiFi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription Image : StackSocial

Taking time for yourself and giving your mind and body time to recharge is important. Many people have found unique and creative ways over the past year to tune out and give themselves a moment for, well themselves. We’ve talked about meditation apps before, like Calm, but what about instead of a monthly subscription you had one for a lifetime? The Relax Melodies Meditation App is here for you and only $80 forever.

It’s not just about relaxation. If you have trouble unwinding to fall asleep, have a touch of anxiety, or even just stress from life, this app can aid in putting you at ease. Serene soundscapes, tranquil bedtime stories, breathing/body-mind exercises are just a few of the offerings. I’m a big fan of campfire storm sounds to ease off into slumberland, and you can even create your own to ensure the perfect night’s sleep. This app has gotten the thumbs up from leading doctors and neuropsychologists as they see its benefits across various ailments. Don’t let nighttime anxieties keep you from getting your eight hours; this app can help. The Relax Melodies Meditation App is compatible with most Apple products and Androids. You get access for a lifetime and can access it on up to five devices, just to make sure to redeem the download code within thirty days of purchase. Sweet Dreams!

Spring Cleaning Sale CLEAN50 Image : Ella Paradis

The wonderful folks at Ella Paradis has almost thirty items included in their Spring Cleaning Sale. This is special because they are all already discounted, and you will get an additional 50% off with the code CLEAN50.

One of the best items to gift (even to yourself) is the Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box. I actually was gifted this for my birthday last year and can vouch. Aside from a beautiful gemstone necklace that corresponds to your zodiac sign, you get a clitoral balm that smells amazing and is inspired by whatever element you are. It’s a full experience. Tingling and titillating, it notches everything up. But the real winner is the finger vibe that’s become a travel favorite. You or your partner can use it easily. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. There are ten vibe settings, and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries, so no worries. But if you need more, the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find with this, your clit. Help a partner out! Everyone is a winner here.

Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box Buy for $22 at Ella Paradis Use the promo code CLEAN50

Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. A best-seller and fan favorite, this heart-shaped vibe is all about self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met, and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There are ten vibe modes, and it’s user-friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

Free shipping on orders over $30.

50-Pack: KN95 Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask; it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or have you decided to start layering a KN95 under a cloth mask? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Whatever your reason, you can grab a 50-Pack: KN95 Masks over at MorningDeal for just $15 right now.

These are industry-standard, which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something, but if you wear it correctly, it still drastically reduces the likelihood of doing so. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN95 mask isn’t made for clinical environments (not that you’re planning to perform surgery with these), but they will protect you and others in everyday environments against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So, thank you for doing your part!



These masks have the metal bridge for keeping your mask snug, and the masks are wrapped up in eight packets containing five masks each, so you can keep a pack in your car, at your door, in your garage, in your purse— wherever you might need to keep some on hand.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

The Clean Start Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Having an emergency “get ready” bag has always been important, but I feel like in the new era of surprise zooms, it is a necessity. If you’ve never heard of Kosa, you are in for a treat. Kosa is one of the best clean beauty companies for a reason, every product I’ve tried from them over the years has been quality, and this Clean Start Set has a few of those items. These ‘Everyday MVPs’ are 38% off and your new lifesaver for the unexpected video chats.

A little lip gloss and mascara and revive a face in seconds. Throw your hair in a cute messy bun and get voluminous lashes with the Big Clean Mascara in seconds. Add the Wet Lip Oil in this shiny nude/pink tint and instantly look a little more put together with minimum effort. And if it is a particularly stressful call, slap on the Serene Clean deodorant. Don’t worry because this is formulated without aluminum and baking soda. It’s also 100% stain-free. An ever-present purse product is the LipFuel Lip Balm. It hydrates even the dryest pout instantly and helps it look soft and luscious. Start your day with this set or use it as an afternoon touch-up. No matter when you use these, you will fall in love with Kosa. I guarantee you’ll be purchasing more soon.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Image : Andrew Hayward

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 49,000+ reviews.

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 35% off the list price.

Up To 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJCAB003 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, then grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 adjustable speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJCAB003 at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 1,400+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.





Demon’s Souls Soundtrack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

“Never pre-order games!” Okay wise guys, how about vinyl? Are we cool with that? You can pre-order the Demon’s Souls soundtrack on vinyl for $29 today, which is completely rad. This two record set features 80 minutes of music from the game and a slick case. Get this if you want to sit around your apartment being anxious all day. Throw it on while doing chores to feel like you’re accomplishing a difficult task. Bring a date over and throw it on for ambience to absolutely ruin the mood. Let it run while you sleep and see what kind of messed up dreams you have. The possibilities are endless.

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Image : Amazon

I can’t believe it. Mario has died. After 35 years, the famous Italian no longer exists. How is this possible? How can the universe be so cruel? We knew this day was coming. Nintendo gave us fair warning that our time with the plumber was limited when it unveiled its Mario 35 celebrations. Nintendo made it clear that games like Mario 3D All-Stars would disappear from the eShop that day. We took that time for granted and now Mario is fucking dead. If you’d like to eulogize him, you can grab The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20. This 368 page art book features tons of art from one of Mario’s last outings. He looks so happy in it. Feel like shit. Just want him back.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.