Friday's Best Deals: Trivial Pursuit Friends, an Aukey Wireless Charger, Sunbeam Heating Pads, Corsair Gaming Headset, and More

A Corsair Gaming Headset, Anthropologie 25% off sale, an Aukey hub + Qi charger, Sunbeam heating pads, and Trivial Pursuit Friends lead Friday’s best deals of the day.



AUKEY 5 in 1 USB C Hub with 10W Wireless Charging & 100W PD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Work from home like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable Aukey USB-C hub. For $27, you can connect your laptop to a screen with an HDMI port, wirelessly charge your phone, connect a couple of USB 3.0 storage drives. Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass-through.



This is basically the perfect desktop companion. And if you find that your fancy new MacBook’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page and plug in the promo code 5J7MS25 at checkout to see the $27 price.

CORSAIR Void PRO RGB Wireless Gaming Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, Corsair’s Void PRO wireless gaming headset will cost just $55. This is the best price we’ve seen on this particular unit since the holidays.



This 7.1 surround sound model can last up to 16 hours on a single charge and has a working distance of about 40 feet. It connects via USB and is designed for use on PC.

It often hovers around $80-$100 normally, so this is a solid bargain on a very capable wireless gaming headset.

Refurbished Android Phones Starting at $60 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Looking for a new phone? Woot’s Android blowout featuring refurbished flagships is still on. You’ll find the cheapest prices for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Pixel 2, which go for $60 and $90, respectively. But we’d suggest expanding your budget if you can to go for the Samsung Galaxy S9 ($240), Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus ($250), or the Pixel 3 ($240). You can even get a Samsung Galaxy S10+ as low as $450. All are fully unlocked for use on most GSM carriers and come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.



These phones aren’t the newest out—in fact, we’re a couple of generations removed by now for the Galaxy S9 family—but they still receive regular updates for the time being, and their hardware is still capable of delivering Android with buttery smoothness. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Pixel 3 are especially tasty for camera buffs as they still sit high in the smartphone camera rankings.

Boltune Noise-Cancelling Headphones KINJAONY Graphic : Gabe Carey

Every now and then, a previously unheard-of brand will appear out of nowhere with a pair of headphones that stun. Among them, Boltune’s surprisingly good (hybrid) active noise-cancelling headphones claim to reduce noise by 96%, and reviewers seem to agree.



In conjunction with our exclusive promo code, KINJAONY, clip the coupon on the site for $50 off, bringing the total cost down to a modest $41. If you’ve been on the fence about buying a pair of noise-cancelling headphones in the hopes of saving cash amid economic uncertainty, why not do both?

Driven by a pair of 45mm speakers, these headphones don’t only block noise out, they don’t sound half bad either. Plus, they’re cozy as hell—I mean, look at those leatherette earpads. Combined with an aluminum alloy material cupping the speakers themselves, they’re durable and comfortable.

TaoTronics Noise-Canceling Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a way to make working from home more efficient, the best way to do that would be blocking out unnecessary sounds. These TaoTronic headphones are only $25 (down from $50) with a promo code and do exactly that. Not to mention they have an upgraded Bluetooth chip so you can connect to your laptop or phone easily. I would grab this deal before it’s gone, just make sure to type in the promo code L5G769UL at checkout.



70% Off NordVPN Graphic : NordVPN

For all of you network nerds, NordVPN is having a major deal in honor of their birthday. When you buy their 3-year deal (which is a whopping 70% off), you’ll be able to get an EXTRA plan on top of the one you bought for FREE. I would just make sure to type in “nordwfh” at checkout!



For those who aren’t familiar with NordVPN, it’s a virtual private network, that encrypts all your internet traffic as well as your “online identity.” I don’t know what y’all are doing with your online lives, and with NordVPN I’ll never know! Grab this deal before it’s gone.

Wireless Qi Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Plugging devices in the wall is so 2019. We’re totally past that. Check out this $11 wireless charging pad! It’s totally compatible with Android as well as Apple products and has three different charging modes depending on which devices you have! Not to mention you can also charge the wireless Airpods case as well! I’d jump on this deal before it’s gone!



Aukey 18W PD USB C Wall Charger with Folding Prongs Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up this Aukey USB-C 18W PD Charger for a low $10. From what I can see it, there are two big reasons to consider moving from your standard wall adapter to this one:



USB-C: Using this specific port-type allows your device to charge a lot faster than possible with a standard USB.

Foldable Prongs: This makes it infinitely more portable and better to travel with.

Just make sure to clip the coupon and use the promo code QVME5V9B at checkout to get the $10 price.

Anker PowerPort Cube Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Anker PowerPort Cube | $17 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page



As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Hisense 55" 4K UHD Android TV Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you missed out on a great TV deal during President’s Day, here’s your chance to remedy that. A 55" Hisense 4K UHD Android TV will cost you just $260 today at Best Buy.



Unike some barebone sets, this Hisense unit actually has Android TV smarts and Chromecast compatibility built-in, an advertised 12ohz motion rate, HDR support and 4K (2160p) resolution. It’s not the best 55" TV you can own, but it’s definitely up there when it comes to $260 TVs.

Be warned, this discount is only available until the end of the day. But there’s a good chance it might sell out. So get yours.

Everything is terrible. But it doesn’t have to be. Not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones it doesn’t. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon code combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAD85, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on that new Donald Glover x Ariana Grande collab that absolutely slaps when you ignore everything else that’s going on right now.

These headphones will help you do just that, if for only a fleeting moment:

Refurbished Samsung Tablets Starting at $75 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Woot.com has a full range of quality Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale. If you don’t have much to spend, a $75 Galaxy Tab E Lite 7" will do you well. Need 4G connectivity on the cheap? You can get an 8-inch Galaxy Tab with LTE support on either Verizon ($155) or AT&T ($130). Doodlers and multitaskers might enjoy the 10.1" Galaxy Tab A with an S Pen for just $210. Have a bigger budget? Erase all doubt on performance capabilities with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a 10.5" AMOLED slate with S Pen, 64GB of storage, and Verizon 4G connectivity for $440.



There are many more options—including multiple color variants—when browsing at Woot’s website, and all of them come with a 90-day Samsung warranty, so head over there and take a look before the window closes after today.

Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Cord-cutters can supplement their subscriptions with free, live television (see: sports) thanks to this $7 Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna. This particular amplified antenna can pick up HD signals from up to 80 miles away.



Better still, these are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. It can still to a wall or lay flat on your TV console. Just remember to use code 96MIIJH2 to get the $7 price.

Anker 30W Slim Fast Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Eliminate all the guesswork on which of your billion or so adapters will fast charge your devices by grabbing Anker’s 30W PowerIQ 3.0 charger, which is normally $35, but comes down to just $21 when using coupon code KINJA2614. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for one of these.



It’s light and compact, so much so it can hide in your front pocket with little fuss. It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Apple Lightning fast charging, and USB-C Power Delivery, giving you the flexibility to quickly charge iPhone and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Macbooks, and more. The only problem is you’ll need to supply your own cables, which doesn’t have to add that much more to your total price if you pay close attention to Kinja Deals.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Waiting to invest in cast iron cookware? Stop. The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of the best investments you can make. And right now, Walmart is dropping the price on a Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet down to just $15. Better still, you can pick up a $5 gift card with your purchase.



If you’ve got some time on your hands while you’re stuck indoors, why not cook up a bunch of tasty meals with this super affordable tool. Act fast, this promotion is unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Up to 30% Off Sunbeam Heating Pads Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

That crook in your neck isn’t going to heal itself. Well... it will, but if you want to relieve yourself of some discomfort in the process, a heating pad does wonders. Sunbeam has several models on sale, including a steep discount on the 14x122" Renue neck and shoulder model for $25, its lowest ever. The 25x25" Renue XL is down to $36. For more versatility, go with the XL King, an all-purpose 12x24" pad for $18. Each model has moisture-blocking sponges, too, so you can get your soothing oil treatments going at the same time.



Kinhan Car Cup Holder Smartphone Mount Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

A normal smartphone car mount takes a bunch of plastic and hangs it from your car windshield by the grace of a suction cup that is sure to lose its adhesiveness. It’s also good practice to keep your windshield clear of excess distractions. That’s why we love this cup holder car mount, which falls to an unbeatable $8 after using promo code KINHANVIP6 at Amazon.



The adjustable base and arm let you find a secure fit and usable angle in almost any car, and it’ll support any smartphone up to 6.5 inches.

25% off Lavazza Ground & Beans Coffee Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Suze Orman once hilariously (?) said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, it’s sound advice. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash every single day. Right now, Amazon is offering a 25% off coupon on select Lavazza coffee beans and grounds.



Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the discount at checkout. There are twelve options to choose from. So it’s likely you’ll find something you like.

TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Looking for something to do? Here’s something: Measure the tire pressure in all of your vehicles for just $7 with this Tacklife Pressure Gauge. Whether you own a bike, motorcyle, car or speed boat, this’ll be super helpful.



To be fair, this is a boring purchase. But it’ll be a product you’d be happy to own when you are able to venture outdoors. Just make sure to use the promo code SD94VIFR to get the discount.

25% Off Sale Image : Anthropologie

Surprise, surprise, Anthropologie is having a cute little sale for their spring collection, and everything is 25% off, plus free shipping! You can choose between jeans, dresses, shoes, tops, and accessories! Basically, anything your heart desires. The sale only lasts throughout the weekend, so I would absolutely hop on some of the styles before they are *poof* gone.



It’s a pretty good day to be an REI Co-Op member. Right now, members can save 20% on one full-priced item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the promo code MEMPERKS2020. For what it’s worth, the REI Outlet is the better deal here, since those products are already discounted and this 20% offer stacks on top of that.



REI membership is required to take advantage of this deal. Not a member? A lifetime membership is available for just $20. That’s a great deal, when you consider how often REI sales occur and all the perks it has.

This sale lasts until the first week of April, so you have time to shop around. But remember, the best stuff always disappears early. So get yours before some ruggedly handsome rando takes your stuff.

25% Off Botanic Hearth Natural Oil Soaps Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

In this season of hardcore cleanliness, why not try a new soap? Botanic Hearth’s collection of body washes and shampoo are 25% off at Amazon right now. You can get the Tea Tree Oil-based body washes for $12 (there’s a mint variant, too). They’re good for general cleaning, but some of the ingredients have also been known to combat nail fungus and apply gently on delicate skin. Meanwhile, this combo pack of sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner with hair growth properties—thanks to healthy infusions of biotin, ginger oil, and other natural ingredients—falls to $20.



If there’s anything this time stuck at home has taught me, it’s that I need to optimize everything for comfort. And that includes clothing. Thankfully, JACHS NY is discounting a ton of essential knits starting at a low $17.



Choose from nearly very iteration of Henley, whether it be short-sleeved, long-sleeve and hooded, plus tees, terry pullovers, polos, and so much more. Basically, all of the comfy basics you’d want to stock up on is on sale for up to 65% off.

Just make sure to use the promo code CORE at checkout.

Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably perused Huckberry’s collection of cool guy stuff but couldn’t pull the trigger. Of course, the best stuff is always more expensive than you’d want but luckily for us, Huckberry’s Clearance Sale has lowered that hurdle quite a bit.



Right now, you can save up to 70% Huckberry goods. I, for one, think this is a great time to do a spring wardrobe refresh, or invest in a couple of things you’d been putting off like a new sheet set, or a pair of new shoes.

This sale ends on Sunday, which gives you some time to browse. But as always, the best stuff always sells out early.

50% Off Select Adidas Slip-Ons Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With summer quickly approaching, Adidas wants to make it cheaper to let your feet breathe. From now through Friday, take 50% off select open toe slip-ons using code SLIDEDEAL, with sandals, split toe, and traditional flip flop styles on avail ranging from $20 to $45 before the discount. There are tons of options and each has a variety of color variants to choose from, so go wild.

20% Off Site-Wide Sale with Free Priority Shipping Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Look, it’s a rough time right now—there’s no denying that. But since you’re stuck at home anyway, why not take the time to get to “know yourself” a bit more? Right now, Bellesa Boutique is offering 20% off their entire site with free priority shipping to get your new toy shipped to you ASAP.



For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out and make the best out of your time cooped up indoors.

Transitional Stretch Chino Pants Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Look, I get it. None of us should be going out right now, but it’s never a bad idea to take stock of your current pants situation and see if any need replacing. If yours happen to need a springtime refresh, right now you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for just $35 using promo code BOWIE.



These transitional stretch Chino Pants are super comfy and come in a variety of basic and fashion-forward spring colors. So go nuts and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and/or bold colors as you can.

If you still haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes, you lucked out. Right now, Best Buy and Amazon are selling H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software for just $22. This routinely sells for around $34, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen of this particular variation this year.



Now that nearly everyone I know is stuck indoors, it’s never been a better time to get your taxes done. While I can’t promise that it’ll be a fun use of your time, it’s definitely something that you won’t regret spending your time on. (Plus, it’s pretty mandatory.)

One Punch Man Season 1 (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

ONE PUUUUUUUUUUUNCH! If you want to add One-Punch Man to your physical media collection, now’s the time to do it. Although you can still watch Saitama nonchalantly exploit his over-the-top strength on services like Netflix, Amazon is letting you own the first season permanently on Blu-Ray for $16. It’s usually punching above $40, so this is a sure steal. This is anime at its veritable finest, so if you haven’t already checked it out, why are you still here?



No one wants to remember their passwords, especially when there’s a million other things to occupy our heads. From the team that brought you NordVPN, one of the most reputable VPN services on the market, NordPass will remember your passwords free for 3 additional months when you sign up for a 1-year sub right now using our exclusive promo code nordwfh.



Subscribe for 1 year and save big on a password manager you can trust for a deeper discount than what’s currently on offer. Tired of thinking up secure passwords yourself? NordPass will do that for you, too. Complex passwords don’t have to be such, as it auto-fills even the most nonsensical combination of letters, numbers, and symbols of any capitalization.

Assuming your memory sucks as much as mine, this is a discount you don’t want to miss. Get NordPass free for 3 months while the deal’s still active. Expense it to the company for all I care!

Hey, we’re working from home, right?

Trivial Pursuit: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Some of you diehard fanatics have probably already watched Friends 30 times over, and following its Netflix departure, you might need something to fill the gaps. With families everywhere hunkering down for the long haul, this Friends edition of the Trivial Pursuit board game might be the perfect answer, and it’s only $17 at Amazon. You’ll have over 600 questions based on the cast, show moments, and more, so it’s time to quell those debates over Joey and Rachel’s relationship and prove who really knows their Friends stuff.



Doom Eternal (PS4) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Doom Eternal (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Doom Eternal (PC) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

That’s right. The next big shooter of the year is out in two days and it’s already discounted on Amazon and at Walmart to a mere $50. If you were undecided before, take a gander at this hot-as-HELL discount.



Now you don’t have to think twice about whether you should splash out on Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Doom Eternal ... because you can get both! Decapitate demons and vibe out fishing by the lake. Rack up headshots and pay off loans. All of these fun video game activities are now possible—at least on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

(Sadly, the Nintendo Switch version is left out of this deal.)

So get ready to kill a whole lotta demons, shooting, ripping and tearing your way through a dystopian apocalypse. Or you could just stare out your window. Same effect, really.

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter 9QD4AFL4

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.



This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Until March 22, however, you can net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code 9QD4AFL4 at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

Everlane is giving you a prime opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, with jeans for both men and women being discounted to $50. Some of these pairs cost as much as $85 normally. Everlane has Boot cut, crop, skirt, skinny, and almost everything in between (no bell bottoms, sadly), so find something that fits your style before the savings dry up.

Charge your phone, and your MacBook too. This 61W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $24 with our exclusive promo code KINJACEQ and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this USB-C plug.



While the cable itself is sold separately, so is the Apple-branded alternative. Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 65%. Save your $45 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer.

Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pick up a new Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD for just $90 and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



To be clear, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $90 (the tech, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

And, hey, Animal Crossing is coming out....

Netgear Orbi Voice Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I don’t know about you, but working from home forced yoiu to you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously. And Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to our readers. Right now, Amazon’s running a great deal on a router and satellite with Amazon Alexa and Harman Kardon speaker built-in.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, Netgear added the functionality of a voice assistant to its satellite but also encourages its users to keep it out in the open to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.) And that voice assistant, uses a Harmon Kardon speaker so you’re essentially getting three products in one.

This current $200 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular pair. So pick yours up today.

If you’re doing any traveling this year, it might be wise to invest in this Xcentz Universal Power Adapter.



This universal adapter from Xcentz includes a universal AC outlet that you can plug anything into (assuming it supports universal voltages, as most modern electronics do), plus three standard USB charging ports, and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for your phone or Nintendo Switch.

Just use the promo code KINJA089 to drop the price to a low $18. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. Better still, you can get it in three colors: black, blue, and pink.