Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A T3 hair dryer, V-Moda headphones, Breville citrus press, and Dark Souls

kick off Friday’s best deals.

Ultimate Ears added Alexa to one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, and you should absolutely buy it today.



The UE Blast is basically a UE Boom, but with all the voice control benefits of Alexa added in. It’s always sold for $180-$230, but today only, Amazon’s marked it all the way down to $100, in a variety of colors.

That’s the same price you’d pay for a regular Amazon Echo, but unlike Amazon’s first party speaker, you can take the Blast anywhere, including underwater. Hell, it could worth buying even if were to just live on your countertop, since it sounds way better than a standard Echo, though Gizmodo’s review notes that it’s not quite as fast at responding to your voice.

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the gunmetal version is down to $100 on Amazon, about $65 less than usual.



The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and these models add additional touches like HD, night vision, motion detection, records and alerts, and weatherproofing. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera kit for $209 today.



Today’s Gold Box is discounting the ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner to just $265, which is $100 less than usual, and an all-time low.



The DEEBOT 901 offers a higher suction power, and sensors that can actually map out your home for better navigation, rather than ping ponging around randomly like most vacuums in this price range. It comes with an app and works with Alexa, so it’s plenty smart.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out, which would really suck.



The stuff that comes in the carton doesn’t have anything on fresh-squeezed juice. Now, you can squeeze all the citrus you want in your own kitchen with this Breville Motorized Citrus Press, now on sale for $156 — the lowest price we’ve seen in years. This stainless-steel powerhouse features a motor that juices your citrus of any size for all its worth. After all, there’s really no better way to start your day than with a tall glass of OJ.



Interestingly enough, sitting in a chair inside a metal tube surrounded by dozens of cranky people is not very comfortable! So the next time you embark on some air travel, bring along this Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest, now on sale in purple for $18. It elevates your feet and/or legs by simply hanging off your tray table, and it won’t bother the person seated in front of you. Now put your feet up and relax like you’re in first class while you soar on over to your destination.



It would take more than foil to, well, foil my drinking plans. But it is admittedly annoying to have to pick away at the foil that covers some wine corks by hand. It seems, however, that this relatively minor issue can be solved with this handy wine foil cutter, now on sale for just $8, when you apply the 5% off coupon. Just place the cutter on top of the wine bottle, squeeze, and twist, and that wine is ready for uncorking. Because nothing should stand between you and your glass of pinot.



Most air fryers take up a ton of counter space, but Dash’s 1.2 L model is perfectly sized for small apartment kitchens. It probably shouldn’t be your first choice if you’re cooking for a family, but for one or two people people, it can crisp up more than enough french fries, chicken wings, or anything else.



If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $37 price tag (on the black or aqua models) is an all-time low, so don’t let this deal overcook.

In your quest to find the perfect night’s sleep, don’t forget to upgrade your pillows. Thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, WonderSleep’s shredded memory foam pillows are just $40 for a queen or $60 for a king, today only.

Stuffed with 100% shredded memory foam, these hypo-allergenic, washing machine-safe pillows are down their lowest price. But remember, these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out, so don’t sleep on this one.

Time to upgrade your watch with a new one from this TIMEX sale. Right now, you can save 35% on the brand’s Easy Reader collection and the Weekender line (the latter is one of our readers’ picks for best affordable watch). Use promo code EVERYDAY35 to score these timepieces at the discounted price, but watch out, this deal won’t last much longer.



Bringing a hair dryer along on your travels isn’t usually an option. But with these T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryers, now on sale at Ulta for $119, it’s totally feasible.



These dryers fold up and come with a travel tote and cord wrap for easy transportation. Not to mention, it’s super light, so not only it is easy to carry around, it also makes drying your hair less of hassle (let’s be honest, hair drying can be a pretty serious arm workout). And while they may be small, these high quality dryers are as mighty as they come, thanks to T3 Tourmaline SoftAire technology that blasts out a high volume of ion-enriched air for a quick dry, more shine, and less frizz. So don’t write this deal off as being full of hot air; it’s a blowout you won’t want to miss.

If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.

Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Amazon just knocked it down to $20 (from its original $40), which is the best price yet.



11x14 Photo Poster | $2 | Walgreens | Use code 2BUCKS

Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest (Purple color only) | $18 | Amazon

50% Off a Select Nintendo Switch Game with Console Purchase | Best Buy

Pokemon Cards and Video Game Collectibles are On Sale Today | Best Buy

If you want the highest end TVs at...a somewhat below the highest end budget, Massdrop is the place to shop. As usual, they’ve got three of the biggest and best TVs on sale for way less than anybody else today.

Leading the way at 65" and 75" is Samsung’s Q9FN, its best consumer level TV from the 2018 model year. The smaller one is priced at an all-time low $1,899, and the 75" will set you back $3,000. So what makes them worth that much? A laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for better colors, full array backlighting for deeper blacks, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

If you want to step up to 85", Sony’s X850F is marked down to $2,299, a bargain for a screen of that size. It’s not as high-end a set as the Samsung—notably, it lacks full array backlighting, and only supports HDR10—it’ll still look great, and it’s still huge.

$58 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $70 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $58 is a pretty terrific deal, even if it was as cheap as $45 back around the holidays.

IR thermometers are useful for a great number of things. Cooking, car repair work, finding air conditioning leaks...you’ll definitely find a legitimate use for it every now and then. But really, you should mostly buy one because they’re fun as hell to play around with. Get this model for $13 with promo code 30QH54PB, for a limited time.



Before you do any electrical work around your house, you want to make sure that you aren’t in for any shocking surprises. This clamp multimeter can test outlets and wires for AC/DC Voltage, AC Current, resistance, and continuity, and it’s only $16 today with promo code 3084NEDC. That’s a hair-raising deal.

Photo: Amazon

You can bring your wine to the pool this summer; you just can’t do it in a glass. This is a good rule and one that you should follow! Instead, grab this 4-pack of metal wine glasses for $22 with promo code KJWINE, complete with a bonus wine stopper. And unlike your actual wine glasses, these are dishwasher safe. Cheers!

Vremi: What started with a clever olive oil bottle has expanded to a full line of affordable kitchen accessories on Amazon, and three of them are even more affordable today with promo code VREMI40APRIL. That’ll take 40% off a wine gift set, a hand mixer, and a personal blender for making smoothies on the go.



Full RGB color light bulbs are fun, but most Hue owners primarily use their lights to glow in different temperatures of white. Daylight is great for stimulating you throughout the day, while warmer shades of white can help ease you to sleep in the evening.



Philips makes a Hue bulb specifically designed for this, and it’s down to $24 on Amazon today, a $5 discount.

Image: Nordstrom

When one of Nordstrom’s rare seasonal sales emerges, it’s important to pay attention, and right now, the department store’s best deals are coming out of hibernation to ring in the spring. Nordstrom’s Spring Sale features thousands upon thousands of on-sale items for men, women, kids, and home. So just be aware, it’s going to take some time to sift through it all.



Perhaps the best way to handle a massive sale like this is to filter by brand, and you can bet many of your favorites are going for a great price during this event. Nike, J.Crew, Levi’s, Adidas, PUMA, Cole Haan, Madewell, and so, so many more coveted brands are up for grabs for much less than usual.

For the guys, we particularly love this marked-down Billy Reid shirt jacket, this solid pair of Trask suede boots, or a trendy camp collar shirt. Meanwhile, ladies will find tons of shoes, handbags, and other accessories, including our favorite large Landon Duffle from Dagne Dover, at great prices. So what are you waiting for? Time to spring into action and shop this stellar sale.

ColourPop is already known for being one of the internet’s favorite, most affordable beauty brands, but today, you can set yourself up with a range of the ColourPop’s cult-favorite Super Shock Shadows for even less than usual. Super Shock Shadow singles are down to just $4 each at Ulta — down from their normal $5 —for a limited time. These highly pigmented, perfectly shimmery shades rarely go on sale, so stock up while you can.

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section. Use promo code JOYOFSPRING to take advantage of this designer deal.

Put a spring in your step and start the new season with a pair of stylish new sneakers from this PUMA sale. Right now, take 20% of select sneaker styles for men and women from the bold athletic-wear brand with promo code SNEAKS. Just be sure to lace up this deal before these prices sneak off.

The weather’s finally warming up for most of the country, so there’s never been a better time to shop this Sperry sale for men and women at Nordstrom Rack. Sperry makes plenty of styles for spring and summer, including sandals and famed the brand’s boat shoes, so you’ll be prepared no matter what subsequent seasons have in store.

It’s the most wonderful time of the (sports) year, at least for buying team apparel. The NBA and NHL playoffs are ramping up, baseball is getting under way, and you can support your favorite team or school for 20% off at Fanatics with promo code SPRING20. That applies to all full price items (with a few exceptions like jerseys), so go fill up a cart.



The NBA and NHL stuff is obvious given the circumstances, but we want to give a special shout out to the Copa de la Diversión Minor League Baseball alternate New Era hats. I want every single one of them, from the San Antonio Flying Chanclas to the El Paso Margaritas to the Durham Malde Ojos to the Clinton Elotes.

Kick up your heels in celebration of this sale on Cole Haan shoes for men and women. A selection of footwear, including sneakers, slip-ons, and oxfords, is 50% off or more with promo code APRILSTEAL, so score some new shoes for spring and beyond at highly reasonable prices.



Here’s a sweet deal to spice up your makeup bag: Tarte Cosmetics is taking 25% off their entire site for their Friends & Family sale event. Even better, Tarte Rewards members get 30% off — and it’s free to sign up for the program. Use promo code BESTIES, and stock up on everything from the brand’s famed foundation to skincare products to eyeshadow palettes to take advantage of free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Saturday’s UFC Holloway v. Poirier rematch is exclusively available as a $60 pay-per-view add-on for ESPN+ subscribers, which itself costs $5 per month, or $50 per year. That’s a lot of money to see two people try to kill each other!



Luckily, if you aren’t already an ESPN+ subscriber, they’re offering a special deal just for this fight. $80 gets you a full year of ESPN+ and the fight, or $30 less than buying both separately. After your first year, your subscription will auto-renew for $50 unless you cancel. Enjoy the show!

God of War | $30 | Amazon

God of War is pretty spectacular, and if you still haven’t grabbed a copy for your PS4, Amazon’s marked the game down to $30. That’s its best price of the year (though it was cheaper around the holiday season), so this is a deal that will make your papa proud.

If Cards Against Humanity is starting to feel a little stale, Funemployed is one of our favorite alternative adult party games, and it’s on sale for just $8 today on Amazon. Here’s what our Eric Ravenscraft had to say about it on The Inventory:



Funemployed gets you in the party mood by asking you to pretent you’re applying to a job you’re barely qualified for. You know, fun. Each round, there’s a job that everyone is trying to land, like Bounty Hunter or Mad Scientist. Players then have to build their resume with Qualification Cards like “Russian Accent,” or “Sexting.” How, exactly, does being good at sexting help you get a job as a bounty hunter? That’s up to you to explain. If you can sell yourself as a job candidate with the qualifications you have, you win.

I would hire this game.

Terraforming Mars is a board game about, uh, terraforming Mars. It has great reviews on Amazon, an 8.4 rating on Board Game Geek, and is down to its best price since last April. If you have some family time to kill over the next few weeks, each game should last you a couple of hours or so.



Man, today is a great day to be a Nintendo Switch owner. The classic JRPG, Tales of Vesperia, is down to just $35 for the console. Fans have ranked this particular go-around as one of the best and it was upgraded when ported to the Nintendo Switch, too.



Mike Fahey says he was riveted from the get-go, thanks to the game’s “outstanding characters, compelled by the dynamic real-time battle system and carried along by the narrative’s excellent pacing, I burned through the 50-hour game in a weekend (I didn’t have twin boy children back then). It left me wanting more.”