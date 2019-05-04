Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discount on the Philips Wake-Up Light, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers, and a yoga mat Gold Box lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re sick and tired of losing your keys, your AirPods, your Roomba, your cat, or anything else, a handful of Tile device trackers are on sale right now, now with (clouds part, heavenly choir rains down to Earth) replaceable batteries.



First up, you can get two Tile Mates (with replaceable batteries) and two Tile Slims (with non-replaceable batteries) for $47, down from the usual $70. Or, if you just want the keychain-friendly Tile Mates, you can get four for $50, down from the usual $60.

If you want to step up to the Tile Pro, with double the volume and double the range (300' vs. 150'), you can pick up a single one for $29 (down from $35), or a set of two for $47 (down from $60). And yes, these have easily replaceable batteries as well.

Photo: Amazon

“Why don’t they just make the whole desk out of mouse pad,” I’m sure you’ve asked yourself countless times. Now, you can cover nearly six square feet of your workspace with soft-touch padding for just $12 by clipping the 8% coupon and using promo code L2363MVO at checkout. It even includes a few helpful features like pen loops, a card holder, and even a kickstand for your phone.

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERTP2.

Advertisement

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on their a refurbished unit.

This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $180.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

Advertisement

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for $295 new on Amazon. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so it goes away at the end of the day or when sold out, so act fast.

Image: Wayfair

If you owed money on your taxes this year, I’m deeply sorry. I’ve been there. But if you found yourself to be flush with cash after filing, why not reinvest that refund into your home? That’s what Wayfair wants you to do, anyway, and they’re giving you and extra push with their Tax Refund Event, going on now. Take up to 70% off everything from area rugs, major appliances, and closet systems, to outdoor furniture, mattresses, and entertainment centers. Finally, the IRS is good for something.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For today only, you can save up to 35% off Sweet Home Collection sheet sets in a number of colors thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box.



While I haven’t had much experience with microfiber sheets (I don’t think I’ll stray from high-thread count cotton), these should be at least good enough for your guest bedroom.

Advertisement

I think it’s worth a gamble, especially when prices start at just $15 for a twin set. But, of course, since this is a Gold Box, prices only stick around until the end of the day or until sold out. And be sure to check out the full deal page to see all of your options.



Blunt Classic Umbrella | $63 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $47 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Blunt Lite UV Umbrella | $79 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code JAN312019.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

Advertisement

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic, the portable Blunt Metro and the new Blunt Lite UV. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly, or other third party sellers.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $95, the best price they’ve listed in over a year.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.4 star review average. Get it for an all-time low $10 today with promo code YTOBWWJ9.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And anyone who’s ever bought an emergency can at a gas station knows that any deal under $1 per can is pretty eye opening. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to get the best price; you can always cancel after your first box ships.



If you prefer the larger 12 ounce cans, that 24-pack is an equally good deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $119, a new all-time low.



Advertisement

At 2030 PSI, this is more than powerful enough for most household jobs, and its 360 degree caster wheels make it easy to maneuver around your patio while you blast away all of your past regrets and painful memories all of that dirt and grime around your home.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

What do you get the man who has everything and a man-cave? Obviously a retro popcorn maker. This Great Northern Popcorn maker is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon. If you got the room, and hosting friends and family for a movie night, this is an awesome accent piece.

Just make sure to add Flavacol.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Advertisement

Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.



Save on a Patagonia’s essential Nano Puff jacket (men | women), spring-friendly R1 pullover, or ever-popular Torrentshell raincoat (men | women), stock up on high quality merino wool hiking socks, and upgrade your water bottle to Hydro Flask. Your best bet though is probably to head to REI’s sale page, and sort by your favorite brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Vitamin C isn’t just good for staving off a cold; it’s also very adept at brightening up your complexion, when it’s in serum form. And for today only, this Vitamin C serum from beloved brand Mario Badescu is half off at Ulta. Use this stuff to fight back against signs of aging and discoloration; just be sure to add a vial to your skincare routine before this deal disappears.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The prices of these Liforme yoga mats may not make you feel very zen, but when they’re selling for between $100-130 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, that’s actually $20-40 off its regular price.

Advertisement

Of course, for that price, this is no ordinary mat. Liforme uses its own “GripForMe” material to ensure maximum grip, and the mat’s markings are meant to help you stay aligned in your practice.Plus, this mat is PVC-free and biodegradable, so you can really breathe a big sigh of relief.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter what ’do does it for you, Living Proof has a styler to make it look great. Now, you can save on a whole range of products from the MIT-developed brand at Sephora.



Advertisement

There are nine full-size stylers marked down, plus the mini-versions of a few, too. The T.B.D. Multi-Tasking Styler, an all-purpose cream, is perhaps the most versatile of the bunch, though I do love a good texturizing spray, and this Instant Texture Mist fits the bill. There’s also a Molding Clay, Forming Paste, Control Hairspray for those who need a firmer hold. But no matter what high-tech styler you choose, you can’t go wrong, because they’re all $13 or less. Check them all out here, and be sure to pick out your perfect product match before it sells out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 60% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale’s lucky streak is over.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New shoes, new you — I know that’s not the saying, but it should be. Especially because Clarks is taking 20% off a selection of warm-weather styles for men, women, and kids that are sure to put a spring in your step this season. Just use promo code APRIL to pick our your marked-down pair before this shoe deal walks out on you.

Best Gaming Deals

Screenshot: Kotaku

The Division 2 is a rarity these days: an online loot shooter that actually launched in a usable (and fun!) state. If you were waiting on a deal, wait no longer, MassGenie has it for $45 on PS4 with promo code TCTD2PS4SE.



Tips For Playing The Division 2 The Division 2 is filled with things to do, places to explore, guns to collect and enemies to kill. … Read more Read

Note: I know you’ve probably never heard of this site, but I bought a copy of RDR2 from them awhile back, and it shipped promptly and arrived faster than expected.

TECH

Professional LED Light Meter with 0-200,000 Measuring Ranges and 270 Degree Rotatable Detector | $29 | Amazon | Use Code 3J6QHWE5

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

The Division 2 [PS4] | $45 | MassGenie | Promo code TCTD2PS4SE

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you’re obscenely wealthy, you should probably go peruse some other deals, but you don’t see legit $3,000 discounts every day, so I feel like we had to post about this 82" 8K (yes, 8K!) 2019 Samsung QLED TV.



8K content isn’t really a thing that exists in any meaningful way yet, but the upscaling engine here can make HD and 4K content look better than it might on a 4K TV. The Q900 also has all the Samsung bells and whistles that you’d expect, including the awesome ambient mode, which lets your TV blend into the wall when not in use. This model sells for $10,000 pretty much everywhere around the web, but Massdrop has it marked down to $6,999 today, if you’re so inclined.

Photo: Kickstarter

Filippo Morato’s Suave wallet has proven to be a hit with our readers, and now, he’s back with some high quality leather Apple Watch bands, at affordable prices.



Starting at just $27 on Kickstarter, the straps are made from full grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather, and include high-end touches like leather band retainers and burnished edges along the entire length of the strap. They sent me one to try out, and even after wearing it nonstop for several days, it’s still got that new leather smell. It’s incredible soft on the wrist (no tugged hairs to speak of), and of course, it looks great. It’s high-end leather, so how could it not?

The campaign has about a week to go, and was fully funded within the first hour.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For your lil bookworm, Amazon’s offering an awesome Kindle bundle, packed with with an ad-free e-reader, a cover and a two-year warranty, for just $60. This particular model lacks a screen light, so you’ll need to turn on a lamp to keep reading.



Choose from 8 different covers to match your baby futurist’s style.

Better still, Prime members get unlimited access to over a thousand titles. If you play your cards right, the $60 could be a small price to pay for your own digital library.

Photo: Amazon

USB-C has been great in a lot of ways, but it’s going to be a long time until all of our accessories use the new connector. So if you have a laptop, tablet, or even phone whose only physical connection to the outside world is a USB-C port, you’re going to need a dongle.



Advertisement

Luckily, this space-saving option from Anker includes three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and even an ethernet port, and you can add it to your bag for just $36 today, down from the usual $55. You’ll need to clip the 10% coupon on the product page, then enter code KINJACBA at checkout. Just don’t plug in any flash drives if you don’t know where they’ve been.

Photo: Amazon

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s exclusive deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re barely paying a premium.



Advertisement

Promo code KJWIRELESS will bring the pad down to $12 at checkout, which is half its usual price, $5 less than its current sale price, and the best deal we’ve ever seen on a 7.5W Qi charger. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, Anker would be happy to sell you one separately.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Peak Design

Peak Design’s Travel Line backpack system is incredibly well thought out, incredibly well made, and...incredibly expensive. Huckberry’s here to help with that last part today, at least a little bit. For a limited time, $370 gets you the backpack with the tech kit and the wash kit (a t