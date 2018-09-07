Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

This refurbished 7.2 channel Yamaha receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and five HDMI inputs (plus two outputs), and Woot’s marked it down to $320 today, one of the best deals we’ve seen on a receiver with Atmos support, which is the future of home theater audio.

Kano Computer Kit | $105 | Amazon

The Kano Computer kit is a great teaching tool to show kids how computers are built and programmed, and at $105, it’s down to its best price of the year. If you have any kids, nieces, or nephews with birthdays on the horizon, this would be a great gift idea.

This wall-mount surge protector is the miniature version of one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $14 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. The trick here is the pivoting plugs, which makes it ideal for getting oversized plugs out of the way, or running cords behind furniture.

The fact is that picture differences in most sub $1K 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it’s just 120Hz, and only has three HDMI inputs, but you’ll spend quite a bit more than $398 to do better in a 4K 60-Inch Smart UHDTV with HDR.

Anker’s PowerPort II is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for $12. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), and 4.8A of power split between the two ports, enough to juice up two iPads at full speed simultaneously.

If your home still isn’t fully Alexa-enabled yet, you can change that with this smart home-friendly Echo Plus. It has the functionality to all the normal Alexa stuff - play music, make calls, set timers and music alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, plus this one has a better Dolby speaker (when compared with older or smaller Echoes) and 360 degree audio. It’s just $88, which is about $10 less than it was a few weeks ago.

Amazon Echo Look | $120 | Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Look is the forgotten step child of the Alexa family, but if you’re into documenting your outfits, and like to buy clothes from Amazon, it’s a pretty unique little gadget.

In addition to acting as a full-fledged Alexa smart speaker, you can use your voice to ask Echo Look to take photos and videos of your outfit each day. The accompanying app keeps track of your looks, and uses AI to recommend outfits, and (of course) suggest new things to buy.

We haven’t seen many discounts on the Look yet, but for a limited time, it’s marked down to $120, or $80 less than usual.

The ease of charging gadgets with USB battery packs has had the effect of making AC-powered gadgets feel like relics. But Anker’s latest PowerCore battery pack lets you charge them on the go too.

The PowerCore AC is a 22,000mAh battery pack (and a large one at that), but the extra size affords it a (non-grounded) AC outlet, in addition to a couple of USB ports. That 90W AC outlet can put out enough power to charge a laptop, a fan, a lamp, or even a small TV.

At $150, it’s priced similarly to similar products from other manufacturers (not that there are many of them), but you can save $30 today with promo code POWERAC3.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this model from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. $10 is as cheap as these things ever get individually, just use promo code IC2A2U02 to get the deal.

Anker’s soda can-sized Nebula Capsule gets all the hype, but the new Mars Lite portable projector offers triple the brightness and a sharper, 720p picture for basically the same price with our exclusive KJMARSLT promo code.



That’s not to say it’s not without its downsides compared to the Capsule. Notably, the Mars Lite doesn’t have its own Android OS, so you’ll have to plug in a streaming device to the HDMI port, or play files off a USB hard drive or flash drive. Its battery isn’t quite as long-lasting either, but three hours should be plenty for watching an outdoor movie.

But if you can live with those shortcomings for a brighter, sharper picture, this is a fantastic deal, because we all know that every movie and sporting event is more enjoyable when you watch it outdoors.

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

If you have any big outdoor adventures planned for the end of summer, you can capture them with GoPro’s 2018 HERO camera, complete with a bonus $30 gift card from Walmart today. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people.

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $37 with code TU7S58Y9.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $9 with promo code LAQ4FU22, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things. And since that deal doesn’t require a promo code, you can buy as many of them as you want at that price.

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

There’s no code for this deal, they’re just marked down to $100, the best price we’ve ever seen on Amazon by $10, and $50 less than usual.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' white cable is marked down to $10 today, from its usual $13, and you can get the other colors for the same price with promo code ANKERPL2.

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision).

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Summer barbecue season might be drawing to a close, but a good meat thermometer can come in handy all year long, and you can score a rare 20% discount on the best one today.

Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.

This book safe is just a common sense value at $9, if only for the peace of mind you get with it. At 6x9 Inches, it’s large enough to hold passports, folded docs, plenty of cash, jewelry, gold... and maybe other things or substances you don’t want lying around your home in plain sight.

Boasting over a year of run-time on up to eight activations a day, this weatherproof $9 D-battery-powered wonder light will add motion-controlled illumination anywhere you need it. I have a Mr Beams MB360 where I park and another inside my tool shed. After six months of use, they still perform as well as they did on day one.

Made by the company that started the viral “Will it Blend?” videos, this Blendtec blender has 1,560 watts and 3 horsepower of ice-crushing, fruit-pulverizing power.



It has six programmed blending cycles for batters, ice creams, hot soups, and more. Today’s $180 price is down from the typical $300, making this new blender even cheaper than some refurbished models.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but they are a good $3 off the usual price.



For $20, you’ll get one 2.5-cup and two larger 17.3-cup container. They can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal will spoil quickly.

Take your pick between all four sizes of top-selling Tramontina nonstick frying pans. They have a stellar 4.6-star rating, and come with removable soft grip silicone sleeves. As long as you use wooden or silicone spatulas, these pans should last for a very long time.



If you have trouble turning off your brain and falling asleep at night, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to better sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds plus 10 fan sounds. And since they’re all generated dynamically, you’ll never hear any jarring looping. It’s even USB-powered, so you can easily charge it with any normal phone charger.

It has nearly 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and very rarely goes below $45, but you can get one today for just $33 from Woot today. It’s only available today though, so don’t sleep on it.

You never know when you might need a Sharpie or two. This 24-pack of Color Burst Sharpies is just $11 today, or around just 50 cents per marker.

Summer may be winding down, but you can use this portable Whynther air conditioner/heater/dehumidifier/fan year-round. It boasts 12,000 BTUs, a dual hose system, and is ideal for rooms up to 400 square feet.

Today’s $350 is about $100 off the usual price, and would make a great addition to make your home a little more comfortable.

This Masterbuilt electric smoker makes cooking (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons to set your temperature. And at just $121, you’ll have a lot of money left over to buy brisket, and sausage, and turkey...

<wipes drool off face>

...and chicken, and ribs, and...

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. They’re 4' wide, include free shipping, and are only $60 at Walmart right now.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?

If you’re still living like some kind of wild animal and keeping all your toiletries in the front pocket of your suitcase when you travel, you can upgrade to this hanging toiletry bag for less than ever today.

The best part is you won’t use up any (often very limited) hotel bathroom counter space, since this bag’s hanger clip can hold all your stuff on the back of the door when not in use. The black, orange, and yellow colors are all between $27 - $28, and if you think you might need more storage space, the large sizes are just a few bucks more at $31.

If you don’t have any intention of leasing your wrist real estate to a smart watch, Nordstrom Rack’s running a big deal on great-looking Tissot watches for men and women, today and tomorrow only. Several models are available for under $200, and if you’re a basketball fan, there are several (tasteful) team-branded options available here as well.



Nordstrom only runs a few big sales per year, so you should definitely set aside a few minutes (or hours) to browse the summer sale, which is going on now through September 9. Over 12,000 women’s and over 5,000 men’s styles and accessories from your favorite brands are included, so be sure to make use of the sorting options in the side bar to narrow things down. Every order also includes free shipping and free returns.

Amazon makes shirts now, and this long sleeve gingham is just $11 for Prime members, in a variety of colors and sizes. It’s not an expensive shirt to begin with at $18, but with this deal, you can really afford to stock up. Plus, if you don’t like it, it’d be easy to return.

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it couldl certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25, or about $5 less than usual today.

You may have a foam roller for your body, but TriggerPoint also makes one for your feet and forearms. It’s only $16, which is the best price of the year, and a small price to pay for an on-demand foot massage. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in just about any gym bag.

The Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym can turn any doorway into a pull-up bar, and helps you do perfect push-ups and sit-ups as well. It rarely sees discounts from its usual $40, and today’s $29 deal is a new all-time low. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all swoled out.

The latest edition of Alton Brown’s “cookbook” that enjoyably makes sense of cooking, instead of just teaching specific recipes, is on sale in Kindle format. If you touch a spatula or a piece of cookware regularly, I’m Just Here for the Food should be at your disposal, especially for just $3.

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

Update: Sold out on Amazon, but now available from GameStop.

If you haven’t had any luck preordering the limited edition Spider-Man Edition PS4 Pro Bundle, swing over to Amazon as quick as you can to get your preorder in. The game and console are both out tomorrow.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

Advertisement

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

Advertisement

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Just in time for tailgating season, this folding metal cornhole set is marked down to just $50 today with promo code BCP2502. At about 3' long, these aren’t quite regulation size, so don’t buy this if you’re planning on pursuing a professional cornhole career. That said, they’re perfect for tossing in the trunk of your car to take to a picnic, tailgate, or the beach.

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPM3 at checkout to save a few bucks.

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

