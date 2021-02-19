Friday's Best Deals: Tacklife Fire Pit Table, Huckberry Winter Sale, Ring Light Kit, Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, Samsung SSD, $4 Bath Towels, and More

A Tacklife fire pit table leads Friday’s best deals.



68% off 2 Years + up To 2 Extra Years Free | NordVPN



In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet or $50 off the 8” HD tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Mpow M30 Earbuds YNLKXC9N Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $20 when you clip the coupon and use the code YNLKXC9N. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires Sunday, and it only works on the pink color.

$20 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go, these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling, so ideal for travel, and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof, so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user, you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that, it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members. This deal will expire on February 21.

TaoTronics 10" LED Ring Light Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $25 on this 10" TaoTronics LED ring light kit right now.



In this kit, you get the 10" LED ring light, a 15" to 56" extendable tripod stand with a touch control panel, two phone clips, a Bluetooth remote control, and a carrying bag for everything. It also has a built-in USB port for charging your phone while you use the light. With three lighting modes, color temperature levels between 2700K-6500K, and 10 brightness levels, you can find just the right setting for your content.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, as well as change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJ2WC012 Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $24 right now when you clip the coupon on the page at Amazon and then use code KJ2WC012 at checkout. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon finally has one: the unlocked Mystic Bronze version is $211 off the list price while the Mystic Black version is $200 off. That’s still ~$1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $462 off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $918 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard LML7QYBY Image : Elizabeth Henges

Hello, gamers. For a short time, you can grab an AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard for a low $39 with the code LML7QYBY. It’s 30% off the original list price of $55, so you’ll be saving a couple of bucks. One of our former writers, Elizabeth Henges, describes the keyboard below:

The KM-G12 keyboard itself feels like an absolute tank, too. I feel like it’d last for years and quite a few bad accidents before finally giving out. But it’s important to note that also like a tank, Aukey’s KM-G12 is LOUD. People joke about how loud mechanical keyboards are, but the secret is in the switches. My normal, non-Aukey keyboard uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which are known for being the quietest of the tactile bunch. This one here uses Aukey’s proprietary Blue switches, best compared to Cherry’s MX Blues which are both revered and reviled for their “audible click,” depending on who you ask. And yes, it’s quite audible indeed. I used the Aukey keyboard for three days throughout my normal workflow (which, of course, involved a lot of typing), and I got used to the loud clicking faster than I thought I would. Discord’s new Noise Suppression mode also managed to cut the clicking out when I was speaking to people on voice chat, which is also good. So, provided you aren’t annoying a roommate or loved one by typing loudly five feet away from them, it’s not too bad.

Nothing else to say, really! Grab it before it’s gone!

Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD Image : Samsung

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now at Newegg, you can save $10 on Samsung’s 1TB model in black, which should be plenty of storage for most people looking to offload a few things from their main drive.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $67 today at Best Buy, saving you $33. Be warned, though, only the Deep Space color is down to $67; prices for other colors are higher and vary.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch or have another microSD-supporting device that’s increasingly tight on storage, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering this meaty 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for a mere $45.



That’s a huge chunk of storage for a smartphone, camera, or Switch, and is a few bucks lower than this card has been hovering at lately. Not bad for a card that launched at $250 a couple years back!

HP Omen 25L 10GAMER2021

When new product stock is so barren that a company has to dig through its archives to go back and play the hits, you know things are dire. But when that same product can be purchased as part of another product for the same price as the first product on its own, it starts to raise some serious questions. Concerns around Nvidia’s ongoing GPU scarcity freakout is, at least to some extent, legitimate. Building chip hardware on new process tech is expensive, and cryptocoin mining has breathed new life into the company’s consumer market, driving up the cost of the latest RTX 3070 to anywhere between $1,000 and $1,400 on eBay.



That said, for the chronically impatient, you could always buy a pre-build. After years spent toiling away on upgrades and RMAs, all while working 10- to 12-hour days, I had to cut out either work or PC building to afford the time to actually play games. So I chose the one that didn’t pay my bills. While my own pre-built PC is getting a bit long in the tooth now, the HP Omen 25L packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, and a Wi-Fi 6 card into one 6.5" x 15.5" x 17" box for less than the aforementioned RTX 2070 graphics card-only price ceiling you’ll find from resellers online. If you were planning to build from scratch anyway, here’s an alternative that will save you money while sparing you some extra work as well.

All you have to do is configure the desktop on this page like so:

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64 (default)

Windows 10 Home 64 (default) Processor: Intel Core i5 (default)

Intel Core i5 (default) Memory: HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage: WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo (default)

Note that you can always upgrade individual components later, either by yourself or with the help of a friend you should most definitely pay or buy beer for their services.

HP 15t-dy200 Image : Jordan McMahon

Finding the right laptop isn’t easy. Even after hours of meticulous research, you may not be able to find exactly what you’re looking for. That research is worth doing, since laptops aren’t cheap and you’ll likely be using the same one for a while. That said, sometimes you just need to grab a laptop that’ll meet your spec requirements, and in those cases a good deal always makes the choice a little easier.

Right now, you can get a 15" laptop with 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor from HP for $220 off when you use the code 5PDS2021 at checkout. In addition to those specs, 256GB of SSD storage, which should be just enough for day-to-day use. The screen also supports touch, if you fancy hunching forward to do all your scrolling. Fair warning, though: as of this writing, the laptop won’t ship until March 17, so you’ll have a bit of a wait before your new gadget’s in hands.

WD Easystore 12TB Hard Drive Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I remember the first time I heard that you could buy a terabyte of storage. At the time, I thought “wow, that’s all the space you would ever need.” Lo and behold, it wasn’t. These days, it doesn’t take too long to fill up a 1TB hard drive. If you download a lot of games, make videos, or just enjoy media in any way, there’s a chance you’re going to fill it up quicker than you’d hope. Well, 12TB is the new 1TB. When I look at this WD Easystore drive, I once again find myself feeling like no one will ever need more space. I’m sure I will feel like a dummy in 10 years when owning a 20TB drive is the norm, but for now, I live in bliss thinking that my storage woes are solved. You can grab a 12TB WD drive from Best Buy today for $190.

Anker 18W USB-C Charger Bundle Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For those still mad that they have to buy their own USB-C charger since Apple decided they were going to “save the earth” as a multi-billion corporation (eye-roll), you can save some money and grab an Anker 18W USB-C charger bundle. It’s $25 and includes the charger and a 3ft lightning-to-USB-C power cable. Grab it before it’s gone. I might, too.

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off a 14” HP Chromebook model in a pair of configurations.

If you’re OK with a lower-res 720p display, that model is just $211 right now, while the crisper 1080p/Full HD edition is $250. As far as we can tell, the configurations are otherwise identical, packing modest specs including an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks with ease.

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $33 on Xbox and $38 on PS4 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it came out in November. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $32 . Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait a few months. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

PC Game Sale Screenshot : EA

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. Each game also has its own promo code, which takes a little bit off the already discounted price. So, it’s kind of a double sale if you think about it. The highlights? How about Civilization VI for $12 with the promo code LNSALE2? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $22 with the code EMCESHA67. If you’re a tried and true PC gamer, you can even get Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for just $9 with the code LNSALE. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

Kingdom Hearts III (XBO) Screenshot : Square Enix

It is so funny that we will wait a decade for some games only to blaze through them in a weekend and forget about them. Kingdom Hearts III was truly one of the most anticipated games of all time for a while, and then it came out. Lots of fanfare at the time, but now you can just get the game at a bargain bin price. Thus is the cycle of games. If you still haven’t played the Disney/Final Fantasy mash-up RPG, Walmart currently has the game down to just $10. The Walmart version also comes with three exclusive art cards, which is a nice little perk. All in all, $10 is kind of a steal for a big action-RPG like this.

No Man’s Sky (XBO) Screenshot : Hello Games

There once was a time where recommending No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. The space exploration game had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past few years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history, completely turning things around with its Next update. That game had such a successful overhaul that it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game, beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yes, laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is good now. If you’re curious about seeing the change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version of the game for $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really get the most out of it.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Screenshot : Square Enix

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $30 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Razer Kishi Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $66 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s.

Hey, remember Godfall? That’s the “looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 in November, though it already feels like its been five years. Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $40 already. Now hold on, $40 doesn’t sound like a big deal, right? That’s not too far off from the normal price of a game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players. Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. If nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to one month ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can even grab the Deluxe Edition for $60 or the Ascendant Edition for $70.

$50 PSN Gift Card PSNFIDDY Image : Eneba

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard 12 months! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $44 at Eneba when you use the code PSNFIDDY at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you’re buying video games, I am happy.



Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Normally I’d buy new towels for friends and family who visit me up north. But alas, no new towels have been purchased in months. However, this Macy’s sale is so good overhauling old ratty towels might not be a bad option anyway. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $3. So you can have a set for only $7.

They come in eight colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last. This deal runs until Sunday.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Tacklife Propane Gas Fire Pit Table 40919XJ8 Image : Tacklife

Look, depending on where you are, the idea of being outdoors right now might seem absolutely awful. But the snow will eventually subside (hopefully) and warmer days aren’t that far away, plus as the pandemic eases, you might be keen on having friends and family over for some long-overdue socializing.

Given all of that, this attractive Tacklife fire pit table looks mighty tempting. Powered by a propane tank hidden within the hand-woven rattan cabinet, this outdoors table has a rust-proof and weather-proof faux-wood surface ideal for holding drinks and snacks as you and your guests soak in the warmth. It even has a handy lid for covering up the lava rock heating surface, making it useful as an outdoor table or workbench.

Right now, you can save 40% off the list price by using code 40919XJ8 at checkout, knocking the price down to $300. Alternatively, Tacklife makes a smaller outdoor fire pit with less surface space that is currently $189—a savings of $111 off the list price. It’s our pick for the best year-round fire pit, although the larger model looks like a worthwhile premium upgrade.

Sharper Image Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Sharper Image’s plush velveteen weighted blanket is $91 less today and can do all that.

The weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel like you’re being hugged while in a snug blanket. These blankets often help with serotonin and melatonin production. They ease anxiety and make sleep more sound. This particular blanket, aside from being extremely cozy, is perfect for most adults. The high-density micro-beads are lead-free and BPA-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain, don’t stress; spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air. Or you can bring it to the dry cleaners. This blanket is slightly smaller than a queen-sized one, and it comes in two weights, fifteen pounds. and twenty pounds.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Presidents’ Day Extended Sale Image : Purple

After one watch of the notorious “Raw Egg Test” video featured on this page, my wife and I were almost instantly sold on the Purple mattress. Call it naivete, but the marketing worked, and since we were already looking to upgrade our current mattress to fit our new home, a $100 discount sweetened the deal. And if, following a 100-night trial period, we find it doesn’t meet the high-quality, egg-resistant standard advertising, we can simply return the order at no cost. Starting at $574 for a twin-size mattress or $1,049 for a Queen, Purple claims its mattress has more endurance than most beds that are soft, firm, and even somewhere in between.



Designed by two brothers, both rocket scientists, named Tony and Terry Pearce, Purple mattresses use a patented Grid gel that somehow manages to strike a perfect balance between firmness and softness, while keeping you cool throughout the night, so you can wear an oversized blanket even when it’s warm. I can say from experience that the Purple seat cushion helped me survive working from home in the pandemic before I finally upgraded to a decent chair.

Purple’s premium mattresses, the Hybrid and Hybrid Premier are also on sale starting at $1,274 and $1,849, respectively. I picked up the Hybrid for the additional coil support, but you can never go wrong with the original. Shop Purple’s whole extended Presidents’ Day sale here, where you’ll find discounts on everything from bedding to cushions to pajamas and more.

Amazon Echo + 2 Free Hue Bulbs Image : Andrew Hayward

Amazon’s redesigned, globe-like Echo smart speaker is marked down to just $80 right now, a savings of 20% off the list price. That’s great. But that’s not all. While you can just snag the Echo itself at that price and call it a day, you can also get a bundle with the Echo and two Philips Hue smart light bulbs for $80. That’s a total savings of $50.



It’s a perfect bundle for starting up your smart home ambitions, giving you a capable voice assistant in Alexa and a pair of white bulbs that you can control just by speaking. And if you already have smart home devices, some of them may already be capable with this Echo thanks to its Zigbee smart hub capabilities. Even if you aren’t psyched about the idea of filling your home with connected devices, at least it’s a couple of free bulbs to try out. Could be fun.

T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This small but efficient bundle is a great starter set for someone just going out on their own or even to replace beat-up pans. For the rest of the week, save 64% on T-Fal’s 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set and quite literally heat things up.

Three different sizes of pans give options on what to cook and how much to cook. At eight, nine and a half, and twelve inches, whip up recipes for a solo night or one for a few friends. Each pan cooks evenly, so no fear of burning or undercooking any meal. They are non-stick, making dishes easier to concoct and simpler to clean up after. Each handle is designed with a comfort-grip making maneuverability a nonissue. They are safe to pop in an over up to 350° if your instructions call for some baking time. Each comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe.

Annual Winter Sale Image : Huckberry

Huckberry is at it again, and while it might not include white Vans, the multifaceted outdoor gear-slash-clothing-slash-home decor-slash kitchenware-slash [insert product category here] retailer is kicking off its annual winter sale with a bang. In it, you can find best-sellers like the Proof Rover highlander jacket, Dolomite boots, a Wellen vintage tie-dye pullover, Proof Nomad pants, and so much more. Losing track of time? Who isn’t. The (Coca-)Cola tinged HB x Timex Sport watch is over $60 off. Need a throw blanket to keep you warm at night? There’s a nap for that.

At my own request, I got a few things from Huckberry over the holidays, including a Flint and Tinder American Made flannel I’m wearing right now. While that particular shirt isn’t on sale, plenty of Flint and Tinder items are on sale, and I can vouch for their comfort. If you’ve been looking to refresh your wardrobe for the extended winter, as predicted by our good friend Punxsutawney Phil, this is one sale you don’t want to miss. In a world where high-quality apparel from retailers like Huckberry is vastly overshadowed by the rapidly decaying products of fast fashion, it’s important to take advantage of limited-time discounts that make shopping for that fresh fit a little more affordable than the typical intimidating list prices.

CleverLifeRX Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies (120-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from CleverLifeRX gives you two bottles for just $14. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Pick Any 2 Winter Items 2W50 Image : JACHS NY

Plenty of time left in the chilly months to buy some stylish winter wear. Our pals at JACHS do it better than most. Right now, grab any two winter items for just $50 with the code 2W50. There are fifty-six pieces to pick from, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined trucker jackets ($29). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in olive green color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the frosty times out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

LPOW Infrared Forehead Thermometer Image : LPOW

Don’t let anyone get it twisted: a temperature check is not a substitute for a COVID-19 test. Still, times are scary, and it doesn’t hurt to have another tool handy to make sure you’re in good health. A forehead thermometer keeps things a little less gross than one that gets stuffed in your ear or mouth, and you don’t have to dish out stacks of cash to get your hands on one. This one is down to $20 on Amazon right now, keeping your savings (and you!) nice and safe, since it uses infrared lights for a no-contact scan of your temp.

Up to 23% off Qualifying Items 939905 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until March 6, take $3.50 off qualifying items with the code 939905. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with. You have to spend a minimum of $15.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

2020 part deux stress is rolling on and calling for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Animal Crossing’s makeup from ColourPop just landed yesterday at Ulta. There are still a few things left, like the 5 Star Island palette. This my favorite of the bunch and is my go-to from the original launch. It’s a 4-pan palette with rich hues of pink. You can actually use the semi-metallic yellow as a base and then blend a very vibrant peachy pink matte. You also get a uber sparkly and lush glitter pink and a hot pink matte sparkle too. There are a lot of girly and bold looks to be had here. Kind of an 80s aesthetic.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For diehard fans of the Legend of Zelda series, there’s not always a lot of ways to enjoy the franchise outside of gaming. While there are tons of games to play, there’s not a lot of Zelda media to take in otherwise. There’s some lore books and a bad cartoon for the desperate among us, but that’s about it. If you’re looking to scratch that Zelda itch in a new way, you can grab this collection of Zelda manga for $77 on Amazon. The five volume set comes in a literal treasure chest, so even if the books themselves aren’t your thing it’s still quite a statement piece. Plus, it comes with a poster, and who doesn’t love a good poster?

Champ and Major: First Dogs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home has a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 34% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now.



This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old, or anyone who wants a way to remember this historic return of dogs to our White House.

This book will ship free for Prime members.

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $49 in savings, bringing your total down to $550 for the base 64GB model in all colors. Actually, the blue one is a buck cheaper at $549 for the real deal chasers out there.

Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.