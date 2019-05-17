Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A pressure washer, REI anniversary sale, and an Anker Nebula Prizm Portable Projector lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your home’s electricity is prone to outages or flickering, a UPS can keep essential gear up and running for a short time, while protecting it from any power surges.



That means it can save important work on your desktop computer, prevent your PS4 from shutting down right before you beat that boss, or just keep your modem and router running continuously without that agonizing three minute wait for everything to reboot.

These used to be the realm of specialized companies like APC, but now, AmazonBasics has its own versions, and the most powerful 800VA model is actually cheaper today than the 600VA version.

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $14 with promo code WKJCRAED.

Photo: Amazon

The year of USB-C GaN chargers continues unabated, and one of the latest chargers to hit the market is Anker’s PowerPort+ Atom III.

Onboard, you get a 45W USB-C Power Delivery port, plus a PowerIQ 2.0 USB port, which is capable of outputting 15W itself, a match for Quick Charge 2.0 speeds for compatible devices. If you want to charge your phone and your laptop at the same time, this is the one and only charger you need, and you can save 10% at launch with promo code ANKERAP2.

Drop (formerly Massdrop) is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $279, down from the usual $349. And, sure, $279 is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This 27" BenQ gaming monitor checks a ton of boxes when it comes to what you want from a gaming monitor. First, it has a super fast 1ms response time, a 2K resolution and right now it’s about $30 off its regular price.



While its 60hz refresh rate is kind of a bummer, it’s still a solid monitor for non-competitive gamers. Just stay away if you’re into first-person shooters.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, they’ve taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.



On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule’s. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

Novelty aside, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $76 (down from the usual $130-100) it’s practically an impulse purchase.

Photo: Amazon

Keeping track of screws when you’re building IKEA furniture is hard enough. When you’re repairing an iPhone or a PC though, and the screws are roughly the size of a tick that you wouldn’t notice attached to your arm for several days, it’s all but impossible.



But this magical magnetic mat makes it not only possible, but easy. The screws stick to the mat wherever you drop them, meaning you can keep them in the proper location relative to whatever it is you’re fixing. You can even write on the mat with the included dry erase marker to take notes about how things fit back together. The mat typically sells for $9-$12, and today’s $8 deal is the best Amazon’s ever had.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of ton of cool stuff. And today only, you can save big on two of their best portable projectors.

The first is the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector/speaker shrunk down to the size of a soda can. We think it’s really cool to use for backyard movie nights or as a portable screen for your Nintendo Switch.

Of course, to achieve its diminutive size, the Capsule makes a few compromises, in terms of brightness and picture quality.

If that’s a dealbreaker, the larger $330 Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is 3x brighter than the Capsule, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

If you’re on the market for a couple of affordable projectors, this is the best time to buy. Be warned, these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. For a limited time, Walmart and Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $119, a new all-time low.



At 2030 PSI, this is more than powerful enough for most household jobs, and its 360 degree caster wheels make it easy to maneuver around your patio while you blast away all of your past regrets and painful memories all of that dirt and grime around your home.

Photo: Amazon

We see deals on 10-15 pound weighted blankets with some regularity, but discounts on lighter blankets for kids, and ultra-heavy blankets for larger adults or for people who just want to feel like their ribs are being crushed by a blanket (hi) are harder to come by.



Today though, you can get a 5-pound blanket that’s perfect for a ~50 pound child for $40 with promo code YHBBED9I, or on the other end of the spectrum, a 20 pounder for $49 (code 8BIAT893) and a 25 pounder for $70 (code UPUT8QVN).

If you aren’t familiar, weighted blankets don’t just keep you warm. They can actually help ease anxiety after a tough day. Think about how nice it feels when the dentist puts that heavy apron on your chest. Now imagine it as a blanket, and at your home instead of the dentist. Doesn’t that sound nice?

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You probably haven’t re-thought your dinnerware and flatware since you first bought it, but if there were every a time to upgrade, it’s today. Amazon is marking down several attractive sets of plates, bowls, serving pieces, and silverware in the Gold Box. All set on that stuff? Consider spicing up your kitchen with a few fun novelty items. Because, really, who doesn’t need a Mantea tea infuser?

Eagle Creek Pack It Cube Set | $21 | Amazon

I know packing cubes can seem redundant—they’re like luggage for your luggage—but trust me when I say that they make packing, unpacking, and repacking during a trip so much more pleasant, and can also help you squeeze more clothes into your carry-on.

Eagle Creek makes some of the best cubes out there, and this three-piece set is down to $21 on Amazon today, within a few bucks of the best price ever.

When you think of smart lighting, you probably think of special lamps and bulbs. But Belkin’s WeMo dimmer switch adds a brain to pretty much any light fixture in your home, including ceiling lights.

Priced today at an all-time low $48, the switch replaces a regular dimmer light switch installed in your home, and uses Wi-Fi to control and dim your lights from your phone, or via your favorite voice assistant. You can even schedule it to automatically turn off at night, or use it to simulate people being home when you’re away to ward off ne’er-do-wells. Best of all, there’s no hub required; it talks directly to your router.

Screenshot: REI

It’s baaaaaack. REI’s annual Anniversary Sale is always the company’s biggest sale of the year. In fact, it’s basically REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.

For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Some great options elsewhere in the sale include Patagonia’s famous Nano Puff jackets (men | women), hiking and trail running shoes from all the best brands, tech gear like GPS watches and portable power solutions, and swimwear from the likes of prAna, O’Neill, and Patagonia.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



See something you want that isn’t on sale? REI members can save 20% on a single full priced item at both REI and REI Outlet for the duration of the sale with promo code ANNV19. A lifetime membership costs $20, and is totally worth it.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Memorial Day sales have descended upon us, and if you’re Memorial Day Weekend will include some outdoor adventures, be sure to head over to Backcountry. Right now, over 21,000 items, including gear and apparel for the whole family, are up to 50% off thanks to the brand’s Memorial Day Sale, including stuff from The North Face, Osprey, prAna, Mountain Hardwear, and more. So, load up on everything you’ll need for summer activities before this sale heads out on a permanent vacation.



Photo: Indochino

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

You can grab any of the premium suits from this page for just $349 depending on the style, with promo code KINJA19. These premium suits typically cost $389-$399, but you know what the best part is? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t think anyone really looks forward to lingerie shopping, but at Journelle—a brand known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive—the whole process is shockingly bearable. And right now is a great time to hit up Journelle, since everything is 30% off thanks to their Semi-Annual Sale. So shop now and save on scores of bras, underwear, bodysuits, bathing suits, robes, and much more.

BEST MEDIA DEALS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sure, subscription boxes are cool. But you know what’s cooler? A subscription box filled with stuff that teaches kids how to code. Today’s Gold Box is cutting the cost of your first box by half.



If you want your kids to learn how to code (it’s almost as good as teaching kids empathy,) the best time to start is when they’re little. Bitsbox sends over coding projects that teach kids how to make video games, simulations and more.

For $15, this is a straight-up bargain, and a wonderful investment in your kid’s future.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The North Remembers...when Game of Thrones wasn’t complete garbage. But still, if you’re feeling nostalgic for the end of a once-great series, or just want to keep your fandom alive while we wait for the books that may never arrive, Daily Steals is blowing out a handful of shirts, jewelry, and other Game of Thrones merch, including an awesome Hand of the King bottle opener.



In addition to these discounted prices, you can save an extra 20% with promo code KINJAGOT.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can get Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle for $20 for all platforms. So, what do you get with this bundle? Well, first, you get a copy of an already free downloadable game.

But you also get the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (a $10 value) for more skins. Add all that up, and you’ve got yourself a pretty solid deal.

Save on Pelican Cases Today | Amazon

Eagle Creek Pack It Cube Set | $21 | Amazon

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

Like any true Apple devotee, you’ve got an iPhone, a set of AirPods, and an Apple Watch, and you diligently charge them on your nightstand every evening. And if you’re anything like me, you rarely wake up without at least one of them on the ground, or knocked back behind your nightstand.



That’s where this charging station from Elago comes in. It doesn’t have any actual charging hardware itself—you’ll need to provide two official Apple Lightning cables and an Apple Watch charging puck—but it does keep all of those cables organized, and makes charging everything as easy as dropping it into place.

Today’s $20 deal is $5 less than usual.

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking 40% off select warm weather styles as part of their Spring Into Summer Sale, plus free shipping on all orders. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code MID and stock up for a new season now.



Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s back down to $35 today on the PS4 and the Xbox One. They’re gonna put you in the hoosegow, because that’s practically a robbery.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles, and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare superstar, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $3 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.

It will only cost you $17 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.



Image: Backcountry

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20MAY.



Exclusions apply, of course — the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal. Plus, using the coupon code will automatically sign you up for Backcountry’s Credit Program, which means more great deals are in your future.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All moisturizers are not created equal, but no matter what your skincare concern is, Paula’s Choice has a quality moisturizer that can help smooth it over. And right now is a great time to stock up, since all moisturizers from the brand are 20% off for a limited time. Treat your skin to every type of hydration boost, from products with SPF to wrinkle-fighting formulas to retinol-enriched creams. Just be sure to shop before this deal dries up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

OGIO might not be a luggage brand you’re familiar with, but you should be. Here’s what we had to say about its Alpha carry-on roller over on The Inventory:



Built from CORDURA EcoMade fabric, it’s environmentally friendly (made from recycled plastic) and ultra-durable with a high tear strength so nothing will permeate its shell. And, buyers can choose from a single or divided packing space with two mesh panels. I opted for the latter, and the amount of organization in this thing is unreal—it even has a separate sleeve for your laptop.

Amazon has never discounted the Alpha by more than a couple bucks from its usual $300. Never, that is, until today. Invest in your travel sanity for $250 while you can, easily the best discount we’ve ever seen.

Screenshot: Butcher Box

We’re big fans of Butcher Box’s meat-by-mail deliveries of grass-fed beef, heritage grade pork, and organic chicken, and if you sign up for a new account today, you’ll get everything you need to host a little barbecue thrown in for free.



Just order any box, and in addition to whatever you’d otherwise receive in your first box, you’ll also find an extra pack of baby back ribs, two NY strip steaks, and two pounds of ground beef. That’s a lot of free meat, and if you need help finishing it, feel free to invite me over.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Robot vacuums are great for keeping your floors tidy day-to-day, but you still need to own a “real” vacuum for the occasional deep cleaning, not to mention for things like vacuuming your furniture and your car.



That’s what makes these deals from Shark so great. If you buy the intelligent and pet har-cleaning RB85 Wi-Fi enabled robotic vacuum for its $380 MSRP (admittedly about $130 more than it’s currently selling for on Amazon), you can get a FREE upright vacuum of your choice, and these are some seriously great vacuums we’re talking about here:

The NV752 currently sells for $280 on its own around the web, and is a more powerful version of the Shark Navigator Lift-Away that won our reader Co-Op. That means that the actual dustbin and vacuuming components can lift off of the wheeled base for easier portability when you’re cleaning things like stairs. It also features two types of brushes; one for cleaning small things like dust and pet hair, and another designed for larger debris.

The NV800W is basically a smaller, lighter, more maneuverable version of the NV752 above, and it’s currently selling for around $220 on the web.

Assuming you already own a corded vacuum though, the bundle with the HV382 cordless vacuum is probably what I’d get, even though it sells for less than the corded vacuums at $185. It features the same DuoClean brush system as Shark’s corded vacuums, but doesn’t need to be plugged into the wall. It can even convert into a hand vacuum. Update: I am an idiot and got this mixed up with something else, it is not a cordless vacuum, it’s just smaller and more maneuverable than the others.

Photo: ThermoWorks

When it comes to measuring the temperature of food, ThermoWorks is the be-all, end-all brand you can trust. And while we’re used to seeing individual ThermoWorks products on sale from time to time, today’s 15% off sitewide sale is extremely rare.



