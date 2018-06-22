Save big on a standing desk riser, two smart lighting kits, a Dolby Atmos receiver, and more of today’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to build your home theater setup piece by piece, rather than just buying a sound bar, this 7.2 channel Onkyo receiver is $150 less than usual today, and has pretty much every feature you could possibly want.



Advertisement

$449 gets you six HDMI inputs, 110W of audio power per channel, 4K/60 passthrough, and even Dolby Atmos support, which is the future of audio. It’s only available at this price today though, so don’t miss out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box is offering some of the best prices we’ve seen on two very different Anker Bluetooth speakers.



Advertisement

First up, the Anker Premium Bluetooth speaker features dual 10W drivers and two passive subwoofers for room-filling sound. Today’s $34 deal is more than $20 less than usual.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Anker SoundCore Mini, which is about half the size of a soda can, but still sounds very good given its size and $17 price tag. Bonus: It’ll even fun for 15 hours on a charge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Advertisement

Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 30,000mAh model from Aukey is offers some of the best bang for the buck that we’ve seen.



Advertisement

In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or raise your Nintendo Switch’s battery level while playing it at full brightness. It’s pretty huge, but 30,000mAh should be enough juice to get you through even the longest flights. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPY7 at checkout to get it for $56.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You like falling asleep listening to podcasts or white noise, but your partner doesn’t. How do you deal? DubsLabs Bedphones are extremely thin and wrapped in soft padding, making them ideal for falling asleep while wearing.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can save 25% on both the wired (regularly $60) and wireless (regularly $100) models with our exclusive KINJA25 promo code.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal for you today.



Advertisement

This 75" Sceptre is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect. And at just $900 (plus $20 if you get it shipped, rather than picking up from a store), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.



Image: Amazon

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use. Right now, you can get a pair of 3' cables, plus one organization pouch (pictured above) for just $16, down from the usual $20.



Advertisement

Want a longer cable? A single 6' model is also available for $10 with promo code ANKER985, but without a pouch.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight Qi charging. Get it for an all-time low $12 today when you clip the 10% coupon on the product page.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.



Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for over a year, and its long awaited sequel is down to $44 today with promo code ANKERPC3.

Advertisement

In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore Elite (previously called the PowerCore II) includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in as little as six hours, which is extremely impressive for a battery of this size.

Photo: Anker

Amazon is littered with USB-C connectivity dongles, but Anker’s new model might be the most space-efficient one yet. Despite a slim design that could fit in the a pen pocket in a computer bag, it includes three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and even ethernet. Just use promo code ANKER833 to save $16 at checkout.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Advertisement

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $320 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 55" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain if you’re in the market.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

Advertisement

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

Photo: Amazon

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy a discounted monitor riser, and sit or stand whenever you feel like it. Just don’t be too smug about it.

Advertisement

These risers arrive fully assembled, and just sit on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use the integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

The ED-600 has enough space on top for two large monitors, and a spacious keyboard and mouse area below for ideal ergonomics. $110 is a whopping $60 less than usual, the best price ever, and the best deal we’ve ever seen on any standing desk riser. Just note that it’s only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Little Giant makes some of the best ladders you can buy, and while this 6' step ladder isn’t big enough to get you onto a roof, it would be perfect for painting and other jobs inside your house. And with independently adjustable leg heights, you can even use it on stairs. Just please, be careful. This $70 deal on Woot is over $20 less than Amazon, but it’s only available today.

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit | $180 | Home Depot

Most smart lighting systems are basically enhancements of the light bulbs we’ve been using for decades, but why not use all that technology to make something more artistic?



Advertisement

The Nanoleaf Rhythm is a smart lighting system based on a series of flat, interconnected triangles that you can arrange on your wall in any pattern you want. They probably won’t be your primary source of light, but with a little creativity, they can be a centerpiece of your home’s decoration. The included microphone allows the light panels to react to ambient sounds or music, or you can create custom recipes and trigger them with your smartphone, Google Home, or Alexa-enabled device. It’ll even work with IFTTT, so you could, say, light up your triangles your team’s colors whenever they play.



The starter kit includes a controller and nine panels (you can add up to 21 more, sold separately), and it’s down to $180 at Home Depot right now, down from its usual $230.

These Philips Hue bulbs can’t display RGB colors, but they can shift through different temperatures of white, which is about 99% of what I use my full-color Hue bulbs for.



Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can get four of the Ambiance Hue bulbs and a bridge to control them (and up to 46 other Hue accessories) for $120, or about $20-$30 less than usual.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Tote around all your beach stuff in this mesh bag for just $20 today. The solid bottom keeps water and sand out, while the waterproof mesh top can easily be hosed off so you can stop getting sand all over the inside of your car. Today’s price matches its historic low, so if you have any summer beach plans, I’d grab this today.

You’ll be able to find at least a dozen uses for this 20-count set of essential oils. On top of pouring a couple drops in your aromatherapy diffuser, you can use them to make your trash smell better, ward off bugs, freshen up your house and shoes, and a whole lot more. One bottle of essential oils usually costs around $2, but you’ll pay a little bit over half that for each bottle in this 20 pack. Just be sure to enter code 8Q7JDRJA to get this set for $24.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Craving the toasted goodness of a marshmallow roasted over an open flame, but don’t have a fire pit or any camping trips lined up? The kit includes an electric flame heater, the plate with compartments for the ingredients, a mesh cover, and two steel roasting forks.



Advertisement

This would a fun activity to do with kids, or maybe you’re just a big S’mores fan. Either way, this kit is down to its lowest price ever in 6 months, only $17.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Enjoy $8 off 12 packs of Perky Jerky with this limited time Amazon coupon, because there’s no better way to kick off the weekend than knowing a box of jerky will be at your doorstep soon. The deal is valid on six different varieties, but you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While supplies last (which usually isn’t long), Amazon will sell you a sample box full of dog foods and treats for $12, and then give you a $12 credit back on a future pet food purchase. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting all of the samples for free.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your windshield could use a new coating of Rain-X—or hell, even if you don’t need it right now—Walmart’s basically giving away three different formulations today. All you have to do is fill out this rebate form to get reimbursed.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which doesn’t make any sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Superior Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $41 with promo code 25KINJACLEAN. That’s not the cheapest bidet we’ve ever seen, but this one sets itself apart with dual front and rear retractable nozzles, and an automatic cleaning mode. Plus, $41 is a bargain for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.

Graphic: Amazon

You can never have too much cast iron in your kitchen, and this tiny Lodge melting pot won’t take up too much space. It’s great for melting butter, warming sauces, or making it look like you have giant hands. It’ll set you back just $8 today, but just note it’s an Add-on item so it needs to ship with a larger order.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any clothes, furniture, or sheets that have a bad case of pilling, this electric fabric shaver is the cure. It features adjustable shaving height and two different speeds, so you can use it on pretty much any piece of fabric that needs it.



Advertisement

$13's not an all-time low, but it’s the best price we’ve seen since April. I bought it myself to revive my all-too-new sofa which my cat decided to turn into a scratching post.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of men’s or women’s Fresh Foam Arishi sneakers, using the code KINJAFRESH, for just $40 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Canvas and leather is always a winning combo. There’s enough space inside this backpack for a 17" laptop, plus it has a ton of pockets, and even nice touches like magnetic snaps and a leather side handle. Get it for $30 today with promo code 6PHRSQOQ.



Photo: Amazon

Before you head out on your next aquatic adventure, pick up a one of these spacious dry bags to keep your stuff safe and dry. The 10L model is $10 as an add-on item, and the 20L is $11 with Prime shipping, so...buy the 20L bag.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Today marks the official start of summer (though, we all know it’s been here for a while now), and that means breaking out of your boots and into something a bit more lightweight. Sperry is here to help you out with their Semi-Annual Sale, taking up to 50% off hundreds of shoes, t-shirts, dresses, swimsuits, sunglasses, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be Spring already (Hey, 70 degree NYC weather, nice to see you), but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Backcountry is marking down a bunch of The North Face styles including outerwear, accessories, and shoes. Pick up a great coat or pair of boots and save them for next winter.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

You probably carry a bag with you to work every single day, so it’s worth investing in one you’ll really love. The Daniel’s Briefcase is constructed from gorgeous Brazilian leather, and includes all the pockets you’ll need. So if you’re ready to treat yourself, you can preorder one on Kickstarter right now starting at $149, compared to the $195 MSRP.



Advertisement

Shane got an extended hands-on with The Daniel’s earlier this year, and even used it on a cross-country trip, and he came away impressed. Unlike a lot of Kickstarter bags, there are no gimmicks or clever innovations here: It’s just a really nice brag at a very fair price.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: There are only a few days left, so get your orders in!

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Advertisement

Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need to get caught up before you see Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom? All four films (including the semi-recent Jurassic World) are down to just $17 in one awesome Blu-ray set, complete with two discs full of bonus features, and even digital copies.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Before you go sign up for Space Force, you should educate yourself on the universe. You’ll pay just $3 for the Kindle version of Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hey, listen: The Deluxe edition of the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia may be one of the coolest looking books ever made, and Amazon’s dropped the price down to an all-time low $48 today, from its usual $60+. That means you won’t have to spend as much time cutting grass and breaking pots to afford it.

Screenshot: Walmart

This barebones Xbox One S console is still down to its $199 E3 promotional price, but now, it also comes with a copy of Fallout 4 if you order through Walmart. It’s not the newest game out there, but the console alone is a pretty stellar deal, so it’s better than nothing



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy a console from the 3DS family in the age of the Nintendo Switch, the New 2DS XL is probably the one you should get. It normally costs $150 (half the price of a Switch), but Walmart’s marked that down to a $130 today (both black/turquoise and white/orange), which leaves you with an extra $20 to spend on SNES Virtual Console titles, or Super Smash Bros., because who wants to wait for December?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.



TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

Philips Sonicare - 5 Series | $75 | Best Buy

MEDIA

GAMING