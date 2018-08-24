Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Get set for the weekend with deals on Sonos speakers, weighted blankets up to 25 pounds, truly wireless earbuds, and a lot more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t hopped aboard the sound bar train, and still like to build your home theater audio setup piecemeal, this 7.2 channel Onkyo receiver is down to $350 on Amazon in today’s Gold Box, an all-time low by $50, and $150 less than usual.



Advertisement

That gets you six HDR/4K-capable HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, and even the ability to configure your speaker outputs for 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X 3D audio, rather than traditional 7.2 surround sound. Just note that today’s price is only available today, and could sell out early.

Graphic: Amazon

Amazon’s back-to-school deals on Echo devices are live, and you don’t have to be a student to take advantage. The Echo Dot and Echo deals are just okay, but the Echo Plus and Echo Show discounts are excellent.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to buy a new car to experience Apple CarPlay or Android Auto; you just need $231 for this receiver, plus whatever it costs to install it (if you can’t do it yourself). That’s the best price we’ve ever seen for a CarPlay/Android Auto receiver, and it’s particularly great considering this one includes a large 6.75" capacitive touchscreen - cheaper receivers are usually resistive.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: If you missed this deal on Tuesday, they’re back in stock again! If the black one shows as sold out, try the white model.

Advertisement

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out 28" Samsung monitors for just $250, right now. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display. We saw this available for $220 a few weeks ago, but that was a refurb, and this one’s brand new.

Photo: Picaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAH48.



Advertisement

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Phone cameras will never have true interchangeable lenses, but you can still take wide angle and macro photos with a discounted Aukey lens attachment kit. Just clip it to the top of your phone, and take some pictures what otherwise wouldn’t have been possible. The macro lens in particular is just a ton of fun to mess around with.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve dismissed Beats headphones in the past, it’s time to pay attention again. The Studio3 wireless sound much better than their predecessors, pair to Apple devices as easily as AirPods, and even include active noise cancelation. There may be better options at their regular $350 price tag, but they’re a steal at $205, especially for iPhone owners.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



Advertisement

The LG S9KY Atmos Soundbar is a 5.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 7.1.2 with a $175 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get five regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The S9KY costs around $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $420. That’s one of the best prices for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $60 today, or $20 less than usual.



Advertisement

Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably heard a lot about mechanical keyboards in the past few years, and one of the best models on the market is on sale right now.



Advertisement

Most mechanical keyboards are marketed towards gamers, but Das Keyboards are a typist’s dream. Their newest, the Das Keyboard 4, is only $119 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. You even get to choose between clicky Cherry MX Blue, and softer Brown switches.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fancy about this TV. It’s “only” 1080p, it doesn’t have HDR, and it’s not smart. But it’s 50" and only $200, which are the two most important specs when you’re buying a secondary TV for a bedroom, patio, or any other space that’s not your main home theater.

Update: You can also add 5" and 4K resolution for $50 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight Qi charging. Get it for $11 today with promo code KINJAAAA.



Advertisement

Editor’s note: That promo code is also the noise I make whenever our sites go down.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $16 right now with promo code ANKERPC9.

For one day only, Amazon’s matching its Black Friday discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



Advertisement

While they last, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $40, a $30 discount, and a match for an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



Advertisement

If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $56 | Amazon | Promo code UZ67IR34

Buzio 60" x 80" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $67 | Amazon | Promo code J6OZY7XO

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $80 | Amazon | Promo code G3VTO4N3

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $127 | Amazon | Promo code BESEIN66

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Advertisement

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their new slim model.



Advertisement

The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 with promo code EUFY1808.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s top-selling T-02 line of motion-sensing light strips now comes in a warm variety, and you can snag the plus-sized model for $20 today with promo code YZAWWFHL. The warm LEDs are flattering, making this great for a closet or wardrobe where you’ll be looking in a mirror.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

Advertisement

The $22 kit (with promo code NVDCXXTJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Photo: Amazon

If they don’t keep your office cool enough in the summer, you can at least ease your own suffering a bit with a desk fan. These two models from SIMBR are small, adjustable, and most importantly, USB-powered. Just plug it into your computer, and enjoy the breeze. It’s only $10 today, down from the usual $20.

Nomatic 30L Travel Bag | $179 | Kickstarter

Nomatic makes one of our readers’ favorite wallets, but its latest product is something else entirely: a 30L travel bag.

Advertisement

Like the much-hyped Peak Design travel bag, which is also on Kickstarter at the moment, the Nomatic travel bag can be used as both a backpack and a duffel, and includes a massive opening for easy packing, a laptop sleeve, a sock and underwear compartment, and other cool organizational features. If you ask me though, the coolest feature is the shoe pocket, which can hold not one, but two pairs of men’s size 12 shoes, and can either be sealed shut to keep water out, or vented to help with smells.

Nomatic’s already blown through its funding goal for this bag, and you can preorder one for $179 right now, compared to its $229 MSRP.

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $6 for a half-dozen (with code YZWDBSD6) is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Screenshot: Sperry

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 30% off sale styles with the code OUTLET30. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

Photo: Sierra Trading Post

ENO makes some of the most popular camping hammocks on the market, and Sierra Trading Post is offering significant (and rare) discounts on a few different models today.



If you don’t already own a set of tree straps, you’ll want to grab some of those too.

Photo: Alex Cranz/Gizmodo

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer took the hair tool market by storm, not just for its prowess at drying hair faster and easier, but because of it’s $400 price tag. But right now, Nordstrom Rack is selling refurbished white/silver and fuchsia/iron models for $250, a much more reasonable price point to dip your toe into luxury hair tools. Get it while supplies last.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ASOS is a one-stop-shop for everything trendy and this sale is no exception. The sale says “sneaker brands” but that doesn’t just mean sneakers. Sweatshirts, leggings, backpacks, and more are included along with a ton of sneakers from a bunch of athleisure brands, and everything is up to 30% off.

Screenshot: Eddie Bauer

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 40% sitewide today with promo code SHARE during the Friends & Family Sale, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, Peak suits, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

John Krasinski is about to assume the role of Jack Ryan for a new Amazon series, his biggest action role since playing Golden Face in Threat Level Midnight. To celebrate the show’s impending release, Amazon’s discounting The Hunt For Red October to $2 on Kindle, or $6 as an audiobook, today only.

Graphic: Kobo

Walmart just partnered with Kobo to launch a new digital ebook storefront, and you can take advantage with a special $10 off deal on the your first purchase. This promo seems to apply automatically at checkout to to any ebook priced at $10.01 or more, so you could get a recent title for for just a couple of bucks, in most cases.

Advertisement

You can’t read the book on a Kindle device, but you can read any time in the Kobo app on your smartphone or tablet, or buy a Kobo e-reader.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s 500 Million Edition PS4 Pros sold out basically instantly, but you can still get the limited edition controller and headset piecemeal, for MSRP. It’s tough to know if these will eventually sell out everywhere as well, but I think it’s a pretty safe assumption that there will never be a discount on them, so if you want them, grab them.



Advertisement

This would also be a good time to mention that the standard Gold Headset (a reader favorite!) is still on sale for $80, if you can live without that translucent blue plastic.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals below are still available, and now, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Minecraft have joined them.



Advertisement

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Still need a Switch? The best deal running right now is the console plus the Labo kit of your choice for $339, a savings of up to $40.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’ve already played the sprawling, 20 pound Gloomhaven board game, or you still haven’t found it in stock for a reasonable price, its more approachable prequel is on sale for $50 today, over $25 less than usual, and an all-time low.



Advertisement

Founders of Gloomhaven isn’t quite the beast that Gloomhaven proper is, but it’s still a deep game. From Amazon:

Founders of Gloomhaven is a competitive tile-placement, action-selection, city-building game in which each player controls a fantastical race working to build the city of Gloomhaven and gain influence over its residents. This is a standalone game set in the same universe as Gloomhaven. The events, however, take place hundreds of years before Gloomhaven and depict the original construction of the city.

In Founders of Gloomhaven, players use action cards to place resource buildings on the map of the city, use these resources to create more advanced resources, then deliver them to proposed building sites to earn prestige. An individual player, however, cannot do everything on their own because they can import only a small number of resource types, depending on their race. To create more advanced resources, they have to work with other players.

The game also features an auction mechanism in which players vote periodically to determine which new building proposals come out and where they are placed on the board. Players can also add the influence they’ve gathered to increase the strength of their vote.

Screenshot: Walmart

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



Advertisement

If you buy Game Pass for $99 right now, you’ll save $60 on a copy of Madden 19, which essentially makes the standard edition free, or the Hall of Fame edition only $20. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

ThinkGeek’s celebrating International Tabletop Day with a huge sale on board games and tabletop gaming accessories, for a limited time. Inside, you’ll find levitating construction sets, a bunch of puzzles, and a whole slew of board games. If you have any particular recommendations, be sure to drop them in the comments.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Unfortunately, it’s only available for new members, but if you want to get started with Xbox Live, Microsoft will sell you your first month for just $2, and throw in a second month for free.

From 8/20/2018 – 8/31/2018, new members buying Xbox Live Gold 1 Month for $2 will get a second month automatically added to their account at no extra charge.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Amazon’s 6+3 month deal is still available, but if you just want to try out the service, Microsoft will sell you a single month for just $2, and toss in a second one for free.

Advertisement

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can get a three bonus months when you buy a six month membership for $60. Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Just make sure you see the bonus months in the “special offers and product promotions” section of the product page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital games may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



Advertisement

In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Advertisement

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Tech





Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming