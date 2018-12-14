Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted Sonos Beam, Sceptre TVs, and a reader favorite Global Chef’s Knife lead off Friday’s best deals.



The Sonos Beam is our readers’ favorite sound bar, and if you missed out on its $50 Black Friday discount, Amazon’s giving you a second chance today.

Of course, the Beam is a terrific sound bar for your TV, but it also works with all of your other Sonos speakers to contribute to a seamless, multi-room audio solution for your entire house, or a truly wireless surround sound system for your living room. Whether it’s your first Sonos product or your 20th, it’ll fit right in.

The Beam has a couple of small subwoofers built in, but if you need MORE BASS, the Sonos Sub is also $100 off today. You probably don’t need it, but this is as good a deal as you’re ever likely to see.

I’ll level with you...there’s nothing particularly special about these Sceptre TVs. They don’t have HDR, there’s no smart functionality to speak of, and they don’t have anything I’d describe as a memorable industrial design. But for all the things that they aren’t, what they are are cheap screens that you can use to watch shows. Like, very cheap. Cheaper than Black Friday cheap (we actually posted them at the time, and they’re all $10-$20 less expensive now).



Just note that the 55" model is 4K, the 50" is 1080p, and the 32" is 720p.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA034.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included.

If you want to save money on Apple’s top-of-the-line MacBooks Pros, going refurbished is a tempting path, but a tad tricky. Consider today’s markdowns from Amazon.



Right now, mid-2017 13-inch MacBook Pros are hundreds of dollars cheaper than their Apple-certified counterparts on Amazon. For instance, this Intel Core i5 powered laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is $200 cheaper than a similar model on Apple’s official Refurbished storefront.

Here’s where it gets a little complicated: Amazon renewed products aren’t Apple-certified (so you won’t get help from Apple in case something goes wrong), may arrive with third-party accessories, and come with a paltry 90-day warranty.



You have the option of adding 3- or 4-year plan from SquareTrade, which covers “drops, spills, accidents, liquid damage, plus mechanical and electrical failures during normal use” and lasts 2 years longer than what comes with the MacBook.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched earlier this year, but today, they’re just $26 with promo code SDCSPT03.

Obviously, these $38 Bluetooth headphones from TaoTronics don’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose headphones. Obviously!



But...TaoTronics sent me a pair to try, and they’re pretty good! They sound fine, like any other relatively inexpensive pair of Bluetooth headphones, and the noise cancelation works better than I expected against constant noises like airplane engines and the like. They’d make a great gift for anyone that travels with any regularity, but just be sure to use promo code KINJAL40 to save $22 at checkout.

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.



SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. Crucial’s 1TB model is marked down to an all-time low of $119 on Amazon and the smaller 500GB version is $65 (save more if you clip the coupon), so correct this manufacturer wrong right now.

You deserve better.

You’d be forgiven if you automatically dismiss Lenovo notebook as a run-of-the-mill, garbage sub-$500 laptop, but you’d be mistaken. Amid all the vanilla specs (4GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, i5 processor, etc.) from this $350 unit is something pretty cool: Optane Memory.

Gizmodo’s written quite a bit about it. Here’s what Alex Cranz said about Intel’s tech:

Optane Memory ... is much cheaper—think $30 for a stick, and works in tandem with your storage drive, remembering commonly loaded files, like game textures or software libraries, and loading them faster than your storage drive alone ever could. In our tests the Optane memory paired with a traditional HDD, was two to three times faster than without the memory.

For the user (see: student) who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and catfishing someone in Des Moines, this is a good, cheapass laptop.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $17 gets you a pack of 10, which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

The deal doesn’t require a promo code this time around, but today’s price is about $2-$5 less than the usual going rate for this set, and a match for the last deal we posted.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUK7XMAS, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Permanence is overrated. For evidence, go back and read what you wrote in your LiveJournal when you were 17. How hard does it make you cringe? You never have to feel that way again with the Boogie Board 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet. It allows you to endlessly write, rewrite, erase, and forget, and it’s way better for the environment than using a paper and pen. Just think of all the lists, reminders, and deep, dark secrets that you’ll be keeping out of landfills.



The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its headlining new feature being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Whether or not you’ll be home for Christmas, your house could still probably use an upgrade or two. Wayfair is making it easier than ever to redecorate your space this season with their 48-Hour Blowout sale. Take up to 75% off a range of home essentials, from mattresses and beddings basics to rugs and wall art. But as its name suggests, this sale is a mere two days long. Since it might take you approximately that amount of time to sift through all the discounted items, you should shop now, or risk your ideal home existing only in your dreams.

You know that song “We Need a Little Christmas,” about decorating for the holidays way too early? And how it specifically says it’s just a week after Thanksgiving? To our 2018 minds that’s ridiculous, but I suppose there was a time when you didn’t put up your tree and lights until well into December.

If you still live on that schedule, it’s relevant to your life that Home Depot has a bunch of holiday decorations on sale today. Wreaths, inflatables, projectors, and more are marked down, so you can finally put up the brightest string of lights you’ve ever seen and hang some tinsel on that evergreen bough.

Global’s G2 chef’s knife doesn’t just look cool; it’s actually one of our readers’ favorites, and you can score a rare $10 discount on it today with promo code KINJAG2.



The G2 features a straight edge rather than a beveled edge like most western knives, which means the blade will be lighter and sharper, though just a bit more complicated to re-sharpen. The unique stainless steel handle also features Global’s trademark dimples for a more secure grip. The knife pretty much always sells for $100, so if you’ve had your eye on it, this is a rare opportunity to save.

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Just note that this is the “Lite” version of the Ecobee3, which doesn’t detect occupancy, can’t control accessories like dehumidifiers, and doesn’t include a room sensor (though it does work with them), but today’s $139 list price is a match for Black Friday, and a 5% clippable coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.

First: Don’t @ me about canned meat being inferior or whatever, because nobody is under the delusion that preserved food is better than fresh. Sometimes you’re just hungry and in search of a quick/easy/convenient meal, and canned goods are one way to meet that need.



Now, let’s talk about how annoying it can be to drain cans. Actually there’s not much to discuss there, because it’s just a small, inconvenient fact of life that everybody’s aware of. So I added the Progressive Prepworks Can Colander to my Amazon cart the instant I saw it, and I’m weirdly excited about the prospect of slightly easier food prep.

You’d pay at least a dollar more or have to deal with in-store pickup (or both) anywhere else, so while today’s price isn’t a huge discount, it’s still a good buy. Note that it’s designed to fit only certain cans, though, so don’t get too crazy with your plans.



We saw a bunch of Anova sous-vide deals around Black Friday, but today’s deal on the new Nano model is actually better than any we’d previously seen.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets. In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for an all-time low $61 on Amazon right now after clipping the 5% coupon. The $64 list price is the same as Black Friday, but the coupon is new.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



Amazon had the bright idea of making its own AmazonBasics LED light bulbs, and you can get six of them for just $11 right now. A lot of utility companies will also give you a rebate for buying LEDs, so they could end up being cheaper if you send in your receipt, or even free.

They’re not smart, they don’t dim, and they definitely don’t change colors. But they do put out as much light as a 60W incandescent with only 10.5W of energy, so they will pay for themselves.

Even if your house is visually decorated for the holidays, you could be missing the all-important component of a seasonal scent. A peppermint, gingerbread, or pine fragrance wafting through the air can really take things to the next level.



With Yankee Candle’s 5 for $55 Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candles sale, you can stock up on scents for every room of the house. You’ll also be saving major scrilla — each candle is normally $30, so basically, you’re getting three for free and a little discount on the other two. But you’ll need to do it soon, because this offer will be extinguished Friday.



Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There’s really no reason to ever buy individual eyeshadows when eyeshadows palettes exist. My point is bolstered by Sephora’s current Weekly Wow! deal on Tarte Tartelette Eyeshadow Palettes in Flirt and Tease. Both are available for just $10 this week; that comes out to about $1.67 each for six shades. Not to mention, these palettes are good! Flirt is more warm-toned while Tease is on the pinker side, but they both feature a selection of neutral, highly pigmented mattes and metallics perfect for everyday wear.

Several other Tarte products are also on sale, including two contour palettes and their Tartiest Pro To Go Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette, so you can really get all decked out while you deck the halls this holiday season.

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to HauteLook. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for whichever holiday party outfit you’ve got picked out.

Photo: Christopher Ong ((Unsplash)

Winter isn’t exactly high season for European vacations, but just pack a coat, because it’s lovely any time of year. For a limited time, KLM is offering deeply discounted sale fares from various U.S. cities to its home base in Amsterdam, plus a few other European destinations like Barcelona.



Roundtrip prices start at just $441 for New York to Amsterdam (other city pairs are a bit more expensive), and KLM’s site makes it really easy to see when prices are cheapest with an interactive calendar graphic:

Bon voyage, bring us back a souvenir.

Kershaw’s popular Leek knives are great general-purpose fold-out blades, and several different styles are on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box. Prices start at just $24, but for $42, you can get the stunning Sandvik steel model, which is all matte black and impervious to fingerprints.



Now, you can be that person who has a knife on them whenever a difficult box needs opening. That person is respected and admired by all.



Listen, don’t be like me. Don’t try to stuff your work laptop and other necessities into whatever backpack you have lying around. It doesn’t work well, and you won’t have a system for which items go in which pockets, which results in lost objects and digging around for your debit card and holding up the line when you go to buy lunch.



Instead, invest in a proper, dedicated leather bag while Amazon has them starting at just $37. They’re attractive, convenient, and actually designed for commuting. The sale ends today, though, so don’t wait around like you’re behind me in line at Shake Shack (sorry!).



Vibrating silicone brushes are the next big thing in facial skin care. If you’ve been putting off the upgrade for budgetary reasons, today’s your lucky day: The FOREO Luna Mini Silicone Face Brush is down to just $69 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $30 and an excellent opportunity to see what all the buzz is about.



J.Crew makes solid, classic clothes, which is why I don’t expect this J.Crew flash event women’s apparel at Nordstrom Rack to stick around for long. The sale ends today, so snag a few winter-staple sweaters, nice slacks, and well-made tees while you still can.

Don’t give a puddle the power to ruin your day. With Alice + Whittles rain boots, you can protect your toes from dampness (which can be especially brutal on frigidly cold rainy days in winter) without sacrificing an ounce of style. And now through Christmas, a pair of these adorable, seasonally-appropriate red ankle boots is going for $60, an extra $20 off their discounted price, plus free shipping. Use promo code TAKE20 and take advantage of this deal that’s sure to make your day, rain or shine.

Winter demands utility over style; after all, not freezing to death usually take precedence over looking good. But Lands’ End makes the kind of winter stuff that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cozy flannels and wool coats, as opposed to the ratty sweaters and sweatsuits you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic cold-weather look is more attainable than ever with 50% off your order from the retailer, today only. Just use promo code COCOA, along with pin 2654, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish winter wardrobe you all deserve.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a big price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $37, the best price we’ve seen all year. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Everyone knows that the best kind of present is one that includes multiple presents, so these $5 Target Beauty Boxes (previously $7) would truly be the gift that keeps on giving. There are two discounted boxes — one with six skincare products for women and the other featuring six grooming favorites for men — that are luxurious enough to be gifted while also being useful in terms address common winter skin issues like dryness and dullness. Plus, each individual item is the ideal size for holiday travels. Quite a beautiful deal, if you ask me.



“You know, I think my teeth have gotten too white,” said no one ever. Seriously, there’s no limit to the brightness of a perfect smile. Because of this, Amazon has the 12-Treatment Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Whitestrips Kit for $18 when you clip the $5 off coupon on the product page and apply code 10VIVA12 at checkout. That’s $1.25 per treatment and a totally fair price for a smile white enough to glow in the dark.

You and up to two of your friends can be the coolest cats at the cantina campsite with this Star Wars Death Star Dome Tent. Yes, it looks like the iconic space station. No, jedi are not going to show up and try to destroy it while you’re inside. Yes, it has storage pockets and a lighting hook. No, it doesn’t work as a super weapon.

At $75 off, it’s a solid deal and a pretty rare overlap on the Venn diagram of Star Wars and camping as hobbies. (If you’re interested, it also qualifies you to buy one of these items for $1 via code CHOOSE.)

You’re probably focused on shopping for others at the moment, but why not gift yourself with a whole new on-trend wardrobe this holiday season? The purveyors of cool at ASOS are taking up to 50% off a wide variety of “cold weather” styles for men and women, which apparently includes everything from coats, and scarves, and gloves, to backpacks, and shoes, and watches. Take advantage ASOS’s broad definition of clothes for “cold weather,” and shop this sale before they realize exactly how much they’ve marked down.

Guys, it’s time to abandon any preconceived notions you may have about Uggs. The coziest shoe brand has busted out of the short boot mold and now best known for classic styles that keep your feet looking cool and feeling toasty warm. And for the next four days at HauteLook, there are discounted Uggs aplenty for men with discerning tastes. Step into some trendy lace-up looks, or comfy with a new pair of slippers. Not to mention, a pair Uggs would make an ugg-celent holiday gift.

Wedding rings are a solemn reminder that you and your partner are in this thing together ‘til death do you part, but that won’t stop your band from parting your finger from your hand if you happen to it get caught on something — especially if you’re the sort of person who’s super active, works with machinery, etc. Enter Enso: the safer ring, made of silicone, and for the holidays, they’re taking 25% off sitewide. Unlike metal rings, Enso’s silicone rings will snap from pressure (instead of your finger), plus their Elements collection offerings are infused with actual metal for a nice shine.

Or, just take home one of their many styles, which includes stackable and uniquely textured options, because they’re cool and you like to wear rings while also keeping all your digits attached to your body — no S.O. required.

A storm of savings is rolling through at Zappos. We’re midway though the shoe retailer’s 21 Days of Deals, and today’s discount du jour is one you’ll want to make it rain on. Hunter Original Short Rain Boots in a variety of colors and finishes are just $81, down from their usual $140 price tag, for today only. For those who have yet to hunt down a pair of their own Hunters, these boots are the quintessential rain accessory. They come in a rainbow of both glossy and matte hues that are like sunshine on a cloudy day. Not to mention, they’re fun to wear in winter with the addition of a fashionable boot sock. Snag a pair for yourself or for someone on your list before this sale gets the boot.



REI is making the holidays even happier with a festive clearance sale that is positively jolly. Starting today and continuing through December 16, the outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off select clearance items (that’s better than their Cyber Monday sale, which only saw up to 40% savings, by the way).

