Do curved TVs actually improve your viewing experience? Not really. Do they look cool as hell? Absolutely.



Today at Walmart, Samsung’s 55" and 65" 7000-series sets are down to $406 and $649, respectively. These aren’t Samsung’s highest end sets, but they do support HDR10 and Samsung’s impressive suite of smart apps, including 4K Netflix without the use of a streaming dongle.

While they aren’t quite as advanced as Sony’s WH-1000XM line of noise canceling headphones, the company’s H900N cans still offer excellent sound quality and noise cancelation, now at the best price ever of $200.



Compared to the highest of high end Sony headphones, the H900Ns feature a less advanced noise cancelation chip, and won’t let you adapt your EQ settings with an app, but they do support HD Audio, the LDAC and aptX codecs for low latency, high-quality Bluetooth audio, and tehy run for up to 28 hours on a charge.

$200 is a match for an all-time low on Amazon, and about $100 less than usual. They’re already slightly backordered though, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they sold out early.

While USB-A to USB-C cables can’t take advantage of Power Delivery charging speeds, it’s still a good idea to keep a few handy for charging USB-C-powered phones, tablets, and other devices from regular old USB chargers, even if they’re slower.



Today at Amazon, you can grab a pair of 6' nylon-braided cables from Anker for just $8, down from the usual $11. They even have a lifetime warranty if anything goes sideways.

Photo: Sonos

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

In terms of pod-style coffee makers, nothing beats Nepresso. This Nepresso VertuoPlus makes espresso and coffee drinks, and only takes up a small amount space, making it perfect for smaller kitchens and dorm rooms. $130 gets you the machine with a 40 oz swivel-out water tank, some complimentary pods to try, and a bonus milk frother.

The bundle typically sells for $170 or more, so this is an eye-opening deal. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. So this $40 discount will only last until the end of day, or until sold out.

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Like most things in life, blankets are a necessity. We should all strive to collect as many throw blankets as humanly possible. You never know when you’re going to have a guest over that gets chilly! You don’t want to give them a scratchy and uncomfortable blanket, do you?

If you’re always on the prowl for a new blanket, Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket is $50 right now (which is $10 off). This blanket looks so soft, I am actually getting sleepy the longer I imagine myself wrapped up in it. The 60"x50" blanket comes in four colors: blue, gold, light gray, and mauve. The gold definitely gives off more of a dark mustard vibe, but could totally work in a boho-themed space.

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $8 silicone tray (down from the usual ~$10) lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast.

Even if you don’t have an Instant Pot, it also works in the microwave. And even if you don’t like eggs, you could use it to make popsicle bits in your freezer. It’s a silicone tray, you’ll find uses for it.



Tiny kitchens are the worst. There’s no counter space, they typically don’t have dishwashers, and the cabinet space is abysmal. Sadly, if you live in an apartment, especially one in a big city, you’re never going to have the kitchen space that you really need. At least there are clever ways to make up for that.



You can get this Wall Mounted Spice Rack Storage Organizer for $38 on Amazon, making it a couple of bucks less than usual. The four-tier rack can hold up to 36 standard sized spice jars and it comes in four colors: black, copper, gray, and white. You don’t even need to complain about cabinet space to want this spice rack. The chicken wire rack is beautifully designed to have a rustic look, but it doesn’t give off too much of a “farmhouse” vibe. So, you won’t feel like you’re trying to channel your inner Chip and Joanna Gaines.

If you’re always using a variety of spices while you cook, having a mounted spice rack would make your life much easier. You won’t need to go digging around the back of your cabinet to find some paprika. Sadly, this spice rack wouldn’t hold my giant 28 oz. bottle of Adobo.

Today’s Gold Box is dropping to NEXX Garage NXG-100b smart garage opening system to just $70, its lowest price ever. This tool will work with your existing garage opener, and allows you to open and close your garage with an app, IFTTT, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Like any smart product, you’ll be able to schedule routines and set alerts for when its open right from your phone. And if you’re ever worried that you forgot to close it, you can even control the door with your smartphone from anywhere in the world.

The best part: no monthly fees, so your $70 goes a long way. (This particular unit hovers often sells for around $100.)

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal. So this price will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So, if you want to automate your garage, don’t wait until the door closes on this deal.

French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel press for just $25 with promo code A25W7WCC.

Most Popular Coffee Maker: French Press One thing is certain, ask a dozen people the best way to brew the perfect cup of coffee and… Read more Read

Most of the French press deals we see are for 34 oz. (1 L) models, but this one is 50% larger at 51 oz, so you can either make enough coffee to share, or just get dangerously caffeinated.

Amazon’s AmazonBasics travel umbrellas aren’t particularly sexy, but they’re well reviewed and hold up well in challenging conditions, even earning a Wirecutter nod.



It comes in a variety of colors, but the most popular one, black, is the cheapest of the bunch right now at just $12. That’s a price where you won’t feel too bad if you leave it in a restaurant, which is definitely a selling point for a decent umbrella.

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the high end Philips Somneo includes tons of lighting options, built-in white noise, a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, and a bunch of wake-up sounds. The best feature though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally! This isn’t quite an all-time low price, but it’s been selling for $200 for the last few months, so $160 represents a significant savings.

Image: REI

Hold on to your handlebars: REI is all geared up with a set of freewheeling deals on all things biking. During the outdoor retailer’s 96 Hours of Cycle event, happening now through Monday, you can save on cycling-centric stuff that will send you spinning, including:



50% off Basic Tune maintenance package

Free bike adjustments for one year with purchase of any bicycle

20% Off San Juan Islands Weekend Cycling Tour

20% Off Spain Andalusia Cycling Tour

Up to $20 On Any REI Class, Outing or Event

50% off any one full-price REI Co-op brand cycle clothing item with purchase of any bicycle

50% off Shimano’s A530 pedals

25% off all Finish Line products

20% off all Maxxis tires + free tire installation on all Maxxis tires

Plus, take up to 50% off cycling apparel from a few of your favorite brands. It’s a cycling sale you won’t want to miss, so pedal on over to REI’s site ASAP.

Let’s not skip past Mother’s Day just yet, but if the only thing your dad likes to get as a gift is watches, listen up. Don’t buy him another ugly tie he is never going to wear for Father’s Day. Instead, you can get him a watch during the Fossil 40% off sale.

Help your pops become a little more tech savvy with a Gen 3 Smartwatch, which has a gorgeous and easy to read interface. This $180 watch comes with a brown leather strap, but you can also order it in blue. Not every dad loves tech, for the simpler father, the Essentialist Three-Hand Black Leather Watch for $85 is probably more up his alley. If your dad isn’t into watches, that’s fine too. Chances are, he’s been using the same work bag since 1999 because dad’s refuse to let go of things. You can get him this Buckner Rucksack Backpack, which is $100 during the sale.



Obviously, women can enjoy this sale as well. Watches aren’t just for dudes! You can order the Gen 3 Smartwatch for women in rose gold for $193. Or, if you prefer some nice leather goods, this vibrant Chelsea Crossbody is only $96 during the sale.

New season, new J.Crew. Kick off spring by filling your closet with on-sale clothes for men, women and kids from the retailer for an extra 50% off. Use promo code SOGOOD to score the savings on shirts, pants, dresses, accessories and more, and ring in spring with scores of new styles.



It’s no winter, but spring weather still often calls for a jacket. Layer up with select styles from Cotopaxi that are perfect for this time of year, thanks to this flash sale. Take up to 50% off a selection of insulated jackets in colors that scream springtime, so you can look seasonally appropriate without secretly shivering whenever you step outside.

Photo: Etsy

Moms are the best and they deserve to be treated like queens, that’s just a fact. They get one day of the year where we’re supposed to tell them how much they mean to us. If you suck at gift giving and never know what to buy your mom, look no further. You can definitely make her cry some ugly tears on Mother’s Day with this gorgeous personalized birthstone necklace.

Etsy seller GeoMinimalist sells family tree birthstone necklaces, and there is no one better to buy them for than your mom. Maybe your grandma, too? Depending on how many kids your mom has, you can choose from one to 10 leaf options. Right now, you can save 25% on the necklaces, meaning they now cost between $27 and $109. If you have more than nine siblings, just cut the list down to your mom’s Top 10.

You can always get two necklaces if your mom is also a grandma; one necklace for her children and one necklace for her favorites, the grandbabies. The necklaces come in three shades: gold, rose gold, and silver, as well as three chain lengths, 16"-18", 18"-20", and 20"-22". Your mom will never say this, of course, but she’ll like this gift more than anything your siblings get her.

\Make the right choice, and take advantage of this deal from Paula’s Choice. Right now, you can take 20% off one item from the skincare brand with promo code 20OFF1. Kits, sets, sale and new items as noted on applicable product pages are excluded from this sale, but that still leaves tons of products worthy of your face up for grabs, like, for instance, this RESIST Intensive Wrinkle Repair Retinol Serum — it’s one of our favorites.



A new season calls for a new look, so reinvent your wardrobe right now with Urban Outfitters’ current spring sale. Over 100 spring-appropriate styles for men and women are 50% off, today only, so you can stock up on everything from shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, and pants, to accessories, shoes, and home goods. Shop now so you don’t miss out on the best of the warm-weather goods.



Photo: Indochino

Final Day. Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $289-$349 depending on the style, no promo code required. The best part? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. A lot of them are even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have time to go to the gym every day, you can still get in some light cardio at the office with this under-desk elliptical machine. The Cubii Jr. is listed at $185 on Amazon today, the best price ever on a non-refurb, and unlike similar products we’ve posted in the past, this one tracks calories burned, time, stride, and distance. Plus, this lower profile machine is built so you won’t bump your knees on your desk while you pedal.

This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t let this deal run away from you.

The best buys are one of a kind, but customization understandably costs a fortune. Except for right now, because Timbuk2 is letting you design your own version of the brand’s practical-yet-stylish messenger bags, totes, and/or backpacks for 30% less than usual. Choose from a range of colors and materials to piece together your own personal Frankenstein of a bag, then bring your masterpiece to life for a very reasonable price, no promo code necessary.

Screenshot: Pop Chart

Clear the Valerian steel swords, house sigils, and dragon skulls off your wall; you’re going to want to make room for this. Pop Chart’s next poster is a compendium of important objects, sigils, creatures, and more from Game of Thrones to celebrate the show’s final season, and you can save 20% on your preorder today with promo code SALE-EESI.



Why a preorder? Because this chart isn’t finalized. They’re going to keep updating it right through the end of the series finale with new content, including the only ending that I will accept: Podrick Payne sitting on the iron throne.

The promo code works on the poster itself (a bargain even at its full $30 price), as well as any poster hanging materials you bundle with it like frames and poster rails.

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $46 is within about a dollar of the best price we’ve seen, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

Screenshot: Humble

Amazon’s not the only place running a big board game sale. Humble’s latest bundle is basically a virtual game cabinet, with digital takes on some of your favorite tabletop games like Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, Scythe, and more.



All of the games unlock on Steam, and many work on macOS in addition to Windows. As always, you get to name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity, but you’ll need to pledge at least $12 to get all of the games.

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $140. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, there’s unfortunately no discount on it, today.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up four Hue White bulbs for $40 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. This kit doesn’t include a bridge, so you’ll need to already own one, or own something that can act as one, like an Echo Show or Echo Plus.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read

Photo: Amazon

Welp, this is one of the best charging gear deals we’ve ever seen. For as long as this deal lasts (which will likely not be long at all), you can save $6 on an already well-priced USB-C Power Delivery battery pack, and get a 6700mAh wall charger/battery pack combo for free.



To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the coupons on both products, add both to your cart, and apply code SPX8MFSN at checkout to get both for a grand total of $50. The USB-C battery pack features a 45W USB-C output that can charge laptops, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch, while the 2-in-1 charger is basically RAVPower’s take on the Anker PowerCore Fusion, which is our readers’ favorite travel charger.

Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 isn’t the most ergonomic mouse out there (though that can be improved), there’s simply no substitute if you’re a fan of the smooth scrolling and multi-touch gestures you enjoy you your Mac’s trackpad. And that’s not even considering how customizable it can be with some help from third party apps.



I’ve been using this mouse for years, and though I’ve tried others, I’ve always bounced back. There’s simply no other mouse out there so clearly designed with macOS in mind. The built-in battery lasts seemingly for months at a time, and if you ever do let it die, you can plug it into a Lightning cable get enough juice to last the rest of the day in the time it takes you to go get a cup of coffee.

Normally priced at $79, Amazon’s marked it down to $67 today.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s SoundCore Motion B traded in its legendary predecessor’s 24 hour battery for a 12 hour battery, but it comes in at a lower price, and with improved IPX7 water resistance.



At just $22, you’re getting a speaker that’ll be loud enough to hear from across the pool thanks to dual drivers and 12W of audio power, and one that can fall into said pool without an issue. Just use promo code KINJAA3109 at checkout and clip the $3 coupon on the page to get it for $22.

Photo: Amazon

The Ninja Foodi, designed in part by friend of the site Justin Warner, wants to be the One True Buzzy Kitchen Appliance. It’s a big, hulking thing, but it can do just about everything, as our researcher Corey Foster wrote in an (upcoming) Inventory post:



The Foodi is, however, far more versatile than the Instant Pot, adding broiling, crisping (air frying), and “tender-crisping” (pressure cooking followed by air frying) to the steaming, pressure cooking, searing, sauteing, and souping multi-cooker standards.

So while it is a large appliance, it obviates your need for a pressure cooker and an air fryer, the two appliances around which 90% of new cookbooks seem to be based. Already have them? You can set aside the Instant Pot for rice duty, and use the air fryer to cook sides while the Foodi works on your main course.

And though you likely won’t use it as much as you will the pressure cooking and air frying modes, this particular Foodi model even has a dehydrating mode, which can turn fruit slices into fruit chips, and cuts of meat into delicious jerky with just the touch of a button. Let’s be honest, you’re probably never going to buy a dedicated dehydrator (they cost over $100 in most cases), but if it was built into your multi-cooker, it could surely prove useful.

Originally priced at $280, Amazon’s marked the 6.5 quart Foodi down to an all-time low $200 today, which is a bargain when you consider all the stuff it can replace.

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within a few hours pretty much every time we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.