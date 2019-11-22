Friday's Best Deals: Sennheiser Headphones, Amazon Devices, Nintendo Advent Calendar, and More

A Frozen Gold Box, eufy RoboVac, succulents, and ButcherBox steaks lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Amazon has a pair of exclusive Sennheiser headphones on sale for $70 less than usual today. The first is the Sennheiser HD 599 SE open back headphones, which are famous for being super comfortable and offering clear and detailed sound, thanks to the open back design.
Be warned, this type of headphone is designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. With this current discount, this makes an argument for the best value in audiophile-grade headphones today.
Additionally, Sennheiser’s Sony WH-1000xm3 alternative offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than half the price of the competition.
These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality.
Both are on sale for $100 today, which are their advertised Black Friday prices. So, no need to wait.
If you’re looking to jump into Alexa-powered household in a big way, or need a few more to litter your home with, boy, do we have a deal for you. Add three Echo Dots to your cart and you’ll get all of them for a low $65. That’s $40 in savings, and about $22 per dot.
Pick up SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.
Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $110 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?
For what it’s worth, this particular storage option usually sells for about $40-50 more.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Skip ironing and steam instead. Right now this Conair Complete Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer is down to just $15 on Amazon. Normally selling for $5 more, this is a terrific way to smooth our wrinkles in your clothes without the hassle of taking out the ironing board.
Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $160. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price is a few bucks off the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Just make sure to clip code on page and use promo code EUFYROBOVAC to get the discounted price.
While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. And today is a great time to buy, just in case you don’t want to participate in the Black Friday madness.
If you’re looking to upgrade your mattress, Amazon’s got a number of Dream Cloud Luxury Hybrid Mattresses on sale, starting at $584.
Choose from five memory foam mattresses which promise to keep you cool through the night.
Don’t worry about regretting you’re purchase, these mattresses come with a 180-day trial period. So, even if you’re unsure if a hybrid mattress is right for you, you’re covered. Better still, these are the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on these mattresses.
Just remember this is a Gold Box. So these huge discounts will only stick around until the end of day, or until sold out. So don’t sleep on this deal.
Succulents are basically the cats of plants... just not as sad when you have a lot of them. They don’t need a lot of attention to thrive. They’ll need some water and care here and there, but otherwise they’ll get by.
Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a bunch of them. So right now is the best time to embrace your destiny and become a proud plant parent. Make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options. Just remember that these discounts are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.
Design and make your shirts with ease thanks to this heavily discounted Cricut Easy Press 2. Whether you’re looking to add some intricate design to your cosplay, or just want to DIY your entire wardrobe, this 6" x 7" heat press is a tremendous value and perfect for smaller designs. Right now it’s also down to its lowest price ever. Usually selling for around $100, this $69 model would make an awesome gift for the crafty person in your life.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
Baby, you need to try some new things, and you’re likely to find something you’ll like during Huckberry’s awesome Black Out sale. Look, I may be biased (living in New York and all) but matte black everything for life. And whether you’re looking for an electric kettle, hiking books, a new camp shirt, henleys, or a new bag, Huckberry probably has something for you (or your sophisticated friend.)
I, for one, think the $14 Turkish Towel is a bonafide steal. I’d also like to point out that the incredibly cool Evergoods CTB 40 is selling for $100 less than usual during this sale. Sure the bag is still pricey, but if you’re on the market for an everyday carry, that’s both functional and stylish, it’s a solid option.
Of course, there’s a lot to browse through here. So visit the sale page to see all of your options. From my experience, the best stuff always sells out early. So make sure this sale is the only thing on your mind.
REI famously skips Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for retail prices for your post-Thanksgiving Day like. Starting today, REI’s Gear Up and Get Out sale can save adventurers up to 30% off a ton of gear.
The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Oboz, Nalgene, and a whole lot more.
Better still, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one-full priced item, or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code GEARUP2019.
This sale runs until the 25th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.
Today’s Best Media Deals
At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.
This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.
Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.
Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.
Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
It’s back!
Of all of the Advent calendars we’ve opened so far, our favorite is finally on sale. It isn’t the biggest deal, but money off is money off. Right now, you can save $8 on the Amazon Exclusive Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar. If you enjoy spoilers as much we do, you can check out our Spoilin’ Santa edition of this calendar to see who is inside.
It’s Coronation Day! Frozen 2 officially hits theaters today. And don’t worry, your kids will not let it go. Get ready to hop on the Frozen bandwagon for the foreseeable future. Just in time for Christmas (and the movie release), Amazon has a Frozen Toys Gold Box, with up to 30% off certain products.
This massive AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad is down to just $12 right now. This soft cloth, spill resistant unit measures in at 35.4"×15.75"×0.15" and can easily accommodate your keyboard as well. Just make sure to use the promo code RMXNF56W at checkout to get the best price.
Consistently in the running for best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make Rudolph blush.
The DeathAdder Elite offers up a 16,000 DPI sensor and mechanical switches to make sure you have an advantage over your opponents.
Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? It’s just $30 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry about buyer’s remorse. This IS the Black Friday price.
Tech
Storage
Power
- 2-Pack Multi USB Cable, Universal 6 in 1 (Micro, Type C, Mini USB, Lightning) | $10 | Amazon | Use Code 5LZJQEWF
- AUKEY Slimline 18W USB-C Power Delivery Power Bank, 10000mAh | $21 | Amazon | Clip Digital Coupon
- 10W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand | $8 | Amazon | Use Code 2WBRB2RX
- Schumacher SI1000 1000W Power Converter | $24 | Amazon | Clip Digital Coupon
Audio
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphone (Amazon Exclusive) | $100 | Amazon
- JBL EVEREST 310GA Wireless On-Ear Headphones Optimized for Google Assistant | $56 | eBay
- Echo Sub - Powerful subwoofer for your Echo | $110 | Amazon
- Bose Home Speaker 300, with Amazon Alexa Built-in, Black | $199 | Amazon
- Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa voice control built-in, Black | $299 | Amazon
Home Theater
- SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900 | $478 | Walmart
- Samsung - 75" Class - LED - NU6900 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR | $750 | Best Buy
- VIZIO 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (D65x-G4) | $500 | Walmart
- Sharp 58" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Android Smart LED TV with Dolby Vision | $300 | Walmart
- Sony X800G 55 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model | $498 | Amazon
- Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) | $348 | Amazon
- VIZIO 50" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (D50x-G9) | $248 | Walmart
- VIZIO - 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System with 6" Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos | $300 | Best Buy
- VIZIO - SmartCast 5.1 Channel Sound Bar System with 5-1/4" Wireless Subwoofer | $150 | eBay
- Onkyo - TX 7.2-Ch. Hi-Res 4K HDR Compatible A/V Home Theater Receiver | $250 | Best Buy
- SiliconDust HDHR5-4US HDHomeRun Connect Quatro 4-Tuner Live TV | $100 | Amazon
Computers & Accessories
- New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | $2299 | Amazon
- OMEN Obelisk Desktop PC (9th Gen Core i5-9600K, RTX 2060 Super 8GB, 8GB, 1TB) | $1100 | HP
- HP Pavilion 15-cr0000 x360 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop, Core i5-8250U, 8GB Memory, 256GB M.2 | $500 | Staples | Use code 73244
- Microsoft - Surface Pro 6 - 12.3" Touch-Screen - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD | $799 | Best Buy
- HP Laptop - 15t (8th Gen Core i7, 12 GB; 256GB SSD) | $520 | HP
- LG 29WK600-W 29" UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync (2018) | $190 | Amazon
- Wireless Mouse, Silent Click Rechargeable 2.4G | $6 | Amazon | Use Code Z7PMRWEX
PC Parts
- VisionTek Radeon RX 5700 - Graphics card - Radeon RX 5700 - 8 GB GDDR6 | $280 | Dell
- AMD CPU Ryzen 5 2600 With Wraith Stealth Cooler | $110 | Walmart
- Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance SSD | $99 | Amazon | Use Code 09FO8U6Q
- Mushkin Source - 1TB Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) - 2.5 Inch - SATA III - 6Gb/s - 3D Vertical TLC - 7mm | $95 | Amazon
Mobile Devices
- Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) - Black | $30 | Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite – Waterproof | $85 | Amazon
- All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) | $100 | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Inch (T510) 32 GB WiFi Tablet Silver (2019) | $160 | Amazon
- Fire HD 8 Tablet (8" HD Display, 16 GB) - Black | $50 | Amazon
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case | $60 | Amazon
- Google Pixel 3a (Verizon) 12.51/mo over 24 Months | Best Buy
- Apple - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band | $399 | Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (44mm), Aqua Black | $249 | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm), Aqua Black | $229 | Amazon
Photography
Home
Home Goods
- Sidanli High Back Computer Chair-Black | $50 | Amazon | Use Code RFXNUQGE
- Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set | $97 | Amazon
- Cricut Easy Press 2 - Heat Press Machine For T Shirts and HTV Vinyl Projects, 6" x 7" | $69 | Amazon
- Battery Powered Multicolor Changing String Lights with Remote, 40ft 50 LEDs | $13 | Amazon | Use Code OGID449N
- BISSELL - CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Cleaner | $200 | Best Buy
- Refurb Shark TruePet Lift-Away Vac NV752 | $100 | Woot
- Stalwart 75-BP1010 Gray Electric Blanket-Heated 12V Polar Fleece Travel Throw | $20 | Amazon
Smart Home
- Three-Pack of Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $65 | Amazon | Add 3x to Cart and Use Code DOT3PACK
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Sandstone Bundle with TP-Link Smart Plug | $35 | Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) | $139 | Amazon
- Amazon - Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote & Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Smart Plug | $47 | Best Buy
- SimpliSafe - Shield Home Security System | $250 | Best Buy
- Tile Pro (2020) - 4-Pack Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Smart Speaker with Alexa | $100 | Amazon
- Tile Essentials (2020) - 4-Pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim, 2 Stickers) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Smart Speaker with Alexa | $70 | Amazon
- Tile Sticker (2020) - 4-Pack Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Smart Speaker with Alexa | $60 | Amazon
- Eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum | $179 | Walmart
- Amazon Cloud Cam | $50 | Woot
Kitchen
- KitchenAid Professional 600 Series KP26M1XER Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, 6 Quart, Silver | $329 | Amazon
- KitchenAid KSMPEXTA Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment with 6 Interchangeable Pasta Plates, White | $100 | Amazon
- LoCo COOKERS Loco 30QT Propane Turkey Fryer | $59 | Lowes
- Lodge L8CB3 Cast Iron Cornbread Wedge Pan, Pre-Seasoned | $16 | Amazon
- KitchenAid KCO211BM Digital Countertop Toaster Oven, Black Matte | $100 | Amazon
- Farberware 21955 High Performance Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 17 Piece | $34 | Amazon
- Cuisinart - Griddler Stainless Steel 4-in-1 Grill/Griddle and Panini Press | $40 | Best Buy
- Ninja - Chef 10-Speed Blender | $100 | Best Buy
Tools & Auto
- Garmin - Mini Dash Cam | $100 | Best Buy
- TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge | $7 | Amazon | Use Code 3QLG5ZN7
- Big Ant Magnetic Windshield Snow Cover | $5 | Amazon | Use Code 5C3Q59D6
- Pelican 1910B MityLite LED Flashlight | $14 | B&H
- 47.25 in. x 12 in. x 20 in. Aluminum Slim-Fold Work Platform with 300 lbs. Load Capacity | $25 | Home Depot
- Kreg SK03 Pocket-Hole Screw Kit in 5 Sizes | $19 | Amazon
- Thule Force L Roof Box | $308 | REI
- Up to 20% off Select Ryobi Mowers and More | Home Depot
Travel
- Samsonite Valor 2 Piece Luggage Set | $120 | eBay
- Gonex Rolling Duffle Bag with Wheels, 40L | $41 | Amazon | Use Code 6DSJJI43 and Clip Coupon
- Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack | $30 | Amazon
Lifestyle
Apparel
- Black Out Sale | Huckberry
- Fila Men’s WeatherTech Extreme Waterproof Boot | $28 | eBay
- PUMA Mercedes AMG Petronas Kart Cat III Men’s | $35 | eBay
- The North Face Wool Baselayer Zip-Neck Top - Men’s | $65 | Rei
Beauty & Grooming
- Clinique Created For Macy’s 5-Pc. Plenty Of Pop Set | $20 | Macys
- Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor | $100 | Amazon
Camping & Outdoors
- SUAOKI Collapsible Clover Style 18 Led Camping Light (USB Charging and Solar) | $8 | Amazon | Use Code SK34349N
- Coleman 48-Can Party Stacker Cooler | $18 | Walmart
- Shakespeare Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Combo | $40 | Dicks
Fitness
Media
Movies & TV
- Die Hard | $6 | Best Buy
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
- Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine, Arcade1UP, 4ft (Includes Mortal Kombat I,II, III) - Walmart Exclusive | $230 | Walmart
- Douddy Kids Retro Handheld Game Console, Built in 218 Games | $11 | Amazon | Use Code KUXZL5TX
- Select Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starship Packs | $4 | Gamestop
Peripherals
- Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset | $229 | B&H
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse + Mouse Bungee Bundle | $50 | Amazon
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse with Sphex V2 Mouse Mat | $45 | Amazon
- Vulcan 121 Aimo RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Brown Switches | $128 | Amazon
PC
- FREE Bad North | Epicgames
- FREE Serial Cleaner | Humble
- Preorder Half-Life: Alyx | $54 | Steam
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo
Toys & Board Games
- Save up to 30% on select Disney Frozen Toys | Amazon
- Yvolution Neon Balance Bike | $15 | Walmart
- Nintendo Advent Calendar with 17 Articulated 2.5” Action Figures & 7 Accessories [Amazon Exclusive] | $42 | Amazon
- Zippem 8.5 inch LCD Drawing Board | $8 | Amazon | Use Code U9W88XDS
- Toy Train for Toddlers - 58 Piece Plastic Deluxe Train Set | $13 | Walmart
- Duncan Imperial Yo-Yo - String Yo-Yo for Beginners with Narrow String Gap, Steel Axle, Plastic Body, Looping Play , Assorted Colors | $3 | Amazon
Deals You May Have Missed
Everyone might think Santa Claus is the star of Christmas, and sure he puts in a lot of work, but Mrs. Claus is the real MVP. If you love her, you can get this Funko Pop!: Holiday - Mrs. Claus for a few bucks off on Amazon. TBH, the real reason to buy this is that you’ll get Candy Cane as well, Mr’s Claus’s tiny white and red kitten.
Not to mince words, but you’d be a fool if you walked past a $14 deal on work-out leggings. Especially brand name leggings! Right now, you can get these Reebok Women’s Quick Capri Leggings from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJRBK at checkout.
You’ll be saying “Fleece Navidad” after you shop the 25% Off Fleece Sale at Under Armour. You can shop for everyone on your Christmas list, as these discounts are on men’s, women’s, and kid’s joggers, beanies, and hoodies. This saleis for a limited time only; no coupon code necessary!
Don’t run past this PUMA deal. Now through November 24, you can get 40% off full-price items and an extra 25% off sale items during PUMA’s Friends and Family Sale when you use promo code FRIENDS19. You can get a pair of best-selling men’s slides for only $11 or a men’s essential hoodie for $26.
iRobot makes some of the best robovacs around and today you can pick up the iRobot Roomba 675 for just $230.
If you’re looking for a capable, WiFi-capable robovac, this is a solid option. It’ll do well with both hardwood floors, and carpets. And, yes, it can tackle pet hair, too. This particular Roomba will run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and after that, it’ll automatically docking and recharging. That’s smart.
As far as price goes, this isn’t necessarily a doorbuster. We’ve seen it drop lower but if you’re looking for a no-frills workhorse and don’t want to wait for Black Friday, it’s a solid option.
This gigantic Snickers bar is my kind of overkill. Weighing in at pound, this chocolate bar is a perfect stocking stuffer (or direct-to-mouth consumption.) I mean, jeez. I can basically hear this thing say, “Daddy’s home” but like in a charming way? I dunno, man. This is one of those, good yet stupid deals. It says you can slice it up and share. But this is America, etc. Just make sure to clip the 25% off coupon to drop the price to just $7.50.
Okay. So, this “yoga swing” is on sale. It is supposed to be great for relieving back pain and tension. But, we also know what else is good for relieving tension. Hint. Hint. I’ll let you decide what this swing actually is. Maybe you’re more mature than me. It is $30 off and can be set up in minutes.
I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJAQW13 at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.
Ahem. If you’re planning to have protected sex for the next 288 days, can I interest you in two fishbowls full of condoms for $40? This deal is quite obviously meant for people trying to promote safe sex, like a college RA or a health center. But it isn’t just for them! Wrap it up for only $.13 a session!
Also, this yoga swing is on sale. If you get what I mean.
Not everyone sleeps the same, which means that all pillows should not be designed the same way. If you’re an avid side sleeper, you’re going to want to snag one of these Sable Memory Foam Pillows for Side Sleeping while it is only $18 on Amazon. Just use promo code KINJACJO at check out to get that discount.
Don’t you hate washing dishes and feeling like you can’t get the gunk off of things on your own? There are plenty of dishware items that are too oddly shaped for a typical scrubber or sponge. This Full Circle Crystal Clear Bamboo Sponge has a bamboo handle that lets you reach all of the nooks and crannies you need to when washing dishes. The sponge is only $6 on Amazon when you clip the 20% off coupon.
It’s time to invest in a pair of workout headphones that can keep up with you. Right now the Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Sports Earphones are down to just $25 if you clip the coupon on the page.
Unlike comparable earphones, these can tackle whatever activity you throw at it. They’re sweat-proof, dust-proof and IP68 water-proof, and the included ear hooks ensure they stay in place while you work out.
They’ll also last an astonishing 18 hours, so you’re likely to tap out before they do.
This is the most significant discount we’ve seen on these 2019 version. For some context, these earphones usually sell for around $40. So if you’re looking for a new pair of workout headphones, this is an incredible time to buy.
You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics active noise cancelling over-ears are down to just $30 today with promo code 6TDDPCRS.
The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 40 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.
Are you not a fan of single-use food storage bags? We don’t blame you! You can get a two-pack of ECOLIFEMATE’s Gallon Size Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag for $28 when you use promo code 20OFFKINJA at checkout. You can store fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, meat, and more in these reusable bags. You can even store soup!
Right now, you can get a ThemoWorks DOT for 20% off ($34), just in time for Thanksgiving! If you don’t want to keep opening the oven door to check on your turkey (or ham, or chicken, or pork shoulder) this holiday, the DOT comes in handy. You can preset the temperature you want your meat to be and the DOT will beep when it reaches the right core temperature. Since the DOT is meant to be used to read long-term temperature, you can pop the probe into your meat, put it in the oven, and wait. The 47"-cable will be safe, as it can withstand 700°F.
Guys, it’s time we all started taking better care of our skin. While this is important year-round, it’s an especially important consideration when it’s cold out. Thankfully, Huckberry’s dropping the price on Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit to a low $26. That’s $18 off its usual going rate.
Included in this kit are remedies for chapped skin and lips, as well as a moisture-rich, almond oil-based soap. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, or need a holiday present for your most dapper friend, this is a terrific time to buy.
The Give’r 4 Season Glove promise to keep your hands warm, and dry, during even the harshest of winter storms, and right now you can get them for a cool $100. These heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated gloves’ exterior is all leather with Thinsulate lining on the interior.
According to Give’r, these gloves will keep you safe even if you grab a “burning log out of a fire” and keep you warm even if you’re ice fishing in -25 degrees.
For a lot of people, $100 may seem like a lot for a pair of gloves. But from what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re well worth the price.
Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $108, after you use the promo code D2EUFYSD.
This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a live view of who is at the door, and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage. Best of all? No monthly fees!
The only catch is that the doorbell will only work if you have existing doorbell wiring; there’s no battery powered option here.
Get your shit together. Get it all together. All your shit. So it’s together... in these $19 Eagle Creek Pack-It Packing Cubes. This price is a couple of bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen on these particular cubes.
These products do wonders for organization while traveling. No more rummaging through a week’s worth of clothes to find your cables. So get yours before you jet off for vacation. (For what it’s worth, I use these in my gym bag and it’s amazing.)
If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $33 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.
For one, it has red accents, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.
Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $17 off the going rate.
A wise man once said, a second Nintendo Switch dock is the best Switch accessory you can buy, but for those on a budget, the Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit is a worthy, slightly risky, option and now just $30.
The Nintendo Switch Dock is overpriced and I, for one, think this is a terrific alternative. While I do have some misgivings about recommending it because of the “risk,” there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that this is one of the few non-Nintendo units that won’t brick your Switch.
I’ve had one for close to a year now, and my Switch is still running. In fact, I spent most of the weekend playing Pokemon Sword with the Insignia dock.
This current price is $10 off the best price we typically see for this Insignia Switch dock kit. So, now is an amazing time to buy.
If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.
These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.
They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And
And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.
Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $76, an all-time low.
It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.
To get the best price, use the coupon code 57031 at checkout, or simply clip $15 off a $60 purchase coupon here.
If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $34 right now. Usually selling for about $50, this is the first discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.
Unlike most budget bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”
If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.
You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.
If you like to get the latest model of everything, now is your chance to get the new Fitbit Versa 2. Just before Black Friday, this has been marked down by $50 on Amazon. This Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in, as a quick way to get the news, weather, set alarms, timers, and more.
You can use it to even control your smart home devices. Like the older Fitbit Versa, the 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, calories burned, hourly activity, and more. You can get alerts for all of your phone calls, text messages, and calendar activity on the Fitbit Versa 2.
The new Fitbit has fun new colors, like Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Navy & Pink/Copper Rose, Petal/Copper Rose, and of course, the standard Black/Carbon, as well as Stone/Mist Grey.
Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $40. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.