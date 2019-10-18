Friday's Best Deals: Scrabble, Modern Love, Legendary Headphones, and More

An Anker Roav DashCam, an awesome bread box, and an all-time low price on Sennheiser HD 6XX headphones lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

With the ability to fold up to practically nothing, and designed to hold a tablet at both typing and video-watching angles, Twelve South’s Compass might just be the ultimate tablet stand. It’d cost $40 when it first came out, but Amazon’s got the black model marked down to $15.



If that sells out, of if you just really want a Gold or Rose Gold version, those are also on sale for $20.

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when Drop (formerly MassDrop) drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but Drop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $195 (discount shown at checkout), for a limited time.

The only thing to note is that these are open back headphones, so you won’t really want to use them in an office or public space. That said, they’re terrific for home listening, and according to our Tercius, are even great for gaming.

If you have an old hard drive or SSD lying around, this $8, 2.5" enclosure is a cheap and tool-free way to transform it into a useful external hard drive. Even at that low price, this model supports UASP, which allows for faster data transfer speeds when using it with an SSD.



Pixel 4 Preorders Graphic : Shep McAllister

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available through every major U.S. carrier, but as of now, Verizon’s the only one with preorders already open. And what’s more, they’re offering a couple of pretty incredible deals on Google’s latest and greatest.



BOGO Pixels + $200 Prepaid Mastercard

If you have a friend or family member that you could convince to join your Verizon plan, the best deal of the bunch is essentially a BOGO when you add a new line. All you have to do is preorder two Pixel phones (one of which has to be a new line), and you’ll get $800 off one of them in the form of 24 monthly $33.33 bill credits. That means you can get a 64GB Pixel 4 for free, or any of the more expensive varieties at a huge discount.

What’s more, if you add that new line to a Verizon Unlimited plan, you can head over to this rebate page after you order, and use promo code FALLSWITCH (along with any relevant order information) to get a $200 prepaid Mastercard.

The best part? There’s no trade-in required.

$450 Trade-In Bonus

If you don’t want to add a new line, you aren’t out of luck. A second offer takes $450 off the cost of any Pixel phone (in the form of 24 equal monthly bill credits) with the trade-in of basically any major smartphone released in the last several years. Eligible devices go as far back as the iPhone 5s, the Galaxy S4, and the original Pixel, and they’ll all get you the same $450 credit, as long as they’re in good working condition.

If you want the best deal on a Pixel 4, Verizon is probably your best option, as we’ve already covered. But if you’re not interested in moving over to Verizon, Amazon will sell you an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in for free.



The deal is available for both sizes of phone, and in both 64GB and 128GB configurations. You’ll have to pay for the whole phone up front, of course, but you’ll be able to take it to basically any carrier you want for service. We recommend spending some of that gift card on a case.

Plastic straws are killing the turtles, but the paper straws replacing them aren’t worth the, uh, paper they’re printed on. What’s a person with sensitive teeth to do?



Finally, a truly portable metal straw that collapses down small, and slides into your pocket or attaches to a keychain. This set of two is priced at $12, but if you use promo code 67ZYRZRP at checkout to get it for $4. The carrying cases can even hold the little pipe cleaner to wash it, but I’ll be honest: I haven’t used a pipe cleaner on my metal straws for years, and I haven’t died yet.

Happy Friday! The Special Buy of the Day at Home Depot is full of big offers on three different categories. You can get up to 50% off home water filtration systems, up to 45% off air quality essentials, and up to 15% off HVAC mini-splits.



Halter ED-257 Adjustable Standing Desk Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Choosing to invest in a standing desk is a big commitment, so don’t commit. Instead, become a fair-weather desk stander with the Halter ED-257, now down to $56 in the cherry wood color—one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This desk comes pre-assembled; all you have to do is place it atop your existing workspace, and switch off between sitting and standing to your heart’s (and your legs’) content. But this isn’t a standing offer. In fact, it likely won’t be up for long.



In a very short amount of time, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the company’s top-selling dash cams just got one of its best discounts ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for $42 (after clipping the $5 coupon and using code ROAVA147) is worth checking out, if you ask me. It normally sells for $56, so its list price already represents a significant discount, even before the coupon.

I own this exact dash cam, and recently captured this cool crop duster (I think?) flying over the highway.

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, it’s time to give in and jump on the bandwagon. It cooks meals incredibly quickly, but it can also double as a slow cooker, and even makes terrific rice.



The 8 qt. model is designed for families, and it’s marked down to essentially the same ~$80 price as the standard 6 qt. model today. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s about $20 less than the going rate over the last few months.

It comes with everything you need to get started, but you may want to invest in some extra accessories once you learn the ropes.

LOCK & LOCK Airtight Food Container with Divider, Bread Box | $9 | Walmart Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Now that it’s finally cool enough to run your oven, maybe invest in something that’ll keep your tasty loaves feelin’ fresh. With that said, LOCK & LOCK’s airtight bread box is down to just $9 at Walmart and Amazon.



This particular container is BPA free and FDA approved. It’s airtight, watertight and leak-proof thanks to its four hinges.

Make that bread y’all, and keep it fresh too. If you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Secura Premium Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do we even want to know how many nasty germs are sitting on our soap dispensers? Probably not. Stop spreading more germs in your bathroom and kitchen by getting an automatic soap dispenser. Get the Secura Premium Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser, which has 1,500+ reviews and 4.5 stars, for $23 when you clip the $2 coupon.



iHealth Thermometer 18CAREPT3

In the blink of an eye, cold and flu season will be here. If you hate spreading germs, you probably despise thermometers that go in your mouth. If that sounds like you, you should get the iHealth Thermometer because it doesn’t even need to touch you to read your temperature. Right now, it is $19 when you clip the coupon and use promo code 18CAREPT3. You can get a reading in as fast as one second, which makes it the perfect thermometer to use on little kids who can’t sit still.



Contributing Gizmodo Editor Andrew Liszewski said:

About the size of a candy bar, the iHealth looks more like a scifi prop than a medical device, with an all-white finish, a glossy top, and a single button on the face for taking measurements. It’s easy to clean, which is a big part of the device’s appeal, given it never actually has to make physical contact with someone who’s sick.

Don’t you hate it when a brand has a sale but only on one item? Right now, you can take your pick from a variety of different Frisco Beds & Mats for your cat or dog. A number of beds are marked down by 15 to 30% from now until November 1st.



Free 10-14 Pound Turkey With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Ultra Stretch Denim Photo : Jachs

Seriously, I’m not making fun of anyone gaining weight during the holidays. I, too, eat my own weight in mashed potatoes in November and December. If you want a little stretch in your jeans to deal with the added weight that happens during the winter months, Jachs has you covered.



You can get a pair of their new Ultra Stretch Denim for $39 ($60 off) this week only when you use promo code DENIM. These aren’t jeggings, so don’t be confused. The jeans are made with 4% spandex for a little extra comfort and mobility.

Wellen Organic Jeans Photo : Huckberry

Really good jeans are hard to find for $44. Really good jeans for $44 that are also sustainably sourced and better for the environment? That’s a slam dunk.



Wellen’s organic jeans are made from 100% organic cotton denim, and are made in a factory that recycles the water used in the manufacturing process (it takes a lot of water to make a pair of jeans, themoreyouknow.gif), and even upcycles some of it to provide to local farms to irrigate crops. That’s a nice bit of feel-goodery to keep in you jeans’ back pocket.

OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking to stock up on nail polish, now is your chance. You can get an OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish for only $17 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJOPI. That’s a great price since ann individual bottle of OPI nail polish will typically run between $6 and $13 in stores, depending on the finish and color.



It just says “assorted colors,” so we can’t actually promise you which colors you’re going to get, but OPI is good polish as far as nail polish goes.

25% Off + Free Shipping Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Halloween is basically here. Don’t wait until October 30th to buy your costume. You can get 25% off your Halloween costume order of $30 or more at Party City, plus get free shipping when you use promo code TREAT25. You’ll need to spend $30 on full-price items before the discount applies, which should be easy since Halloween costumes aren’t cheap.



FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $97 on Amazon—one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



Nothing beats a massage after a long day of work, or reading Twitter, or just generally existing in the year 2019, but if you can’t afford to go to a professional with regularity, Mynt’s electric massagers are some of the best and most affordable out there.



Today on Amazon, you can get a deep-kneading foot massager for $130 with promo code CYMFACTM, a shoulder massager with eight nodes for $34 with promo code MKLZSSKA, or a back massaging pillow for $30 with promo code P4SLC3PT.

25% Off Sitewide Image : Hemp Bombs

Sure, CBD products are blowing up right now, but they actually can provide major relief for people experiencing everything from aches and pains to anxiety and insomnia. So if you’ve been thinking about jumping on the CBD bandwagon, now’s your chance: Hemp Bombs, a producer of premium CBD products, is taking 25% off their entire site with promo code HEMPFEST.



No matter how you want to consume your CBD, Hemp Bombs has you covered with this deal. Shop their wide selection of gummies, oil, capsules, syrup, vapes, lollipops, topical rubs, pet products, and more. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be feeling chill AF about your purchase, man.

It’s almost time to put away most of the stuff that’s on sale at Nordstom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Sales for men and women, but who even cares! Shop this sale for polos, bathing suits, shorts, flip flops, and other summer-y staples, build a shrine to them in your closet, and worship them before temperatures drop below freezing. And yes, ugh, there are some clothes for fall too, like pullovers and vests, if that’s what you’re into.



Gentleman’s Box Fashion and Lifestyle Subscription Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, the first month of Gentleman’s Box is just $16. This particular subscription service sends you “4-6 fashion accessories and grooming essentials” that would otherwise retail for around $100. They say to expect stuff like ties, pocket squares, pins, and socks.



Every subsequent box will be $29, if you choose to continue. This current price will last only until the end of the day, or until sold out, since it’s part of today’s Gold Box. At $16, it’s worth a shot for fancy socks, no?



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $31 off your first order, plus a “Boss Bundle” consisting of a duffel bag, a hoodie, and sunglasses to celebrate International Bosses Day with promo code TBBoss.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, so there’s no risk. Just remember to use code TBBoss at checkout (if the site auto-applies another code, you can overwrite it) to get the deal.

Modern Love [Kindle] Graphic : Shep McAllister

To celebrate the release of its new Prime original series by the same name, Amazon’s discounting a Kindle collection of the best New York Times Modern Love columns, as chosen and edited by the Times’ Daniel Jones.



The collection of dozens of essays includes some that inspired episodes of the new show, along with many of the best stories from the column since its inception in 2004:

Some of the stories are unconventional, while others hit close to home. Some reveal the way technology has changed dating forever; others explore the timeless struggles experienced by anyone who has ever searched for love. But all of the stories are, above everything else, honest. Together, they tell the larger story of how relationships begin, often fail, and—when we’re lucky—endure.

Today only, you can download the book to your Kindle for just $3, or, if we’re being honest, probably less if you have some of those No-Rush Shipping credits to spend.

$100 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last. It’s not as good as the short-lived $50-for-$40 Prime Day deal, but otherwise, it’s about as good as it gets.



This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Mario Kart World Tour rubies. Seriously, don’t do it.

Scrabble Graphic : Shep McAllister

Every respectable board game collection needs a copy of Scrabble. I’m sorry, it’s just the rules, in the same way that the QAT is a legal play, according to the rules.



So if you somehow don’t already own a box, or if you’ve “lost” one of your blank tiles and thus feel justified in turning one of your four E tiles upside down (you know who you are!), grab a new copy for $10 today on Amazon, the best price of the year.

AmazonBasics Playstand For Nintendo Switch Graphic : Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $7, down from the usual $12.



When folded up, it’s small enough to fit into most Switch cases, so you can pull it out at the coffee shop, on the plane, and whenever else you might want to play the Switch in comfort.

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code Z84WHDNO at checkout to get the deal.



Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on L.O.L. Suprise! toys. From what I’ve gathered, these super popular elementary school toys are designed to be collected with random toys in each, hence the “surprise.” Prices start at just $8.



You could use these as part of an advent calendar. And if you know what these are, and know a kid who’ll benefit, buy some right away. This is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. Make sure to check out the deal page to see all of your glittery, absurdly-colored options.

iHealth Thermometer | $19 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use promo code 18CAREPT3

| $19 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use promo code Secura Premium Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser | $23 | Amazon | Clip $2 coupon

It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is down to just $30 for the Nintendo Switch.



As a former Yu-Gi-Oh! player (I had a Lava Golem, Chaos Emperor and The Creator decks), I’ve been curious about this game since it was announced. With access to thousands of cards and the ability to play some of the duels from the anime, it seemed like a really affordable way to get some of that nostalgia I’ve been thirsting for without having to drop hundreds of dollars on boosters.

Right now, Amazon has it down to just $30.

PS4 Gold Wireless Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



When it debuted, it was $100, and $66 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Preorders had been going for $48 to $60, but now, the price has gone way down to $38. The calendar, which will be back in stock on October 25, includes 24 pocket Pops of all your favorite Marvel characters.

Bring home the standout rom-com of 2018 for just $10 today. Crazy Rich Asians has everything: family drama, a wedding, a makeover montage, a fast-talking best friend, and a sequel in the works. Not to mention, it broke down barriers (and did gangbusters at the box office) as the first Hollywood studio film with an all-Asian cast in 25 years. So take advantage of this deal, and then maybe look into how you can swing a trip to Singapore using only points.



Save $20 On Your First Box or $10 Off When You Subscribe Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy almost Halloween! Are you looking for a deal on Advent calendars this October? Now is your chance to save between $10 and $20 on GLOSSYBOX’s “It’s the Season to be Glossy” Advent Calendar. There are two deals on his Advent calendar currently that you’ll want to take advantage of.



GLOSSYBOX has packed the Advent calendar full of fan-favorite brands and newcomers, like Armani, Oribe, Phillip Kingsley, Viktor&Rolf, Christophe Robin, and Alterna. What makes this even more exciting is that it won’t be a bunch of mini-sized items that you’ll only get one to three uses out of. The calendar will have full and deluxe-sized items as well. And it’s only $99, but valued at $500.

The “It’s the Season to be Glossy” Advent Calendar is $99, but if you’ve never gotten a box from GLOSSYBOX, you can save 20% right now when you use promo code SPACE. If you have ordered a box previously, instead you can subscribe and save $10 on the calendar. You can choose your subscription length: three months, six months, or 12 months.

2-Pack ReNu Contact Solution Graphic : Shep McAllister

You can always squeeze another dollop out of the toothpaste tube, but once you realize you’re out of contact solution, you’re either sacrificing a perfectly good pair or contacts, or making a grumpy, late night trip to the store. But if you buy this two-pack of ReNu contact solution for just $8 on Amazon, you won’t have to worry about this scenario for a long time. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get the deal.



Most coolers are designed to be carried maybe 10 minutes away from the trunk of your car, but Kawartha’s Cooler Bag is just what you need to carry some beers and snacks deep into the woods on your next hike.



The Cooler Bag is actually a dry bag with a removable, insulated insert that can hold ice and food. Our resident outdoorsman Zach has been using it for awhile, and has nothing but good things to say:

During my first test of this bag, I managed to pack in 18 already cold beers and a few frozen steaks, with ice filling in any remaining space. Packing this much does mean some of your goods won’t fit inside the cooler insert (a 12-pack alone easily will), but if you can still close the outer bag using the roll top, everything still stays pretty cold. So after a 7 hour drive to the trailhead, it was another 1.5 mile hike into camp. Though there’s no convenient way to take that much weight into a secluded site, along with your own gear, this bag makes it bearable. Like a duffel, you can sling it over your shoulder, or carry it by the side handle, which is helpful in distributing the burden of your beer across different muscle groups.

For a limited time, you can use promo code 55OFFOCT to get the whole setup for just $34 ($22 + $12 shipping, I know, I know), which would be a decent price for a good dry bag by itself, let alone one that can keep your drinks cold for hours.

How many sunglasses have you lost to a good time in the ocean or lake? The glasses fall off of your head and just sink to the bottom before you even get a chance to flail around and save them.



But you don’t worry about that anymore, because now you can get three pairs of Floating Sunglasses from Waves Gear for the price of one when you use the promo code Buy1Get2OCT. These Waves Gear sunglasses have polarized lenses, 100% UVA + UVB protection, lightweight construction, and are made from an unsinkable plastic. Just be sure to add three pairs of your choice to your cart before heading to the checkout screen, then use the code to get two of them for free.

20% Off Select Sunglasses Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Summer may be behind us, but you should still stock up on shades to protect your eyes (and also make you look cool). Right now, Backcountry is taking 20% off select sunglasses, from brands like Oakley, Native, and more. It would be a bright idea to buy a few pairs now, before the sun sets on this sale.



30% Off Men’s Women’s Graphic : Chelsea Stone

It’s the perfect time of year take advantage of 30% off men’s and women’s sweaters at Urban Outfitters, since you’re probably about to be wearing sweaters exclusively for the next six months! A bunch of cool brands are included in this sale, but the deals won’t last long. If you ask me, now’s a good time to stockpile.



LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer Graphic : Chelsea Stone

In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles, and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare superstar, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $2 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.



It will only cost you $18 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.



CLIF Bar Energy Bars - Crunchy Peanut Butter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel santoku knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can get the blade for $69 with promo code KYOKUNZ4 plus a 10% clippable coupon on the product page. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

Anolon Nouvelle Copper Luxe Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you clip the coupon code on the page, you can pick up an 8-inch and a 10-inch Anolon Nouvelle Non-Stick Skillet for a low $30. These particular pans offer “an induction plate with copper midlayer for fast, even heating.”



If you’re looking for a built-to-last, non-stick skillet that’s also dishwasher safe. This is a terrific buy. Just make sure to clip the $10 coupon on page to get the best deal.

Having a pet makes life more exciting and honestly, I’d say better. But as much as I love my cats, I do not love their fur. I find little fur tufts all around my home every single day. For my cat who is half Maine Coon, standard brushing doesn’t always work out in either of our favors. This best-selling grooming glove from Amazon might just do the trick though!



The Pet Grooming Glove from DELOMO has over 3,800 reviews and 4 stars. It is a gentle alternative to brushing that feels more like your cat or dog is getting a back rub and not having bristles scraped down their fur. Your furry friend might even consider this a spa-like massage! Right now, you can get this for $7 when you clip the 20% off coupon and use promo code CD87CZUZ.

Up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Did you know that October is Fire Prevention Month? Never leave your home and family unprotected from fires again when you shop and get up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products at Home Depot. Make sure your home has a carbon monoxide detector, smoke detector, fire extinguisher, and more.



It’s normal to want a little privacy in your home, but why does that have to mean languishing in darkness with all shades drawn? Stop punishing yourself for wanting to deter neighbors’ prying eyes, and load up on these adhesive window films for $6 with promo code PrivacyFilm.



The peel-and-stick sheets are easy to install and won’t leave behind a sticky residue when its time to take them down. They also block out 96% of UV rays while still allowing natural light to filter through. Plus, that 3-D tiled design is downright pleasant! So get some for your windows before the curtain goes down on this deal.

Glad ForceFlex Plus Tall Kitchen Trash Bags - 80 ct. Graphic : Shep McAllister

You need to buy trash bags anyway, so when you can get the good ones—you know, the ones that actually won’t rip and spill garbage all over your living room during your walk out to your dumpster—on sale, you might as well.



$10 is actually a pretty good price for 80 Glad ForceFlex Plus bags, and a 25% clippable coupon makes the deal even better. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings, and get this deal before it gets swept into the trash bin of deal history.

25% off Casery Design Clear Graphic : Shep McAllister

Casery’s gorgeously designed iPhone cases are one of our readers’ favorite options for phone protection, and you can pick your favorite design for 25% off today with promo code CASERY25.



That code applies to the company’s designer cases and its cheaper clear cases, though the latter aren’t available for the newest iPhones. Just note that not all designs are available for every style of iPhone, so be sure you’re getting one that’ll fit your phone before you check out.

If you own a modern, USB-C powered laptop, you don’t want to have to lug your charging brick with you everywhere. No, you want chargers plugged in and ready to go at home, in the office, and anywhere you regularly work.



This 60W charger from Anker packs as much power as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, but is much smaller thanks to heat-efficient GaN components, and is much cheaper at $28 today, down from the usual $42. Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon to get the best price.

Borderlands 3 Screenshot : Amazon

If you’re a sucker for an addictive loot loop, Borderlands 3 is already on sale for $34 on Amazon (after you clip the $11.25 coupon), despite only being about a month old.



While it doesn’t necessarily break any new or exciting ground, the shooting and collecting feel as good as ever.

Refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card (Black) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a $25 eBay Gift Card for a low $100. This particular unit is refurbished by Nintendo, so you’re basically guaranteed one that’s working properly.



This comes with the AC Adapter, stylus (color may vary), 4GB micro SD Card, 6 AR Cards, and the gift card is sent to you via email. For what it’s worth, this is selling for $50 more on Amazon, and without the gift card. So, this is a terrific time to buy, while supplies last.

Choose What You Pay, Men Women Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.



Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women have been flooded with over 50 new overstocked inventory, including a selection of cashmere sweaters and outerwear. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as many of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

Nike Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 2,200 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through October 19, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



Warehouse Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s offering up to 70% off their already-discounted closeout styles for their Warehouse Sale—we’re talking tees as low as $5 and jeans starting at just $9. You might have to enter your email in a popup to gain access to the deals, but believe you me, it’s worth it. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim. Just keep in mind: All sales are final.



Extra 30% Off Men’s Women’s Graphic : Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, since all the past season stock is primed to go on sale. Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code LETSGO, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



40% Off Sitewide Image : Eddie Bauer

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 40% sitewide today in celebration of Eddie Bauer’s (the man) birthday, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOBDONE, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $170. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $300 brand new ($76 less than the previous sale). Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $224 with code JOBDONE for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Or, stay warm the rest of the winter with