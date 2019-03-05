Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Two Samsung TVs starting at $350, Super Mario Party, and a racing-style gaming chair lead off Friday’s best deals. If you are shopping for your mom right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Mother’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift guide as well.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You didn’t spend hundreds of dollars on an Apple Watch just to have to fish the annoying charging cable out from behind your nightstand night after night. This $4 dock will keep your charger firmly in place, and props up your watch at a great angle for its surprisingly useful (if you have decent vision) nightstand mode.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Apple Watch as a product line may have had a rocky launch, but its latest iteration, the Series 4, is a seriously impressive leap forward. So whether you’re finally upgrading your original model, or even getting your very first wearable, it’s the one you should buy, especially on sale.



For a limited time, Amazon’s got both the 40mm and 44mm versions marked down by $50, with your choice, in a few different color/band combos. The rubbery sports band looks surprisingly nice in person, while the Sport Loop is like a very high quality velcro.

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $400 and, if you want one that’s a little smaller, this 50" unit is $50 less at Walmart right now. To be clear, these are not Samsung’s best TVs, but both include smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.

FYI, you’ll need to add these units to the cart to see the discounted price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Imagine the perfect gaming monitor. You’d probably want something with a super fast refresh rate, large screen, anti-tearing software and one that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Imagine if I told you, you can get one with 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution for under $300.

Now, if I said it was a monitor from a brand I’ve never heard of. Would you care? The answer is, sort of, yes.

And while I can’t wholeheartedly endorse this monitor, I’ve got to say it’s at least worth a look. It checks off all of the boxes you’d want from a gaming monitor and pretty darn cheap for what it’s offering.

Advertisement

If you’re feeling adventurous and want to skip Asus/Samsung gaming monitors, definitely check this one out. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to save the extra $15.

Photo: Amazon

Wi-Fi range extenders aren’t a cure-all for your networking issues. But if you have one particular device in one particular corner of your house that has trouble pulling in a reliable signal, it can be a much cheaper solution than buying a whole new router or mesh networking kit.



Advertisement

This AC750 extender from TP-Link includes an ethernet port for wired devices, app support so you can easily set it up from your phone, and even a built-in smart plug that works just like TP-Link’s other smart plugs. Considering you’d usually spend at least $19 on a smart plug anyway, this is like getting the range extender features for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While you’ve probably purchased most of your Anker gadgets from Amazon, the company actually hosts an extensive eBay storefront, and they’re taking an extra 30% off today when you spend $50 or more. The sale includes battery packs, charging cables, headphones, USB-C chargers...you know, things we all need.



Advertisement

Plus, some items are available refurbished at an additional discount, so you can really stack on the savings. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.



If you’re all in on the Google ecosystem, you can put two more Google Home Mini smart speakers in your house for $48 today, courtesy of Woot. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen on these since Black Friday, and not bad considering they usually sell for $49 each.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $25 with promo code HPSPIRIT1, a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

Image: Wayfair

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own bedroom and bathroom, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale, happening now. Take up to 70% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including mattresses, vanities, throw pillows, window treatments, and linens, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon is marking down everything you’ll need to keep your lawn healthy. Choose from plant food, weed preventers and killers, grow lights and more from brands like Roundup, Scotts, and Root Farm.

Advertisement

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. Prices start at about $13.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $25 right now, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a smart scale.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Image: Amazon

Himalayan salt lamps are all the rage these days. If you’ve been thinking of trying the trend, today’s a good day to do it. Amazon is discounting several different salt lamp styles and sizes, along with other spa-like salt products, in the Gold Box today. Some claim these types of lamps have a calming, anti-stress effect, which certainly isn’t a proven fact. But I think we can all agree that their orange-y glow creates a pretty ambience. Plus, they make a nice gift, and Mother’s Day is fast approaching.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a $2.60 coupon on this 78-pack container of Cascade Complete ActionPacs, which was already marked down to about $12. If you stack with Subscribe & Save, you’ll be spending less than $.13 per dishwasher load.



If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a big price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $37, a match for the best price we’ve seen since 2017. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $13 today by clipping the $1 coupon on the product page, then adding promo code C5M4ONX2 at checkout.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I pity the fool who uses a blender to make guacamole. There’s only one real way, the abuelita way, which is with a molcajete. And an abuelita is never wrong, and you never question her unless you want a laser-guided chancla to the face.

Advertisement

This particular molcajete is just $13 right now, down $5 from its usual price. The best part? After you’re done making the guac, you can serve it on the molcajete.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you always stop at an expensive coffee shop on your way to work? If you care about the taste of your coffee, then it is time to start making a pot at home. If you’ve never gotten into K Cups and prefer ground coffee, skip buying preground and get your own grinder.



Advertisement

The OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is $80 on Amazon right now. This model has durable conical burrs, which helps create uniform grounds. If you brew with your own grounds, you’re guaranteed to have a strong and flavorful cup of coffee. This grinder has one touch start, 15 settings, and can hold up to .75 pounds of coffee beans.

Photo: Amazon

Click and Grow’s indoor herb garden has been described as “ idiot-proof indoor farming,” and you can get the mini starter kit for $75 today from Amazon today, a full $25 less than usual.



The kit comes with three maintenance-free basil cartridges to get you started, , but you can also purchase plenty of other flowers, herbs, and vegetables from Amazon to suit your taste. Functionally, this thing is pretty similar to MiracleGro’s line of Aerogardens, but aesthetically, it looks like like an Apple product in the best possible way.

Photo: Deva Darshan (Unsplash

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Spring Beauty Insider sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.

When: April 26 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HEYROUGE

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HEYVIB

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HEYINSIDER

Sephora Rogue members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!).

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Suits aren’t meant to be comfortable. Nobody really ever wants to wear a suit. But Sene is aiming to change that with the ambitious new FlexTech custom suit, now on Kickstarter for both men and women.



Advertisement

Made from a technical fabric that doesn’t look technical (honestly, you’d never know it unless you tugged on it), the FlexTech suit features four-way stretch, is extremely wrinkle and lint resistant, wicks sweat, and <drumroll please> is machine washable. I’ve tried one on, and while I wouldn’t go as far as Sene does in claiming that it’s as comfortable as a pair of sweats, it’s certainly more pleasant to wear than other suits I’ve owned.

Sene lays out one particular scenario, flying, where the FlexTech really shines. If you have to get straight to a meeting/wedding/funeral right after you hop off the plane, the FlexTech is going to be far more comfortable than any other suit while crammed into a tiny airline seat, and it won’t even be wrinkled once you land.

Sene is also banking on customization options, a la Indochino, to set themselves apart. After you order, you can submit all of your measurements, plus various preferences like pocket styles, cuffs, and hidden buttons, and your suit will be made to order once it’s ready to ship.

Advertisement

Sene currently has 11 days left on its campaign, and it’s already fully funded, but you can lock in a full suit for $415, or less if you only want the pants or the blazer.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s finally spring, but that necessarily doesn’t mean the weather has gotten warm yet—and that’s why you should take advantage of Marmot’s sale on a flurry of items that are from “last season.” The outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off past season styles. The discounted stock is noted by the word “save” across the color square on the product page, and — spoiler alert — you’ll probably still get some use out of any on-sale stuff, even though it’s technically so last season.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re approaching peak picnic/camping/beach trip season, and if you don’t own a cooler that you really like, some of our readers’ favorites are on sale right now on Amazon.

Advertisement

You can save today on both soft and hard RTIC coolers, both in multiple sizes. The Soft Packs are actually our readers’ favorite coolers, and they really do keep ice frozen for days. Purely for ergonomic reasons, I prefer them to the hard coolers, but the hard ones include a drain to let out excess water, which is a nice plus.

Though Amazon doesn’t actually show them as discounted, all three soft packs are down to their best prices in at least 11 months. The 20-can model usually costs about $120-$130, the 30-can model hovers between $140 and $165, and the 40-can behemoth has sold for at least $165 for most of the last year.

The 20 and 45-can hard coolers both fluctuate in price a little more, and both were a few bucks cheaper briefly in February, but these are both still very good prices, historically.

Image: Stila Cosmetics

Stila Cosmetics is celebrating mom with a 30% off sale on a selection of their top products. Right now, save on items including Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, Correct & Perfect All-in-One Color Correcting Palette, and Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer. Plus take an additional 15% off with promo code BOSS15. Just be sure to place your order by May 6 to guarantee it arrives in time for Mother’s Day.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sunnier days are on the way, so you should stock up on shades to protect your eyes (and also make you look cool). Right now, Backcountry is taking 25% off select sunglasses. Grab a few pairs now to get you through summer, since this sale will only last for one more day.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Vince Camuto is known for making sleek yet affordable styles, but today, Nordstrom Rack is bringing down the prices even further via a few clothing and shoe flash sales. Stock up on spring dresses, sandals, and more, and feel good knowing you look great and didn’t break the bank.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon is discounting a number of tackle boxes and accessories for your upcoming fishing expedition. Choose from three tackle systems from Plano, plus a hunting rangefinder and a hunting tent just in case you want to bulls-eye some womp rats in your T-16 this summer.

Advertisement

But friends, remember that these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So, make sure to reel ‘em in before they get away.

Screenshot: Nintendo

You’re forgiven if you haven’t given Mario Party much thought in the last decade, but Super Mario Party seems like a return to form for the minigame-based party series, and you can grab a copy from Amazon today for $50, a $10.

This is $5 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but it’s still a solid deal if you want to have some couch multiplayer fun.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Your super powerful gaming rig deserves an equally impressive gaming chair. And right now you can pick up a racing style gaming chair for just $133.

Advertisement

This particular unit is ergonomically sculpted, includes all the adjustment options you’d expect including a 130 degree recline, and is half the price of similarly-designed AKRacing chairs.

If you clip the coupon on the page, you can bring the gray model down to a low $133. This model usually hovers around $190, so this current discount is an absolute steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Risk Legacy isn’t the somewhat boring and long-winded Risk game you’re familiar with. No, it’s a game with real stakes and consequences: You’ll draw on the board, rip up cards, and make decisions that can’t be undone over the course of your playing sessions. The man in black on Westworld should have just played this instead of looking for the maze.



Advertisement

$39 might seem like a lot to spend on a board game, but that’s the best price Amazon’s offered since last summer, and you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

TECH