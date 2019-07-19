Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Columbia sale, Orbi mesh network, Express sale, and a Thermos Gold Box lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now a number of models are discounted at Walmart. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QULED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,798, 55" for $1,398, 49" model for $1,198, and a 43" model for less than $1,000.

This Insignia 50" 4K UHD Fire TV is worth every penny at $270. It has Fire TV smarts and Alexa voice-control built-in. And it’ll likely perform as well as any most mid-tier TVs, so its perfect if you’re on a budget.



Full disclosure, this has been $20 cheaper a few months ago. But this current price is still about $80 less than usual, so it’s as good a time as any.

Photo: Amazon

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Amazon’s hastening the trend with today’s sale. This 100W panel from Renogy is ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application, has great reviews, and is only $87 today after clipping the coupon, a new all-time low price.

You’ll still need a controller to get usable electricity out of the panels, but this one from Renogy, designed for boats and campers, is also down to an all-time low $40 today.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running one-day deal on their WiFi router and 2 satellite (or RBK52W) permutation.



The latest-version of this reader favorite is now selling for just $290 , which is $60 less than usual. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the two wall plugs automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,500 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wifi.

It’s offering a 500 square feet more area of coverage than the RBK33, which we’ve written about. Just remember that this deal is only available today so pick yours up ASAP.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to get started with <Mark Zuckerberg voice> smokin’ some meats, an electric pellet grill is one of the easiest ways to get delicious, consistent results.



Traeger is the best-known brand in the space, but many of our readers have suggested looking into other brands, which often offer similar quality at a lower price. This model from Green Mountain is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, while it’s pretty small at just 219 square inches, it can run off both a regular AC outlet and a 12V car power outlet, making it perfect for tailgating and car camping. It even has Wi-Fi built in so you can control the temperature from your phone.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This Amazon Gold Box is ostensibly meant as a back-to-school Thermos sale, but several items in there could appeal to adults who want to pack lunch for work.



Inside, you’ll also find water bottles, food jars, and even a lunch box shaped like a firetruck. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a coupon on this 78-pack container of Cascade Complete ActionPacs, which was already marked down to about $12. If you stack with Subscribe & Save, you’ll be spending less than $.13 per dishwasher load.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spending $450 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express could save you money over time.



The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $450 price tag is the best price Amazon has ever listed, so if you’ve been eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this is a deal worth perking up for.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you stan Stila Cosmetics, this sale is for you. Right now, snag an extra 25% off all sale items at the makeup brand, no promo code necessary. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on our reader’s favorite liquid eyeliner, or any palettes, kits, and individual cosmetics your makeup bag might be craving. Plus, you’ll get free shipping! Just be sure to fill up your makeup bag before this sale ends.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The cold weather is a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for spring and summer’s breeziest nights are up to 70% off with promo code SAVE70. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures as an excuse to take and extra 50% off their entire clearance section. But like all nice weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You might associate drawstring bags with kids headed off to sports practice or day camp, but they’re practical for people of all ages. You don’t need to rationalize buying a Marvel Drawstring Bag when they’re only $11. If you use the promo code KJMRVL, you can get the bag for that low price from Daily Steals. Might as well get one for each of your favorite heroes!



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Working out at home is free and (in theory) easy. If you feel weird not having any equipment in your house, you can start out small with a set of resistance bands. They might be tiny, but they can be very effective when working out different muscle groups. Plus, you can easily pack them in a bag and work out from anywhere using them. You can get Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands for $7 on Amazon. The set includes five bands, varying in resistance from extra light (five pounds) to extra heavy (40 pounds).

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For some, Batman: The Animated Series is the definitive iteration of the caped crusader and right now you can pick it up in its entirety for a low $44 in Blu-ray and digital. You’ll love its beautiful, art deco-inspired animation style and masterful storytelling, plus you get to see Batman punch his way through his entire rogue’s gallery— which is always a treat.



Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day. So, get yours before The Riddler gets here.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to take your mobile gaming to another level, maybe you should invest in this $34 SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller



No touchscreen can ever match the comfort and precision of playing with a dedicated controller. And keeping your fingers from blocking a quarter of your iPhone’s screen is a big plus too. Better still, it’s also compatible with all of your Apple gear, including the Apple TV, iPads and your Mac.

While the Xbox and a PS4 controllers will soon be compatible on your Apple products after this summer’s update but those rarely drop lower than $40. And this $34 price on the SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller is the best price we’ve ever seen on this model. Now, go forth and click some heads for me.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The problem with keyboards is that the keys are all already assigned to something. Letters? Numbers? Lame. Razer’s Orbweaver, on the other hand, includes 30 mechanical, RGB-backlit keys that can be whatever you want them to be. Ostensibly, it’s designed for gamers who want to create complicated in-game macros to get a leg up on the competition, but it’s also great for office workers, video editors, and photography professionals, who do a lot of highly specific, oft-repeated tasks in software.



The Orbweaver normally costs $110-$120, but today on Amazon, it’s down to $94.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You’ve achieved “Winner, winner, chicken dinner!” You’ve perfected The Floss. But if you’re looking for a new way to show off your Fortnite fandom, this Chugger Jug is just $11 if you clip the coupon on the page.



Better still, if you’re a cosplayer... this’ll be a terrific prop, right?

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but they’re currently marked down to $36, and you can knock an extra $6 off that price by clipping the coupon. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

When you travel these days, one or two USB charging ports might not be enough. You’ve got to recharge your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your headphones, your Fitbit, your portable battery. It can be a lot, and no, I don’t have a gadget problem, you have a problem!



Luckily, this four-port, 40W charger from iClever is small enough to slip into any travel bag, and it’s only $15 today after you clip the 5% coupon and add promo code XUAN1599. One particularly nice touch? The USB ports emit a subtle blue light so you can easily find them in your hotel room at night.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Maybe you work at a day camp and need unlimited snacks for the kids. Or maybe you just really, really like Goldfish. We’re not going to judge whatever reason you have for wanting to buy 24 bags of the snack that smiles back. Right now, you can get a 24-pack of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers for only $38, in flavors cheddar, pizza, and parmesan. To get this discount, you need to clip the 20% off coupon. You can save a few more bucks if you choose the Subscribe & Save option, though this discount will only be applied to your first order.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the smaller, slightly less expensive version of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and right now, you can pick one up at a rare discount. For a limited time, Open Box ThermoPops are available for just $24, down from the usual price of $34. The ThermoPop’s highly accurate readings take just 3-4 seconds, and it comes in 9 fun colors, so be sure to snag one (at least) before this deal overcooks.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off furniture, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new bed frame, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon Fresh coffee is the height of convenience, and pretty tasty and affordable to boot, and now you can stock up on three bags of the Donut Cafe flavor for under $10 after combining Subscribe & Save with a 40% coupon.



This is whole bean coffee, not the ground coffee that I usually order for my cold brew, but grinding the beans yourself right before brewing can result in better flavor. Donut Cafe is a medium roast with a nutty flavor, so hopefully that’s your thing, because it’s the only flavor available with this coupon.

We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) with promo code KINJA717.



From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA717 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper despite having more than twice as many pages. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s your lucky day. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a whole lot of Lucky Brand apparel for men and women, plus sizes included. Ladies can score tons of marked-down tops, jackets, dresses, and jeans, while guys can pick up nice tees, button-downs, and denim. Shop now, before you luck (and these great prices) run out.



Photo: Amazon

Are you not a big fan of pool floats or tubes? Not everyone wants to actually kick back and lounge when they’re in a pool or lake. If you’d rather be sitting up, you can make a seat for yourself with this Beach Bronco Floating Pool Seat. The red color is currently $23 on Amazon, which is about $7 off the regular price.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably sick of wearing sneakers by now, so why not try out our other favorite summer shoe: the espadrille. There’s never been a better time to slide on a pair, since made-in-Spain brand Rivieras is 15% off at Huckberry. A classic navy or black slip-on will cost you just $63, but our own Style Girlfriend, Megan Collins, particularly loves this red, white, and blue mesh Tour De Monde style:



A blend of cotton and mesh, this pair from Rivieras is both breathable (for those really warm days) and comfortable to boot. The navy with red trim lends a stylish, preppy look if you feel like channeling Vampire Weekend.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you don’t have plans to shave your head in the near future, you should be buying shampoo and conditioner in bulk—if only for the fact that you’ll waste much less shower time trying to squeeze out that last bit of product at the bottom of the bottle. And if you haven’t yet committed to a value-size lifestyle, head over to Ulta, where several 33.8 ounce versions of quality hair care are on sale for the the retailer’s Jumbo Event. Redken, Bed Head, Paul Mitchell, and Pureology are among the high-end brands available at a discount, so buy now and lather, rise, repeat at home like the hair pro you are.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, it’s worth having the Amazon Prime Store Card or the Amazon Prime Visa to get 5% back on every purchase. But now, the retailer’s offering larger cash back bonuses of up to 20% on select products, including high-end tech like Bose headphones and Samsung sound bars.



You can find all of the eligible items here, but we’ve broken out a few of our favorites below, all of which will get you at least 15% back when purchased with an Amazon Prime credit card.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Prime Day might be over, but the AmazonBasics deals are still coming strong. For a limited time, Amazon’s put together a whole collection of discounted tech essentials, and having checked the price history on a bunch of them, they do seem to be legitimately good discounts.



Of course you’ve got your standard collection of charging cables and peripherals in here, but there’s also this vintage-looking Bluetooth speaker (which our boss bought yesterday for the same price), a mini photo studio for you eBay power sellers (within $5 of the best price ever), a light-up mouse pad (within a dollar of an all-time low), and lots of other cool stuff.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $50, a carry-over from Prime Day, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page.