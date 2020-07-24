Friday's Best Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20+ Ultra, Best Buy Summer Gaming Sale, Snuggle Me Weighted Blanket, Star Wars Nerds Rope, B1G2 Free Blu-rays, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A Samsung Galaxy S20+ Ultra Gold Box, a Best Buy summer gaming sale, a Snuggle Me weighted blanket, a Star Wars Nerds Rope discount, an Amazon B2G1 Blu-ray deal, and Nordstrom Rack clearance sale lead Friday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Shop The Great Summer Save Event Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Promoted Deal: The Great Summer Sales Event | Best Buy

Great Summer Save is Best Buy’s big sales event for the scorching season. There are discounts to be had across its long list of consumer electronics categories, including decent savings on a range o f video games and accessories.

Advertisement

AOC 27" 4K IPS Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

The price on this 27" AOC 4K monitor has never been this low. It’s sitting at $229 at Amazon, which is killer for what you’re getting. This is an IPS monitor with 10-bit color (but seemingly no HDR) and 5ms response time. Refresh rate caps out at 60Hz, but you’re looking to save hundreds over the faster models. Here’s the full shebang from Amazon:



AOC 27” 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 UHD LED monitor

Ips panel with wide Viewing angles and produces over 1 billion colors for rich details

3-Sided frameless design, ideal for seamless setup. Brightness (typical) - 350 cd/m²

5ms response time for fast Responses

Accurate colors with over 99% sRGB & 90% NTSC color gamut coverage

DisplayPort 1. 2, HDMI 2. 0, HDMI 1. 4 Connectivity (HDMI, & DisplayPort cables included)

20, 000, 000: 1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio for more details AOC low Blue mode protects your eyes from harmful Blue light spectrumWall mountable with quick-remove stand (VESA compatible)

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (128GB) Photo : Sam Rutherford

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a Samsung Galaxy S20+, you’ll take any savings you can get. Thankfully, Amazon has it at the biggest discount we’ve seen yet with $250 off.



Advertisement

Even still, your total is a whopping $950, and this is one smartphone that earns its sticker price, so pick one up right here if you’re balling like that, then be sure to pick one up right here.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As you’ve seen before, we are fans of Anker. They make quality products at affordable prices, pretty much the dream. For the next 3 days, you can take $7 off these Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds.



Soundcore is Anker’s audio brand and really where their bread is butter is if you know what I mean. Millions in sales, they’re the real deal, and these earbuds are no different. What makes these earbuds special is in the design. They are made from graphene which is harder than steel and lighter than other drivers on the market. This gives a clear, clean, and bold sound. The bass has been revamped and increased so you feel the music.

Advertisement

With Bluetooth 5.0, there’ll be no skips or drops, freeing up time to enjoy hours of uninterrupted listening. And, best of all, one charge will give you almost 4 hours of wireless playtime plus an extra nine from the charging case. This is a limited sale so if you’re interested buy these now.

Free 1-day shipping for Prime members and this deals runs until July 26.

Advertisement

MiniBoom Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

SideDeal is great for just these types of items, an extra speaker that’s not expensive that you can put outside, take with you, or put anywhere in your home. And if anything happens to it, no biggie. I’ve gotten a few Bluetooth speakers like this from them and they all end up in the yard. This MiniBoom one is now different and it’s only $8.



This full room tiny but mighty speaker pairs quickly and easily with any Bluetooth device in a range of over thirty feet. A nice feature with this MiniBoom is that it has a speaker and a built-in microphone for calls. With the simple touch of a button, you can make and receive phone calls. You’ll get up to five hours of musical fun off of one charge. It’s basically palm-sized so it’s ideal for travel so bring it camping or to the beach. And just in case you want to connect the old fashion way it comes with a 3.5mm auxiliary cable. It’s user friendly with impressive sound, all for $42 less.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While I haven’t tested the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth wireless active noise-canceling headphones myself, Adam Clark Estes, a Bose skeptic, reviewed them for Gizmodo in 2016 and had this to say:



I’ve never loved Bose headphones. Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

Advertisement

With three levels of noise cancelation, Alexa voice assistant support, a sound-isolating dual-microphone system, and easy pairing through the Bose Connect app, these cans are the closest rival to my personal favorite Sony WH-1000XM3s, and for the first time since December, they’re 20% off on Amazon in black and silver variants. Chances are, you won’t see this price again until at least Prime Day or Black Friday. Snap ‘em up while the price is at an all-time low. And if you don’t mind rocking the rose golds, they’re even cheaper at $236.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad ANKERB19 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The new Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $22 with the promo code “ANKERB19", so you can charge iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

20% off 1More ColorBuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

1More has produced some of the most quality audio pieces over the last few years. These beautiful eye-catching ColorBuds are no different in quality and are a brand new line for the company. Amazon shoppers can enjoy 20% off of these right now.



These are not only totally fashion-forward (coming in four colors) but they are a great mid-level buy. They’re not the cheapest earbuds out there but they certainly aren’t the most expensive given all they can do. You’ll get almost seven hours of playtime off of a single charge and can stretch that to twenty-four hours in the charging case. But even just charging for fifteen minutes will get you three hours of listening enjoyment. Reviewers have noted that they are both comfy and secure so no worries if you plan on working out with these. They pair fast and maintain a solid connection no matter where you take them. These are absolutely gorgeous and bring a little personality to what’s often a drab item in terms of hues. And given 1More’s track record you won’t be disappointed.

Advertisement

Prime members will also enjoy same-day shipping.

Advertisement

Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Nothing beats the backdrop of your favorite tunes while you blitz through your work or chores. Usually, a slick pair of headphones would be the way to go, but if you’ve got the place to yourself, or really need to drown out the construction right outside, a bluetooth speaker couldn’t hurt.

Right now, Bose’s Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker is down to $99 on Amazon, saving you $30. It also comes in a bunch of neat colors, so you can add some pop to your home office. You can even pick up a couple and pair them together for stereo sound. It’s also waterproof, so it’s good for a session or two of shower karaoke.



Advertisement

AUKEY 15W Wireless Charging Pad K8T7BLJE Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you own newer smartphones like the LG G8 and LG V50 with 15W wireless charging speeds, you’ll need a new charger to take advantage. AUKEY’s 15W charger has a zinc alloy base with ambient lighting to set the mood on any desk, and today, you can save 54% when using promo code K8T7BLJE. Your total at checkout drops to $18.



Unfortunately, you’ll only get 15W charging if your phone supports it, but the charger will deliver whichever the max speed is on your phone of choice, including up to 10W for newer Samsung smartphones, 7.5W for iPhones, and 5W for all other devices, like AirPods and such.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Stand (Black) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Stand (Black) | $13 | Amazon



I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerWave charging stand (in black) is $13, no code necessary.

Advertisement

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab it before it is gone!



Advertisement

2-Pack: Bluetooth Lawn Speakers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re spending more time outside because you’ve had enough of the indoors with lockdown you aren’t alone. Even if you are in a spot with sweltering heat right now you’re probably still trying to be outdoors for even a little bit. Take a little time and relax with good tunes as you catch a few rays. These Vivatar Bluetooth Lawn Speakers are 59% off today and here to the rescue.



Easy to place around the yard or pool depending on your musical needs and set up. They are waterproof so no worries about rain or sprinklers. They are rechargeable by USB and pair quickly with your phone for hours of listening pleasure. Cue up your summer playlist and get ready for the soothing sounds in your patio paradise.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entertainment is one of the most shocking monthly expenses when you’re poking around the bank account looking for ways to save. Some people spend hundreds to keep themselves joyous without even realizing it. The cable bill probably adds the biggest singular chunk, though, and if you’ve deemed it’s time to cut back, you have no shortage of options to fill in the gaps. If you’ve decided you’re fine with over-the-air broadcasts using an HD antenna but you still want your DVR features, an Amazon Fire TV Recast is an excellent buy, especially at $80 off, and especially if you’re already knee-deep in Amazon’s digital content ecosystem.



Combined with an antenna and an Amazon Fire device—whether that’s Stick, Cube, TV, or Echo Show—you’ll be able to record up to four shows simultaneously, and it’ll hold up to 150 hours worth of recordings. You can also grab the two-stream, 75-hour unit for $150 if you’re dealing with a smaller household. And it wouldn’t be an Amazon product without Alexa butting into everyone’s business, so she’ll be there to help you find stuff to watch, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/20/2020 and updated with new information on 7/20/2020.

Anker AA Alkaline Batteries (48-count) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Personally speaking, rechargeable batteries are invaluable. Sure, you pay more up front for less physical cells, but you can easily rotate them in and out for charging, you should save money in the long run, and you’ll cut down on some of the hardest waste there is to discard. But if you still have a regular and peculiar need for disposable AA batteries, give Anker’s a shot. There are 48 of these alkaline batteries in one package for just $13. Anker advertises a 10-year shelf life, so you should stock up now even if you aren’t planning to use them right away.



Advertisement

Anker USB-C Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The Anker 65W 4-Port charger is down to $38, no code needed You’ll be able to charge four devices at once, and the charger itself is thin and can plug into any traditional socket. I don’t think your phone or tablet will be dead ever again. Grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Echo Show 8 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

These last few months have been tough, and there’s unfortunately no end in sight if you want to be safe. Visiting friends and family out of town may not be happening anytime soon, but you can get the Echo Show 8, now $30 off, and still have a face to face conversation with them! Sometimes just a phone call isn’t enough. The Echo Show can also do other things, like make it easy to follow along to recipes, get a quick look at the weather, and more. If you’re looking for an addition to your smart home, the Echo Show 8 might just be it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Love Fortnite? You’re certainly not alone! But if you happen to be like me and absolutely suck at using keyboard and mouse controls, maybe AUKEY’s Fortnite themed keycap set can help you out. Each key used in the battle royale is labeled with simple, easy to read at a glance icons that can help you stop fumbling around your keyboard and start building with ease. The keycaps can fit on any mechanical keyboard with cross-shaped switches (which is pretty common). The whole set is only $14 if you clip the coupon!



It won’t help your aim, though.

Advertisement

K.K. Slider Mini Figure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I spend most of my Animal Crossing time fishing and running around my island with an ax. But I’m also very dedicated to collecting all of K.K. Slider’s records. Comrade K.K. is my favorite so far. But no need to wait for the most talented good boy to visit your island. Bring him home today, no concert ticket needed. Save $6 on this K.K. mini figure right now.



World of Nintendo has made this sound hound in it’s classic 2.5" format. He comes complete with his trusty guitar and unlike previous versions in their PVC line KK is 100% poseable. Every night is a jam session with this folk fido. The only downside is he can’t gift you those cassette tapes after.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.



You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $40, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ready for another anime fighter? You should check out Granblue Fantasy: Versus, especially if you’re a fan of that Dragon Ball FighterZ style. Now $10 off for the Premium Edition ($70 total), you’ll get the game and DLC, a code for the original mobile game, an original soundtrack, and an artbook, all shipping in a nice thick box with exclusive artwork.



Advertisement

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch) Screenshot : Nighthawk Interactive

Advertisement

Ready to try something different? Put all the guns and swords and footballs down and play a game that mashes up 100+ superheroes into one massive day-saving flash mob. In The Wonderful 101, you’ll roam around zerging as a group of caped crime fighters, recruiting new allies and increasing your total strength along the way.



The Wonderful 101: The Kotaku Review The Wonderful 101 is a frustrating game, a confusing maelstrom of aliens and superheroes that seems Read more

Advertisement

It’s wacky, but The Wonderful 101 is a nice change of pace from the usual gameplay tropes of the generation, and it has been masterfully retouched on the Nintendo Switch. Your total today is $34.

Advertisement

The Switch-bound remakes of the original Pokémon games—Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!—are really good titles for introducing someone to Pokemon. Your choice of game dictates the fuzzy starter you’ll get to follow you around while you catch ‘em all. Combine the simple motion controls with a Poké Ball Plus, and you’ll feel like a real Ash Ketchum. Just $40 for Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee! at Best Buy.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Neo Geo Mini International Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Want to relive classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? Then break out that Ulysses S. Grant, because the international edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK NeoGeo Mini is $46 on Amazon right now. It’s small enough to carry it around on socially distant walks out in the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.



With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/30/2020 and updated with new information on 7/22/2020.

Advertisement

Shenmue III (PS4) Screenshot : Deep Silver

Advertisement

The Shenmue III announcement was like a rollercoaster of emotions. The reveal happened during a Sony E3 press briefing, which many thought meant we were in for a first-party continuation of one of the Dreamcast’s many gems. What we got instead was a Kickstarter link with a bunch of stretch goals that did more to douse our fire than ignite it.



Advertisement

Shenmue III—is not the game it should have or could have been, but it’s still worth playing if you’re interested in avenging Ryo Hazuki’s family and recovering the Phoenix Mirror. To be honest, $60 was a bit much to ask for this at launch, but the game is sitting at a cool $20 at Amazon, so go ahead and throw one into the cart if Ghost of Tsushima somehow failed to command all your attention.

Advertisement

Buy One, Get One 50% Off BOGO50 Gif : Speks

Advertisement

So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s a discount on Speks sound? For a limited time, when you buy a set of Speks in any color or size, you’ll get a second 50% off using the promo code BOGO50. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t played Borderlands 3 yet, it’s time to stop making excuses. At just $10 in Best Buy’s deal of the day (Xbox One, PS4), you can’t not pick it up at this point. Claptrap be damned, you’re in for another eventful and raucous trip to not just Pandora, but several other vault-keeping locales. Take your frustrations out with this loot shooter on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4.



Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/15/2020 and updated with new information on 7/21/2020.

Advertisement

Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

In the world of Elder Scrolls, sweet rolls are serious business, and now you don’t have to use your imagination to pretend you know why. Grab The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook for just $18 and get access to that and dozens of other recipes inspired by the homeland cuisine of the Bosmer, Khajit, Nords, and more.



Feast on all of the delicious dishes found in Skyrim, Morrowind, and all of Tamriel in this beautifully crafted cookbook based on the award-winning Elder Scrolls game series. Immerse yourself in the diverse cuisines of the Nords, Bosmer, Khajit, and beyond with these recipes inspired by food found in the Old Kingdom, across Tamriel, and more. With over sixty delicious recipes for fan-favorite recipes including Apple Cabbage Stew, Sunlight Souffle, Sweetrolls, and more, The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook will delight every hungry Dragonborn.

Advertisement

And if anyone tries to steal a sweet roll from the, er, sweet roll pan, just shoot them with an arrow (preferably in the knee).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ready for a bloody, gory good time? The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is now just $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, or 33% off the MSRP. Seeing as the game is only recently released, that’s a pretty steep discount!



This isn’t just Mortal Kombat 11, either—this kollection includes the base game, the Kombat Pack with the first batch of DLC kharacters, and the Aftermath expansion. The expansion all by itself retails for $40, so even if you have the base game, you might want to just pick up the kollection if you don’t have the Kombat Pack!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Elizabeth Henges on 7/5/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/20/2020.

Advertisement

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Some Switch titles just don’t go on sale very often, and one of those titles is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Switch port of the Wii U racer is a popular multiplayer title, but even years after its re-release, you still need to pay the full $60 for it. Right now at Amazon, you can grab the title for $50. A discount is a discount!



Seriously, it’s worth it too. With all sorts of tracks, characters, karts, and modes, there is endless fun in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for game nights. It’s beginner friendly too, so most players won’t get completely beat over and over like they might with other games. Fun for everyone!

Advertisement

Now if Switches would stay in stock for more than five minutes...

Advertisement

Kirby Art & Style Collection Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Puyo puyo! Over the years, there have been many iterations of Kirby, all of them adorable. This art book chronicles the history of the pink puffball and his various enemies as well as the concept art that helped them take shape. It also features, according to the description on the back cover, “exclusive notes from creators and artists who have brought Kirby to life throughout the years.” Personally, I’m fascinated with the making of Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, whose in-game models were literally sculpted from clay.



However, if you’re looking for a good recent Kirby game to pick up alongside this collection, I recommend Kirby: Planet Robobot in which, yes, our adorable lil’ buddy suits up in a mech to fight back against an evil corporation gentrifying his home planet with destructive technologies. For a recent, not-as-good-but-still-okay Kirby game on Nintendo Switch, Kirby: Star Allies is still fun to play co-op with friends, despite its shortcomings.

Advertisement

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

It’s amazing to me that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched more than three years ago, and it’s still selling for full price. We’ve seen it dip a few times in the past, but those discounts are far and few between. Today, we’re seeing a decent $10 cut at Amazon for those who have yet to experience this vast open-world adventure featuring beautiful vistas to tickle your exploration bone.



Advertisement

GMG Summer Sale Image : Kojima Productions

Advertisement

If you still haven’t played Death Stranding, then you’re in luck, as it just came out for PC a few days ago and it’s already marked down 20% as part of Green Man Gaming’s newly launched Summer Sale. Join Norman Fetus in 2019's best strand game about the gig economy. From what I’ve heard, it’s the perfect game to play at this moment in time, and for good reason: it’s about a courier who also has to dispose of corpses found lying around because America has fallen apart. It serves as sharp, if hamfisted political commentary AND comic relief.



In her review for Kotaku, Heather Alexandra said it best:

It is a story about fatherhood. It is a broad dig at the gig economy. It is deeply concerned with upcoming environmental disaster and American politics, old and new. Death Stranding is also about throwing grenades made from your own piss and shit at ghosts. It is about hiking alone in the wilderness for hours. It is a tireless grind.

Advertisement

Apart from Death Stranding, other newer, albeit less recent releases like Red Dead Redemption II, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, and Borderlands 3 are also on sale. Sort through the whole selection over on Green Man Gaming’s Summer Sale lander and report back with any remarkable findings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real quick: Go pre-order Far Cry 6 at Amazon. The standard edition is $10 off, and you won’t be charged until your order ship! Plus, Amazon guarantees same-day delivery and promises to adjust your total automatically should the price drop any further.



Copies are available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s a lot of levels here to unpack with the concept of Star Wars Nerds Rope. I’ve seen this limited edition pack out on the interwebs for as much as $33 on some sites, so if you’re an enthusiast for a galaxy far far away this deal is for you. Grab sixteen vaguely lightsaber-esque Nerds ropes for just $18.



In true Star Wars fashion, both the light and dark sides are represented. The blue raspberry being for the rebels and the sweet cherry representing the Empire. The Nerds Rope itself also represents that duality in being both crunchy and chewy, sweet yet tangy. These are great for sharing will fellow rebels or your favorite Sith Lord.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Gotham Steel 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Image : Gotham Steel

Advertisement

With Gotham Steel’s ceramic nonstick pots and pans, you can cook your food without oil and scrape all the leftover dinner gunk right out with no effort. They also look really nice with their oven-safe aluminum construction and copper titanium finish. You’ll get 10 pieces for $119 at Amazon today only:



8.5" fry pan

10.25" fry pan with lid

1.5QT sauce pan with lid

2.5QT sauce pan with lid

5QT stock pot with lid

Stainless steel steamer with handles

Advertisement

Marshall Uxbridge Smart Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s no secret I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them I’ve fallen in love with and I’ve had many. The Uxbridge Smart Speaker is no different. Take $20 off of today at Best Buy.



I’ve had to pleasure of playing with this one for the last week and it’s now my go-to smart speaker. What I really like is through the Marshall app I can control how everything sounds with the fine-tuning feature. You can also do this with the rocker buttons on the top panel which is absolutely sleek and aesthetically gorgeous. But Marshall is known for really chic and cool looking speakers, the design is important to them and it shows. I’ve put it in my kitchen and both my roommate and I use it and all it’s Amazon Alexa features, especially while cooking. Alexa can even hear us in the dining room so the far-field microphone really does the job. It did take me a little bit of time to get it to connect properly but I’m not sure if it was my WiFi or just me having ‘user error,’ but once I was locked in it’s been perfect. I’ve got the white option and it comes in black as well. Both are on sale.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

Advertisement

Weighted Blanket with Sleeves Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch (DPT), a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Now image all that but with sleeves. This Snuggle Me weighted blanket has that and is now just $25.



Acting like a Snuggie the weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel as if you are being hugged. And honestly, when I’m having a bad day for feel dog I just want a hug. This one will fit most small to medium build adults and the high-density glass beads are lead-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain don’t stress, just spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Pursonic Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Essential oils and diffusers seem like they are everywhere. The benefits of both are still being unfolded and if you’ve even been curious this is a great deal to test all that out. The Pursonic Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser is 71% off today.



Diffusers not only raise the mood of the room but that of everyone in it with the aromatic essence of nature. This kit comes with three scents: lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus. Each of these has a specialty for better well-being. The easy to use remote lets you cycle through seven different colors and set a timer allowing it to run up to six hours.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Vivaspa Shiatsu Foot Massager Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re back to work and don’t have the luxury of sitting in a chair all day (which isn’t actually a luxury past a certain point, but, you know), take a look at this shiatsu foot massager by Vivaspa. It’s only $79 at SideDeal today and features a 360-degree heating element with air compression and kneading nodes to snuggle and cuddle your aching dogs the best it can.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/17/2020 and updated with new information on 7/22/2020.

Cuisinart 11-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For $139, you can snap up 11 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. Built for quick and even heating, these also hold up fine in the oven and freezer, so there’s no need for excessive dish-transferring if you’re trying to cut down on cleanup. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



2 Qt. Saucepan with cover

3 Qt. Pour Saucepan with straining cover

3 Qt. Saute Pan with helper handle and cover

8 Qt. Stockpot with cover

8" Non-Stick Skillet

10" Skillet

18 cm Steamer Insert.

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 7/22/2020.

Tacklife T8 MAX UZG8NHAF Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Car trouble is the pits. For anyone stranded on the shoulder reading this, you’ll be pleased to know Tacklife’s T8 MAX jump starter—what with its 1,000A peak current and built-in 20,000mAh power bank will not only get your car back up and running but your phone, too. Enter the promo code UZG8NHAF at checkout for a steep 34% discount. For $59, this ‘lil 8.85 x 3.34 x 1.18" booster can breathe new life into your car, truck, SUV, motorcycle, ATV, and yes, even your boat. An onboard emergency flashlight makes it easier to see what you’re doing at night while a trio of USB quick-charge ports keep your phone or tablet battery life intact. A 2-year warranty is the icing on the automotive cake.



Advertisement

Dog Cooling Vest & Harness Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This three-layer cooling fabric vest is just the answer to prevent a hog dog as our days hit the triple digits. Just dip it in water, wring it out, and the evaporation cools the pupper down. Take 42% off on this UV protective cooling vest today.



Not only does this protect against heat but sunburns too. Yes, your dog can get sunburned. The vest doubles as a harness so it’s comfy for them and makes walks easier for you. Both colors reflect the sun and have the 3M strips for better visibility to others. All the sizes are around $30 - $40 but only the small size has been marked down this low. So if you have a small to itty bitty good boy these will do splendidly. The vests are figured by chest size not weight so you might need to break out the measuring tape. My Jack Russell has that big characteristic barrel chest so he’s probably a bigger size than I’d think. This is an excellent item to keep in your pet’s summer closet if they go on warm walks.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement

RAYCOP Lite HEPA Allergen Vacuum (Refurb) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re more vulnerable to allergies and illness, this RAYCOP Lite allergen vacuum seems like something you ought to consider owning. A refurbished unit is $89 at MorningSave. Here’s the descript:



RAYCOP LITE is powerful and versatile to use on a variety of home fabrics, clothes and even a yoga mat.

Unique features of RAYCOP allergen vacuums include a dual filtration system incorporating a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which is proven to capture 99.9% of common allergens.

Additionally, the combination of ultraviolet light technology, optimized suction, and pulsating pads in RayClean Technology is 3x more effective at capturing pollutants than a regular vacuum.

Advertisement

This recertified product is sanitized at the warehouse, and you’ll have a full 90-day warranty to see whether it’ll hold up for the long haul.

Advertisement

Coleman Stand Up Charcoal Grill Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Summer means cookouts for most people, or at least it did. As we navigate what’s proper and what we are comfortable with the summer BBQ has taken a new shape. If you’re lucky enough to have a backyard maybe you’ve had a few friends correctly social distancing over for hamburgers and hangouts. Whether you’re staying in place during the dog days or headed out into the wild this easy to travel grill station will perk up any pleasant picnic for just $79.



Although the legs are durable and steel you can set this delightful grill station from Coleman up pretty much anywhere. The side handles ensure smooth transport too. It’s easy to fill with coal and shouldn’t be too hard to get that fire going with just a match. The grill surface is designed for an even heat that you can control. It’s also built for easy clean up with the removable charcoal tray so no extra mess when bringing this thing back home. It’s also rustproof so if it’s left outside it’ll still be good as new no matter how many times you use it this summer season.



Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Inflatable Pool Unicorn KINJA119 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I firmly believe that these pool floats make great decorations outside of their water activities so fear not if you have no pool or beach to bring them too. Amazon has graciously given us a code for 30% off this adorable unicorn from Sable. Just put KINJA119 in at checkout and save $5.



This national animal of Scotland is magical, charming, and obviously very cute. Sable makes most of the pool floats you’ve seen and they are absolute quality. They can withstand the hottest of days and handle up to 220 lbs. This mythical beast is 48 inches in diameter, so ideal for lounging. They do include a repair kit just in case your mystical pony gets a tear or leak. But that’s rare in our experiences.

Advertisement

One day free shipping for Prime members and the deal runs until July 22.

Advertisement

Programmable Multi-Function Pressure Cooker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Pressure cookers are for those who are less patient when it comes to food prep. But you do get your money’s worth if look at power to price. You can do a lot with cheaper foods and slower dishes in a pressure cooker. Chefman’s XL 8-Quart Programmable Multi-Function Pressure Cooker is $81 off right now and it’s what you’ve been searching for.



This is a larger model so if you have a big family or are an expert in meal prep this is definitely the appliance for you. The presets help get everything just right instead of making educated guesses. There are ten presets for pressure cooking, four for sloe cooking, and four for steaming. You’ll also see sear, sauté, ‘Keep Warm,’ and ‘Delay Start’ to ensure every meal is perfectly prepared. The lid locks in place for safety and all the accessories are dishwasher safe. This particular one is black and stainless steel and will blend in with whatever else you have on your counter.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum, down 50% from MSRP.



Advertisement

In reality, this vacuum hasn’t been $400 in a while, if ever. On Amazon, where it currently sits at $290, the list price is $400. Still, you’re saving $90 over Amazon, where the lowest it’s been is $230. With a 0.14-gallon bin and 75% more brush bar power than its predecessor, the Dyson V6, you’ll get the capacity and the performance of some proper corded vacuums without any of the limitations. Better still, the head is interchangeable, so it can double as a car vac or traditional hand vac if need be.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 7/16/2020.

Advertisement

Long before clean beauty became a common term in our lifestyle vernacular bareMinerals were pioneers in the space. Since 1995 all their products have been 100% clean and cruelty-free. Starting today treat yourself to these clean and conscientious darlings by taking an extra 30% off already discounted items. Just use the code SALETIME at check out.



All your favorite lipsticks, foundations, blushes, and highlighters are here for almost nothing. There are some very nice sets that are incredibly affordable now. The Treat Yourself Kit is a three-piece set with a lip lacquer, moisturizer, and the best selling SkinLongevity serum is just $17. The beautiful fourteen pan Mesa Gen Nude eyeshadow palette will be $28 with the discount. Grab a full size and two travel size jars of the fan-favorite hydrating and purifying clay masks also just $17. Sets are already starting to sell out so make your purchases soon. And this is a great time to give this ethical brand a try if you’ve ever been curious.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and sale runs until July 26.

Clear the Rack Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Nordstrom Rack is back at it with the deals. Today, they’re clearing their clearance section, which is filled with home goods, accessories, and apparel—all of which are up to 70% off, plus free shipping on orders over $100. I already did the hard work and lined up eight great deals you should definitely be aware of. Remember, Clear the Rack means you can take an extra 25% off clearance items until July 26.



Advertisement

Reusable Cotton Masks (Set of 2) Image : Frank and Oak

Advertisement

Believe it or not, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, which means you should be wearing a mask every time you leave the house, no exceptions. That said, I totally understand the skepticism from a fashion perspective. The standard cloth masks, though essential for flattening the curve and saving lives assuming they’re all you have to work with, are undoubtedly an eyesore.



Frank and Oak, a budding Montreal-based apparel company focused on sustainability have introduced their own line of 100% cotton face masks to put your concerns over appearance to rest. Available in five colorways including navy blue, you can mix and match your choice of two reusable masks as you see fit. The reversible, non-medical face masks feature adjustable ear straps designed to maximize comfort, a twist tie nose bridge for a tailored fit, and a built-in pouch in case you wish to append a filter.

Advertisement

While the masks themselves cost $24 for a pack of two, shipping at Frank and Oak is free only on orders that exceed $49, so you may need to splurge on three to subtract the delivery fees at checkout. In fact, due to manufacturing shortages, the site listing advises against purchasing more than three sets. Considering how hard it is to find washable face masks as good looking as these, much less any in stock, I’d jump on this offer while supplies last.

Womanizer Liberty Vibrator Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re a sucker for clit stimulation in your vibrators, I’d suggest the Womanizer Liberty. Only $99 at Bellesa Boutique, it creates a clit-sucking sensation to get you to orgasm as many times as you’d like. There’s not too much to say except if you wanna get off, you should invest in this cute little sex toy. Grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Get up to 50% off Select Items SNOW Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s not been a spectacular year for anyone so maybe bringing a little holiday cheer into the summer is needed. Ella Paradis’ Christmas in July sale is just that. Today get up to 50% off over seven hundred products with the code SNOW.



If you’re a rewards member, you’ll also get 30 extra bonus points on a curated selection of LELO products. This beautiful Zodiac box would make a great gift for a pal’s birthday and is just $38 with the discount. They do say 65% of women receive their first toy from a female friend. Just saying. Grab my favorite Aqua lube for $10 less in the sale. And if you’re looking for a value to power vibrator I’d like to suggest the Sassy from BMS which will be $55. With these prices, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself, a friend, or a significant other because who doesn’t love presents no matter the time of year.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

I’ll be honest, I haven’t touched a hair dryer since my high school days, when I’d convinced myself I could pull off side bangs (I couldn’t). Even so, it’s hard not to at least hear mention of Dyson’s pricey hair dryers in passing. Despite a hefty price tag of around $280, they’re compact and easy to wave around while still being precise, and you can shift to cold air when it’s time to finish up. The price is a major setback, but if you’ve got a bit of cash laying around, it might be the last hair dryer you need to buy. A refurbished model of the Supersonic Hair Dryer is down to $220 on Newegg, which still isn’t cheap, but it’ll make hitting that buy button sting a little less. Just hang in there, though, your hair’s gonna thank you later.



Advertisement

Free Satisfyer Pro 2 SATISFY Photo : Bellesa

Advertisement

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is currently my number one. This is an amazing deal for such a proven and phenomenal product. It won’t be hard to get to that $79 minimum at Bellesa considering how many of their items are worthy of your attention. Just use the code SATISFY at check out to grab the best vibrator I’ve ever had for free, with the purchase of anything $20 or higher.



Advertisement

I’d also like to recommend the Aqua Sensitive Water-Based Lubricant if you need a great pairing with whatever you choose. But I guarantee you’ll be sublimely ::wink:: satisfied with anything you pick from my favorite toy company.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

G/O Media may get a commission Bellesa is Giving You a Satisfyer Pro 2 for Free With Any Order Over $79 Free Satisfyer Pro 2

Advertisement

Extra 20% off Sale Items SEMI20 Photo : Puma

Advertisement

Puma’s big semi-annual sale is here! Take an extra 20% off anything in their sale section with the code SEMI20. There are well over two thousand pieces to choose from but sizes are going fast given how deep some of the discounts are now. If you see something you like grab it today and this sale only goes until Friday.



Men, women, kids, shoes, clothing, and accessories are all included in this sale. There are some cleats, jackets, and sunglasses already discounted by over 50% so imagine how much you’re saving when you use this code. If you’re looking for running shoes some will shake out to be around just $30. Those are crazy savings so stock up on your sporty gear now.

Advertisement

Sale runs until July 24 and there’s free shipping for all orders over $35.

Mystery Ranch Mission Rover Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

While it’s still unsafe to travel to populated areas in the U.S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, if you’re looking for a cheap getaway to clear your head, I highly recommend taking a hiking trip within your own state for the day. And whether you pack heavy or light, the Mission Rover from Mystery Ranch will help you come prepared with all the gear you’ll need to survive the summer heat out on the trails. Now 30% off at Huckberry, this 43-liter bag is TSA-approved and features discrete compartments to separate your clothes from your toiletries and stow away your laptop in the included 15" sleeve.



Advertisement

Summer Sale Up to 40% Off Select Items Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

It’s time for Everlane’s fabulous Summer Sale! Most items are discounted between 20% and 40% but there are a handful of pieces up to 50% off. Both the men’s and women’s section is included in this sale but the best variety of options is definitely on the ladies’ side.



Lightweight linen short sleeve shirts are perfect for summer and are now only $40. The indigo color would look great with a pair of jeans or shorts. Speaking of, skinny jeans are also just $40 and there are three washes on sale. Now top the look off with Everlane’s classic trainers for $49 with all four colors on sale.

Advertisement

This sale runs until July 26 and no code is needed. Grab free shipping when you sign up for their email list if this is your first time ordering. Orders over $75 ship free too.

Summer Printed Shorts PRT Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

Have a bunch of solid colored, boring shorts? It’s time to spice up your shorts game! JACHS NY has a slew of printed shorts, and right now they’re a low $19 a piece if you use the code PRT at checkout. These babies usually go for $89, so to say this is a good deal is a bit of an understatement!



There are a few different prints you can grab, as well. There are louder prints, such as the classic Hawaiian print short, as well as the more muted lure print. Whatever your style, don’t let this deal pass you by!