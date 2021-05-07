Friday's Best Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, PlayStation Plus, Paper Mario: Origami King, UrbanStems Flowers & Gifts, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $14 when you use promo code 5QAW6ORB at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8. You’ll get additional savings if you set up a Subscribe & Save order to receive regular shipments, although the prices shown here are for one-time orders.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) launched last fall and was an immediate hit, delivering a flagship-level experience for $300 less than the standard Galaxy S20. It hit a sweet spot for performance, quality, and price, trimming out nice-to-have features like glass backing and QHD+ screen resolution to majorly cut down the price.



Here’s what Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford had to say about the Galaxy S20 FE:

“If you long for the days when a good flagship phone cost around $700 instead of $1,000 or more, the S20 FE is a delight. It’s got a bright, colorful screen, a simple build with lots of color choices, great performance, and a solid assortment of cameras without anything even approaching a major flaw. The S20 FE has pretty much everything you really want without punishing your wallet, and that’s always a formula I can get behind.”

Even now, I’d personally still pick the Galaxy S20 FE over the new, standard Galaxy S21, in part because the S21 loses the microSD slot for expandable storage, plus the S20 FE has a longer-lasting battery. Luckily, the price is sinking further: right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the unlocked version in several colors, although some options won’t ship right away.

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJHPMXC2 Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective unofficial MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for just under $16 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJHPMXC2 at checkout. That’s less than one-third the price of buying Apple’s own components.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not easily won over by a lot of tech with a “gaming label.” Usually, I just like to make fun of stuff like “gamer mousepads” that appear to be functionally the same as a normal mousepad, but they somehow light up. Gaming mice are legitimately something of value though. As someone who plays PC games like Destiny 2, I genuinely get use out of having extra buttons to map to. If you’re looking for a good gaming mouse, let me show you Logitech’s G502 wireless lightspeed gaming mouse, which is $104 at Amazon. The impressive accessory boasts 1 ms wireless connectivity, making it particularly accurate. Most exciting for me though is its 11 programmable buttons. That level of customization makes this little black and blue guy into a perfect companion for shooters especially.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Image : Andrew Hayward

Like many Apple products, the Apple Pencil might seem weirdly expensive for what it is. After all, you can get any old touchscreen stylus for a fraction of the price, right? But the value comes through in the quality of the design, the incredible precision, and seriously smooth integration with Apple’s devices. It works brilliantly, and this current second-gen model snaps onto the side of the iPad Pro or latest iPad Air to wirelessly charge.



Right now, Verizon is offering $26 off the list price of the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), knocking it down to $104. It’s just in time for the release of the new 2021 iPad Pro models with the powerful M1 chip, but it also works with the existing 3rd/4th-gen 12.9” iPad Pro and all previous 11” Pro models, as well as the current 4th-gen iPad Air.

I actually just snagged this Apple Pencil alongside a blue iPad Air last week and am impressed at the effortless integration. In classic Apple fashion, it just works... and pretty spectacularly, at that. Note that you’ll need the first-gen Apple Pencil instead for the base iPad (6th-8th gen), 5th-gen iPad Mini, 3rd-gen iPad Air, and the older iPad Pro models not mentioned above.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Hello, hello. If you’re reading this it means that you may be somewhat interested in audio, or at the very least, are in the market for a new, affordable pair of headphones. Well, look no further than these Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones, down to $100 from the original list price of $130. Available in four colors, The Soundcore Liberty 2 Pros are the latest in a steady brand compatible with both Apple and Android. The headphones themselves have targeted ANC (active noise cancellation) and boasts HearID, a personalized EQ that analyzes the shape of your ears for a customized listening experience.

The Liberty Air 2 Pros also have up to 26 hours of playtime and seven hours of playback with just one charge, and if you use the charging case (you should!), you’ll get three re-charges. Of course, they come with noise-canceling microphones so you can take Zoom calls in peace, especially if you have too thin walls and too loud neighbors. And honestly, these are great competition to the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro which are $160 and $250 respectively.

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera.

The Sony a7 III, ranked tops overall in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,698 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

Boltune Wireless Earbuds KJHHTD6G Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Right, you can grab a pair of Boltune wireless earbuds for just $13 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJHHTD6G at checkout. That’s well under the $40 list price, and a knockout price for wireless earbuds.

They’re true wireless headphones, have four mics for voice calls, and offer seven hours of continuous playtime along with several more charges within the case. Amazon customers give them a solid 4.2 stars. Grab ‘em before they’re gone.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,150), while the larger-capacity 512GB model is $199 off (full savings at checkout), dropping the final price to just $1,300. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $65 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $80 without ads—a savings of $25 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging.

2 Years of PS Plus USEPLAYSTATION Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We love a good PS Plus deal, don’t we folks? Sony’s service is a must-have for PlayStation owners, as it allows them to play online with friends (and enemies). StackSocial currently has a deal that brings two years of PS Plus down to $65. Just use the code USEPLAYSTATION and you’ll get two 1-year codes. That’s nearly a two for the price of one situation. Two years is a great window too, because hopefully you’ll be able to find a PS5 sometime during it. Within one year? Hm, sounds like a stretch. But within two? The odds are possible! For now, enjoy playing online games in between frantically refreshing Wario64's Twitter feed to hunt for restock alerts.

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the cross-gen Xbox bundle for $43 when you enter the code COLDWARNEXTGEN at checkout or the regular Xbox One version for $34 by using COLDWARONE. Here’s a quick PSA: you won’t be able to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. This version will be playable on your Series X, it just won’t get those next-gen upgrades. As long as that’s not a big deal, have at it.

Paper Mario: The Origami King Screenshot : Nintendo

Most Nintendo first-party deals revolved around games that are a few years old. Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have remained at $60 while slightly older titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3 get morefrequent discounts. That makes this sale on Paper Mario: The Origami King particularly noteworthy. Nintendo’s paper-themed RPG came out last summer and now you can grab it for $46 at Amazon (you mayneed to add it to your cart to see the price). The Origami King boasts a surprisingly charming story, which features an especially memorable subplot involving a bob-omb companion. If you’re just looking for another game to play on your Switch after a relatively light year on first-party exclusives, it’s worth a peek.

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months EMCEWEX36 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold (or whatever it’s called now) lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCEWEX36 at checkout.

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Eneba currently has the Xbox version down to $27 with the code HITPROM, which is a new low. The deluxe edition is also discounted to $38 with that same code. The weirdness with cross-progression with previous games on PC due Epic Games Store exclusivity seems to be over, but the console version might still be the way to go here if you’re worried something like that will happen again.

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version on Amazon for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

140 Days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 14DAYSLIMITED Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’ve been looking for a cheap deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, well, there are plenty of options out there. But here’s a real wild one. You can grab 140 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $23 with a little magic trick. Here are some steps to follow to make it happen.

1. Add a 14-day subscription card to your cart.

2. Go to checkout and change the quantity to 10.

3. Enter the promo code 14DAYSLIMITED

Once you do that, you’ll see a final price of $23. Damn, you crazy for this one, Eneba. There are a few more steps here than your usual Game Pass deal, so consider this a little life hack. You can buy less than 10 if you want too. Go mild.

Oh I forgot I mentioned Hot Gamer Summer in the headline. Yeah, I don’t know, I’m declaring this summer Hot Gamer Summer, I guess. Tell your friends or something.

Persona 5 Strikers (Switch) Screenshot : Atlus

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Amazon and on Switch. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Hold on to your Marvel loving butts, folks. Marvel’s Avengers is down to $25 at Best Buy today. Yep, Square Enix’s live service superhero game is mighty cheap at the moment just as its DLC rollout kicks into a delayed full gear. You can now get two different Hawkeyes in the game and Black Panther is next up. The latter is genuinely exciting, so $25 is a good price to pay for curiosity. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

Advertisement

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Set Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’ve ever wanted to learn everything about Dungeons & Dragons, here’s your chance. Amazon currently has the core rulebook set on sale for $92. This package includes the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual. On top of that, you’ll also a special foil DM screen so you can make your rolls in private. The gift set is part of Amazon’s current Buy 2, Get 1 50% book sale, so you can grab a few more D&D books if you’d like and get a little discount. The world is your oyster, so roll for initiative.

15% off Sitewide 15STEMS Image : UrbanStems

Now is crunch time, where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day, you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out, and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available, though. Take 15% off anything with code 15STEMS. As this holiday snuck up on even me, I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.

There are no stipulations, so pick anything that catches your eye. There are a lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. If you’ve got an Earth Momma with a sense of humor, this prehistoric planter is for her. There is a ton of gorgeous greenery but move fast before they sell out. No matter what you choose, you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve taken part in spring cleaning and got rid of old useless things, congratulations. Throwing out things you don’t need can be very therapeutic. The next place in your deep house clean should be the linen closet. Now is the time to throw out old holey and discolored towels. But don’t worry, Macy’s is here to help. This sale is so good you’re going to welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $9, and the hand towels are $5. So you can have a set for only $11.

They come in ten colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping for Macy’s Platinum and Gold members. This sale ends on May 9.

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.



Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $50 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $200. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home. If you want a cheaper and simpler alternative, the non-rotating Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $50 right now with the Echo Show 8 at $75.

Concentrix 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Concentrix 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It’s 46% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. This is due to their tuxCORE aluminum bottoms. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in even though they are vented. Each is also oven and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean because each is ceramic-coated with an organic nonstick sheen that’s PTFE- and PFOA-free. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare a perfect cuisine each use. This set has a 1.5-quart saucepan and a 3-quart saucepan, both with lids, an 8" open nonstick frypan, an 11" nonstick frypan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid plus a steamer insert.

This set will ship for just $3.

Four Stemless Wine Glasses Image : Sheilah Villari

If you entertain or did entertain a lot, there is no way you went through a dinner party without someone breaking a wine glass. Accidents happen, and there’s no reason for your guest or you to feel bad, especially when the glasses are cheap. Time to stock up even if a little boozy gathering with pals isn’t in the cards. You might be the clumsy one in your group of friends, so it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Today save $5 on this set of four steamless wine glasses from JoyJolt.

The shape is classy and elegant for all beverages, and them being stemless does/should reduce the risk of breaking them. They hold up to fifteen ounces, are dishwasher safe, and you get a one-year satisfaction guarantee. They are also a nice thing to gift if you do attend a small get-together too. Who doesn’t need more drinkware when they are entertaining? These are a best-seller from Amazon for a reason.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

Save Up to 45% on Wag Dog Food Image : Andrew Hayward

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save up to 45% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s wet food, jerky treats, and dental chews. Be sure to browse the full selection for different varieties and size options. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Carleigh Flatware & Hostess Set (67-piece) Image : Sheilah Villari

Pre-COVID, were you the dinner party extraordinaire? Were you the one who hosted all the shindigs? Did you throw legendary Friendsgivings? The future looks bright for this to happen again but going forward; you still might want to keep it on the small size. With this beautiful silver deal from Macy’s, you can still safely have your twelve-person supper club for just $40.

This set is also great for those going out on their own for the first time. I absolutely did not have a full matching set of utensils when I got my first place after college. Look, there’s nothing wrong with that, but if you want to take a step towards adulting, apparently this is important, or so my mom said when she handed me a real hostess set. This Carleigh Collection is all sparkling stainless steel with twelve pieces: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons. In the Hostess Set, you’ll get one of each: tablespoon, cold meat fork, slotted tablespoon, flat server, pie server, sugar spoon, and a butter serving knife. These never need polishing and are dishwasher safe. And who knows, maybe you can will the social distancing away with purchasing a fancy modern dinner set for your next extravagant soiree.

These will ship for free, and the deal runs until May 9.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge Image : Sheilah Villari

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

Super Mom Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’d know that Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Yes. Sunday. If you haven’t gotten her a gift I’d suggest this Super Mom Bundle from Sunday Scaries. Only $49, which is $20 off the original list price, you and your mom can invest in some chill, especially if she’s everywhere doing everything. The bundle comes with two bottles of CBD gummies and one Tub Cub, a CBD-infused bath bomb!

Now CBD might be a sell to mothers who aren’t ~hip~, however, anyone who has been blessed with a supportive mom or mom figure knows they deserve to rest, which is where the bath bomb comes in. If mama dukes likes to take baths, she can unwind with her favorite glass of wine while the Tub Cub does its magic. You can eat the gummies and it’ll be a win-win! Grab it now and gift your favorite woman in your life before they sell out.

Champion Cotton Tees Image : Sheilah Villari

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in spring and summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 40% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until May 11.

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

NuPearl Teeth Whitening Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you suffer from sensitive teeth? You might need to be more discerning about your methods. NuPearl Teeth Whitening Kit was made for delicate mouths and is only $25.

Each syringe is filled with a 100% peroxide-free gentle whitening formula. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. You’ll see results within a week and have a smile that’s not eight shades lighter. Just fill the tray and click on it to start the fading process with NuBright’s own LED brightening technology. Again the formula is specially made for sensitive teeth and gums. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life. It’s enamel-safe, dentist recommended and cleared by the FDA.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

2-Pack: Solar Powered Bug Zapper Image : Sheilah Villari

With the Brood X cicadas on their way, it’s definitely time to start thinking about solutions to ward off bugs. I’ve even gotten my first mosquito bite of the year. Today you can get these two solar-powered bug zappers for 55% off their original price.

For just $18, grab two (or four) of these bug zappers to place around your yard and keep the critters at bay. These are a nice alternative to sprays or fumes, especially if you have kids or pets. They have two different light modes and are powered by the solar panel place atop each device. The auto sensor knows when to kick them on and off. Each is fifteen inches tall and easy to place in your backyard. And because it’s 2021, mosquitos are carrying more diseases than ever, so doing anything you can to keep them away from your barbeques, gardens, and sunbathing time is needed.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Andrew Hayward

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.

Better Love Pixie Wand Massager Image : Ella Paradis

Go ahead and treat yourself to a little goodie because self-care is important. You deserve a gift after surviving a stressful year. Let Ella Paradis help you have a relaxing May and honor a month dedicated to masturbation with this Better Love Pixie Wand Massager. It’s only $29 and a great way to engage in some self-love.

The Pixie Wand is here to help you conjure a little lady magic. It has ten settings and is very user-friendly. It’s also compact enough to take on adventures if you’re in the mood for sexy travel. While this wand is great for solo play, it can absolutely be fun with a significant other too. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and made from plush body-safe silicone. This is an enchanting vibe indeed.

Free shipping on all orders over $30.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJEHX7VM Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KJEHX7VM, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $44 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 2,600+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive to stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for first-time Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJATEN. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Mouth Armor Oral Care Essentials Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Mouth Armor’s Oral Care Essentials Set is ready to be the hero your teeth were looking for. This comprehensive set is 74% and worth every penny.

This set contains a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with four changeable heads and a Mouth Armor Water Flosser with four different attachments. The toothbrush packs a lot of power for its size and has 38,00 sonic motions per minute. After multiple tests, it boasts that it can run up to six weeks off a single charge. The water pick has three pressure types depending on your gum sensitivity. The different tools for the pick will help with stuck food or debris for a cleaner mouthfeel. It’s also a more fun way to floss, which is a task none of us do enough. This set is a great way to fight plaque and bacteria efficiently. You’ll get a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty, and everything comes with a sleek travel case and bag.

This will ship for $3.

Dissim Inverted Lighter Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re an avid candle lover like me, a good lighter that can do its job at many angles is what you need. Dissim’s Inverted Lighter is a Kickstarter champion and can help with candles and more with a premium soft flame.

By using standard butane, this adjustable flame can be lit in pretty much any direction. And being butane, this lighter produces a low-temperature candle flame. It’s easy to get that flame going with the ergonomic grip and is stable for precision. The design is patent-pending but works brilliantly for angled flames. You’ll be able to refill the tank making this a huge upgrade from harmful disposable lighters. Rad sites like Hypebeast have recommended this lighter, and now we are adding to that list too. Grab this today for 16% less and light up your life.

This will ship for $3.





Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $59 on Amazon right now, down 41% from its usual price.

