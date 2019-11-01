Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’ve been curious to give YouTube TV a try, and you could use a new streaming dongle, Walmart’s running a particularly enticing deal today. $59 gets you a month of YouTube TV (a $40 value, new accounts only), plus $15 in VUDU content, meaning the Stick itself is basically tossed in for about $4.



Amazon sells the Streaming Stick+ for $60 as well, and has the same YouTube TV promotion, but no VUDU credit.

The Streaming Stick+ supports 4K and HDR content, and its remote ingeniously includes a headphone jack which makes it easy to listen to your shows in bed without disturbing others.

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $28 today when you clip the $2 on-page coupon and use code ANKERPS2, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.

If you aren’t a professional photographer, but still value image quality and features in your drone, the DJI Mavic Air offers the best combination of portability, ease of use, and camera specs on the market.

The drone by itself usually costs $799 (it’s currently $750 on Amazon though), but today, that’ll get you the Fly More Combo for $850, including a carrying case, extra cables and adapters, propeller guards, spare propellers, and (this is key) three spare batteries. That’s an all-time low price for the bundle, which normally costs $1,000, and even then is well worth the premium.



I had a chance to fly one of these at Outpost this year, and as an old Phantom 2 owner, I was completely blown away. It folds up small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, but holds remarkably still in the air. Front and rear obstacle avoidance cameras keep it from crashing into a tree (or a person), and its gimbal-stabilized 4K camera can automatically track moving subjects, or perform pre-programmed shooting routines. You’ll have a ton of fun with this thing.

While Sony’s top-end (and still-great) noise canceling headphones from 2017 went on sale around Black Friday, deals were conspicuously absent for the 2018 Sony WH1000XM3s, which brought a number of worthwhile improvements, and continued to put Bose to shame.



That changes today though on MassGenie, where they’ve dropped to $300 from their usual $350, the best deal we’ve seen. That’s a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 17.6 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $50 with promo code ICNVM4KL.

Sound bars are usually associated with home theaters, but this miniature, USB-powered one will be right at home on your desk, underneath your computer monitor. It’s only $23 today with promo code KINJA147, which is a no brainer if you ever listen to audio through your computer’s terrible built-in speakers.

Logitech MX Sound Computer Speaker System | $60 | Amazon

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for an all-time low $60, or $40 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

Anker dominated the Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the second-generation, extra-portable SoundCore Mini 2 just got its best discount ever.

Clip the coupon on the page to get $9 off this remarkably loud speaker. Of course, it won’t sound as good as Anker’s bigger speakers but if portability is your primary concern, this IPX7 rated unit is the one to buy.

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today with promo code SDCLIFE2.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $280 for 32GB and $355 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code for the 3-in-1 model.



With TPE shells, reinforced wiring, and large, durable collars, Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables are built like tanks, and can hold up to even serial cable abusers. And if they somehow do stop working, Anker’s lifetime warranty means that you can swap them out for a new one for free.



Today on Amazon, promo code CABK8434 will get you a 10' Lightning cable for just $10, in whatever color you want. I have one of these tucked into my couch cushions. It’s long enough to comfortably reach anywhere on the couch, and durable enough to withstand me tugging on it when it gets stuck between cushions, or under the dog.

If you need a USB-C version, the 6' one is just $8 with code CABKA848, or you can get a 3' version with 10 Gbps data transfer speeds for $15 with code CABK8485.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $24, no promo code required.

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $17 right now. That’s not quite as cheap as the short-lived $15 deal we saw over the holidays, but it’s still a solid value.



At $23 (with promo code 1549VL86), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

I know, I know. $280 is a lot to spend on an air purifier. Let alone a refurbished one. But come on, look at this thing. With no visible blades, you could put your arm straight through the Dyson Cool Link. It also has a true HEPA filtration system (those don’t come cheap, even from other manufacturers), and with built-in Wi-Fi, you can even control it and monitor your room’s air quality from your phone, even if you’re away from home.



Just note that if you’re a Prime member, you can save $6 on shipping.

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and some of the only garbage holders that you’ll actually want to keep out on display, rather than hiding in a cabinet. And today, Amazon’s marked the grandaddy of them all down to $160, a match for an all-time low.



Advertisement

That’s a lot to spend on a garbage receptacle, I know, but this thing has every feature you could want, and it’ll last you for decades. Two side-by-side inner containers let you store your trash and recycling inside the same can, and when you remove your trash bag, you’ll find a unique single-bag dispenser right inside so you don’t forget to add a new one. Because we all know that feeling of tossing some gross, wet garbage into a trash can that we forgot to line. Not fun.

On the outside, the whole thing’s made of gorgeous stainless steel, its pedal is rated for 150,000 steps, it has a silent close lid, and it’s even backed by a 10 year warranty. Is it possible to love a trash can? I think it just might be.

This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $17 today with promo code VF95G48L. That could be one for each side of your house!

Go full steam ahead on a new, discounted accessory for your Instant Pot. Thanks to today’s Amazon Gold Box, steamer baskets from Hatrigo that are made to fit 3-quart, 6-quart and 8-quart Instant Pots are marked down to just $15, $16, and $17, respectively. The basket features a silicone handle (silicone, as we know, cools down faster than metal), and can fit a combination of vegetables, eggs, or any other foods you can think to steam.

Get caffeinated with this 15% off coupon on 12 packs of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. They have two espresso and cream drinks (both light and regular) for about $1 per can after you use the coupon and add Subscribe & Save savings, plus salted caramel and Cubano for a few bucks more. Try finding anything at an actual Starbucks for about $1.



Just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Hydro Flask aficionados know that retiring color sales are a great chance to save on rarely-discounted drinkware. They also give you the panache of owning a Hydro Flask that people can’t buy anymore; just because the colors are being retired doesn’t mean they aren’t great.

For a limited time, you can save 25% at checkout on a variety of tumblers, bottles, coolers, and slings in Flamingo, Blueberry, Mint, Lava, and Storm. I’m pretty partial to Lava myself, Blueberry looks as effervescent as a game of Splatoon, and Storm is a very understated blue gray that’ll never be out of fashion.

Use promo code BBFS1-V8S59 for free shipping.

The Dyson V7 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a brand new one on Amazon today for $240, plus a 5% coupon, down from its usual $324. We see refurbished Dyson deals pretty frequently, but this is a great chance to save one that’s unsullied by any previous owners.

No need to weigh the pros and cons of this deal; we did it for you, and deemed this $37 OXO Good Grips Food Scale worth the cost. Featuring an 11-pound capacity, this cordless scale can weigh in pounds, ounces or grams, and it has an easy-to-read display that actually pulls away from the base so its visible while weighing larger bowls or plates. Now that’s worth it’s weight in, well, whatever food you’re weighing on this thing.



If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its post-holiday shopping event, marking down thousands of used items going for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from vacuums, furniture, laptops, and monitors.

Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, the discount will be shown at checkout.

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off bedding, decor, wall art, window treatments, tapestries, throws, and more, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces or candles; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially because I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $33. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



When you run out of closet hanging space, you could keep shoving all of your clothes to one side to make room, rendering them both wrinkled and impossible to find, or you could just spend $8 on this Whitmor over-the-door hanging rack. Hang it in the laundry room, in your bathroom, or even on the inside of your closet door to create plenty of extra space.



Moscow Mules are already my favorite drink, but I have a feeling that they would taste even better when sipped out of one of these cool stainless steel mugs with a gunmetal finish from Pier 1 — and not just because they’re on sale for $2 each. Wait. Actually, yeah, that’s why. What can I say? Deals are delicious.



Note: If you decide to buy 30 Moscow Mule mugs, or $49 worth of something else at Pier 1, use the code FREESHIP49 to get free shipping.

Even if you don’t need to buy diapers, you should send word of this $4 Pampers coupon on Amazon to all the parents of young children in your life. When combined with optional Subscribe & Save savings, the discounts can add up, and most parents will tell you that every dollar counts. The coupon works on a dozen different boxes, so no matter what size your baby is, you should be able to take advantage.

A little self care can go a long way, and TriggerPoint’s AcuCurve massage cane lets you give yourself much needed massages, no assistance required. The various curves and nodes let you use it in a variety of places, including the muscles around your spine pinning it against the wall, your shoulder by pulling on it from the front, or even your calves and feet while sitting down.



At an all-time low $10, it costs about as much as, what, five minutes at a masseuse? Buy it, it’ll make you feel better.

If you like to keep a pocket knife on you (to open up all of those Kinja Deals purchases, obviously), Gerber’s Pocket Square is housed inside a contoured aluminum handle that doesn’t necessarily look like a knife when it’s folded up. It’s probably not the most ergonomic blade Gerber makes, but if you ask me, it’s one of the best looking. Get it for $24 on Amazon today, an all-time low.



The pro of using a tumbler over a traditional water bottle is, obviously, the straw. The con, therefore, is an increased risk of spills, since the straw needs to have a place to go. But the Contigo Autoclose Tumbler has completely solved that problem, thus creating a tumbler that’s pretty much perfect. And right now, you can get one in the Clear/Monaco color combination for just $10, $1 away from its all time lowest price.

The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own bedroom and bathroom, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale, happening now. Take up to 70% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including mattresses, vanities, throw pillows, window treatments, and linens, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $25 with promo code KINJAVEQ, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.



It’s ultra quiet, and has two adjustable nozzles for better vapor distribution throughout the room. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Keep your drinks cold with one of these two discounted travel mugs. On top of being $3 to $6 less than usual, the Contigo brand is beloved by many of our readers because of their leak-proof seal.

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $36, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly to other First Alert alarms throughout your home to create a safety web. If one alarm goes off, they’ll all go off, and a voice will tell you where the danger lies.

At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Krud Kutter is an invaluable tool in your kitchen cleaning arsenal, especially for your largest messes, and $6 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on a bottle. Don’t let Jolie Kerr down by missing this deal.



Blackbeard Armada Nonstick Cookware | Kickstarter

I’ve never been a huge fan of nonstick pans—why buy a pan that will wear out in a couple of years when cast iron or stainless steel will last forever?—but they certainly have their uses for certain kinds of foods, and Blackbeard’s pans are some of the best I’ve ever tried.

Designed with the help of Michelin-starred chefs, Blackbeard pans combine a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction with a totally unique nonstick cooking surface. A a thin mesh of steel dimples and honeycombs prevents metal utensils from directly scratching the nonstick surface, which Blackbeard claims more than doubles the pan’s lifespan.

They sent me a frying pan to try out, and naturally, I went straight to frying eggs. While the metal mesh did seem to grab onto the whites a bit more than you’d expect in a regular nonstick pan, they still flipped with ease, leaving only a few charred bits behind that wiped right off with a paper towel. On the continuum of cooking on a steel pan vs. cooking on a pure nonstick, the surface behaved much more like the latter, while the pan seemed to heat up nearly as quickly and evenly as my beloved All-Clad.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

The company’s first pan was a Kickstarter hit, and is already in backers’ hands. But now, they’re back with the Blackbeard “Armada,” a full line of pans for every type of meal. You can buy one, or buy them all, and you’ll be saving a bunch compared to their expected MSRP once they release this summer.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 196', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. Get it for just $26 with promo code O3JTOPJ7.



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking 30% off their entire site with promo code THIRTY, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through the weekend, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.

Watch out! Time is quickly ticking away to get an iconic Movado for less than three figures, and you might miss your chance if you don’t act now. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a range of men’s and women’s styles from the luxury watch line, taking half off or more in most cases. But these discounted timepieces are within reach for your wrist today only, so buy one before the clock runs out.