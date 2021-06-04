Friday's Best Deals: Resident Evil Village, Razer Kishi, PlayStation Now, Eufy HomeVac S11 Go, Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle

While you’re home waiting for your turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $20!! And what do you gain with this bundle, you ask? Well, a bunch of stuff including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d need to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just one of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $20, which is like 115% off (well actually it’s 99.5% off, but join me in the drama), so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones

Amazon shoppers can take 43% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members. This deal will run until June 7.

Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds

On the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds? Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 buds are cheap, plus they have some features you might not expect at this price point. Currently marked down 15% to $42 at Amazon, these waterproof buds have a wirelessly-chargeable battery case and have serious battery life at nine hours per charge with another three full charges available in the case. Amazon customers give ‘em a strong 4.6-star rating—fantastic at this price, especially.



Save up To 50% on Echo Devices

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.



That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in December 2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 05/31/2021.

New Horizons Sling Bag (Nintendo Switch)

This Nintendo Switch case probably passes for an actually fashion accessory better than any other case on the market. It has a real designer look to it—so much so that you barely even notice the cold, sad eyes of Tom Nook staring back at you. The color scheme matches that of the Animal Crossing edition Nintendo Switch, but nothing is stopping you from carrying your launch day console around in this puppy.. err... tanuki.

Nyko Charge Arc (PlayStation 5)

I keep refreshing Best Buy, Target, Amazon, hoping to grab a PS5, but I’m always too late. We may not have a PS5 yet, but when we do have one, we’re going to want to start playing as soon as possible and as long as possible. This controller charging stand can charge two controllers at once and plugs into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging. Always make sure you have at least one charged controller and never stop gaming.

Resident Evil Village (PC)

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version of Resident Evil Village for $42 at Eneba by using the code VillagePeople at checkout. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want to make sure you’re set through next summer, you can get 12 months of PS Plus and 12 months of PS Now for $44 each. PS Plus is an especially good value for new PlayStation 5 owners right now, as it gives you immediate access to an entire library of PS4 classics via the PS Plus Collection. Even if you’re not planning on playing online anytime soon, having games like Persona 5 and Bloodborne on your new console without having to buy them is a nice touch.

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play a few months back (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s xCloud service is available to play on phones. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly becoming more widely available in 2021.

If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $68 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s. Meanwhile, the iPhone version is down to $82 right now, a new Amazon low.

The concept of the Joy-Con always to me always felt brilliant on paper, but then falls apart in practice (and I don’t even mean the drift). Most of the time, I only ever need two controllers, but every-so-often I have enough people over that we’re playing four player Mario Kart. Having two sets of Joy-Cons primarily used as two full controllers with the occasional split to support four players is a great bang for my buck. Though, once I actually have the sideways Joy-Con in my hand, I just wish I had a full controller instead. It’s awkwardly small to hold and my hands cramp with nothing to wrap my palms around.

I can personally vouch for these Joy-Con grips as one of the best accessory purchases I’ve made for my Switch. These put just enough meat on the bones to bring in that necessary extra ergonomic comfort while maintaining the philosophy of the Joy-Con design. They even come with little nubs to put on the joysticks to give them the length you might be used to on a more standard controller. All color variants are on sale for various prices under $12 with the exception of the yellow pair which are still at $16.

Banpresto JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Jotaro Kujo

So I’m only partway through Stardust Crusaders and it’s easily my favorite arc so far. The stands are increasingly wacky, the line-reads are ridiculous, and it’s a nonstop joy. But I have one question about Jotaro’s head that has left me scratching my own. Is that hair? Is that a hat? Is it both? How is it both? There is no separation so how can it be both? Okay I suppose that is several questions, just all surrounding the same thing. We can find out the answer together though by pre-ordering this Jotaro statue for $49, previously listed at $66. Let’s do it. Plus ULTRA!!! (oh shit wrong show).

These are a couple of solid racing games and you can get them for real cheap today. Dare I say... dirt cheap. You’re right. I shouldn’t say it. That’s a low hanging fruit and we’re better than that here at Kinja. So instead I will say get them for DiRT cheap. Ah, see? Now it’s stylized the same way as the title in case you didn’t get it the first time. And speaking of getting it, you can get digital codes for the Xbox One versions of both DiRT Rally and DiRT 4 for $3 each on Eneba. Redeem the code COLINISTHEGOAT at checkout.

Dead Cells Prisoner's Edition (PS4)

A new year means new opportunities to drop money on crazy gaming collector’s items with no regard for your wallet. I’m usually immune to it, but even I’ve been succumbing recently, buying steelbooks and special editions. This special physical version of Dead Cells is really tempting me to take it to the next level though. The PS4 version of the roguelike’s Prisoner’s Edition is down to $75 on Amazon and it’s stacked with extras. It includes a 8.5" statue of the game’s protagonist and a 7" vinyl soundtrack. That game’s got jams, so the latter is especially appealing. A DLC code for the Bad Seed DLC is included too, and the entire thing is housed in a snazzy metal tin. So I need this? No. But do I deserve a damn reward for surviving 2020? I’d argue yes for the purposes of making a crazy purchase.

$50 PSN Gift Card

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $43 at Eneba when you use the code DAYSOFPLAYPROMO at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

School of Game Design Lifetime Membership

Have you ever been playing a game and gone into armchair developer mode? You know what I mean. It’s that time where you start to rant about what the developers should have done, regardless of whether or not that was possible. If you’re one of those people, perhaps you’d be interested in learning how to make games yourself. You can currently grab a lifetime membership to the School of Game Design for $49 via StackSocial. This would usually cost you close to $6,000, so, uh, this is quite a deal. You’ll get access to an extensive training library that’ll teach you how to make 2D and 3D games that you won’t lose access to. That’s all for less than the price of a full retail AAA game.

$50 Nintendo Gift Card

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $44 today at Eneba when using the promo code 50STARTOFJUNE. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $6 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $45 at Amazon. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

6-Piece Spirit Linen Cotton Towel Set

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 76% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are 100% cotton and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in eight different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Choose from the solid or popcorn pattern. They’re available in White, Nirvana, Birch, Raspberry Radiance, Silver Filigree, Lunar Rock, Infinity Blue, or Surf Spray.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $250, but right now Amazon is offering 36% off the HomeVac S11 Go in both black and white, landing at just $160 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code eufyEase at checkout. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for only $80 when you enter promo code EUFYE8222 at checkout, a $20 total savings off the list price. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually going to the door, and this battery-powered version stays charged for up to 120 days and easily mounts to your home. You’ll need to provide a microSD card, though.

It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Easine H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Ready for a headache-free cleaning solution? Still in Spring sprucing mod? Well, Easine’s H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is here to help. Today at MorningSave, take $101 off and get an efficient and thorough dust-free home.

This five-pound cordless vacuum has two different roller brushes to tackle any surface or carpet length. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about forty minutes of a single charge, so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with ease to maneuver makes it a lot easier on stairs and all the other hard-to-reach places. A built-in LED light lets you see better in dark areas to ensure a thorough cleaning. The detachable battery means you can swap and keep going for a day of deep cleaning. The dust bin is twice the capacity of most on the market. This you’re emptying less and sprucing up more without interruption.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 25% on this right now.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers, it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support, you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $17 today.

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle; they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous, making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe, and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle, no worries, they’re safe there too.

Free two-day shipping for all Prime members.

Vava HEPA Air Purifier

Tired of breathing in the filthy quarantine air pervading your home? You don’t HAVE to keep torturing yourself: the Vava air purifier is $30 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and enter our exclusive promo code KINJAQID4 at checkout.

Built to cover sizable rooms as large as 1,350 square feet, this HEPA air filter also uses a built-in UV light to help kill airborne viruses and bacteria. Grab an extra HEPA filter for $27 right now with a coupon clip to save yourself the hassle of buying a replacement filter in 6-8 months.

Advertisement

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $449 right now because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.



I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

This post was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 11/17/2020, and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 05/31/2021.

Naipo Shiatsu Massager

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $30 (down from $50) when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code K3W4C37Y at checkout, you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs.

The heat relaxes your muscles, while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. Many, many people have gotten satisfaction out of this massager, as evidenced by a 4.4-star rating from 25,000+ reviews.

20% off Sale Items

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the summer items roll in. Until June 6, take an additional 20% off anything in the sale section. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more. Grab something for yourself or a loved one; use the code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Scrunchies are having a moment again. These Mickey and Minnie ones pop in three different tropical designs. Throw this colorful accessory on your wrist, and never worry about not being able to get your hair up. These will keep you cool this summer in many ways.

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This Grogu crop top is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a cotton-poly blend that’s boxy cut with a raw-edge hem. Very chic. There’s also Mandalorian lettering on the top of the shoulders that certainly adds a badass level to this comfy tee.

This Disney Dogs backpack is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.



The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.





Whether you enjoyed the film or not, it’s a lot more inarguable how damn good the soundtrack is in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The Seven Evil Exes Edition features every song from the movie as well as several unreleased tracks. For vinyl collector’s, this might be worth it alone for the Brie Larson version of Black Sheep which may or may not have made it on my Spotify Wrapped two years in a row.

The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook

HBO Max has opened the doors for many more North Americans to fall in love Studio Ghibli. Though, there is still a place in our hearts for physical media. If you’re one to collect physical media, you may know the worldwide beloved films of the Studio Ghibli library have slowly but surely been releasing as beautiful sleek steelbooks . Latest to the bunch is The Secret World of Arrietty. by Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. The steelbook is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $22.

Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition

Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! Over $75 off on Amazon.

World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook

Video game cookbooks are such an interesting concept. Especially when food and cooking are either such a small or just completely absent aspect of the game which the recipes are supposed to be from. I never fully got into World of Warcraft, but I imagine cooking is actually present at least in this series so it makes a bit more sense to release an official cookbook. I didn’t have a good enough computer during its supposed golden years. Though, what I do have now is my own kitchen in my apartment. Time to get what I imagine is the exact World of Warcraft experience by whipping up some Gnomeregan Gnuggets and Arden Apple Pie.

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition

So since the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, several times a week I have gone to the Steam page, hovered over purchase, only to close out of the store. I adored this trilogy, imperfections and all. Though I have not touched the series since Mass Effect 3's final Citadel DLC released in 2013. I would love to go back and play through this masterpiece, but I just know deep down that if I buy it, I’ll end up playing partway through the first game before getting bored and moving onto something else. It’s not that I won’t think the first game holds up. I just can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a long game through to the end. The sweet spot for my attention span lately has been games I can finish in about ten hours. So if you’re like me, the best way to relive the Mass Effect trilogy will be getting this book for $31 and looking at all this cool art.



If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $129 on Amazon right now. That’s a $30 savings off the list price.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160 right now, or $39 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $197 ($52 off).