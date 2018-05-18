Celebrate the fact it’s Friday with a giant REI sale, a couple discounted weighted blankets, a Brother all-in-one laser printer, and more.
BEST TECH DEALS
If you’re like me, every time you get into your car, you find a cable, and plug your phone in to charge. And every time you get out of the car, you unplug it. While that’s not particularly onerous, it certainly adds up over time, but you can take those seconds back with this ingenious dash mount.
The iOttie One Touch Wireless is the same iOttie dash mount that you know and love, but with a Qi charging pad built right in. Now all you’ll have to do is slap your compatible phone into place, and it’ll start charging automatically. It’s one of those small conveniences that you won’t be able to live without once you’ve tried it. It doesn’t go on sale often, but today’s deal is about $9 less than usual.
If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 32" each, and it’s just $25 today with promo code PKJKYKHF.
Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $24 (with promo code D5H22AGT), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.
Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2705DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today, if you don’t mind buying a refurb.
Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 30 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 35 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.
Anker’s recently broke out all of their audio products into a new SoundCore band, and they marked the launch by releasing their first ever over-ear headphones.
The Soundcore by Anker Vortex features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them in wired mode if you forgot to charge them. They also fold up for easy transport in your bag, and of course, come with Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.
For a limited time, you can save $20 off the launch price of $70, no code required.
Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.
There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today with promo code 20WBV9ZS, with Prime shipping. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.
If you’ve been curious to try computer glasses, but were scared off by the sky-high price of Gunnars, Velocifire will sell you a set for $16 today with promo code EVCKXW8Z. If you aren’t familiar, the appeal of these things is that they block out the blue light that emanates from the screens we stare at all day, which can cause eyestrain, headaches, and even insomnia. They do not, however, block bad tweets, which can cause the same symptoms.
Our readers’ favorite USB travel charger pulls double duty as a USB battery pack, and you can get one for $21 on Amazon right now with promo code ANKERFS1, about $5 less than usual. This is one of Anker’s more illusive discounts; it’s the first deal we’ve seen on the Fusion since February.
I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours on sale.
Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.
Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.
There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.
If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1700 today on MassDrop, or $2400 for 65", both hundreds less than you’d find on Amazon.
As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.
We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome. Because if you’re splurging on an OLED TV anyway, then why not, right?
The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEYH04 at checkout to get it for $11.
Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.
The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $375 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.
Once you have a Qi-compatible phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads scattered around your house. This one from iClever can charge compatible Android phones at 10W, or iPhones at the standard 5W, and it’s just $10 today with promo code HAPPY099.
Update: Promo code VLVWCS5Z is working now, if you had trouble this morning.
A monitor shelf can raise your display to a more ergonomic height, and give you back some valuable desk space in the process. This one’s nothing fancy, but it’ll get the job done for just $12 with promo code VLVWCS5Z.
If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.
Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.
This RGB strip includes a remote to change the color, and you can get it for $12 today with code YAD3U2HB. It’s designed for TVs up to 60", and if yours is smaller, you can actually cut the strip to length.
DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.
For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.
VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.
Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:
- One month for $6 | Usually $7
- One year for $35 | Usually $40
- Three years for $90 | Not offered to the general public at all
These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.
BEST HOME DEALS
If you have trouble unwinding and turning off your brain at the end of the day, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. We’ve seen a lot of deals on 15 pound blankets lately, but today, ANJEE has not just a 15lb blanket, but a 20 pounder on sale as well. The 15lb is $110, but you can upgrade to five more pounds of relaxation for $128. Just make sure you pay attention to the right promo code.
Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Memorial Day sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.
To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SUMMER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.
The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Memorial Day, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.
You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular one has a $20 coupon on Amazon today.
Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $70-$98 today after the coupon, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.
You spend a third of your life sleeping, so you should get a pillow you really love. If you’re a side sleeper, this Remedy memory foam pillow is specially designed with you in mind.
Its contour design keeps your neck and back in alignment, and it even has a little pocket for your ear. Selling for around ~$25 at other retailers around the web, this $14 price tag on Woot is a steal.
I know it’s important that in the springtime, plants like, come back to life and stuff. But boy, could I do without the allergies.
Today only, Amazon’s running a big sale on medicines and equipment to help you cope, including eye drops, Claritin, and even air purifiers, all shipped to your door. This is a Gold Box deal, so these prices will be gone in the blink of a dry, irritated eye.
These sheet sets have deep pockets, but you don’t have to thanks to this one-day sale. Amazon’s taking about $10 off these Callista 100% cotton sheet sets in a variety of colors and sizes.
They’re all 300-thread count with a sateen weave and 15-inch deep pockets. Sateen sheets are designed to be softer than other weave patterns, but are also a little warmer as well, so just note that if you tend to get hot when you sleep. These aren’t the fanciest sheets in the world, but if you aren’t too picky, these are at their lowest prices we’ve ever seen.
We’ve posted a couple of deals on these pan organizers lately, but this the first one with adjustable tiers, so it will fit more than just the thinner frying pans. It’s just $17 with promo code ZZ2MU43N.
In addition to giving you easy to access to all the pans, not stacking your pans directly on top of each other will stop you from accidentally scratching them up, which makes this especially nice for nonstick pans.
Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $18 on Amazon.
This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.
Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is the best we’ve seen in several months, and ‘tis the season for cold coffee.
What Casper did for mattresses, Burrow has done for couches. The online sofa store lets you pick your your couch’s size, its fabric, its leg color, and even the height of its arms, add a chaise sectional or ottoman if you want, and get it shipped to your front door for free. If you don’t like it, you even get 30 days to return it.
Shane tried out Burrow’s offerings over on Gear, and came away impressed. And as someone who went couch shopping about a year ago, I really wish I’d known about it, as traditional furniture shopping is only one or two circles of hell away from car haggling.
So if you want to upgrade that couch you bought off Craigslist in college and get yourself something nice, our exclusive promo code KD100 will take $100 off any $1,000+ Burrow order, which is the best deal you’ll find on the web.
We all know that hang-drying clothes is better for them in the long run than using a dryer, but it’s just such a pain to find places to hang them all. This $22 rack looks to solve that with two tiers of drying racks, built-in clothes hangers, and a fold-up design that allows it to fit into the corner beside your washing machine when not in use. Be sure to enter code 8RBKTK95 at checkout.
If you haven’t made your summer vacation plans yet, may I suggest St. Kitts?
The brand new Park Hyatt St. Kitts is running a pretty incredible promotion right now, as first noticed by The Points Guy, that offers your fourth night free, plus a $300 resort credit per person, which you can spend on spa treatments, meals, and more during your stay.
All you have to do is search for a 4+ night stay on the hotel’s site, and be sure you’re selecting a room from the “4th Night Free With Credit” tab. This tab averages out the price of the four nights, including the free one, so if you see a room for $300 (which seems to be the going rate for a standard room), you’ll pay $1,200 plus tax for a four night stay, not $900. That same room would normally sell for $400 per night to non-Hyatt rewards members, but it seems like members get cheaper rates in the range of $340.
That’s a pretty great deal on its face for one of Hyatt’s nicest properties, but the $300 resort credit is what really makes this deal incredible. That credit is per person, not per room, so if you brought three other people with you, you’d get nearly as much value in resort credit as what you spent on the room. Just be sure you’re entering the correct number of guests when you search for availability.
As always, we recommend paying for your stay with a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve, or the Amex Platinum, which will net you a ton of valuable points, plus extra benefits like trip delay insurance and airport lounge access on your way to the island.
If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save $40 off your next 2+ night, $400+ hotel stay through Expedia with promo code KINJADEALS40.
The asterisk here is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatts, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and you’ll have to complete your trip prior to the end of September. Safe travels!
You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $9 on Amazon. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.
We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.
If you have any furniture you’ve been anxious to replace, you can save up to 70% off home goods from this huge Wayfair Summer Sale. Peruse their bed and bath discounts, home decor selection, outdoor gear, and more, and you’re sure to find at least a couple things you like. Just remember, shipping is free on any orders over $49.
BEST LIFESTYLE DEALS
The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.
If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.
If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off items from brands like Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Plus, grab 30% off one full-price Arc’teryx item as well.
Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!
What better way to get ready for the better weather than taking 20% off any order of $25+ from Under Armour Outlet? Use the code GETGEAR and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).
If you’ve been eyeing a piece from Everlane for the upcoming four-day weekend, but didn’t want to deal with paying extra shipping costs, now’s your chance. Today only, Everlane is giving you free two-day shipping on everything they sell, including their expanded Choose What You Pay section.
If you want an exercise bike for your home, but you don’t have a ton of space, this foldable recumbent model from Sunny Health might be just what you’re looking for, and it costs less than just a few months of a gym membership.
The bike uses magnetic resistance for silent operation, and even includes arm resistance bands so you can get a full body workout. But perhaps most impressively at this price, it has a pulse rate monitor and digital screen that tracks your stats as you pedal.
Today’s price is an all-time low and $30-$50 less than usual, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.
Amazon’s back at it again with the sample boxes, this time offering up eight or more protein bars, vitamins, snacks, and other nutrition & wellness samples. You’ll pay $7 to get the box, but you’ll also get $7 to spend on a full-sized version of your favorite sample, so it’s a wash.
You can keep pretty much everything you need within arms’ reach with this Coleman camping chair. It comes complete with a small cushioned cooler (capacity for up to 4 cans and some ice) and a big mesh pocket for your phone, magazine, book, whatever else you might need. Very rarely below $20, you can pick up the black chair for only $17, while it lasts.
BEST MEDIA DEALS
Most of Humble’s ebook bundles focus on self-help and educational titles, but the Super Nebula Author Showcase bundle features 42 (!!) works of speculative fiction that you can read on the device of your choice. Featured authors include the likes of Octavia Butler, James Morrow, and Tim Powers, and you can download all of the books for as little as $20, or pledge just $1 to unlock this first tier of 10.
BEST GAMING DEALS
It’s novelty pool float season, y’all, so hang on tight.
The Intex Inflatabull is exactly what you think it is. One person rides the bull, and everyone else grabs the handles on the outside to make it shake. It seems like a concussion waiting to happen, but sometimes you’ve just got to grab life by the horns.
This just launched on Amazon at $35, but it costs more from most places around the web.
If you were waiting for a good discount to dive back into the world of XCOM, Chrono.gg is offering up the complete XCOM 2 collection for $45, which is a whopping $55 less than buying it on Steam directly. That includes the base game, the absolutely stellar War of the Chosen DLC, plus a few smaller DLC packs. Good luck, Commander.
Update: This sale ends at the end of this week, so get downloading!
While we’ve seen better deals on a lot of these games as physical copies, Amazon’s limited-time digital sale event is still worth a look for any Xbox One owner, especially if you prefer to download games.
You can see all of the deals here, but a few of our favorites are below. Be sure to drop your own recommendations in the comments too.
Humble’s new PC gaming bundle is all about multiplayer games, and it has a true headliner in the form of Rocket League, a game that will lead to a serious decline in your work and erosion in the relationships you hold most dear.
You’ll have to pay $14 to get Rocket League, but Humble Monthly subscribers will also get a $2 wallet credit with their purchase. Several other games are also available at lower price tiers, if you already have Rocket League.
The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.
So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.
- Buy Just Cause 3 XL Edition | $7 | Humble
- FREE Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition | Humble
- XCOM 2 Collection | $45 | Chrono.gg