Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

REI’s Labor Day Sale, a refurb Ninja Coffee Bar, and Sunday Scaries CBD products lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

School is starting back up across the country. Check out of back-to-school roundup, which we’re updating daily, for all of the best deals. Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GoPro has been taking a beating on Wall Street, but its cameras are still best-in-class. And today on Amazon, you can save on the entire HERO7 lineup, including an unprecedented $70 discount on the high-end Black model.



The Black can capture 4K/60 footage, while the Silver can caps out at 4K/30, and the White is limited to 1440p footage at 60 FPS. Given that the Black and White are $70 and $30 off, respectively, while the Silver is almost $100 off, I’d say that’s almost definitely the one you should go for, unless you really need 4K/60 for some reason. For more on the differences between the models to help you decide, check out Gizmodo’s coverage.

Photo: Amazon

One nice thing about USB-C-powered laptops is that you don’t have to lug your charger around with you around the house or to the office: you can just buy spare, inexpensive chargers, and keep them wherever you need them.



Advertisement

This GaN (rather than silicon) charger from Anker pumps out 60W, essentially the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, and yet, it’s 35% smaller. And at $31 (with promo code KINJA263), it’s also quite a bit cheaper.

Don’t forget to grab a cable!

Photo: Goal Zero

Goal Zero has been turning out camp-friendly power and lighting solutions for years, and their Labor Day sale is a rare chance to save on four of their best products.



Advertisement

Yeti 1400 Lithium: a massive lithium power bank with two AC outlets, USB-C Power Delivery, and the ability to charge a smartphone 70 times, run a refrigerator for nearly a day, or power a small LCD TV for 14 hours, making it perfect for tailgating. You can also add solar panels to extend its life. Priced at $1,440, down from $1,800.

Sherpa 100 AC: A portable, airline-approved battery pack with USB-C, Qi wireless charging, and an AC outlet. It’s the AC outlet that sets it apart from the Sherpa 100 PD, which we wrote about here. Priced at $240 from the usual $300, and matched at Amazon.

Nomad 7 Plus: A foldable, 7W solar panel that you can attach to the outside of a backpack to charge your phone while you hike or camp. Down to $80 from the usual $100.

Advertisement

Lighthouse 400: A 400 lumen electric lantern that can also recharge your phone, and includes a hand crank to allow you to recharge the battery in the backcountry. Down to $56 from $70, and matched at Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hello, my name is Shep McAllister, and I’m a gadget pack rat. I can’t leave for an overnight trip without, like, 10 different cables, three wall chargers, and two battery packs, of which I will use, at most, two, one, and one, respectively.



Advertisement

If you’re in the same boat as me, you could try to be more mindful and pack like normal human being (lol), or you could get this big gadget organizer bag for just $9 with promo code KDFTJGMK. It can hold tablets up to 9.7", plus over a dozen cables, and a bunch of assorted chargers too.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it’s upgraded, rugged cousins for less today, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box.



Both speakers are water resistant, offer solid sound, and can connect to your devices via Bluetooth. However, there are a few key differences. The Solo offers half the power and is promised to last 10 hours v.s. the Angle 3's 14. Of course, both are good for chilling out poolside.

Advertisement

Life tip: If you’re going to listen to your music in a public place, just make sure it’s only audible to you and your friends. Be considerate of your neighbors please.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. So these prices will stick around for the day, or until sold out.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Photo: Amazon

Need some extra outlets on your desk, by your nightstand, or at the airport? Anker’s newest and smallest power strip includes two AC outlets and two USB charging ports, and it’s just $20 with promo code ANKER192.



Advertisement

One nice touch: The AC plug is flat, so you can easily stick this behind a couch or desk where a regular power strip’s plug might not easily fit.

Photo: Amazon

With its industrial-chic coil design and magnetic spray head, the Kraus Nola is one of the best looking and most practical kitchen faucets out there, which is no doubt why it was a finalist in our reader Co-Op just a few short months ago.



If you happen to be in the market for a kitchen faucet upgrade, $156 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year on the version with the heavy duty commercial spring design, so place your order before the deal runs dry.

Photo: Home Depot

Is your bathroom in need of some desperate TLC? If you’ve wanted to ditch that old tile and rip the vanity right out of the wall, now is the perfect time to remodel. You can get up to 35% off bathroom vanities at Home Depot.



Advertisement

From the Home Decorators Collection, you can get a green, black, or white vanity with a sink that has a Carrera marble countertop for 35% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the panache of the Dremel brand, but this inexpensive WEN rotary tool is actually one of the top selling rotary tools on Amazon. That’s largely due to its low price tag, but it also has pretty solid reviews, and should be a great help for most home improvement projects for just $18.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Ninja Coffee Bar can help even the most clueless coffee drinker make barista-level drinks, and right now you can get a refurb for a low $50.



Advertisement

The big feature here is Ninja’s Auto-iQ system, which intelligently updates the water level based on the the drink you want to make—just don’t cheap out on your beans. This model is $25 more expensive on Amazon, and upwards of $100 if you want to buy it new.

Just note that this deal is only available today, or until sold out. So pick it up before someone else grabs yours.

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $175 if you’re okay with a refurbished model. This is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen, but still a solid bargain.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Label all the things with this discounted label maker. Is this your brick of cheese or your roommates? Never guess again. It’s basically $15 for peace of mind.



Advertisement

Maybe after you make clear what’s yours, your roommate will stop using your honey. I mean, it’s an $8 bottle of hot honey... they can buy their own. Goddammit, stop touching my honey.

... um, yeah. Labels.

Photo: Walmart

We’re deep in the heart of mini fridge season at the moment, and if you still haven’t picked one up for your back-to-school needs, this $99 model is one of the coolest we’ve seen.



The 3.2 cubic foot fridge from Frigidaire includes storage space for drink cans, a small freezer compartment, a retro style handle, and best of all, a front face that acts as a dry erase board. Now you can warn your roommate not to eat your frozen taquitos right there on the fridge.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse (( (Unsplash)

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Big Blanket Co. Weighted Blanket | Kickstarter

Big Blanket Co. specializes in—wait for it—big blankets. And now, they’re finally coming out with a really big weighted blanket.

Checking in at 120" x 100" and a whopping 30 pounds, this is, without question, the biggest weighted blanket out there. It’s big enough to share on the couch, and even big enough to use as a comforter on a king bed. It also ships with a washable duvet cover so you don’t have to actually wash the weighted blanket insert, which would probably be impossible without commercial-grade equipment.



Advertisement

I will say, as someone that normally uses a smaller, 25 pound blanket, the sheer size of the Big Blanket means the weight is distributed over a larger area, and thus, less heavy-feeling on the body. If you’re used to a 15 pound blanket, the Big Blanket will probably have a similarly cozy and stress-reducing feel, albeit one you can share with a partner. But I do wish the Big Blanket was available with 40 or even 50 pound versions.

The Big Blanket weighted blanket is available now on Kickstarter from $229, in a variety of colors. Shipments are expected in November, right as it starts to get cold out.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD products could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can score extra savings on the already-discounted CBD Side Piece bundle with promo code SIDEPIECE.



The Side Piece bundle includes a bottle of the standard gummies, plus a bottle of stronger CBD tincture, which you can add to your drink, drop straight onto your tongue, or incorporate into various foods as you see fit. Purchased separately, these products would set you back $114, but if you use promo code SIDEPIECE and choose the monthly plan (which you can cancel any time), you’ll get them for $69. Nice.

Photo: REI

REI’s Labor Day Sale is always one of the company’s biggest sales of the year. In fact, you could think of it as REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.



Advertisement

For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Just because it’s a Labor Day Sale doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

The sale also seems to be particularly heavy on camping gear, including REI’s Half Dome Tent (our readers’ favorite for backpacking), Magma sleeping bags (men | women), MSR’s Pocket Rocket camp stove, and even the best price we’ve ever seen on BioLite’s FirePit, which you can use in your backyard all year long.

If you’re spending over $100, you’ll want to add a $20 REI lifetime membership to your cart as well, as you’ll get a $20 bonus gift card added to your order automatically.

Advertisement

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Don’t see what you’re looking for. Check out REI Garage’s clearance items, which are an extra 20% off for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY19.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This high quality of Kate Spade’s classic purses make them worth their standard high prices, but if you hurry, today you can snag one iconic style for 63% off its usual cost. Use promo code PERFECT to get the Cameron Street Marybeth, available in four colors (not to mention, it comes with a removable, padded laptop case!), for just $149—down from its usual price of $398. This promotion lasts for just two days, so hurry if you want to have a chance of bagging a deeply discounted handbag.



A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel, so they’re welcoming fall early with a Farewell to Summer Sale. Take 40% to 50% off Lucky’s summer styles for men and women. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, and shoes (all of which you can still wear right now) like it’s your lucky day.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Too Faced has a deal for your face today. Makeup lovers can take advantage of 75% off a selection of favorites from the brand, not to mention free shipping on all orders. So it’s finally time to try fan favorites like the brand’s palettes, highlighters, and mascara sets, and get all dolled up for the rest of summer.



There’s roughing it, and there’s roughing it. And guess what, sleeping with a sleeping bag alone is going to ruin your morning and the rest of your camping trip. Take it from me, I thought a yoga mat and a sleeping bag were enough—they were not, and I had an awful time. Invest in this $60 Klymit Static V Luxe Sleeping Pad, Extra Wide.



This extra cushy, extra wide pad can save you from mediocre sleep and it’s super packable. This current price is about $30 less than usual. So get it, before this deal blows up (in a bad way.)

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $20 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Preorder Dragon Quest 11 S [Nintendo Switch] | $50 | Amazon

When it came out last year, Dragon Quest XI was the first single player Dragon Quest game released on home consoles in nearly 15 years, and it was worth the wait. Tim Rogers at Kotaku went as far as to call it the best Dragon Quest game ever made.



In just over a month, it finally releases on Nintendo Switch, and you can save $10 on the game by preordering. $50 is a bargain for a game that’ll take you 80 hours to get through, and in many ways, it’s two games in one, since you can switch the visual style from full 3D to a top-down, 16-bit perspective on the fly.

Tech

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Felix (( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



Advertisement

The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 23, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with up to 60% off NFL gear at Fanatics, happening today only. So start football season early, and be sure to use promo code 24SHIP to score free shipping on orders of $24 or more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good first aid kit is one of the 10 things you need to take with you when you go on a long hike or camping trip, and this kit from Adventure Medical Kits is what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort recommends:



It can be easy to forgo first aid supplies on a day hike, and I totally get it. After all, we’ve all said those immortal words: What could go wrong? Don’t be that person and always pack a small first aid kit with you. The Mountain Day Tripper is affordable and includes all the basic stuff you’d need for an emergency: assorted bandages, blister preventions, pain medication, wound care and antiseptics, and gloves.

Not for nothing, it also includes a first aid field guide to help you use all this stuff, if you aren’t quite sure how. Normally $22-$28, the kit is down to an all-time low $18 today. May you buy it and never have to use it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Advertisement

This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code F7J74KMH at checkout to get it for $25.

Image: Forever 21

Summer is almost over, but the deals have just begun at Forever 21. Right now, take up to 80% off summer essentials from the retailer, so you’ll look your best when you step outside to enjoy the nice weather for the next few weeks. These deals will only last for another day though, so shop now and start planning those outfits ASAP.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where select styles are 30% off in an effort to get you ready for fall. The sale includes items for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



How many sunglasses have you lost to a good time in the ocean or lake? The glasses fall off of your head and just sink to the bottom before you even get a chance to flail around and save them.



Advertisement

But you don’t worry about that anymore, because now you can get two pairs of Floating Sunglasses from Waves Gear for the price of one when you use the promo code KinjaFSBOGO. These Waves Gear sunglasses have polarized lenses, 100% UVA + UVB protection, lightweight construction, and are made from an unsinkable plastic. Just be sure to add two pairs of your choice to your cart before heading to the checkout screen.

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 50% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code ONLYU and stock up for a new season now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 2,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Photo: Amazon

Do you hate switching your summer wardrobe out for your fall attire because you don’t have enough space? We always buy a ton of crap and wind up with more things than we have space for. You can organize your closet and cut down on clutter with a six-pack of Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. Right now, they’re a couple of bucks off at $22 on Amazon.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While I’ve seen a lot of people use nails and cable clips to pin down wires, I prefer using on-wall cable covers, like this $14 on-wall cord cover raceway kit.



Advertisement

These look more professional, and won’t leave you with a lot of holes on your walls. These can even be painted to blend in with your walls, and work especially well to hide the wires on your TV.



In the kit, you’ll find 6x 25" raceways with tape, plus 12 connector pieces, screws and anchors. Got no plans this weekend? Now you do.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $110, after you use the promo code EUFYDB99.



This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a picture of who is at the door and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage.

Advertisement

And, Eufy says their security products are one-time purchase without any monthly fees. If you’re in the market for one, pick this one up ASAP before the coupon code stops working.