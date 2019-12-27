Friday's Best Deals: REI, Kindle eBooks, Google Nest, Jachs Sweaters, and More

A Jachs’ Sweater Sale, a Google Nest Learning Thermostat Bundle, and a Series Gold Box lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker 30W USB C Charger Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Using the wrong charging block to charge your phone can make it take hours longer to get a full charge. Fortunately, Anker’s 30W power block is the right one for most phones. With support for most forms of fast charging, you can get the quickest possible charging speed for iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixels, and most other popular devices. For $24, that’s not a bad deal.



CyberPower 750VA Battery Back-Up Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

It’s annoying when your power goes out for a half second, but all your devices have to reboot. It’s even worse if you lose what you were working on. You can prevent both with a good battery backup, like this 375W model from CyberPower for just $50.



Status Audio headphones aren’t quite the truly wireless kind like Apple’s AirPods, but if you can live with one small wire connecting the two buds, you can save a ton of money on them. Today, Status Audio is taking 50% off the Structure and Transfer headphones when you use our exclusive coupon code INVENTORY50.



EVOO 11.6" Ultra Thin Laptop w/ One Year Office 365 Personal Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you’re in the market for a year of Office 365 and could use a spare laptop, this EVOO deal might be for you. Normally $229, the laptop is down to $100, and also comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft’s Office subscription. The latter of which, coincidentally, also costs $100 a year. If you were already planning to subscribe, that essentially makes this laptop a free bonus.

Wacom DTK2200 Cintiq Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

A Wacom Cintiq is a powerful Windows computer built into a tablet that lets you seamlessly draw right in apps like Photoshop. They’re also usually incredibly expensive. This 21.5" model, for example, is normally around $1,700. But today it’s just $1,000, it’s lowest price ever.



Lexar Professional SL100 Pro 500GB Portable SSD Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Portable SSDs can give you massive amounts of storage that transfers insanely quickly. Lexar’s 500GB external is down to an all-time low price of $80, making it an excellent addition to your gear bag.



Winter Mega Sale Photo : Crane & Canopy

It is time to put away your fall bedding and buy yourself a giant comforter to prepare for the “polar coaster” winter we’re going to have. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun patterns available during their Winter Mega Sale. You can snag some items for up to 60% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Winter Mega Sale runs now until January 5, 2020. The discount will automatically be applied in cart, no coupon code required.



An Echo Dot normally costs $50, but that price is for suckers. The Dot itself is frequently on sale, but this bundle with two Philips Hue bulbs is even better. For $35, not only do you get the Dot for cheaper, but you get a couple of white bulbs to add to your smart home for your trouble.



Setting up a smart home from scratch can take a lot more gear than you might expect. Fortunately, this bundle of gadgets can get you started for just $130. It comes with a Nest Learning Thermostat E, a pair of smart plugs that you can connect any non-smart device to, and a Nest Mini smart speaker to control them all. There will always be more to add to your smart home, but this should be enough to get your feet wet.



4-Night Bahamas Cruise Photo : Norwegian Cruise Line

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.



The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!

It is time to crush your next at-home workout. Ditch the 4-pound hand weights and get yourself a PowerBlock Personal Trainer Adjustable Dumbbell Set. It adjusts from 2.5 pounds up to 50 and it is marked down to $230 on Woot. Add the PowerBlock Stand to your cart as well for an additional $100.



Just remember, this is a deal on Woot, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Men’s 517v1 Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

You’ve only got a few days left before you’re going to commit to going to the gym and sticking with it. For real this time. So now’s a good time to get some new workout shoes. These 517s from New Balance are a good option, and at $28—56% off their normal price—they’re a pretty solid deal.



REI, home of outdoor gear like coats, backpacks, footwear, mugs, and other stuff you might want to bring with you while camping or hiking, is clearing out its stock before the end of the year. To help get it out the door, the company is knocking up to 50% off much of its men and women’s clothing and footwear, and even more off select gear that was already recently marked down.

Up to 70% Off Sweaters Photo : Jachs

If you’re looking to spend that holiday cash you either earned or were gifted, why not restock your closet? You can get up to 70% off sweaters from Jachs | when you use promo code SWT at checkout. The sweaters are starting at only $26 when you use the coupon.



20% Off Keen Footwear Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you haven’t bought new shoes for the winter, Keen’s sale is a great time to do so. The company makes an array of shoes and other footwear that are built to last. Today, you can take 20% off across the entire site by heading to this link.

Series Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking to dive into a new series in 2020? You can shop the Series Gold Box and get started on a new series starting out at only $2. You can check out His Dark Materials (which is now an HBO show) or finally get around to reading some George R.R. Martin.



This is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Year-End Toy Clearance Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you still have to get some toys for the kids in your life, or you just like to shop early for next Christmas, you’re in luck. Walmart is currently hosting a Year-End Toy Clearance Sale. You can snag deals on a number of toys, from Frozen-themed items, cars, LOL Surprise, and more.

Deals You May Have Missed

Get an Extra 50% Off Clearance Photo : J. Crew Factory

Looking to update your wardrobe with all of the money you got for the holidays? You’re in luck. You can snag an extra 50% off clearance at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code YAYSALE.

Anker’s 13,000 mAh PowerCore power bank—now $21—has enough juice to top up your phone multiple times without breaking a sweat. And Anker’s ultrafast charging blocks—down to $24, in your choice of black or white—can fast charge phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and plenty more. Taken together, they can ensure you’re never in the red.



RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station Photo : Amazon

If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.



Energizer Emergency LED Flashlight Photo : Amazon

It is smart to always be prepared for an emergency. Never get caught in the dark again when you grab an Energizer Emergency LED Flashlight for $12. It is a compact, rechargeable flashlight that you can charge overnight. It is 4x brighter than your average LED flashlight and has a 3.5-hour runtime after it is charged.

Is it my birthday? This Superior Bidet sale is incredible. Here’s the deal: These two superior bidets are already discounted to $25 and $35. The big difference between the two is the ability to control temperature.



Now, here’s where it gets interesting. If you add two to your card and use our promo code 241XMASBIDET, it’s buy one, get one free. That’s insane. That’s basically $12 per bidet (or $17 if you go for the more expensive one, which I highly recommend.) For what it’s worth, I am ordering a couple as we speak to upgrade my parents’ house.

Now, please. Be evolved creatures and pick one two up.

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. To be clear, this is designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well. Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is amazing.



Make sure to use the promo code 546ZMYUH to get the $15 price.

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

Get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.



This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.