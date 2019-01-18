Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Any number of remotes more than one too many remotes, and this $30 Logitech Harmony can consolidate them all into one device.



The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $40.



If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW143H at checkout to save $20.

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" model, and a solid deal on the 65" as well.



The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $1,497, and the 65" to $2,297. The former is a match for the best price we’ve seen, and the latter is the best price we’ve seen since October. Order now, and you’ll have it in time for the large, important football game!

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $700 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of $100. And if you activate with Verizon you’ll get a $250 Prepaid Mastercard.

Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

Be sure to act soon because this offer won’t last.

Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on some of their latest products, including the Edifier W860NB Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones.



If you have any doubts on Edifier’s aural pedigree, do a quick Google search for the Edifier S1000DB Bookshelf Speakers and you’ll see why audiophiles will choose this over comparably priced Sonos speakers.

Better still, these are the best prices we’ve seen on these products.

TP-Link’s answer to the mesh networking trend is back on sale, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $157 today after clipping the $20 coupon, the best price we’ve seen outside of a few, short-lived $145 deals around Black Friday.



With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my one bedroom apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.

Our readers’ recently crowned favorite work mice were all either Logitech mice or vertical mice. But did you know that Logitech also makes a vertical mouse of its own? Even at today’s all-time low $84, it’s a lot more expensive than other RSI-mitigating mice, but in return, you get all the expected Logitech accouterments like a 4,000 DPI sensor, Logitech’s FLOW software to move things between computers, and the ability to pair with either Bluetooth or a USB dongle.



With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $44, an all-time low.

Half of your electronics charge over USB these days, so it makes sense to buy power strips that include both AC outlets and USB ports. For just $12, this Aukey power strip includes four of each.

Monoprice’s 45W USB-C wall charger is ugly as sin, but we’re willing to forgive that at this price. Just add the charger and a white USB-C cable to your cart, and use promo codes PICKME and PICKB at checkout to get both for just $11. Even without the cable, that’s the best price we’ve ever seen on a USB-C charger with that much power. If you own a laptop, a Switch, or anything else that can take advantage of those charging speeds, it never hurts to have a spare charger around the house.



Note: I had trouble getting both codes to work at the same time, but removing the cable and adding it back to my cart did the trick.

I love my fancy, new 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $70 off the 64GB silver model on Amazon, or $100 off the 512GB space gray version.



During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

If you want to be able to plug things in at your desk without squeezing your arm behind it, or awkwardly crouching down to find a power strip, this cube-shaped charger from Aukey sits atop of your desk, and includes four easy-to-access AC outlets, plus three USB charging ports. Just use promo code AUKEYK06 at checkout to get it for $19.



Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and it’s back on sale for a great low price of $23, no promo code required.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent a lot of January in the gym and too much time listening to other dudes excessively grunt. Luckily these $90 PowerBeats3 headphones are down to one of their lowest prices ever.



Before you wag your finger about sound quality, Beats have come a long way in recent years, improving a lot since being acquired by Apple. And this pair even include the easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods (see: me). Grab a pair in “Neighborhood Collection” colors, which include Break Blue, Turf Green, Asphalt Gray and Brick Red.



This is a $10 markdown from the price currently on Amazon.

It’s 2019, which means you almost definitely already own a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. But I submit that you should actually have a second, spare pair that can live in your luggage or gym bag, for when you inevitably forget your favorites at home.



This pair from TaoTronics is sweatproof, magnetic, and most importantly of all, runs for nine hours on a charge, which is about as good as it gets for wireless earbuds. Not bad for $16 (with code KINJA26V).

You don’t need to cable subscription or an expensive “cord cutter” over-the-top package to watch the rest of the NFL playoffs (and a lot of March Madness)...you just need an antenna sufficient to pull in local channels where you live.

Mohu has long made some of the best and most popular leaf-style HDTV antennas on the market, and a few different models have rare discounts on Amazon today, in preparation for the best sports time of the year.

The $22 Leaf 30 is probably sufficient if you live in or near a city, though things like tall buildings can make for a spotty signal.

The $46 Leaf 50 normally sells for $10 more, and includes a USB-powered amplifier that can boost weak TV signals.

The $48 Curve 50 should perform similarly to the Leaf 50, but it comes with a stand so you can set it on a shelf, rather than mounting it to a wall.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before the large, important football game in a few weeks, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $850, which is actually $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.



Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the Pro models add additional touches like rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera starter kit for $333 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $54, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.



If you’ve been curious to give YouTube TV a try, and you could use a new streaming dongle, Walmart’s running a particularly enticing deal today. $59 gets you a month of YouTube TV (a $40 value, new accounts only), plus $15 in VUDU content, meaning the Stick itself is basically tossed in for about $4.

Amazon sells the Streaming Stick+ for $60 as well, and has the same YouTube TV promotion, but no VUDU credit.

The Streaming Stick+ supports 4K and HDR content, and its remote ingeniously includes a headphone jack which makes it easy to listen to your shows in bed without disturbing others. Update: My bad, it doesn’t include a headphone jack, but the Roku app can serve the exact same function.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

I’ll start this blog by stating clearly that there were better Instant Pot deals late last year. Plenty of them. But if 2018's sale patterns and the first few weeks of this year are any indication, we might not see many discounts at all for the first half of 2019.



So if you didn’t get an Instant Pot over the holidays, and you desperately want one (you do!), Amazon’s offering a $12 coupon on the six quart model right now, and a $20 coupon on the family-sized eight quart. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

This thing can turn frozen-ass chicken breasts into pull-apart chicken in like 15 minutes without thawing, it makes great stocks and stews, and even foolproof, fast rice. It’s not the right tool for every cooking job, but it’s remarkably versatile, and can save you a ton of time in the kitchen.

You’ve spent the month thus far dutifully following up on your New Year’s resolutions (right?), so it’s probably time to upgrade your home to match the new and improved you. Wayfair’s Ultimate 4-Day Clearance sale is here to help you do just that, with up to 75% off everything from storage solutions to wall art to mattresses, in addition to discounted furniture for every room in your house. But while there are thousands of home products to sift through, there’s only four days to do it, so get moving on this deal before it packs up and goes home.



Find someone who looks at you the way cats look at the PetFusion cat lounger. Normally $50, it very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard, its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch, and the grooves of the cardboard are perfect for rubbing in some catnip for hours of (your) entertainment.



These deals never last long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on it while you can.

This AmazonBasics space heater is fairly barebones, but it’ll do the job of warming your bones for just $20 today. That’s the second best deal we’ve ever seen, and compared to other space heaters out there, it’s a steal. And even when winter ends, it’ll work as a standalone fan, albeit a largeish one.



If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options just got a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade just launched on Amazon last month, and you can save 15% with promo code 15QAW1EC, which brings it down to $43. I can think of no better tool to open all of the boxes you order from Kinja Deals.



WESN also makes an adorable leather sheath, and it’s also 15% off with code 1552OYO3.

When you think of smart lighting, you probably think of special lamps and bulbs. But Belkin’s WeMo dimmer switch adds a brain to pretty much any light fixture in your home, including ceiling lights.



Priced today at an all-time low $50, the switch replaces a regular dimmer light switch installed in your home, and uses Wi-Fi to control and dim your lights from your phone, or via your favorite voice assistant. You can even schedule it to automatically turn off at night, or use it to simulate people being home when you’re away to ward off ne’er-do-wells. Best of all, there’s no hub required; it talks directly to your router.

The one downside of owning a lot of cool electronics is that you are forced to stare at a bunch of decidedly uncool wires all the time. Put those things away for good with this CordMate II Kit, now on sale for just $14 on Amazon. The kit includes 12 pieces: 4 CordMate II cord channels, 3 couplings, 2 flat elbows, 1 inside elbow, 1 outside elbow, and 1 T-fitting — trust, it’s all the shapes you need. The peel-and-stick covers couldn’t be easier to install, and they can be painted to perfectly match the color of your walls. Farewell, hideous cables!

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $23 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code SMARTPLUG25 at checkout to save a few bucks.



Wake up! There’s a deal that will help you get a better night’s sleep. Right now, you can take 30% off an extra thick bamboo mattress pad with promo code KDEALSMPAD, bringing the price down to $77 for a twin size and up to $98 for a California king. Just don’t snooze on this deal; it won’t last long, and as they say, early bird gets the worm.



If you still haven’t upgraded your incandescent and <shudders> CFL bulbs to LED, you can do them all at once today with this $23 24-pack of Sylvania bulbs. They put out the same amount of light as a 60W incandescent while using only 8.5W of energy, meaning they’ll easily pay for themselves over time. Some local utility companies will even give you a rebate on your power bill if you send in a receipt for LED purchases, so who knows, maybe you could even get these for free.



Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s down to its best price ever today with promo code ROAVAPS6.



The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

When it’s time to grind, get out this $25 Secura Grinder, now down to its lowest price. With stainless-steel blades and separate removable bowls for chopping and grinding, this grinder will have no trouble crushing anything from coffee beans, to spices, to nuts into a crumbly powder in mere seconds. It’s a deal that won’t grind your gears in the least.



Crawling behind your furniture to plug in and unplug your various gadgets day in and day out? That’s so last year. Bring outlets into 2019 with this $40 TP-Link Mini Smart Plug 2-Pack, which allows you to enable or disable your outlets with your smartphone, put them on an automated schedule, or control them using Alexa. All that, and they each only occupies one socket.

Valentine’s Day is officially one month out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for the special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.

For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 9 and 14, 1800 Flowers will give you 25% off. Just use promo code LOVEEARLY and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or a pretty lily arrangement, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or very extra heart-shaped rose wreath. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this puppy made out of carnations, and also this gift basket filled with chocolate. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)

This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $17 today with promo code VF95G48L. That could be one for each side of your house!

If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its post-holiday shopping event, marking down thousands of used items going for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from vacuums, furniture, laptops, and monitors.

Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, the discount will be shown at checkout.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Assuming you aren’t just marking time in your relationship, watches can make for great Valentine’s Day gifts, and Breda’s here to help with an exclusive $30 off for our readers with promo code KINJA30. That code will work on any regular priced watch, and there are a ton of options available for both men and women. They’ve got square watches, circular watches, watches with leather bands, watches with metal straps...and somehow, they all look really good.

The clocks’s ticking on this deal though—it ends on 1/31—so don’t procrastinate on Valentine’s Day like you do every other year.

The long weekend blowout sales are upon us, and Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel. Right now, take up to 75% off Lucky’s already marked-down sale sections for men and women. So don’t waste the weekend; load up on tees, tops, denim, shoes, and even some parkas like it’s your lucky day.



Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, with up to 150 pounds of resistance if you use all of the bands in concert. And at $16 (with promo code MPOW146A), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.



I recently waxed poetic about my love for the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, and — whaddya know? — it’s now 20% off in select, on-sale colors. Just use promo code SWEETDEAL to get one (or four, one in each size) and experience the freewheeling delight that a many-pocketed, neoprene-nylon bag can bring forth.



All other Dagne Dover sale items — including totes, wallets, backpacks, pouches, and even a fanny pack in appealing shades of teal, peach, and grey — are also an extra 20% off (with the same promo code). Bag this deal now before its sent packing.

January is high time for supplement manufacturers, because Amazon just kicked off the seventh protein-packed Gold Box deal of 2019. Whether you missed out on the other sales or just didn’t like what you saw, you’ve got another chance today to save on protein bars, powders, and more