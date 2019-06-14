Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Despite being a few years old, the Libratone Zipp offers a ton of stuff you’d want from a speaker in 2019, and a refurbished model will cost you just $100 today.



With a 12-hour playtime, Airplay 2, 360 degree sound and rich bass, the Libratone Zipp can also be taken on the road, with an 10 hour battery life. Woot’s current deal is for a refurbished model and offers a 90-day Libratone Warranty.

Just remember that this prices is only available today, or until sold out. So don’t wait, the popular colors may sell out faster than you’d like.

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $100, an all-time low.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s.

This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Drop (formerly Massdrop) is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $289, down from the usual $349. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

This highly-rated Seagate 2TB hard drive doesn’t require an extra power cord, and even comes with two months of Adobe CC photography. Plug it into your computer to back up your files! Plug it into your PS4 to store more games! Just plug it into something; it’s only $62.



I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now our readers can get it for the best price ever.



Today’s deal actually includes a bonus 6' USB-C PowerLine II cable that you can use with the Atom to charge any USB-C powered device. The bundle normally costs $42, but our readers can get it for $32 with promo code KINJACM2.

While you’re at it, grab a really nice USB-C to Lightning cable on sale, and combine it with this charger to charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed.

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to just $23 for a 2-pack.



Smart plugs are basically the atomic unit of smart home gear, and like pretty much all of these things, Anker’s let you control or schedule your outlet with both your phone and with Alexa. Their built-in energy monitoring feature, however, is a little less common, and a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Just in time for National Take Your Dog to Work Day, you can get your dog a brand new harness. The Rabbitgoo Dog Harness has over 6,600 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars. It has four adjustable straps, which makes it a perfect fit for a wide range of dogs of all sizes. Right now, you can get four sizes on sale and the large harness is cheaper than ever.



You can get S through XL harnesses on sale using the promo code 35YSRU3Z. The small green harness and medium green harness are both $14. The large black harness is $11 when you clip the 10% coupon and use the promo code. The extra large green harness, which fits dogs up to 135 pounds, is also $14.

It is time to put away your giant comforter from winter and embrace your summer bedding. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun summer patterns available during their Semi-Annual Sale. You can choose from floral bedding, citrus diamonds, and more.



You can snag some items for up to 50% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Semi-Annual Sale runs now until June 17. The discount will be applied in cart.



With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s Father’s Day sale, including the company’s brand new leather offerings.



For a limited time, promo code DAD19 will get you $150 off orders of $900 or more, or $250 off orders of $1,500 or more. That’s not the best deal we’ve ever seen from Burrow, but if Dad’s in the market for a new place to sit in the evening, it’s a solid discount.

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.



Photo: Amazon

There is no greater way to show someone you love them than making them breakfast. I’m not talking boring scrambled eggs. If you love someone, you better make them waffles. You can truly show them how much you care with a bunch of mini heart waffles since the red Dash Mini Heart Maker Waffle Iron is $3 off right now.



We’ve lost count of how many robotic vacuums Anker’s come out with over the last few years, but we do know that the brand new RoboVac 11S MAX is the most powerful model yet.



Boasting 2,000Pa of max suction power (up from 1,500 in the most recent RoboVac 30 models, and 1,000 in the original RoboVacs), it can handle your daily floor maintenance with ease. Naturally, being an Anker product, battery life is great at 100 minutes of continuous runtime, and its low profile 2.85" height allows it to scoot under sofas and other furniture where your regular vacuum rarely ventures.

Today’s $200 price tag is essentially a launch discount from the usual $270, so get it while you can, and spend your vacuuming time doing something you actually enjoy.

Taking a shower is exhausting. Sometimes, you really just need to sit down and think about every life choice you’ve ever made. If you don’t want to awkwardly sit at the bottom of your tub (or don’t even have a tub), you can get this bamboo shower seat for $10 off. You don’t have to actually sit on it if you think that’s weird, it can also double as added bathroom storage.



With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, a rechargeable battery, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $20.

To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, this has 900. Don’t look directly at it.

Just use promo code ANKERLC90 to get this deal before it goes dark.

The smaller, 300 lumen LC30 is also on sale today for $8, thought it uses AAA batteries, rather than a rechargeable.

You’re about to be spending a lot of time outdoors, so upgrade your deck before summer officially hits with Wayfair’s Deck Refresh Sale event. You’ll save up to 65% off deck dining, seating, rugs, and storage—basically everything you need to make your outdoor space feel as nice as inside. So don’t miss out on your chance to make your backyard the best in the neighborhood for less.



Photo: Amazon

The Ninja Foodi, designed in part by friend of the site Justin Warner, wants to be the One True Buzzy Kitchen Appliance. It’s a big, hulking thing, but it can do just about everything, as our researcher Corey Foster wrote in an (upcoming) Inventory post:



The Foodi is, however, far more versatile than the Instant Pot, adding broiling, crisping (air frying), and “tender-crisping” (pressure cooking followed by air frying) to the steaming, pressure cooking, searing, sauteing, and souping multi-cooker standards.

So while it is a large appliance, it obviates your need for a pressure cooker and an air fryer, the two appliances around which 90% of new cookbooks seem to be based. Already have them? You can set aside the Instant Pot for rice duty, and use the air fryer to cook sides while the Foodi works on your main course.

And though you likely won’t use it as much as you will the pressure cooking and air frying modes, this particular Foodi model even has a dehydrating mode, which can turn fruit slices into fruit chips, and cuts of meat into delicious jerky with just the touch of a button. Let’s be honest, you’re probably never going to buy a dedicated dehydrator (they cost over $100 in most cases), but if it was built into your multi-cooker, it could surely prove useful.

Originally priced at $280, Amazon’s marked the 6.5 quart Foodi down to an all-time low $192 today, which is a bargain when you consider all the stuff it can replace.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, you need absolutely no excuse to buy a candle. If you want 20 candles to cover every inch of your house, then buy yourself 20 candles. Though we’d advise you to buy your candles while they’re on sale, no one should buy that many candles at full price. Right now, you can get 50% Off Large Classic Jar and Tumbler Candles using the promo code SAVE50LG.



Advertisement

If you plan to spend your summer in the sun, you’ll probably like Yankee Candle’s Catching Rays scent, which is $15 during this sale. Or maybe you’d prefer something soft and subtle like Beach Walk? You can check out Yankee Candle’s large two wick tumbler scents and large jar candles to find and get 50% off your favorites.

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

A new season is a good time to rethink you home decor, and you can certainly find ways to spruce up your space with something from Design Within Reach’s Summer Clearance Sale. Save up to 60% on everything from full-on furniture like sofas and chairs, to eye-catching accents like lamps and rugs. Quantities are limited, though, so don’t wait to load up on the stylish pieces that fit right in with your home aesthetic

While it’s not as good as some other OneBlade deals we’ve seen, this Amazon discount is a solid chance to save on our favorite shaving product ever.



For a limited time, you can get a OneBlade for $30 on Amazon, down from the usual $35. The included blade should last you at least 4 months according to Philips, but I’ve used them for over a year with seemingly no ill effects.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, we shared our thoughts about it on The Inventory:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Amp up your skincare routine for the season with big summer savings at Murad. Right now, you can take $20 off orders of $100 or more; $30 off orders of $150; and $50 off orders of $200 with promo codes SAVE20, SAVE30, and SAVE50, respectively. With a deal like this, it makes sense to load up on the brand’s effective line, including cult favorites like the Rapid Age Spot And Pigment Lightening Serum.



Is your dad still getting mileage out of his fanny pack from the ’80s? Upgrade him this Father’s Day to something nice from Coach’s Summer Sale. All sale styles, including some stylish wallets, backpacks, and briefcases for men and classy purses for the ladies, are 50% off, so it won’t cost you a fortune to tote your stuff in something nice. Just be sure to bag your new bag before this deal is done.



Yes, Father’s Day is this weekend, but really, all guys will benefit from PUMA’s latest promotion. Through Sunday, take an extra 20% off all men’s sale styles with promo code POPS19. There are plenty of sneakers, apparel, and bags up for grabs that your dad would love to receive this year, or just get something for yourself, because why not.



Clear the Rack | Nordstrom Rack

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 17,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these on-trend Chacos, hike-friendly Smartwool socks, TOPMAN suits that are perfect for summer weddings, or a pair of Frye pool slides. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE25 and take an extra 25% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 2,500 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Right now, you can save some cash on a number of plant-based Vega protein powders thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Depending on the size you pick, you can get up to 50% off retail.



People who know more than I do say that Vega is like a protein shake, a multivitamin, and a bunch of bonuses all in one convenient package. Plus, it’s vegan, so all of my future ex-girlfriends don’t have to hesitate.

Just remember, like all Gold Box deals, these discounts will only last until the end of day, or until sold out. So make sure to check out the main page to see all of your options.

This year, we said our goodbyes to Game of Thrones, the original Avengers, the Defenders, and, now, we say goodbye to ThinkGeek. As Gamestop prepares to absorb the beloved bastion of nerdom, ThinkGeek is having a “moving” sale.



Grab geeky t-shirts, a giant sword, or a mug to show off your loyalties, whether it be Lannister, Stark, Gryffindor, or Avenger.

Just make sure to use the MOVINGDAY code during checkout to get the discount. Be warned, all sales are final.

Good-night, sweet ThinkGeek; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

Celeste isn’t just one of the best platformers to come out in recent years, though it is that. It’s also a poignant story about depression with a banging soundtrack. At $13 (down from $20), it’s nearly as much of a must-buy for Switch owners as Hollow Knight for $7.50.



Note: It’s also on sale on the eShop, but you’ll get more Gold Points by buying it from Amazon.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Hollow Knight is just as essential as Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey, and at only $7.50 today, it’s a lot cheaper. And by redeeming a digital code from Amazon, you’ll receive credit for Gold coins as if you paid the full $15 price. If you bought from the eShop, you’d only be credited for the discounted price.



Hollow Knight: The Kotaku Review In Hollow Knight, looks can be deceiving. A sad little lamplit town may hide the entrance to a… Read more Read

Seriously; the atmosphere, the map design, the controls, and particularly the music are absolutely top notch here. If you like Metroidvanias, this is a master’s thesis in the genre.

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $37 today, or $40 if you really want purple.

Beauty’s in the eye of the beholder, but if you ask me, the midnight blue DualShock 4 is one of the best looking game controllers out there right now. It’s just a perfect shade of blue. If you agree, today’s $40 deal is as good as we’ve seen outside of Black Friday, when it was briefly on sale for $39.



Bonus: When iOS 13 comes out in a few months, you’ll be able to use it with your iPhone, your iPad, and your Apple TV!

Thanks to a 15% off coupon from eBay, you can pick up a standalone Xbox One S console for a low $169. That’s practically impulse buy territory on this still capable gaming machine. Better still, unlike the all-digital version, this model can play games on discs, saving you space on your 1TB HDD and lets you buy discounted and rent games.



Just add the system to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied. With what you save, why not pick up Cuphead, too?

8Bitdo Wireless USB Bluetooth Adapter | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page

Use your PS4 or Xbox controller with your Switch or retro console with this $18 8Bitdo adapter. It’s pretty simple, you plug it into your console, sync your controller with the adapter and you’re off to the races.

Why spend $60 on a new Switch Pro controller if you already own a modern, Bluetooth controller? (Better still, Xbox controllers are more comfortable than any Switch controller I’ve ever used.)

This is a rare (albeit small) discount on this particular gadget. Make sure to pick this up before the coupon on the page is all used up. Happy gaming!

