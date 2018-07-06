Here’s how to save on QLED TVs, Prime Pantry groceries, a Netgear cable modem, and lots more.



Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 55" model today, $800 on the 65", or a whopping $1000 on the 75"



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. Just note that to get the larger sizes, you’ll need to add the 55" to your cart, and select your size there.

Photo: Amazon

This USB charging hub plugs straight into the wall and includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port, a passthrough AC outlet, and <the clouds part and heavenly angels sing> a rotating plug so you can fit it in more types of outlets. Get it for $19 today with promo code WJ4MVVFA.

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $22 charger (with promo code POWERDRC). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 30W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you got yourself a nice new TV for the holidays, or in preparation for the Super Bowl, you can mount it to your wall for just $12 today, complete with a bonus HDMI cable. Just use promo code PBL473S4 at checkout to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and now, they’ve brought that expertise to an extremely affordable dash cam.



$26 gets you the Yi Dash Cam today (with promo code COUM4NCB), this model doesn’t support 1080/60 recording like another Yi dash cam we’ve seen (you’re stuck with 1080/30), but it does have Wi-Fi for easy offloading of clips onto your phone.

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to $25 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $47. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With 126 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 2017 P-Series XLED TVs are stunners, and you can grab the 55" version from Walmart for $700 right now, which is at least $100 less than elsewhere on the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code OXLNLY6V to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Whether you need to back up some files or just store more PS4 or Xbox One games, you’d have a tough time finding a better price on a 1TB external hard drive, let alone from a trusted brand like WD. That’s the best deal ever on this model.

Photo: Amazon

Want an SSD to speed up your PC, but don’t need a ton of space? SanDisk’s 120GB and 240GB SSD Pluses are both incredibly affordable right now. At $35, the smaller one has never been cheaper, and the 240GB model is within $1 of an all-time low.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $14 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Photo: Amazon

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now with promo code SDCORE21. That’s actually a better discount than the $15 Lightning deal that’s running as of the time of this post.



The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you missed the one-day Echo sales last week, Amazon’s once again taking $100 off the Echo Show today, bringing it $20 below its previous all-time low. You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along.



Image: Amazon

It’s impossible to have too many surge protectors. This is a proven fact of the universe. If you’re ready to add some more to your collection, pick up this $15 Belkin 8-outlet protector with a 6ft cord. It’s a couple bucks of today and the best price we’ve seen since March.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s pulling out all the stops to promote Prime Pantry in the lead up to Prime Day, so you should cancel your next trip to the grocery store and stack the digital discounts while you can.



There are a few things going on here, so check out our post to learn more.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.



Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $32 is the best price Amazon’s posted since January, so stock up.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

This Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System is basically a low-powered, quiet vacuum that sucks dust particles out of the air, which means you’ll have to clean less often. Plus, it comes with four replacement filters.

This machine typically sells for $90, so today’s $70 price tag is a good chunk off. But, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t wait for this deal to get vacuumed up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you use a blender with any regularity and are looking for something that is powerful and actually nice to look at, this 2 horsepower Breville Boss Superblender might be the one for you. We reviewed it earlier this year:

The Breville Boss Superblender can make hot, ready-to-serve soups from cold ingredients. The Breville Boss has a built-in cleaning cycle. The Breville Boss can start to sound like a Chuck Norris joke as you read about everything it can do.

$300 is a lot of money, but if you were already considering a Vitamix or Blendtec, than this one could be a steal today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As part of their Prime Day early access deals, Amazon’s taking up to 20% off a bunch of AmazonBasics stuff right now for Prime members.



The selection here is...eclectic, with options ranging from medicine balls, to kitchen shelves, to flatware, to luggage, to a shredder, to a headboard, and a whole lot more. With few exceptions, AmazonBasics stuff is well made an an excellent value, and that’s even more true than usual with this sale. Just note that you’ll only see the deal prices if you’re logged into an Amazon Prime account.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $40 on their newest model.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

The RoboVac 30 is priced at $270, and has a $30 coupon on the product page, but for a limited time, you can use promo code EUFY1616 to save $40 instead.



Screenshot: Amazon

Rack up 20% off a whole bunch of laundry essentials from this early Prime Day sale. The sale has everyone’s favorite Tide Pods in a few flavors scents, plus dryer sheets, fabric softeners, scent boosters, and more.

Some items require you to hit the check box on the product page to redeem the coupon, while others will automatically take the 20% off. Just remember, you won’t see the discount until checkout. And as always, you can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save, and have the freedom to cancel your subscription at anytime after your first order ships.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Add 24 ultra fine point Sharpies to your collection for just $10 right now. It’s the best price we’ve seen in months and a couple bucks off the typical $13 - $15. Although these markers are permanents, this deal is not, so hurry over to Amazon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party on the planet, and it can be yours for $250 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Prime members might find some redecorating inspiration from Amazon’s big sale on its furniture and home decor brands, Rivet and Stone & Beam.

Everything is up to 25% off, which is some serious savings on some of the more expensive furniture pieces and rugs. Jillian just bought a Rivet couch and loves it. I like these old school map prints, this teal rug, and this leather love seat. To start finding stuff for your house, head over to Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t know if science can explain it, but the pan I need for cooking is always the pan on the bottom of the heavy stack in my kitchen cabinet. It’s not the biggest inconvenience, to be sure, but this $20 rack would definitely make things just a little bit easier. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

Add some tech to your car with these big sales on Anker’s popular Roav products. You can can keep an extra eye on the road with two of Anker’s popular Roav dash cams, plus, keep your phone charged while broadcasting music with this $19 SmartCharge.



First up, the C1 pro. Everything covered in our review of the original of the C1 still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. It’s just $80 with promo code CAMERA01.

The Roav DashCam A1 ($41 with code A1BDDEAL) operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service at these prices are worth checking out.



The SmartCharge ($19 with promo code ANKERSDD) is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Just make sure to enter the promo codes at checkout!

Image: Amazon

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order with promo code 20PRIMEDAY, and then automatically receive an additional $10 credit to use before the end of the month on another order. This deal requires you to spend at least $10.01 per order, so you can basically pay a penny (not including tip and taxes) to get snacks, ice cream, household essentials, and more delivered to front door. This year’s options are greater than ever, with the discount available on anything ordered from Amazon or Whole Foods Market (excluding alcohol, digital content, and any ordered placed using Alexa).

If the name doesn’t make it clear, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Now, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

Image: Amazon

Amazon’s really ramping up the deals this week in preparation for Prime Day. You can save on a whole bunch of Amazon’s own brands of food, beauty, coffee, vitamins, and more. If you’re looking for some suggestions, I’d check out these laundry detergent packs, and this wide selection of coffee. Most of these products are at all-time lows, so get to shopping.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to pick up a new hobby? It’s easy to get into stargazing with today’s Gold Box deal. Inside, you’ll find several Celstron telescopes, binoculars, and accessories marked down to cosmically low prices.



For example, this computer-controlled scope is marked down to an all-time low $205, or about $70 less than usual. You can even focus on the micro instead of the macro with this 1080p digital microscope. Our resident telescope expert Corey also said that the Wi-Fi module and this lens pack were particularly good accessory deals.

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $25, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Electric shavers are great for your face, but what about your back? The highly-rated (and ALL CAPS) MANGROOMER features an extra-long folding handle and 1.5” blade so you can reach every part of your body without any help (much like the BaKblade, which we’ve covered here).



Similar products have been alarmingly popular with our readers in the past, and today’s price is an all-time low.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re a fan of GORUCK, you know that their stuff is not cheap. But today, you can save up to 40% off with their Christmas in July sale. It includes our readers’ favorite everyday backpack, the GR1 which you guys describe as extremely durable:

Best backpack I’ve ever owned, bar none, and I’ve put it through some shit. Can handle getting me dragged through a bunch of mud, and all cleaned up it’s sleek enough to look right at home on the subway without screaming “Tacti-cool”. Plus the company is run by a former Green Beret who frequently answers questions on Reddit and Facebook, they have radical transparency on pricing and design decisions, and all their stuff is built in the USA. - HWEdwards

Already have a backpack? You can also save on apparel, sand bags, duffel bags, and more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

KTENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Pad the floor of your home gym with these interlocking foam mats. This 12 piece set of black squares from CAP Barbell are just $8, well below the usual~$20. They cover 12 square feet are about a 1/2 inch thick. Easy to clean and antimicrobial, they could also work well in a kids’ playroom or work shop too.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t have to empty your Gringotts vault to afford this 8-film Harry Potter Blu-ray collection. It’s not the very cheapest we’ve seen, but $45 is the best deal since last year’s holiday shopping season. So, that means you’ll pay under $6.50 per movie, no magic required.



Screenshot: Amazon

Love to read but don’t have the team to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Image: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.



Screenshot: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wear your love of Twitch on your sleeve...or your leggings, onesies, tank tops, or romperjacks. In preparation of Prime Day, Prime members can clip a 50% coupon on a bunch of Twitch-themed merchandise for a limited time. Just pick your product, select your size, then clip the 50% coupon to get the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve bought a Pro Controller to go with your Switch (and you should!), this dock can charge your gamepad and a set of Joy-Con at the same time. Get it for just $20 today, a match for an all-time low.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This is admittedly less exciting than it used to be, but if you haven’t gotten your hands on an SNES Classic yet (and you definitely should!), it’s back in stock for $80 at Walmart right now, with free shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve gotten a little sick of Carcassonne and Catan, Sheriff of Nottingham is a great candidate for your next board game.



You have come to Nottingham with your Goods on market day, and the only thing standing between you and your hard-earned profits is the Sheriff. All you need to do is bluff or bribe your way past him. ..or maybe, tell the truth! In Sheriff of Nottingham, you are a merchant trying to deliver your Goods to market. Players take turns assuming the role of Sheriff, who must decide which merchants’ bags to inspect and which to let by. As a merchant, your goal is to convince the Sheriff to let you in - by any means necessary! At the end of the game, the merchant with the most wealth wins!

Get it today for $24, which is about as low as it’s gotten in the last few months.

