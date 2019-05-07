Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Kate Spade sale, a $5 Kindle credit, and a discounted donut pan lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on a pair of Edifier R1850DB bookshelf speakers. Selling for $140 when you clip the $60 off coupon, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen by about $80.



In addition to having awesome sound, these Edifiers offer a variety of inputs, including aux, optical and bluetooth. Oh, and it has a remote control. Rad. Adding a sub-woofer is also easy with a dedicated line out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s never a bad idea to have batteries on hand, and today, you can pick up a pack of 48 AAs from Energizer for just $15. That’s one powerful discount.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Do not miss out on your chance to become a donut chef. With this non-stick pan—now on sale for $13—you can whip up a batch of 20 donuts at a time in the flavors of your choosing. Just be sure to buy yours before this deal gets eaten up.



Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on all orders. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code EXTRA30 and stock up for a new season now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar none, Sport-Brella is the ultimate beach umbrella, and Amazon’s discounting the red and blue XL models to just $50 today, the best price we’ve seen since last year.



Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection.

Photo: Chelsea Stone

Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm isn’t just any old lip balm. No, it includes hydrocortisone, which makes all the difference in the world.

Here’s what Chelsea had to say about it on The Inventory:

What sets Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm apart from other lip balms is the fact that it contains 1% hydrocortisone — a pretty standard of dose of an anti-inflammatory topical steroid that’s in a lot of anti-itch creams that you can buy over the counter at the pharmacy — along with a hypoallergenic blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil. And that’s it. No other chemicals or potential irritants. Dr. Dan’s claims to be the only lip balm on the market that’s imbued with the medicinal gift that is hydrocortisone, and let me tell you, it makes a big difference when it comes to healing your lips in the long run, as opposed to just providing a temporary fix.

Today on Amazon, you can pick up three tubes for $14, which isn’t a huge discount from the usual $15-$16, but it’s the best price we’ve seen in a while.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This cult favorite mask rarely goes on sale, but today, you can pick up the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay for just $9 in the Gold Box. (Consider also picking up some apple cider vinegar, which you’ll mix with the clay to create a paste for your face.)



Other Etana Beauty supplements are also on sale, including vitamin D3 and K2, Aztec Cleanse, and an activated probiotic.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 40% off sale. Use promo code BIGDEAL to take advantage of this designer deal before its gone for the summer.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: You can never have too much underwear. And now, you can pick up some of our readers’ favorite ExOfficio Men’s Give-N-Go Boxer Briefs for just $14 today. Here’s what our deals researcher Corey Foster had to say about them:



These are completely comfortable in any situation I’ve thrown at them - desk-sitting, hiking, yard work, running, sleeping, sweaty activities, whatever. They are durable and stay “new” longer than other other undies I’ve worn. -Corey Foster

Image: Amazon

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sphero Orbotix Ollie App-Controlled Robot | $40 | Amazon

It’s time you had your very own robot. Today, you can snag this cute little one from Sphero for just $40. Ollie can go up to 14 mph and is controlled by an app. So take advantage of this deal before it rolls away.

Edifier R1850DB Active Bookshelf Speakers with Bluetooth and Optical Input | $140 | Amazon | After $60 Off Digital Coupon

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a new LG TV and have a lot of cash in your wallet to spend, then a bunch of NanoCell TVs are on sale at Walmart. You can get the LG 49" Class 8 Series Ulta HD Smart Series NanoCell TV for $647 (which is $150 off). But if you’re looking for something a bit bigger, the 55" model is $747 and the Class 9 Series 55" model is $997.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $110 and one of the cheapest we’ve ever seen on an SSD with that much space, especially from a name brand like SanDisk. If you still have a PC lying around with a spinning hard drive, do yourself a favor and pick this up, or turn it into a DIY external SSD on the cheap.



Photo: Amazon

Do you spend most of your summer sleeping under your top sheet, rather than using a blanket or comforter? It is just too hot to have something so thick on top of you. If you’ve wanted to try a weighted blanket, but thought it would be too hot to do so during the summer, you’re in luck. You can get a 48" x 72" ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket for only $44 on Amazon when you use the promo code 20KRHVTT. The 15-pound blanket is made with breathable cotton fabric and is filled with glass beads.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Want to finally embrace your inner pasta chef? Now is the perfect time to pretend you’re learning to make pasta in Italy. You can get the KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment for $110 on Daily Steals using the promo code KJAID.



Photo: Sand Cloud

Summer is finally in full swing and you know what that means? You need a new towel. Lucky for you, you can get up to 40% off sitewide at Sand Cloud for Fourth of July. Not only can you get towels you can also get Sand Cloud’s famous Save the Fishes Water Bottle for $8 off. The popular Oceans towel is 25% off during this sale.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Has your ceiling fan been around since before you moved in? The average ceiling fan apparently is only meant to be used for a maximum of 10 years. If yours looks much older than that, it is time to replace it. Thankfully, you can get up to 35% Off Select Ceiling Fans at Home Depot today.



Photo: ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there. In fact, $59 is cheaper than the last open-box deal we saw on this thing.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick up one in patriotic red or blue today.

Photo: Macy’s

Wedding season is officially upon us and that means you are about to drop a ton of money. If any of your friends or family members are getting married and they are registered at Macy’s, you better check their registry ASAP. You can get between 35-60% off select styles + free shipping on orders of $75 or more at Macy’s using the promo code FOURTH. If you don’t have to pay full price for that dinnerware set, why would you?



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $16 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $8. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both solid deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t let the Demogorgon get you! Stranger Things is finally back for season three and you know what that means? More Dungeons and Dragon references! They might be teenagers now that don’t play quite as much D&D, but they still have a love for the game. Whether you’ve never played a game before or you’re a D&D pro, you’ll want this Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Starter Set while it is only $16 on Amazon.



Photo: Huckberry

Fourth of July is officially upon us, which means summer is in full swing. If you have plans to spend time at the beach, pool, lake, or anywhere near water this summer, you need a towel. Why not get a bunch while they’re on sale? Right now, you can get 40% off Turkish towels during this Huckberry sale. Turkish towels are great because they are more absorbent than regular towels, but dry faster, while also feeling soft and luxurious. You can get Turkish towels for as low as $22.

Steven Universe fans, rejoice! The digital copy of the super fun Steven Universe: Save the Light is down to just $17 on Amazon. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this normally $25 game on Amazon.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where sale styles are currently an extra 50% off with promo code EXTRA50. The sale includes styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If the Founding Fathers were alive today, they’d probably wear Greats sneakers. Why? Because Greats is taking 17.76% off their entire stock of luxe, Italian leather sneakers in honor of America’s birthday, which is very patriotic of them. Just use promo code FIREWORKS, and pick up a pair of classic Royales, even though we officially renounced the monarchy 243 days and 1 day ago today. They’re worth it.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as too much underwear. Aerie apparently agrees. Right now, you can choose 10 pairs from a spectrum of select styles, from boybriefs to thongs, for just $30, which, yes, essentially means you’re getting underwear for $3 per pair. Pretty good considering they usually go for somewhere between $9 and $12.50 each. No need to use a promo code; just fill your cart and see the savings.



Image: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse offers some of the best deals in sunglasses even when they aren’t running a sale, so when you can get an extra 40% off sitewide (with promo code STARS40), you should fill up your cart.



Notably, this deal works on the site’s clearance section as well, which has glasses available starting at under $3, so these deals are so bright that you’re gonna need shades. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $25, so stock up.

Photo: Jachs

Fourth of July is nice because most people get the day off from what. But the sales are the real reason to celebrate. Right now, you can get up to 85% off sitewide during the Fourth of July sale at JACHS using the promo code KINJA4TH. That means you can get a pair of Chinos for only $34. Many of the button down short sleeve shirts are already marked down to $39, but using the promo code, you can get them for just $15 each. If you think it is too hot for long pants, you can get shorts for as low as $15, as well.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code SPARKLE30, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That sponge you use to clean off the plates that touch your food? Yeah, it’s absolutely covered in germs. Throw that disgusting thing in the trash ASAP, and order these $9 silicone dishwashing gloves, complete with built-in scrubbers on the palms, from Amazon. Silicone won’t trap water, and thus, tons of mildew, like sponges will, plus they’ll keep your hands safe from all that dishwater and old stuck-on food. Just be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain.



Photo: Amazon

Everyone is worried about mosquitos already, and while they’re annoying, don’t forget about flies. Deer and horse flies bite and those can be even more painful and itchy than mosquito bites. Don’t let flies ruin your summer, get this RESCUE Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap for only $5 right now. You can even get a two pack for only $9, which is an absolute steal.



Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have $2? Of course, you do. Get out your wallet, because it is time to buy this Lobster Claw Oven Mitt for $2 on Amazon. You don’t need it, but god, after seeing it, you’re going to want it. Court dismissed, bring in the dancing lobsters!



Photo: Amazon

The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $16.

The even more powerful LC90 is just $1 more if you use the code ANKERLITE, which is an even better deal.

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $145. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.



Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $15 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, it’s available for $35 more.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home products ahead of Prime Day. A standalone Mini will cost you $25, matching what we saw on Black Friday and the full-on Home will cost you about $70. The $250 Max price is one of the the best deals we’ve ever seen on it.



Additionally, Woot is offering a Chromecast for $27 and a two-pack for $50. These second generation units function just like the latest non-4K Chromecasts... just not as smooth looking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $25 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code FOURTH20. You can get $20 off your comforter or White Sheets order for Fourth of July.



Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more Read

Photo: MySheetsRock

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over during the summer, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot outside can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code FIREWORKS. My Sheets Rock makes their bed sheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Is Kraft macaroni and cheese the best mac and cheese? Not at all. But it is extremely convenient to cook and you kind of want to eat it as soon as you see it. You can get a box of 18 single-serve pouches for $6 when you Subscribe & Save, or $7 if you only want one order.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Listen, there’s really no good way to sleep on a plane. But if you absolutely must get some upright shut-eye, you should be using the Cabeau Evolution for head and neck support. This memory foam travel pillow handily won our Co-Op, with readers shouting out its ability to hold its shape (even though it significantly shrinks in size when packed in its carrying case) and unique front clasps. And right now, it’s on sale for $30. Get yours today before this deal takes off; all your upcoming summer travel will be a dream.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

On a scale of 1 to 10, how guilty do you feel leaving your pet home alone? If you’re near the top of the range, you might want to invest in a pet camera. You can keep an eye on your furry friend and make sure they’re not getting into too much trouble while you’re gone. What your pet will love even more is a camera with a treat dispenser. Time to indulge their treat addiction!



You can get a Petcube Bites WiFi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser for $125, while it is 50% off for a limited time. You can get the camera in three colors: rose gold, black, and silver. The discount will be applied at checkout. If the Pet Parent Guilt sets in hard, you can access the camera from your smartphone and toss your pet some treats. The 1080p HD camera comes with night vision and 3x zoom so you can keep a very close eye on exactly what your pet does when you leave.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This is a single-use basket, and that use is record storage. Don’t even think about using it to store magazines—or anything else for that matter. Don’t you dare.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you need sports bras, now is the best time to stock up. Why do the good ones always cost $60? Thankfully, during Sweaty Betty’s current sale, you can get up to 70% of activewear. That means you can get some sports bras as cheap as $19 and cropped leggings for as low as $27.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat your feet to a new pair of Timberlands from the brand’s Summer Sale with an extra 20% off already marked down styles. Yes, there are plenty of men’s and women’s boots included in the promotion, but there are also several sandals, boat shoes, and options for kids up for grabs. Step to it!



Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their 4th of July Sale with promo code FIREWORK. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Dandruff sucks. Not only can it ruin a nice shirt but your scalp can feel dry, itchy, and painful all the same time. If you suffer from seborrheic dermatitis, you can snag a twin pack of Head and Shoulders Clinical Strength Shampoo for only $8 on Amazon. In order to get this discount, you’ll need to clip 30% off coupon as well as selecting Subscribe & Save. You’ll only get 30% off your first order, but you can always cancel Subscribe & Save after your first purchase.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be Bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $159 in either mint, pink, or white. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.