Friday's Best Deals: PS4-Exclusive Games Sale, Sony X900F TV, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020, Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure, Aukey Dual Dash Cam, K95 Masks, and More

An Amazon sale on PS4 exclusives, a Sony 65-inch X900F TV, an Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 Gold Box, a Kelake Alien Pikachu figure, an Aukey dual dash cam, a carry-on luggage Lightning Deal, a Natural Dog Company balm bundle, and a five-pack of K95 masks lead Friday’s best deals.

Whether it’s a publicity stunt remains to be seen. But the fact of the matter is NordVPN claims the previously ongoing 70% discount to their 3-year plan will soon be expired. The secure private networking company, which managed to crack the top five best VPNs as suggested by our readers, is supposedly clearing out virtual inventory in a final countdown to August 17, the last day of the sale.



Recommended by PCMag, WIRED, Forbes, and a bunch of other noteworthy publications listed on their site, NordVPN boasts top-notch security, fast speeds, 24/7 customer service, and support for six devices at once made possibly by a host of 5,000 servers worldwide. With a potential TikTok ban imminent in the US, shelling out for a VPN may soon be the only viable solution for accessing the service, either on your phone or home computer.

Otherwise, VPNs are a useful tool for keeping your browsing history private and your ISP off your back.

AUKEY 1080p Dual Dash Camera MK72DIM8 Image : AUKEY

Wish your car had a dash cam? you don’t have to initiate another auto loan for the privilege. Just buy AUKEY’s dual dash camera instead, which gives you a 1080p view of both your front and rear sides, complete with infrared kits for night vision. Usually $150, AUKEY is chopping over 50% off your order with coupon code MK72DIM8, your final total being only $65!



Beyond the live feed, the dash cam will automatically record auto incidents thanks to an integrated gyro.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/21/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/7/2020.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Most of us have been spending the past four months or so binging Netflix and Hulu, or playing video games to pass the time... so maybe it’s time for a TV upgrade? Smart TVs are super helpful, and thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box deal, you can get a nice, big 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $260. You can even plug an antenna into it!



If you’re worried about quality, this TV is sporting a 4.3 rating on Amazon after almost 750 reviews, so that’s a pretty good track record! It also has three HDMI ports, which is helpful for those with a lot of gaming consoles and a Chromecast (so me, essentially).

This Amazon Gold Box still has been live for a bit, but who knows how much longer this deal will last. If you’re interested, grab one today!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in July 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/7/2020.

The Sony X900F is one of the most well-reviewed 4K sets out there. It’s not OLED or micro-LED, and not even QLED, but Sony’s panels are still among tops in the game, and today only, Amazon has the 65" model down to $898, a couple of hundred less than others are selling it for used. It’s an HDR model that supports both Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced content, the latter of which isn’t as popular with Hollywood for most releases, but very impressive if you can find some interesting content to take advantage.



Sony’s Bluetooth speakers are also up for grabs, like the Mini SRS-XB12 down to $38, which has 16 hour battery life, water and dust protection, and they’re cheap enough that you should grab two and pair them up for big stereo sound on the go. Shop the full one-day Gold Box sale right here.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve used and/or are using this extra time at home to learn a new skill you’re not alone. If you’ve ever wanted to up your photo skills and evaluate picture editing Amazon’s deal today if for you. Take $45 Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020. It’s sent right to you as a PC code and Mac is available as well. It’s as easy as becoming the photography guru you’ve always wanted to.



Have Adobe walk you through tutorials on collages and slideshows, find inspiration to create cute projects and special ways to relive amazing memories with friends and family. Make memes and print cherished pics. Learn fifty-three new edits as you are seamlessly guided through each process. Get your creative juices flowing and put together the perfect photo portfolio now.

The PC Code will be delivered immediately and you can access this item in your software library.

Belkin Surge Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for new ways to protect your precious appliances or tech products from damage, you should go ahead and check out this Belkin 3-port surge protector that includes two USB ports so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet with ease. It’s made with a rotating base, so it’ll fit even in the tightest of spots. But the whole point is to keep your laptops and whatever else from frying out during power outages or ... power surges, duh. And at $17, it’s 15% percent off the original list price. Sounds solid to me.



Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ANC Headphones Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re working from home or getting ready for virtual school, a pair of ANC headphones are critical to surviving work-from-home life. That’s why you need to jump on this chance to wear Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 for $40, the normal price being $60.



Alongside that “hybrid” ANC, Anker touts 40-hour playtime (and that’s with ANC on—you’ll get 60 hours otherwise!), powerful bassy drivers, and Blueooth 5 connectivity for a strong connection to your smartphone, tablet, computer, or other audio-pumping device of choice.

If you are forever losing or misplacing chords this is the deal for you. I actually had one of these when I used to travel a lot and ironically left it in a hotel room. If you are a little forgetful like me having fewer accessories is a plus. This 2 in 1 charger will take care of your iPhone and Apple Watch for just $24.



The real beauty is you can definitely charge both at the same time. And obviously you can charge your iPads of all sizes with this USB chord but pretty much anything that uses a lightning cable. This is a great combo if you’re an Apple user who is sometimes scatterbrained.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Anker Powerwave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker Powerwave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $11, so you can charge iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/6/2020.

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash 10% off the projector starting today, either on the Vava website using the promo code HOORAY (mood) or on Amazon—no code required. The only catch is that while you can order it in either a black or white finish straight from the company, Amazon shoppers are restricted to only the white model alone.



That means if you want the Vava 4K smart laser TV projector outfitted in black, you’ll need to add it to your cart over there. But don’t worry about signing up for a new account. You can check out with PayPal to expedite the process.

LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar Image : LG

Today only, you can take home a 5.1.2-channel soundbar from LG featuring Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, and immersive high-res audio for $679. While spending more than half a grand on a sound system is nothing to scoff at, this particular model launched as recently as June and costs just under $1,200 on Amazon and Best Buy, saving you 48% over the competition. Because this is one of Newegg’s Shell Shocker deals, however, the price jumps back up tomorrow morning, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re living in a tight space that needs theatrical audio to go with these upcoming in-theater movies at home.



“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” has never sounded this good, thanks to Dolby’s impressive virtualized surround sound tech. And if you’re not impressed, you’ve 30 days to return it back to the Newegg warehouse from whence it came. But something tells me you won’t be doing that any time soon.

Western Digital 8TB easystore External Hard Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

As technology progresses and visual fidelity of digital media scarily nears the uncanny value, hard drives are buckling under pressure. Even 1TB doesn’t seem like it’s enough anymore, so add tons of space to any PC or gaming console relatively inexpensively with Western Digital’s 8TB easystore USB 3.0 hard drive with automatic backup options, now just $130 at Best Buy. That’s a $70 discount over MSRP. I paid slightly less for a 5TB Black drive not long ago, so this is a rare steal.



Garmin Forerunner Watch Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The Garmin Forerunner is now down to its lowest price! At $180, it’s basically $100 off the original list price of $290. It’s certified refurbished, which means it works and looks like new, even if it did have an owner before you, but with the major discount, we aren’t complaining. Equipped with a heart monitor as well as other fitness trackers, you’ll get the most of every workout, plus it’s available in a cute frost blue. Grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re tired of having to order new SD cards to fit all your Switch games, or maybe just need a backup for all the pictures you’ve been taken, you might want to consider an SD card with more storage. Right now, you can get SanDisk’s 512 GB microSD card for just $110 at B&H Photo. The card typically sells for about $200, so grab it while you can.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 5/11/2020 and updated with new information on 8/6/2020.

AUKEY 65W 2-Port USB-C PD Omnia Charger KINJAPAB4 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you just need a quick top up on your earbuds or you’re getting the MacBook ready for a long day, AUKEY’s 2-port Omina charger is the ticket. It has two USB-C ports with Power Delivery, offering 65W of juice between the two for $29. That’s an exclusive price for Kinja readers, but you’ll need to use coupon code KINJAPAB4 at checkout. Grab one in black or white.



EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds EARFUN42 Photo : Quentyn Kennemer

Having just reviewed the EarFun Air, I’d say its capabilities justify the $60 MSRP, but if that’s a little too much for your first pair of true wireless earbuds, this sale will set you straight. Your price falls to $44 when clipping the coupon and using promo code EARFUN42 at Amazon.



There’s a lot under the hood...

In-ear capacitive detection

4-microphones for noise-canceling calls

Touch Control

Dual composite dynamic drivers

IPX7 Waterproof With Sweatshield Technology

Single Earbud Mode—Right or Left



Volume Control

Fast Charging, 10 Min Charging = 2 Hours Playtime

35-Hour Battery Life: 7- hour playtime + 28 hours With Charging Case

Wireless and USB-C charging

Voice Assistant

... and they sound pretty good, too.

Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are four options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $30. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option.



If you are Samsung phone users these watches easily pair with them but I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming. They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correcting I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

The watches will ship for free.

YI Dome Security Camera Graphic : Sheilah Villari

My best friend got a puppy right before quarantine started and I gifted her camera to watch the little guy while she was at work. For the most part, he was pretty well behaved. Now cut to months of them being together 24/7 and her just leaving the house for even a small amount of time sends him into a tailspin. Separation anxiety is real and boy is she glad she has that camera now. If you’re worried about leaving a new pupper alone I highly recommend getting one like this Yi Dome Camera that’s 52% off today.



This one is an Amazon bestseller and is compatible with your Alexa devices. You’ll get 360° coverage and it can even see in the dark. Use to set up and connects to you phone via an app. What’s cool is that up to five people can access the camera feed through the app too. It can update with activity alerts or set and auto cruise to scan a wider area. ou can store videos safely on the cloud and you get a one year warranty. This is a great value to put your mind at ease.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Back to School Sale Graphic : Gabe Carey

With the start of the fall semester right around the corner, it’s no doubt a weird time to be going back to school. But whether you’re attending high school or college, or just shopping for your kid, you still need the right tech to get you through your midterm exams. HP knows this, which is why their Back to School sale is now underway, starting today until August 15.



That gives you less than two weeks to decide whether to cop that HP Chromebook 14a while it’s down to a mere $280 or cough up $300 more for a 15-inch touchscreen and full Windows 10. And while you might not NEED a 21.5-inch monitor to go along with it, $100 is an unbeatable price for the HP 22er. Plus, since most if not all of your studies will be done from home this yar, a printer is an essential purchase for students at any education level. The Envy Photo 7855 all-in-one printer, then, is a steal at $180.

No matter your needs or budget, these bargains from HP won’t last long, so jump on ‘em now while supplies last. You never know when that $45 keyboard and mouse combo set you’re eyeing will run out. If your luck is anything like mine, one minute before you sit down to check out is when it flies off the shelf and into the paws of someone infinitely less deserving.

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub N6U46LHV Image : Aukey

For $50 (after applying coupon code N6U46LHV at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:



1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.

No more pencils, no more books. It’s all about rocking a slick new piece of tech this school year. Whether you’re heading back to campus or settling in with your classmates on Zoom, Best Buy has you covered with their cost-cutting Back to School Computing Shopping Event.



This sale’s great for picking up a reliable new laptop to handle your late-night cram sessions or a portable gaming machine to take the edge off of those particularly difficult classes. You know how the saying goes: all work and no play, right?

Save up to $300 on select Lenovo Yoga touch-screen laptop configurations—as flexible as you are—powered by Intel® Core i5 to i7 processors. You can go for a standard display if you’re more of a touchpad user, but either way, you’ll come out with a capable (and strapping) new computer.

Graphic : Best Buy

Go big and knock $300 off a Microsoft Surface Book or Surface Laptop to take those projects and essays on the go. Our friends at Gizmodo called the Surface Book 3 “versatile” and praised its “super responsive touch screen” and “excellent sound system.”



The deals don’t stop there. Pick up a Chromebook for as low as $189 or choose a budget laptop for up to $100 off. Each Chromebook comes packing their own free security software (a $30 value) to stay connected on the cheap, and any Chromebook over $299 comes bundled with Jabra wireless earbuds for just $20 (reg. price $120).



Graphic : Best Buy

You can sign up for additional discounts by joining Best Buy’s Student Deals program, which serves up exclusive offers for students. All students of all ages qualify for the program, and you only need to sign up with your My Best Buy account and provide your student information to join. Parents can get in on the action as well. Whether you’re looking for a complete upgrade for your home study station or a rugged notebook to cart to and from school, Best Buy has a little something for everyone.



Head on over to the Best Buy store page to get a little shopping in before the bell rings.

Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This Xenochu is grotesquely detailed and honestly, there is something beautiful in how meticulous the design is. Don’t get me wrong it’s still gruesome as all get out but I’ll give credit where it’s due. Both the orange and purple options are $4 less although if you really want a good peek into its monstrous forehead go with the orange. I just hope you have a Jonesy to protect when these inevitably become sentient and try to murder you in your sleep.

Advertisement

Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’m shuddering just thinking about Pharah’s barrage of missiles right now. I’ve seen way too many failed Soldier 76 ults to know I should just find shelter as soon as she takes to the skies. That’s why I probably won’t buy this awesome Overwatch statue celebrating the borderline terroristic hero. My PTSD just can’t handle it. Pharah mains should snap it up ASAP, though, considering it’s $10 off, the biggest discount yet.



Armored in blue, this model comes with interchangeable shoulder plates and a removable rocket launcher, and with the included figma stand, you can pose her however you’d like.

Still subscribed to the console war? If you care about exclusives, you’re going PlayStation, and sales like these will help remind you why. Days Gone, Death Stranding, Nioh 2, and Dreams are all just $20 today. There were mixed feelings about the former two, and that’s the sweet spot for games you were previously on the fence about, so if you haven’t already checked them out, now’s your chance.



Normally $40, you can now save $7 on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Nintendo Switch, a game that originally launched on Wii U, but since that console sucked, this is where you need to be.



This cheery puzzler supports cooperative fun for up to two people, and for this Switch release, Nintendo added all new stages inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Mandalorian on Blurrg Funko Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : Capcom

I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3.



Amazon has copies down to $43 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in April 2020 and updated with new information on 8/5/2020.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshot : Square Enix

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima hasn’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Amazon has the remake up for $40.



This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

I love my Switch and do take it out with me fairly often. My only issue is if I’m really putting in the time on my island in Animal Crossing while chilling in my backyard that battery life starts to trickle down. The fine folks at the Geek Supply Co. have you covered, literally. Grab this battery charger case for 50% off today.



This case fits snuggly on your Switch to give you double the playtime you’d normally have. The kickstand not only makes it easy to view but actually aids in keeping your little gaming system cool, which I’m sure you’ve noticed it can get quite hot when running. It also prevents overcharging and won’t add damage or more wear and tear. It’s slip-proof and has shock-resistance protection. This is the accessory you’ve been waiting for.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Xbox One Charging Station Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for an easier way to charge your Xbox controllers, you should check out this charging station. At just $25, it can power up your controllers to give you up to 8-10 hours of playing time and has a built-in LED light to let you know when the controllers are full. I would grab this before it’s gone!

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition (Hardcover) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is 14% off ($86) with 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/4/2020.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset Graphic : SteelSeries

A gaming headset is a must, whether you’re escaping the chaos in your house or you just need to hear those footsteps a little bit better. These days, you don’t need to spend a fortune for quality sound. It’ll be much better than what’s piping out of your TV, anyway. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 fills the entry level market quite well at $50, but with $15 off, I almost want to buy one just as a backup to my Arctis 5.



It even has a couple of features mine didn’t, like a steel-reinforced headband (though it’s missing the comfort straps) and a detachable microphone. This particular one was “designed” to “work best” on Xbox One, but it’ll work for almost anything that accepts a 3.5mm connection, including your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices.

SEGA Genesis Mini Console Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a gamer of a certain age there is no way you didn’t grow up playing SEGA for hours. Ecco was hands down my favorite and even my mom partook in Tetris. If you’re still spending a lot of time at home with your fam shake up game night and grab this mini-console. Save $30 on it right now and teach a whole new generation about the wonders of SEGA.



This mini-console is a replica of our beloved system of yesteryear and comes ready with forty built-in games. This is a plug and play system so it’s HDMI cable is compatible with more HDTVs. You’ll also get two USB connected controllers. Sonic, Contra, Street Fighter 2, Castlevania they’re all included in this pint-sized console. With the variety of games picked to include there’s no way your favorite from your childhood isn’t here. No time frame on this sale but it’s an excellent deal if you’ve been thinking of adding this to your collection. Easy to set up for hours of fun.

Free 3-day shipping on this item.

Kotobukiya Scarlet Witch Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I joke that Scarlet Witch is a poor man’s Dark Phoenix, which she kind of is but no less powerful in the MCU. She’s actually much more effective in her universe than whatever they did in that Jean Grey movie. This beautifully crafted statue of the Sokovia sorceress from Kotobukiya falls in line with all the other breathtaking pieces they’ve put out over the years. Take $15 off her and make your home a little more magical.



The detail on Wanda is breathtaking as she shines in her classic pink and red outfit in 1/10 scale. She was designed by Marvel Superstar artist Adi Granov. The beauty and power of one-half of the Maximoff twins is absolutely captured as she’s brought to life through Granov’s concept and illustrations. Master sculptor Ke executed Granov’s vision :wink: to perfection. She stands over seven inches tall and the sturdy base gives the illusions of her getting ready for battle alongside her Avengers comrades. She an excellent addition to a collection of Kotobukiya statues are just a spectacular gift for any Marvel fan.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Now that you’ve bought some fighting games, it’s time to up your game with a fight stick! Fight sticks can be pretty intimidating... and expensive! But, the Mayflash F300 is a great fight stick for the beginner fighting game player. It’s cheaper than a lot of other sticks at just $54, and it can connect to all your modern consoles and PC. The reviews also suggest that this is a high quality stick that will last a while, which is a big concern with these controllers. So what are you waiting for? Grab one and get to learning some fighters so you can trounce the competition.



Tekken 7 (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Did you think I was joking about talking about fighting games all weekend? You were wrong, then! Tekken 7 on the PS4 is just $12—wait, hold on. Is that Noctis? From Final Fantasy XV? Why? I thought Soulcalibur was the series with the weird crossovers... and Geralt was more or less a shoe-in for Soulcalibur VI so...



Well, anyway, Noctis is there, I guess. And a bunch of other characters too! Tekken 7 also got news Friday night, with Season 4 bringing balance tweaks to all of the characters, and a new character that’s yet to be revealed. Why not snap up a copy and get ready for the new update? Maybe you can tell me the reason they conjured up for Noctis to be there.

Good news, fighting game fans—last night, the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable stream happened, and there were all sorts of fun announcements for fighting games upcoming and already released. So I’ll be writing about fighting games this weekend. Deal with it... by buying some awesome games! Take, for example, Soulcalibur VI, which you can grab for $17 on the PlayStation 4, or $16 on the Xbox One. The latest DLC character, Setsuna, was announced, and she’ll be released this Tuesday! Just in time for Amazon to ship the game to you.



Seriously, though, Soulcalibur VI is a great game, and sub-$20 is a great price. You’ll have to buy the Season Pass on the digital platform store of your choice, but by saving so much with the base game, the Season Pass purchase is a lot easier to swallow.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

It should go without saying, but if you can help it, don’t travel right now. Especially by plane. With that in mind, nothing is stopping you from taking advantage of an unbeatable deal on carry-on luggage at least a year out from a time when it’s safe to do so. Endorsed by Anker, this Ninetygo luggage is made from 100% polycarbonate and costs just $57 with the on-page coupon.



For a higher quality product in the same vein, this 20-inch luggage also from Nintetygo comes with a “TSA-compatible” lock and a front pocket that would ordinarily set you back $160. But with the coupon clipped, you can get it for $76. Jump on either one of these steals while supplies last.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 7/29/2020 and updated with new information on 8/7/2020.

There’s a lot more dust living on your ceiling than you realize. And don’t even get me started on spider webs. You could brush the surface off with a broom, but if you want to get it really clean, give these extendable scrubbers a shot. You’ll get two in a pack at MorningSave for $12, and that includes six replacement pads.



Of course, these aren’t exclusively for ceilings—they’re also ideal for anyone who can’t bend too much to reach certain areas, such as corners of a bathtub. They’ll extend up to 37 inches, which should be more than enough reach for any inside cleaning job.

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/7/2020.

Hakol Outdoor LED Solar Lights (5-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Protecting your home should be one of your biggest priorities. One of the cheapest things you can do is set up motion-sensing lights, which will expose anyone snooping around outside and deter them from trying anything sneaky. MorningSave will hook you up with five such items for only $29.



The lights pack 48 LEDs for an intense beam, and they’re waterproof and solar-powered, so you can stick them on your siding and go about your life with little long-term maintenance.

Dog Balm Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

My poor old terrier picks at his poor little paws when they get dry, then that gets irritated, then they itch. It’s a vicious cycle leaving him with very red limbs. It’s pretty heartbreaking to look at until I discovered the Natural Dog Company and their Skin Soother Balm. This bundle is $5 off and includes the companies sull line of pooch problem solvers.



These all-natural ingredients are certified vegan and handcrafted right in the USA. The five balms you’ll receive are Wrinkle Balm, Snout Soother, Skin Soother, Paw Soother, and PawTection. If your pupper has anything dry these will soothe and heal. If you’re taking your good boy out on these warm days the PawTection can do wonders when strolling on the sun-scorched pavement. All the products are fragrance-free since our fur babies smell a million times better than us we don’t need to add to their strife with overpowering products. I can’t recommend this company enough and this is a great introductory bundle to see what works best for your fuzzy bestie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the start of the year, I went to the emergency room in the middle of the night because I felt a burning sensation in my throat and I couldn’t breathe. As it turns out, I have a pretty common condition called laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR. In treating it, not only did I have to start taking Nexium on the reg, I also had to cut down on my coffee consumption due to its highly acidic contents. Then I found out about Golden Ratio, a self-proclaimed maker of “gold coffee,” a curious concoction you steep in boiling water like a tea bag for 5-10 minutes whose ingredients derive from coffee beans instead of tea leaves.



The vanilla-coconut flavor I was sent to try out a while back smells an awful lot like chocolate and taste like the lovechild of green tea and coffee. But here’s the kicker: it’s purportedly 5x less acidic than regular coffee and still contains 45 - 140mg of caffeine depending on the flavor and brewing method, making Golden Ratio the perfect coffee substitute considering my LPR. But don’t take my word for it—you can sample gold brew for yourself, now 15% off using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, then let us know what you think in the comments below.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $190 today on Newegg. This is a few bucks off from the lowest price we’ve seen, but still a solid bargain.



This deal was originally published by Tercius Bufete on 3/18/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/6/2020.

Your Top Five Picks For Best Vacuum On Monday we asked you for your pick for Best Vacuum, and we’ve sucked up your long list of… Read more

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.



Instant Pot Duo Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $80, which isn’t at its lowest price ever of $60, but it’s pretty close. You’ll save about $20, and you’ll be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.



Woodland Creatures Plush Dog Toy Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our pups have been so good to us through quarantine and even as things open up maybe you find yourself making them more places than you normally would. My friends are bringing their dogs to each outdoor dinner we have and I will never be mad at that. And because they are such well behaved good floofs they deserve a gift. This three-pack of plush noisemakers from ZippyPaws is the ideal surprise and it’s $6 off today.



So yes, they are the crinkle paper type noisemakers so maybe we don’t give them these when zoom calls are happening. But the fox, racoon, and squirrel are pretty durable even for a pooch with a tough set of chompers. There’s no stuffing in them which great for a more destructive doggo. Now they say this pack is for medium to larger dogs since each plush is eighteen inches long but I think this would be just fine for a more adventurous small dog. These critters are cute, safe, and will provide hours of fun for fido.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter QABMDTAE Graphic : Gabe Carey

No matter how many miles you’ve racked up on your trusty sedan, everyone needs a jump now and then. But as we all know, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. That’s where jump starter battery boosters like the Tacklife T8 come in. Marked down $32 on Amazon using the promo code QABMDTAE, this is one deal that drivers won’t want to miss. Not only will it get your car back up and running without the need for an offchance good samaritan (especially in the socially distant coronadays), but it’ll also charge your phone, tablet, and anything else powered by USB.



Never again will you have to thumb it on your way to Pennsylvania to buy some fireworks—not that I would know anything about that!

Flippin’ Boss BBQ Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

SideDeal has a trio of BBQ essentials Frankensteined together in one convenient package for $16. You’ll score a heat-resistant glove in one of three colors (orange, black, and red), and they somehow grew metal spatula- and tong-shaped limbs to get in and manage your meats safely. The glove withstands up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.



Electric Hot Pot Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Give me anything that cooks noodles fast. This electric hot pot from Dezin is that with extras and it’s on sale for 20% off. This is a perfect item for the impatient and those who lack the space for a lot of cumbersome cooking items.



No stove, no problem. This little guy functions as a traditional hot pot only without the size or mess. Sauté steak, chicken, rice, cook noodles, and eggs, anything you can think of really. The non-stick liner keeps food together and makes it easy to clean. This also means you can use a lot less oil, making it a little healthier to use. It does have over-heating protection but can still heat up in seconds to have your meal ready in record time. Easy to store and easy to use, this is the perfect item for dorm life or compact apartments.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Gabba Goods Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today at MorningSave, start your smart home transformation with a two-pack of smart plugs for $24. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use your voice to control lights, fans, and anything else you’re too lazy to get your butt up and do yourself. Just plug it into the wall and plug your items into it, set it up using the smartphone app, and you’re good to go.



Cuisinart 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

HEY! Salad fork goes on the left! At least, I think so... does it really matter? Ah well, if it matters to you, this stainless steel flatware set by Cuisinart has 20 forks, spoons, and hollow-handed knives. Available in “Grace” and “Sophie” styles (different only slightly in design), you’ll get enough fancyware for up to four place mats:



4x Dinner Forks

4x Hollow-Handle Dinner Knives

4x Dinner Spoons

4x Salad Forks

4 Teaspoons

They’re handcrafted and dishwasher safe, too. Only $49 at MorningSave.

Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker (6qt) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save 25% on Chef iQ’s smart 6-quart foodie reservoir, featuring 300+ onboard presets and over 1,000+ when you use the Cooking Calculator, which gives you precise cooking time and temperature settings for any ingredient you can think of. With WiFi connectivity, you can also manage your cook and get notifications when dinner is ready to serve.

