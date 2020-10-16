Friday's Best Deals: Polk Signa Soundbar, Digital Games and Subscriptions, Colgate Toothpaste, and More

Six packs of Colgate fluoride toothpaste and digital games and subscriptions lead Friday’s best deals.



Bose SoundLink Micro Graphic : Gabe Carey

Everybody loves a good shower karaoke session. Unfortunately, without the right Bluetooth speaker, you’ll be left with a big ol’ brick putting out static sound at best. You’ll need a waterproof speaker to get the job done. This one from Bose is $10 off at World Wide Stereo right now, and it comes in a few nifty colors if you’re looking for a little pizzaz.



Acer EK220Q Abi 21.5" Monitor Graphic : Gabe Carey

By now you probably know whether you need a monitor for your home office. They can get pricey, though, and not everyone necessarily needs the latest and greatest. If you’re just looking for something to peek at a few spreadsheets or churn out a few emails, a 1080p monitor will do just fine. Acer has a monitor for $40 off on Newegg right now. At 21", it’s not the largest monitor you could get, but it’ll get the job done.



TiVo Stream 4K Image : Quentyn Kennemer

There are many quality smart TV dongles and boxes to choose from, but the TiVo Stream 4K—now down to $41 ($9 off)—might be the most interesting. It plugs into your TV and adds smarts just like all the others, but one of its parlor tricks is offering up one centralized UI for accessing all your favorite content across the popular streaming services you subscribe to.

Other platforms implement cross-app search in similar ways, but the TiVo Stream 4K keeps it all in one place, and even offers recommendations on something new to watch from all your subscriptions based on your viewing habits. Beyond that, this dongle features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos passthrough, plus integrated Google Assistant voice search from the included remote.

PERLESMITH TV Wall Mount PSLF250OFF Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Perlesmith’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 37" and 75" up to 132 pounds. It has VESA holes up to 600 x 400, and it’s down to $30 (50% off) with discount code PSLF250OFF.

With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.2" close to the wall and extends 18" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Skullcandy True Wireless Headphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Probably a residual sale from Prime Day, you can get a pair of Skullcandy True Wireless Headphones for a low $40. They have 16 hours of battery life and are sweat-, water- and dust-resistant. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar Image : Sheilah Villari

Full robust sound can make or break movie watching or even the sports viewing experience. Well, it used to work for sports but you know what I mean. Strong sound can enhance whatever you’re gazing at and make you feel like you’re right in the thick of it. If you’re looking for rich tones and space is an issue the Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar might be the answer. Take 35% off of it today only.

Completely upgrade your next Netflix and chill session with beautiful sounds and deep bass. With 5 full-range drivers, the Signa S2 does so much with so little. Combined with the wireless subwoofer setup is quick and easy. As it’s only 2" tall it can fit anywhere and won’t be hard to mount it if you choose to do so. With built-in Bluetooth tech, it’s compatible with a myriad of devices and connects seamlessly with your chosen streaming apps. The Signa S2 is what was missing from achieving your ultimate home theater.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Firsting 1080p Webcam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you still need a webcam and you don’t want to shell out close to $100 for the best, this $22 unit by Firsting has 1080p plug-and-play functionality, complete with a stereo noise-canceling microphone that can hear you from up to 10 meters away. Just clip the coupon at Amazon to take advantage of the savings.

ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector is just $90 right now when you clip the coupon.

It’s compatible with Android/iPhone/Windows 10 and you only need WiFi on setup. You can also easily connect your iPhone with the original cable line too. It’s got full HD 1080P input and 24-bit true-colour support. The built-in speaker has a pretty robust sound that gets decently loud. They do recommend six to ten feet distance for the projector so keep that in mind for placement. Another cool feature is that it’s compatible with the Roku Stick, Fire Stick, and Chromecast blowing the doors on your viewing options wide open.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Image : Sennheiser

Prime Day deals are everywhere today. Maybe you’ve found something you like, maybe the deals have felt like duds. If you’re looking for a good pair of headphones, Best Buy has the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 off, bringing the price down to $100. Since you’re probably still working from home, a good dose of noise cancellation can go a long way in staying focused.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality.



Check out today’s exciting offer at Amazon, which has it knocked down to $199. That price is still available as of this writing!



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 10/11/2020.

Roku Premiere Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Amazon has on sale for $27 ($13 off) today.

This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a quick charge, check out the RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger. It’s only $21 with the clipped coupon, and includes a 3ft lighting to USB-C cable to charge your iPhone or tablet ASAP.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription OCTOBERPS Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $29, the full discount only applying with promo code OCTOBERPS. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.

For instance, this month you can play bloodsucking simulator Vampyr and revisit the streets of Need for Speed: Payback, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). These shut-ins won’t go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on increasing your gaming hours to fill the time, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Three Months) XGPUOCT Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like three months for $25 at Eneba (normally $45), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X. Just use promo code XGPUOCT at checkout to secure the savings.

25% Back on Select Digital Gaming w/ Prime Card Image : Gabe Carey

Have a Prime credit card or willing to enroll with Visa? You might just be in luck. Avid gamers who check out with their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card can get 25% back through October 18 from a wide range of titles and subscription memberships. Refill your PlayStation Plus membership and take home $15 to fuel up again later. Nintendo Switch owners can net anywhere from $1 to $25 depending on the amount you spend on eShop credits. Xbox faithfuls can score up to 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes access to over 100 games and online multiplayer through Xbox Live Gold.

That said, if you’re not into credit cards or not entirely sold on the concept of getting one from Amazon, I can’t say I blame you. Luckily, Eneba is also selling PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions at steep discounts today, courtesy of our own Quentyn Kennemer. So either way, you’re set.

Super Mario Odyssey Screenshot : Nintendo

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to grab Super Mario Odyssey now’s your chance. Nintendo titles rarely go on sale, but the game is down to $45 right now, so if you’re looking to get your Mario fix, now’s not a bad time to click that buy button.

Tom Nook Switch Lite Case Image : Sheilah Villari

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Tom Nook one is no different and today it’s $4 off.

These cases are for the Switch Lite and made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in color. This Tom Nook one is slighted raise with his cute con artist face. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Tom may be a crook but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish mayor of all the islands. No turnips required.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

A good game can help you unwind after a stressful day of slogging through work or just checking Twitter. They can be pricey, though, so it pays to scope out a good deal or two. Right now, Best Buy has Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, and Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Edition for $20 each, so take your pick and get your game on. You could even snag all three for the same price as most major titles.

Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Gif : Square Enix

While Final Fantasy X and its divisive sequel aren’t quite the most fondly remembered in the longstanding JRPG series, it does hold up better than most of the games which preceded it, even without the full-on makeover treatment that graced Final Fantasy VII earlier this year. Yes, it’s true, Final Fantasy X and X-2 for Nintendo Switch is merely a remaster of the original games, their assets upscaled for a more recent console than their native PS2. Still, with 60 rearranged music tracks, it sounds better than ever. Plus you get to experience the infamous Tidus laugh all over again—in breathtaking high definition.



No matter how you feel about the Sphere Grid upgrade system or blitzball mini game (my wife loves it, I’m inclined to disagree), much of the series’ charm is still intact. The move to a “conditional turn-based” (CTB) combat system, as opposed to its former active time-based, remains controversial to this day. However, compared to modern-day entries like Final Fantasy XV, it’s much more comparable to its predecessors. And for Kingdom Hearts players who never got around to it, you’ll finally get to know Wakka, Rikku, and Auron on a deeper level. (Speaking of which, the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is also 40% off as of this writing.) For $25, maybe it’s time to finally give Final Fantasy X a shot, or revisit it for the first time in over a decade and indulge in some nostalgia.

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk KINJALY1 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. Down to $130 when you use promo code KINJALY1, it’s 28% off its original list price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $46, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 25% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling and mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets a robot vac can be a real game-changer. Right now at Samsung take $150 off the POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum and pass the buck of scrubbing surfaces on to it.



This smart vac can figure out what type of floors you and automatically adjust to the needs for that area. This means it can handle wood, carpet, rugs, tile, and everything in between. Where this device really shines is in its suction power which is 20 times stronger than previous models. The R7040 can run up to an hour on a single charge and is compatible with Alexa. With FullView 2.0 Sensors this vacuum knows the best path and how to avoid obctacles like dog toys or sneakers. Through the app you can see where your new robo maid has cleaned too. As it connects with Wi-Fi you can control this little sucker remotely right from your phone. Take one thing off your list and let the R7040 Robot Vacuum worry about the dust and the dirt.

Free shipping on all orders at Samsung.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot Image : Le Creuset

Hey home cooks, get your hands on a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot for $180. It’s 40% off and can make soups, casseroles, and whatever else. Plus, it’ll look good on your stovetop or dining room table. I would go ahead and bring it to your (smaller) Thanksgiving and Holiday get-togethers just so you can brag about how pretty it is. Grab it before it’s gone!

VAVA Dual Dash Cam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

This Prime Day, make sure you record all your road encounters by grabbing a Vava Dual Dash Cam, now $25 off for Prime Day with a standard discount and a $10 coupon. That’s $125 for front-and-rear vehicular eyes at 1080p, but if you opt to disable the rear camera, you can capture more detail with 2560 x 1440 resolution.

It has all the works, including night vision, loop recording, collision detection for automatic accident recordings, and a parking mode that’ll automatically record and notify you whenever someone bumps into your car.

Vava Home Cam Pro, 2-Cam Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy which has been a real lifesaver when we got out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion and if you can get a quality cam on sale all the better. The 2-Cam Kit has money off today so you can put your mind at ease.

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time. It’s 1080P full HD resolution with the lights on and I can say even when the puppy is left at night the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless and you just need a good internet connection. That being said if you’re using this for an outdoor cam it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof and the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5000mAh capacity. The best part is the Cloud Storage and my friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut fear not, this little cam has the same encryption standards as banks so your personal info is safe and sound.

Free same day shipping for Prime members.

VAVA Dual Dash Cam with 2" LCD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Grab yourself a VAVA Dual Dash Cam for $30 off this Prime Day, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $170. It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated.

It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred. This model also has a 2" LCD screen that the cheaper version lacks.

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste (6-Pack) Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I recently learned reviewing the Colgate Hum for the first time, everyon should brush their teeth twice a day. It’s like making your bed, a routine that, once you get into it, you can’t live without. Colgate’s Cavity Protection fluoride toothpaste is a good place to start if you’re running out of toothpaste is a concern. Grab a six-pack for $8 on Amazon and never run out again—err, uh, at least not for a long time. This paste in particular is accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and contains no gluten! The mint is also sourced from American farmers, so you can rest assured you’re supporting domestic agriculture. Grace your mouth with a good clean feeling while this six-pack bundle is 47% off. It’s bound to spike back up to the $15 list price before long.



Philips Sonicare 7500 Electric Toothbrush Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $140 at Amazon (18% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Puffing up the toothbrush’s list of particulars is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $14 on Amazon.

For most of us, it’s still not safe to be going out and about too much. Still, with things like leases, waivers, or any forms you’ve been meaning to fill out, many of us are stuck in our home offices without an easy way to get things to paper. Since venturing into the local library of FedEx isn’t a great option right now, getting yourself a good printer will solve your woes while keeping you safe. Right now, you can get HP’s Neverstop Laserjet Printer for $30 off on Amazon as well as the official HP store.



Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these though is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

For $56 (using the clip coupon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.